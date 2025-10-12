Consumers have been led into paradigms where they are largely unconscious of the increased infrastructure and energy demands required to sustain their sense of security, safety, and connectivity, when the “drift” is, in fact, towards insecurity and lack of safety.

And, the course correction is already underway.

If we lived next to the infrastructure required to support our calls and web searches, would we sleep at night? Are those who live there sleeping safely?

Security and Safety vs. Technological Control, Dependence, and Addiction

I’ve thinking a great deal lately about safety and security, and also about the choices that individuals need to make in de-evolutionary times…or “at the bendings” when a course correction is imminent - for an individual, an organization, a community, or society at large, and sometimes for everything, everywhere, all at the same time.

My QiGong teacher talks about “cultivators,” and “those who walk through the world as a steady, radiant presence… able to help fill others with hope.” I think of those already committed to creating physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual balance in themselves and in their environments - without making externalized demands, - including for more data, and more devices and infrastructure.

Many are already addressing the excesses of manufactured insecurity sustaining tech overreach, especially regarding children, smart phones, and social media.

But it’s bigger than this.

The desire to offer hope, inspiration, and support is one reason why Safe Tech International is hosting an event on Nov. 1 - to spotlight some of the efforts to restore sanity, safety, and security in a world that is drunk on wireless.

I appreciate the sentiment of Tess Lawrie of the World Council for Health for publishing,” The Globalists’ Game Is In The Gadgets: Unplug To Uplift”

Many of these speakers for this event don’t seek the spotlight, and none requested to receive any speaking fees. Most do not draw salaries for their work. They share a great deal, freely. But they are quietly creating community and opportunities for change, in their work helping others to “right” themselves.

How Much Infrastructure Do We Need to Feel Secure?

As the Nov. 1 event approaches, three themes have been running through my mind, (although they are not the topics of the zoom gathering.) They are

Names - what we call things, and “Drift,” Which is related to Heeding the Actual Footprint/Cost, or not: and Hoarding.

1. How We Name Things: David Charalambous

David Charalambous of the World Council for Health and Reaching People will be speaking at the Nov. 1 event.

David studies and teaches individuals how engage in difficult conversations about highly charged topics in order to “reach people,” for example, responding to the experience of presenting a fact and being attacked, or attempting to communicate with highly programmed individuals.

One catalyst for his work was the alarming discovery of the UK government’s Mindspace document, - from a cabinet office in the UK, about how to influence (manipulate, brainwash) the public.

Going with the grain: influencing behaviour through public policy 96 pages



His work encompasses a wide range of highly charged topics, including the pandemic, and covert techniques used to control the public. His research applies broadly for those who wish to learn how to work with triggering topics that create an emotional charge. (His disclaimer: The work can be uncomfortable at times.)

(The issue of effective communication has been in the press of late. Some writers commenting on the recent death of Charlie Kirk noted his ability to debate others, sometimes prevailing not due to content but due to technique. Even those who disagreed with him admired his orator abilities.)

Most importantly, Reaching People in an antidote to being unconsciously programmed, and/or triggered.

In a June 2025 interview with Canadian podcaster Clyde Do Something, David mentioned the subtle shift that occurs when we change the meaning of a word.

At 31 minutes: “The term is cemented drift.” “Norms are unconscious, so if people are put in a situation where some pretty weird things are normalized, that becomes the norm.” Confucius: “When the meaning of words change, people lose their freedom.” “If you want to manipulate someone’s thinking, don’t argue with them, just change the meaning of the words they use” - for example, the meaning of the word “woman.” “Then you have men in the ladies’ room.”

What Does the Term (Phone)“Call” Mean? Did it Drift? Are We Sleepwalking?

A phone call used to involve a corded landline phone in a fixed location, one person at a time in a household, supported by wired infrastructure that functions even during a power outage. Now the concept of a phone call has been biologically, behaviorally, and emotionally linked to the expectation of individual ubiquitous access, 24/7/365, even from a moving vehicle.

Cellphone use is accompanied by a sense of expectation and entitlement and a powerful emotional charge about survival itself

about scarcity and fear of not having access - at every moment, everywhere;

with the resulting demand for more expansion of infrastructure and devices

with acceptance of outages, dropped calls, poor call quality, and delayed message delivery - all indications of inferior service;

with acceptance of data collection and surveillance;

with the unexamined practice of constantly buying a new phone as a sign of status, and disposing of last year’s model into the e-waste stream;

devoid of recognition of outsourced costs, including mining, production and disposal - often in impoverished communities

With each successive generation of connectivity, the infrastructure demands increase beyond what we perceive with our senses.

Therein lies the problem and the prescription for what must be recovered - our humanity and our consciousness.

What Does the Term “Search” or “Google” Mean? Did it Drift? Are We Sleepwalking?

Social media companies have been engaged in social experimentation at an unprecedented scale, including manipulating search results, (now supported by AI.) For example. non-consenting experimentation was discovered on the Reddit platform in April 2025.

‘Unethical’ AI research on Reddit under fire | Science | AAAS

“A study that used artificial intelligence–generated content to “participate” in online discussions and test whether AI was more successful at changing people’s minds than human-generated content has caused an uproar because of ethical concerns about the work. This week some of the unwitting research participants publicly asked the University of Zürich (UZH), where the researchers behind the experiment hold positions, to investigate and apologize.”

The experiments were not designed to serve the best interests of consumers.

The costs of “searching” are altered dramatically, invisibly, when AI is involved. See the infographic created by IEEE here:

AI Energy Use: The Hidden Cost of ChatGPT Queries - IEEE Spectrum

“OpenAI says ChatGPT has 700 million weekly users and serves more than 2.5 billion queries per day. If an average query uses 0.34 Wh, that’s 850 megawatt-hours; enough to charge thousands of electric vehicles every day.”

2.5 billion queries per day adds up to nearly 1 trillion queries each year—and ChatGPT could easily exceed that in 2025 if its user base continues to grow. One year’s energy consumption is roughly equivalent to powering 29,000 U.S homes for a year, {]

“Though massive, ChatGPT is just a slice of generative AI. Many companies use OpenAI models through the API, and competitors like Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude are growing. A report from Schneider Electric Sustainability Research Institute puts the overall power draw at 15 terawatt-hours . Using the report’s per-query energy consumption figure of 2.9 Wh, we arrive at 5.1 trillion queries per year.”

“AI optimists expect the average queries per day to jump dramatically in the next five years. Based on a Schneider Electric estimate of overall energy use in 2030, the world could then see as many as 329 billion prompts per day—that’s about 38 queries per day per person alive on planet Earth. (That’s assuming a global population of 8.6 billion in 2030 , which is the latest estimate from the United Nations.) As unrealistic as that may sound, it’s made plausible by plans to build AI agents that work independently and interact with other AI agents.” -IEEE



AI has dramatically increased the demands (entitlement) for resources, energy, land, consumers’ electric bills, and water.

What Does the Term “Utility Meter” Mean?

The meaning of the terms gas, electric, or water meter have changed, insidiously, with very little disclosure or awareness in the public domain of the implications, including surveillance, social credits, and rationing.

Smart meter pilot programs also involved experiments in providing incentives and rewards vs. punishments (off-peak rates vs. critical peak period surcharges) through various pricing schemes.

The experiments were not designed to serve the best interests of consumers, and the endgame was never about saving money for consumer or saving energy. It was about manipulation and control.

As one Massachusetts clean energy advocate stated to a room full of amused “clean energy” colleagues, “the rats must smell the cheese!” C. Cornell noted, “The technoscientific consequences of both the human drives for glory on the one hand and a comfortable life on the other potentially threaten human existence.” “In my view, our greatest problem- and one that will continue to grow in importance - will be voluntary self-denigration, or willing dehumanization []” At its core, rather than choosing appropriate investigation of harm, smart meter deployment transformed into ongoing institutionalized dehumanization. As extensive as the historical errors, there is an enormous opportunity and capacity for those involved to course correct.

2. Lack of Feedback from the Senses and/or Direct Experience Regarding Infrastructure and Energy Costs

Many commenters have noted that users/consumers remain generally unaware of the increase in infrastructure and costs behind the scenes - costs that are largely hidden from view as users engage with their devices when paradigms evolve - or devolve.

For example, there is little to differentiate between a search with or without AI at the point of engagement.

Some expenses can be quantified, including the number of data centers and nuclear power plants being constructed. Other costs, including health and environmental harm, are not being quantified.

No amount of investment in processing power can overcome the human foibles that have allowed harmful tech to predominate without quantifying the body count.

In July, Politico reported: “Ryan Calo is a professor at the University of Washington School of Law and co-founder of its Tech Policy Lab, is widely regarded as an expert in artificial intelligence, drones and privacy. Calo’s new book, “Law and Technology: A Methodical Approach,” ] talks about why we don’t have to passively adopt all innovations, and how we can rethink our interactions with technology. He noted, “The Amish have a great idea about technology. We do not have to accept technological advancement that does not comport with our values. In the United States, we’ve understood our job is simply to adapt to the new technology. [] Like the Amish, we should only accept technology that comports with human values, that promotes human flourishing. We should only accept the version of technology that does that, should we decide to accept it.” What has surprised you most this year? “That the set of people I associate with the saying “don’t tread on me” aren’t objecting to this enormous buildup in the capacity of the government to surveil and mete out violence on its own citizens. We’re sleepwalking into techno-fascism, and the people helping to shepherd it in are the very same people who were supposed to be suspicious of the government.”

See Also: Digital Prison: How Your Smartphone Quietly Enforces Social Credit (It’s Already Here) The trade-off seemed simple: convenience for privacy. Turns out, we also surrendered the right to exist outside algorithmic approval.

3. Hoarding

When I see a friend in a full-blown panic when leaving the house because they can’t find their phone, or I ride with someone who can’t navigate without GPS, I don’t see convenience, or choice, or freedom, or liberation….I see dependence.

For a number of reasons, the phenomenon of hoarding is directly impacting a number of individuals in close proximity in my life. Hoarding sometimes receives media attention when animals are rescued from someone who can no longer provide adequate care for those in their charge, with a recognition that the individual lacks balance.

For me, technology is a force multiplier of the mental imbalance that underlies hoarding and addiction. Are those making unsustainable technology decisions on behalf of the masses hoarding, and addicted? In contrast, I think of the yogis and QiGong and TaiChi practitioners who explored self-sovereignty, to align themselves with the generativity of the cosmic current choreographing all of life. They understood energy.

Do we now need to rescue Earth from addiction and hoarding? Can we rescue ourselves?

“Once you see the data, you recognize you are vulnerable to invisible influence. You realize that your environment is very important. You know we need protective mechanisms. You can start to influence your own emotions positively.” - David Charalambous

If we lived next to the sites of the increased infrastructure required to support our calls and web searches, would we sleep at night? Are those who live there sleeping?

The event on Nov. 1 is not about these difficult questions I wrote about here; but shines a light on individuals who no longer need to ask the questions, and who are already turning the tide.

It is very powerful and precious to be in the presence of pure intention and engaged action. I hope you will join us! Register here for the Nov. 1 Zoom event. (More info about other speakers to come, including Shannon Rowan!)

