The Importance of Citizen Science: Naturalist Diana Kordas, Greece

For years, one of most significant contributions to the manufactured debate about whether or not non-native EMFs cause direct harm to health, the environment, nature, and wildlife is being offered by a single voice from the island of Samos, Greece: Naturalist Diana Kordas.

“I am writing to you from the Greek island of Samos, where we have observed severe and rapid deterioration of the environment due to EMR, especially since 4G and then 5G were introduced. We have no pesticides or agrochemicals in our area, no lights, and the problems we are observing cannot possibly be due to climate change. These include the following effects, all of which I believe to be either DNA or developmental damage due to EMR….”

- Diana Kordas letter to RF Kennedy, March 2025

The Complexities of Addressing Multiple Environmental Stressors Can Be Weaponized, Intentionally, to Delay Appropriate Regulation, by Shifting Blame and/or Creating Doubt

Many of those familiar with the history of smart meter safety science are aware of the work of Philip Morris tobacco scientist Peter Valberg, who has testified and provided propaganda marketing support for many smart meter deployments across the United States.

Valberg for Smart Meters, Florida “In my opinion, people should not be concerned about the health impacts or health implications of smart meters because it’s a technology that is very well understood.”

Wireless Mercenary Science Diverts Attention to Agro-Chemicals, Including Narratives about Pollinators and Pesticides

In 2016, the Center for Public Integrity published a series Science for Sale. In the article Meet the ‘rented white coats’ who defend toxic chemicals David Heath described the efforts by lawyer Evan Nelson and mercenary product defense expert Peter Valberg to blame mesothelioma (caused by asbestos exposure) on cigarettes.

“Valberg wrote back within hours, calling Nelson’s scientific theory “very intriguing.” He was game to try to disseminate it in peer-reviewed journals. He later sent Nelson a contract agreeing to write the first of three articles and even offered him a 10-percent discount . In the meantime, Valberg would adopt Nelson’s theory as an expert witness in lawsuits, using it against mesothelioma victims such as Pam Collins of Bellevue, Ohio. (At the same time that he was shifting the blame for mesothelioma to cigarettes, he was a ‘tobacco scientist’, diverting liability for Philip Morris. This is an example of the how mercenary product defense works, simply by creating doubt.)”



Are the scientific community and the public misinformed in assuming that widescale deleterious impacts to the environment, including pollinators, are being caused only by agricultural chemicals, (or ‘climate change,’ or ‘global warming), while ignoring the impacts of electrical poisoning and non-native EMFs on plants, animals, insects, wildlife, nature, humans, and the Earth’s atmospheric electromagnetic circuit?

For example, the vast majority of media outlets and leading environmental organizations seeking donations to support their work protecting bees do not mention EMF/RF when listing variables impacting pollinators, or actions that consumers can take regarding their EMF/RF footprint. (As noted by UK activist Tanja Katarina Rebel, this includes Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, World Wildlife Fund, Global Justice, and others.) The varroa mite is often mentioned as the cause of colony collapse disorder, rather than considering that the organism’s defense system and immune function may be weakened - by non-native EMFs. Meanwhile, as noted back in 2012 “Anecdotal studies from India and the UK reported on CNN and elsewhere report that cellphone activity near hives ceases the production of honey, decreases egg laying by the queen and dramatically reduces the size of the hive.”

Naturalists and citizen science journalists note EMF/RF harm to flowers, plants, and insects, (which cannot be attributed to mental health conditions {tin foil hat and nocebo ridicule} which are used to divert reported harm to human health.)

Hyacinth Damage courtesy Naturalist Diana Kordas, Greece

Flower DNA Damage courtesy Naturalist Diana Kordas, Greece



Ignoring evidence that both chemical exposures and RF/EMF exposures are direct sources of harm is a manufactured cognitive error. Both vectors of harm can be subjected to valid scientific investigation.

The emerging science regarding harm to the ecosystem on the island of Samos can’t be shifted to industrial chemical use.

As Diana explained in an article in Sept of 2024, “This area has no pesticides or agrochemicals.”

Therefore, this evidence trail is crucial in the debate regarding environmental effects of EMF/RF/5G.

Scorpion tale demonstrating DNA damage courtesy Naturalist Diana Kordas, Greece

Some Important Contributions from Diana Kordas

(In chronological order)

Where the Wild Things Aren’t August 2020

When we found a starving young golden jackal on the piece of land where we live, we were shocked by its pitiful state, but we were not surprised. Since they put cell towers up on the mountain above the island capital—about three miles from us—one of the traditional homes of the golden jackal has become uninhabitable. The mountain is dying.

The wild things aren’t on the mountain any more. Many, presumably, have died, either because they can no longer breed successfully or because they have been killed by exposure to the cell tower radiation over the years. Other creatures have moved away, because they can no longer find food, the insects or small mammals that they hunt.

My Best Memories October 2020

What really bothers me is that we are killing the world around us so we can have mobile phones and mobile internet. Most of the wonderful things I remember and cherish are no longer there: no kingfishers on the sea shores or river banks, no fireflies flickering in the gloaming, no sea-horses in the seas. All these things are disappearing even in the most pristine places, where the air is clean and the water is clean and the forests are largely untouched—except for the cell towers. We’re killing everything in nature so we can have mobile technology. As we’ve moved up the scale from bigger to smaller wavelengths, more and more creatures we share this world with have died, and the world has become an unutterably poorer place.

We can still change that. We can at least save what’s left, if not because we care about other creatures per se , because we ought to recognize that it is in our own best interest to do so. Unless we are planning a future based on cannibalism, we need plants and insects, birds and animals. It’s time we turned the cell towers off.

5G Cell Towers Cause Massive Insect Decline on the Greek island of Samos Part 1 March 2022

The trouble is, we do need insects, even mosquitoes. Life is a chain, and many creatures higher up the chain rely on the mosquito (or some other insect) for food, or eat the creatures that eat the mosquito, to be eaten themselves in turn by other creatures. We break the chain of life at our peril, because we are part of it.

In writing this paper it occurred to me: 5G has been going in around the world for some time now, but I have read hardly anything about it affecting insects, or soil, or bird migration, or animals. Hasn’t anyone else noticed? Is Greece the first country to have put 5G all over rural areas? Or are people simply not connecting the dots and continuing to blame pesticides and climate change for everything that goes wrong in nature? Because I don’t believe for a second that what’s happening here isn’t happening in other places. Something caused the bumblebee to become extinct in nine U.S. states. And birdwatcher friends are telling me that they too are seriously concerned about migration.

Frequency (i.e., wavelength) appears to be a more important factor than signal strength (power) in insect declines. Greece is using the 0.7 GHz, 3,5 GHz and 22.5 GHz bandwidths; the last of which is often classed as millimeter waves. Wherever 5G signals are present, insects have declined, whether these areas are near to or far from cell towers. Samos is rapidly losing most of its insects including its pollinators.

5G frequencies appear to be the main cause of the most recent insect declines, which are happening all over the island.



5G Cell Towers Cause Massive Insect Decline on the Greek island of Samos Part 2 August 2022

Insect declines have continued on Samos since the introduction of 5G. The situation has worsened since 5G became commercially available from July 1, 2022. Not only are insect numbers in general continuing to decline; pollinators including butterflies are declining very rapidly. Insectivore birds are declining also. Soil conditions have worsened as well, with the soil becoming more acidic than previously. There are no visible insects in the soil, and many plants are not growing as well as they should, or growing to full size. Melons and aubergines show signs of DNA damage. Lack of pollinators, poor yields and withered plants are apparent all over the island. The implications for food production generally are frightening: a combination of declining soil quality, declines in pollinator numbers and radiation-damaged plants means that it will be harder to grow food and that food prices will continue to rise. Total crop failures may occur in future.

But the wetlands are dying, and this is a serious catastrophe for both the island and for the birds, migratory and resident. It is a catastrophe because we are losing the biodiversity that made Samos ecologically important and interesting, and it is a catastrophe for the birds themselves. The resident birds are dying out and the migratory birds cannot survive if there is nowhere to stop and nothing to eat when they do. Most have already traveled thousands of miles to get here, having crossed much of Africa or the Middle East. They must rest and find food. And this is the greatest problem for both resident and migratory birds—nothing to eat. There is not much food, except for the little seed-eaters, and even they are in trouble.

The Samos wetlands survived through the 1974 Cyprus crisis, when the army occupied the southern beaches and built bunkers and planted land-mines on the edges of the flaming lagoon. They survived encroachment by farmers and summer-home builders and hotel-builders (the last, barely, and one big hotel project was stopped by local conservationists in mid-construction to save one of the wetlands). Since 2017, though, bird populations around the wetlands have declined hugely. That was the year the cell-phone companies decided to provide wireless coverage to the southern beaches, which had up till then been largely left alone. Many new cell towers were erected, with panels directed at the beaches fronting the wetlands. The hotels and beach cafes all installed wi-fi. Bird and insect populations plummeted.

“If you want to kill a wetland, just provide good cell coverage“

Original PDF Link: Cell-Towers-Cause-DNA-Damage-Samos-2024-Final.pdf (safetechinternational.org) (18 pages including photographs)

“…cells with irreparably damaged genomic DNA will result in cell senescence, cell death, cancer or mutated offspring, depending on cell type and specific biological/environmental conditions.” Panagopoulos et al., 2021 1

A recent paper, ‘Human‑made electromagnetic fields: Ion forced‑oscillation and voltage‑gated ion channel dysfunction, oxidative stress and DNA damage (Review) published in the International Journal of Oncology by biophysicist Dimitris J. Panagopoulos et. al. states unequivocally that electromagnetic radiation from wireless technology damages DNA. This leads to infertility, sterility, mutations and extinctions, and it explains the loss of biodiversity that we are currently experiencing on this planet.

DNA damage from wireless radiation is not a new discovery. It has been confirmed over and over by numerous scientists using a variety of experimental subjects and frequencies. But do observations in the laboratory translate into the same effects in the real world? If these scientists are correct, they must do. In the real-world things might be a lot worse, because in the real world we are not exposed to a single frequency or bandwidth but to a whole soup of them, from multiple sources. In the real world, exposure time is not limited to a few minutes or hours per day or week; the cell towers are on day and night. DNA damage from wireless radiation is not a laboratory phenomenon; it is real. We are losing the insects—among them, the pollinators. We are losing the birds. Animals are dying out. We are wiping ourselves out.

A Tale of Two Cisterns Guest Post by Diana Kordas, Samos, Greece September 2024

Since 5G was installed in 2021 on the island of Samos in Greece where we live, insect populations have plummeted. Many species we had prior to 2021 are extinct and a great many more are nearly so. Some insects are showing clear signs of DNA damage: deformities such as wing damage and miniaturization that pass on through generations. Some of these have now died out, at least locally. DNA damage doesn’t necessarily produce visible effects. The most common result of DNA damage is sterility, which will of course lead to extinction. This has been proven again and again in the laboratory by Panagopoulos et al.

Most recent: DIANA KORDAS, GREECE, LETTER TO RFK/MAHA (United States), March 2025

“The most alarming discovery of 2024 was the lack of pollen in male zucchini flowers.”

See her 15-page letter to Mr. Kennedy here:

More at link: https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Diana-Kordas-Letter-to-RFK-Jr.docx



Diana’s site with more of her work is here: Blog – Anti-Wireless Shop Website

EEA European Environmental Agency: The Precautionary Principle and Late Lessons from Early Warnings

In evaluating the pros and cons of using the precautionary principle, it is important to remember that the harm from most hazards analysed in the case studies turned out to be more diverse and widespread than anticipated and such damage is often found to occur at exposures lower than initially considered dangerous. - Late lessons From Early Warning



In “Late Lessons from Early Warnings” the European Environment Agency noted,” The 'Late Lessons Project' illustrates how damaging and costly the misuse or neglect of the precautionary principle can be, using case studies and a synthesis of the lessons to be learned and applied to maximising innovations whilst minimising harms.”

In order to identify hazards that may only appear over decades, there needs to be more long term monitoring of biological and ecological systems, focusing on 'surprise sensitive' parameters such as bees, amphibians, invertebrates, foetuses etc. Such monitoring will also be essential to evaluate the effectiveness of the precautionary and later measures to avoid harm. Monitoring can be supported in part by citizen scientists, using the latest geographical information systems (GIS) and monitoring technologies. Several cases highlight the benefit of having lay and local knowledge alongside scientific evaluation of harm so that a broader knowledge base can support decision‑making.. - Late lessons From Early Warnings

September 27, 2021: Effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic fields on flora and fauna, Part 3. Exposure standards, public policy, laws, and future directions

B. Blake Levitt, Henry C. Lai and Albert M. Manville

"It is time to recognize ambient EMF as a novel form of pollution and develop rules at regulatory agencies that designate air as ‘habitat’ so EMF can be regulated like other pollutants."



Many species of flora and fauna, because of distinctive physiologies, have been found sensitive to exogenous EMF in ways that surpass human reactivity. Such exposures may now be capable of affecting endogenous bioelectric states in some species. Numerous studies across all frequencies and taxa indicate that low-level EMF exposures have numerous adverse effects, including on orientation, migration, food finding, reproduction, mating, nest and den building, territorial maintenance, defense, vitality, longevity, and survivorship. Cyto- and geno-toxic effects have long been observed. It is time to recognize ambient EMF as a novel form of pollution and develop rules at regulatory agencies that designate air as ‘habitat’ so EMF can be regulated like other pollutants. https://www.degruyterbrill.com/document/doi/10.1515/reveh-2021-0083/html

Smart Meter Harm is creating a list of Diana’s work:

Read also:

Citizen Science: Charlie’s Garden and Family’s Food vs. the Pittsfield Cell Tower - Safe Tech International featuring an interview with Charlie Herzig by Children’s Health Defense “What If You Cannot Grow Your Own Food on Your Own Land?”

“The Bees Disappeared First Charlie Herzig: Well, the first thing that disappeared were the bees. And it was the bees that had hives. I still do get a few, very, very few cellophane bees, which are solitary, that live in the dirt. And obviously, it doesn’t seem to affect them much, but they aren’t very effective at doing my big gardens because I have to, especially all my squash related plants, I have to every morning go down with a small paint brush and pollinate my plants or else all my squash die and rot. That was the first thing. Disappearing Predators: Hawks, Owls, Fox, Bobcat, Coyotes And then the predators started disappearing, the hawks, the owls, the fox, the bobcat, the coyotes. All those started disappearing. And my rodent population, the small rodent population, not the rabbits and stuff like that, but the little ones, the mice and the voles and stuff, the ones you can’t really stop even with a small fence, they’d get through. Last year, I lost almost 2/3 of my gardening to small rodents. And that’s one of the things that sustains us and part of our financial existence in our lifestyle.”

If you are a naturalist observing and documenting changes in your local environment and would like to collaborate with others, please contact me here in the comment section or by email via substack. Thanks for all you do.

