After Keith Cutter posted his interview: EHS Recovery and the Signal-to-Noise Equation with Pavel Wypychowski Backstage Pass Courtesy Keith Cutter of EMF Remedy I wrote about the noise to signal ratio that is polluting our lives….including in the field of EMF activism sales, affiliate marketing, and education.

(The article is here: Less OnLine More OnLife, and the Noise to Signal Ratio in EMF/RF, On the Web, and in Our Thoughts, Urges, Cravings, and Addictions)

I do not maintain an organized database of resources, although I often receive requests for information. I feel very fortunate to have a group of earnest colleagues who are very generous with their time, energy and knowledge, and I appreciate being able to highlight their work.

With their permission, here is a recent conversation.

Susie’s Querry: Do You Think Mattresses with Coils Amplify EMF Issues?

Eric Windheim WindheimEMFSolutions.com (California)

The human body is used to even DC magnetic fields of the earth that run north-south.

The human body is not used to a confusing matrix of closely spaced DC magnetic fields from a mattresses with coils.

Always select a bed/frame/headboard assembly w/o any metal.

See actual test & report that resulted in the manufacture allowing the return of five mattresses for exchange @ no charge to the client. The manufacture also paid for the packing & return shipping from CA to OH: this is exemplary customer service.

See Eric’s report here, 5 pages:

See over 100 Youtube videos documenting Eric's work here:

Eric Windheim, the founder of Windheim EMF Solutions is a certified Building Biology Ecology Consultant (BBEC) and Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist (EMRS).

An example of Eric's work, 3 minute video:

Dirty electricity created (in this case) by CFL & LED lightbulbs inside this house can be heard on a common dial tuned AM radio tuned to below 540 on the dial out side the house as far away as 25 feet from the house.

Blocking Smart Meter Radiation From Next Door

While you can replace or turn off RF emitting devices in your own house you can't control RF sources outside of your property. Aluminum window screen wire is very cheap and can block about 99% of smart meter and wifi radiation coming from next door. You will need an appropriate RF meter to determine the original RF exposure and the effectiveness of your installed shielding.

Here's information based on ancient Ayurveda to compliment Eric's comment on the body's magnetic force:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/141507692/apollo-sets-in-the-west-but-sleeps-in-the-south

Some organic mattress options: https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/141507692/additional-resources-on-organic-bedding-options

Note that Chinese Feng Shui experts do nor agree recommend sleeping with the head to the North, but learning about the specific positioning for the bed based on the ancient study of the varying frequencies within the 60-year luni-solar calendar and the year of one’s birth. Although this knowledge is widely ridiculed and dismissed in the West, given that the West does not yet understand time as frequency, and instead treats time as money, I encourage interested readers to explore the validity of the ancient mind-body wisdom schools, especially in regard to the meridians and chronobiology.

Donna Eden is one of the foremost researchers on the Vivaxis, (direction of the axis of life) and the recognition that due to trauma, an individual can be weakened when facing a certain direction. My body still remembers the experience and direction of a sudden lightning strike. I don’t sleep in that direction. You can read more about it, and how to address it, here: The Mysterious Vivaxin Field – Sheila Peters

Keith Cutter - EMF Wisdom, Substack (Idaho)

‘I'm concerned about capacitive coupling with AC fields contributing to elevated AC electric field (EF) exposures. I understand there's room for debate—especially when it comes to strange, localized static magnetic fields—but isn’t it reasonable to avoid unnatural field exposures, even on principle alone? There's no harm in taking that

precaution. I like to avoid ferrous metals in the sleep platform.”

See Keith’s related August 2024 article: Sleeping in Safe Harbor: The Critical Role of RF-Shielded Bed Canopies

Unlike unalterable shielding options such as shielding paint, the bed canopy doesn't suffer from critical flaws that could irreversibly increase RF exposure in other frequently used areas of your home. It's not just a solution for extreme RF exposure; it can be equally vital for those facing slight to moderate levels, potentially helping them reach their personal healing threshold.

This strategy is essential because it protects when it matters most—during sleep when your body is actively recovering and healing. During productive sleep, your body undergoes vital processes such as cellular repair, detoxification, and immune system strengthening. Hormones like melatonin are produced, which not only regulate sleep cycles but also play a crucial role in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. By shielding yourself from synthetic EMFs during this critical period, you give your body the best environment to perform these vital functions. However, bed canopies are not for everyone nor every home. Proper preparation is essential; you must choose and install the right canopy correctly.

Ensure Proper AC Electric Field Levels First, A Canopy May Not Work For You, The Need for a Floor Sheet, Choosing the Right Canopy If you are chemically sensitive, I recommend contacting the vendor for a free fabric sample before purchasing so you can test it in your home environment.

An example of Keith's work, interviewing others and shining light on their contributions, knowledge, and direct experiences world-wide:

Sheena and I had a productive discussion covering a range of topics all centered around helping those who prefer or require an environment with little to no electromagnetic pollution. One of the main topics of discussion was a novel way of addressing sympathetic / parasympathetic imbalance called Aricular Chromotherapy. Another was a recent victory in working with a hospital to create access for people wanting a specific therapy but needing low levels of electromagnetic pollution. We also discussed a vision for the development of EMF challenge facilities, EMF-induced diabetes, known precursors to synthetic radiation sensitivity and much more.

