Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Cutter's avatar
Keith Cutter
7h

Wow Patricia, what a great article. Yet another reference, published in 1973, Health and Light, John Ott cites Zaret’s work when discussing how modern artificial lighting and electromagnetic exposures may affect human health. Ott, who was focused on the biological impact of light spectra and artificial illumination, pointed to Zaret’s microwave findings as corroboration that subtle, non-thermal electromagnetic influences on physiology were real and potentially serious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patricia Burke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture