Due to the fact that both the eyeballs and the testes are basically closed environments, some early dialogue about harm caused by microwaves focused on the idea that these areas cannot thermo-regulate, or discharge heat as easily as other body parts.

But experts like the late ophthalmologist Milton Zaret knew differently, decades ago. Flo (artist) and I spent an evening, connected by the power of the internet (hard-wired), uncovering the story about his efforts to expose non-thermal effects, (which had been brought to my attention by science writer Blake Levitt.) It was not an easy task, (and the paltry NYTimes obituary was already apparently influenced by telecom/military interests.) The quest was an honor.

To me, this story demonstrates that there are clearly two very different stances held in the United States regarding safety. The stance held by Milton Zaret when he testified before the CIA has a secure foundation in the absolute truth. The stance held by the CIA and others is that it is appropriate and safe to lie - in this case, about safety and militarized security. The lies, including those about surveillance/control infrastructure, are writing checks that our bodies and nature, and our economic system (including health care and education), and the environment can’t cash.

Milton Zaret 1921-2012

Barb Payne asked, “Has anyone measured EMF/EMR emissions from wirelessly connected eyeglasses?”

Applicable History

“By way of applicable history that applies to google glasses et al., Milton Zaret was the first to make the connection between microwave radiation and cataract formation in radar workers which he first noticed in 1959!

Zaret was an ophthalmologist in Scarsdale, NY., as well as a clinical associate professor of ophthalmology at NYU Bellevue Medical Center at the time. He was asked to conduct a survey of radar technicians and microwave workers who worked for the armed services in defense industries. The survey was a joint effort between the university's ophthalmology department and industrial medicine and was financed by the U.S. Air Force under the Tri-Service Program which as specifically set up with the three branches of the military (Air Force, Navy, Army) to "settle" where there were adverse effects from microwaves after John T. McLaughlin, MD., a California surgeon, reported adverse effects in military contract workers, cataracts among them.

Zaret investigated microwave effects between 1960-1963 in "... a selected population of nearly sixteen hundred workers who were employed at sixteen military and civilian installations throughout the U.S. and Greenland, including Army, Navy, and Air Force bases, missile-tracking facilities, radar research and development laboratories, and factories in which radar systems were being assembled...." At the time, the exposure allowance was 10 mW.

The results of the survey were inconclusive but Zaret had noticed cataract formation in the posterior portion of the lens and opacities in the posterior capsule in a 20-year old. Such opacities do not normally form there. He stated he had never seen a cataract form on the posterior capsule before in an otherwise healthy eye; that cataracts were known in glass blowers and other professions that involved extreme heat but those formed on the anterior portion. It changed the course of Zaret's life. He came to believe that the participants in the survey had been pre-selected and were not a true cross section of the exposed population. Private companies involved with radar manufacture began sending him patients with cataracts and other lens defects and a clear pattern emerged.

Microwaves penetrate deeper into the whole eye, unlike infrared exposures that affect the anterior lens. The military saw the use of microwaves as essential to national security and was afraid of alarming the public and of legal liabilities... Paul Brodeur has a whole chapter on it in the "Zapping of America, Microwaves, Their Deadly Risk, and the Cover-Up" -- the first book published in the subject by Norton in 1977.

So eye damage has been known from these exposures for a VERY long time. Now along comes the tech companies 60 years later with transmitters right up to the eye in glasses like these? Cataracts will be the least of it in younger populations... add melanoma of the eye too.” - Blake Levitt

Journalist Paul Brodeur: "Zapping of America, Microwaves, Their Deadly Risk, and the Cover-Up"

See the 1981 NYTimes article MICROWAVES: ARE THEY A PERIL? - The New York Times quoting Milton Zaret

When Samuel Yannon, a Staten Island telephone technician, died seven years ago, pneumonia was listed as the principal cause of death. Recently, the New York State Workers' Compensation Board upheld a decision last summer by an administrative law judge that the cause of Mr. Yannon's death was not so commonplace. The pneumonia, and indeed a host of illnesses that plagued him in his last years, was attributed to prolonged exposure to microwaves used in telecommunications.

The ruling is now being appealed to a state court in Albany by the New York Telephone Company, the concern for which Mr. Yannon tuned and maintained microwave equipment on the 87th floor of the Empire State Building from 1957 through 1968.

Large Impact Foreseen If the ruling stands, some experts believe it will encourage thousands of lawsuits against the manufacturers of radar and microwave communications equipment. ''It is the first case of microwave sickness in this country that has been acknowledged as such,'' said Dr. Milton Zaret, a Scarsdale ophthalmologist who testified in the administrative hearing on behalf of Mr. Yannon's widow as an expert witness. ''It is also the first I know of where death was attributed to microwaves.'' []In the Yannon case, it was argued that microwaves can have a cumulative impact that would damage health at powers well below those that would ''cook'' an exposed person. The argument that microwaves can cause sickness without obvious thermal effects has been a controversial one in this country, with the majority view dismissing such claims. [] Supporters of the Yannon decision point out that, despite the majority view in the United States, the concept of nonthermal microwave sickness is widely accepted in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, where hundreds of cases have been reported. [] Restrictions on exposure in the Soviet Union are, on paper, 1,000 times stronger in most circumstances than those in the United States. []it certainly lends credence to our concern about the health effects of microwaves,'' said Calvin Gilligan, an attorney for the Syracuse firm of Costello, Cooney & Fearon. He was one of those who wrote to Mr. Gucciardo for information. His firm last year advised the nearby town of Onondaga to put into effect a one-year moratorium on the installation and expansion of microwave transmission facilities while it weighed amendments to zoning restrictions governing them.

See the 2015 article by our colleague Einar Flydal (Norway) regarding Milton Zaret:

My cataract, the death of Milton Zaret and Jon Fredrik Baksaas’ retirement job | Jeg har noe på hjertet …

“[] because of the works of the ophthalmologist Milton Zaret, who died in 2012, at age 91, leaving just a small notice in The New York Timesii. An obituary may be read at Microwave News.comiii: In the late 1950s, Zaret began studying the effects of microwave radiation on the eyes. At the time, radar was the main source of radiation, and microwave ovens were just about to arrive. Since then, the exposures have increased tremendously – approximately 5 000-fold in the industrialized countries between 1985 and 2005 alone – indoorsiv, and that is even prior to the real explosion of the wireless age. Zaret demonstrated that radiation induced cataracts, at significantly lower radiation levels than the current Norwegian (and e.g. American) safety standards, has a distinctive development: It originates in the lens capsule. Few other cataract varieties start there. This means that the appearance of the initial, characteristic ‘cloudy lumps’ in this particular area, points to EMF (electromagnetic fields) as a likely cause.” (endnotes live at link)

See Louis Slesin, Microwave News :

Milton Zaret, an “Early Prophet” of Microwave Hazards, Dies at 91 U.S. Military Sought To Discredit His Theory of Microwave Cataracts Zaret was the first medical doctor to testify in Congress on the hazards of microwaves. On March 9, 1973, he told a hearing convened by then Senator John Tunney of California:

"There is a clear, present and ever-increasing danger to the entire population of our country from exposure to the entire non-ionizing portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. The dangers cannot be overstated because most non-ionizing radiation injuries occur covertly, usually do not become manifest until after latent periods of years, and when they do become manifest, the effects are seldom recognized." Zaret posited the existence of microwave cataracts, which, unlike most others, are first visible in the capsule of the eye, the elastic membrane that surrounds the lens. Microwave cataracts, Zaret maintained, usually begin to develop on the back surface —posterior capsule— of the lens and can be caused by chronic, low-level exposures, not just acute high-level exposures.

Zaret was one of the first to put forward the concept that microwaves can have non-thermal effects, a controversy that remains unsettled and which continues today.

(More about Milton Zaret and his 1977 encounter with the CIA below in this post.)

Note, damage to the eyes reportedly occurs at non-thermal levels….the sensation of eyes burning is not literal

Has anyone measured EMF/EMR emissions from wirelessly connected eyeglasses?

Contributions Posted Online at link from EMR SAFETY, Dr. Joel Moskowitz:

https://www.saferemr.com/2017/03/google-glass-alert-potential-health.html includes:

2019 Google Glass Alert: Potential health risks from wireless radiation Evaluation of Temperature Elevation in Human Ocular Tissues due to Wireless Eyewear Devices Lan J, Du G. Evaluation of temperature elevation in human ocular tissues due to wireless eyewear devices. ACES Journal. 34(1):17-24. 2019. Open access paper: http://www.aces-society.org/includes/downloadpaper.php?of=ACES_Journal_January_2019_Paper_3&nf=19-1-3

2018 On the effects of glasses on the SAR in human head resulting from wireless eyewear devices at phone call state Lan JQ, Liang X, Hong T, Du GH. On the effects of glasses on the SAR in human head resulting from wireless eyewear devices at phone call state. Prog Biophys Mol Biol. 2018 Feb 8. doi: 10.1016/j.pbiomolbio.2018.02.001. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29428220

2017 Tasnim Shamma, Google Glass Didn't Disappear. You Can Find It On The Factory Floor. WABE/National Public Radio, March 18, 2017. http://n.pr/2nDG22d



2014: Press release Joel Moskowitz prepared in 2014 which provides precautionary information. SAR values for the latest model of the Google Glass follow the press release: Google Glass Alert: Potential health risks from wireless radiation

The Google Glass emits more wireless radiation than most cell phones on the market, but unlike cell phone users, Glass users may be wearing this device on their heads for more than 12 hours a day putting their health at risk.

By Joel M. Moskowitz, Ph.D., School of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. - April 15, 2014 - PRLog -- The Google Glass emits both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radiation. Although the Glass official web site, http://www.google.com/glass/start/ , contains information warning consumers about the device's potential interference with radio or television reception, the site provides no safety information to consumers.

As a body-worn, microwave-emitting device, Google is required by Federal law to test the Specific Absorption Rate or SAR of the Glass. This is a measure of the maximum microwave radiation absorbed by the user in 6 minutes averaged over one gram of tissue.

Although Google did not post the SAR information on its web site, the Glass test reports can be found on the FCC's web site at [ https://fccid.io/document.php?id=1910822 ]. The FCC ID for the current version of the Glass is X1.



The official test report indicates that the SAR for the Glass is much higher than the SARs for the iPhone 5, the Samsung Galaxy S5, or most cell phones on the market.



During the last year, Google improved the antenna on the Glass which resulted in an increase in the SAR from 1.11 to 1.42 watts/kilogram (W/kg). In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S5 has a head and body SAR of 0.57 and 0.64 W/kg, respectively. The Apple iPhone 5 has a head SAR of 1.17 and a body SAR of 1.18 W/kg.



In the U.S. no personal wireless device can have a SAR that exceeds 1.6 W/kg. The SAR standard, however, was developed several decades ago in the U.S. primarily by physicists and engineers to protect users from the acute effects of the heat generated by microwave radiation. The standards do not protect users from the non-thermal effects of cell phone radiation which have been associated with increased brain cancer risk among long-term cell phone users and other health problems in the short term including electrosensitivity, sperm damage and infertility, and reproductive health risks in children.



Just because these devices are legal does not mean they are safe



Although many health researchers, including myself, have questioned the utility of assessing only a device's SAR, currently that is all governments measure and regulate.

Governments want consumers to believe that all legally marketed wireless devices are safe, and that the SAR level does not matter as long as it meets the legal standard. Yet no study has proved that exposure to low-intensity microwave radiation is safe, and thousands of peer-reviewed, published studies have found biologic effects from such exposures. The research suggests that governments need to adopt more stringent, biologically-based, standards to protect consumers' health.



Medical and public health professionals should call on Google to end this experiment on Glass users or at least fully inform consumers of the potential long-term health risks from wearing this device.

Google Glass SAR test report update

Following are the results from the SAR test report for the Google Glass Model GG1 (A4R-GG1; dated May 18, 2015):

Head test: 0.293 W/kg for Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz) and 0.790 W/kg for Wi-Fi (5 GHz)

Simultaneous transmission: 0.874 W/kg

Bluetooth was excluded from testing as the maximum output power is 2.0 dBm.

https://apps.fcc.gov/eas/GetApplicationAttachment.html?id=2646093

Marc Aranzi, Phonegate, France

As you may know, displaying the SAR level is mandatory in France for all devices that emit radio waves. So this morning, I checked the level displayed for the Ray-Ban Meta. Attached are the results. We will investigate with the ANFR regulator to see if any checks have been carried out. https://www.meta.com/fr/ai-glasses/wayfarer/ Lunettes Ray-Ban Meta - DAS tête (SAR head) : 0,34 W/kg ; DAS corps (SAR trunk) : 1,04W/kg ; DAS membre : s.o Please find also our last PR about real SAR level of the Google Pixel 1 : https://phonegatealert.org/en/sar-alert-google-pixel-10-true-exposure-levels-revealed/

Cindy Sage (U.S.) & Lennart Hardell (Sweden): Fatal collision? Are wireless headsets a risk in treating patients? Cindy Sage & Lennart Hardell Published Online: 05 Feb 2018

To cite this article: Cindy Sage & Lennart Hardell (2018): Fatal collision? Are wireless headsets a risk in treating patients?, Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine, DOI: 10.1080/15368378.2017.1422261 To link to this article: https://doi.org/10.1080/15368378.2017.1422261

ABSTRACT Prolonged use of cell phones used ipsilaterally at the head has been associated with statistically significant increased risk of glioma and acoustic neuroma. Using wireless glasses for extended periods to teach, to perform surgery, or conduct patient exams will expose the medical professional to similar RF exposures which may impair brain performance, cognition and judgment, concentration and attention and increase the risk for brain tumors. The quality of medical care may be compromised by extended use of wireless-embedded devices in health care settings. Both medical professionals and their patients should know the risks of such devices and have a choice about allowing their use during patient exams. Transmission of sensitive patient data over wireless networks may increase the risk of hacking and security breaches leading to losses of private patient medical and financial data that are strictly protected under HIPPA health information privacy laws.

Courtesy Theodora Scarato, Enviromental Health News: IEEE : Specific absorption rate (SAR) in the head of Google glasses and Bluetooth users Poster Presentation -Brazil

Two popular wireless communication devices are considered in this paper. Firstly, the Bluetooth which is one of the most popular mobile accessories and the Google glasses which are a representation of the new futuristic vision. It is well known that the absorption of electromagnetic waves on the human head for a certain period of time may lead to health problems such as headaches, or even worse, brain cancer. The Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) is simulated for three different head models and compared with the available international recommendations. The first model used is the Specific Anthropomorphic Mannequin (SAM phantom), as well as two realistic models of human head (i.e., a 34 years old adult and a 10 years old child). The simulations were performed using the finite difference time domain (FDTD) method and the frequency used to feed the antennas was 2.45 GHz. Published in: 2014 IEEE Latin-America Conference on Communications (LATINCOM)

Specific absorption rate (SAR) in the head of Google glasses and Bluetooth user's | IEEE Conference Publication | IEEE Xplore



Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) simulations in eyewear and Bluetooth communicating devices operating close to the user’s head. JPEG of Poster, Download the Poster Presentation here.

Specific Absorption Rate SAR in the head of Google glasses and Bluetooth users Brazil

This paper was presented in the 2014 IEEE Latincom Conference, held in Cartagena, Colombia, in Nov/2014. Y. A. A. Pizarro, A. A. de Salles, S. Severo, J. L. T. Garzón and S. M. R. Bueno, "Specific absorption rate (SAR) in the head of Google glasses and Bluetooth user's," 2014 IEEE Latin-America Conference on Communications (LATINCOM) , Cartagena, Colombia, 2014, pp. 1-6, doi: 10.1109/LATINCOM.2014.7041872.

Courtesy Joel Moskowitz: M. Ferreira, C. Oliveira, F. Cardoso and L. M. Correia, "SAR assessment of google glasses at cellular wireless frequency bands," Brazil

2016 10th European Conference on Antennas and Propagation (EuCAP), Davos, Switzerland, 2016, pp. 1-4, doi: 10.1109/EuCAP.2016.7481301.

Abstract The use of wearable devices, like smartwatches and smartglasses, with wireless communication capabilities are now becoming common. The use of such devices, radiating electromagnetic waves close to the human body, is also becoming a matter of concern. The SAR assessment of Google Glasses for 0.9 GHz, 1.94 GHz, 2.43 GHz and 2.6 GHz bands, corresponding to cellular (GSM, UMTS and LTE) and wireless (Wi-Fi), is presented. The assessment scenario is presented, and the simulations methodology is described. From simulations results, one concludes that the maximum recommended SAR value for the human head is only exceeded in the 0.9 GHz (GSM) band. For Wi-Fi, UMTS and LTE, there are no problems of exposure, since the maximum radiated power that fulfils SAR requirements is above the maximum power that a mobile terminal can radiate, according to the standards. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7041872

Milton Zaret vs. the CIA: How Long Have We Known About and Denied Microwaves Harming Eyesight - At Levels Below the Thermal Threshold and Current Safety Guidelines

CIA READING ROOM: STUDY POSSIBLE HAZARDS OF MICROWAVE EXPOSURE | CIA FOIA (foia.cia.gov) JUNE 1977

STUDY POSSIBLE HAZARDS OF MICROWAVE EXPOSURE | CIA FOIA (foia.cia.gov)

“These four men worked on Army radar sites. All got cataracts in their 30s or early 40s. They're suing the equipment manufacturer, and they're mad at military doctors for not backing them up. MAN: If they brought this equipment down to a safe standard they would have to spend billions and billions of dollars.”

See: Institutional Corruption in Dealing With the Risks of Radiofrequency Radiation in the Past 50 Years - Franz Adlkofer honoring Milton Zaret (4 pages)

ZARET--Milton M., M.D., of Rye Brook N.Y., passed away peacefully on May 29 at the age of 91. Pearl Harbor survivor, renowned ophthalmologist, and champion of safeguards against microwave radiation ...

The obituary in the New York Times from June 20, 2012 was on a man, who suffered a tragic fate when his scientific results were not in line with the opinion of military, industry, and politics. Louis Slesin, editor of Microwave News, paid tribute to Milton Zaret’s scientific merits in a comprehensive article [1]. When he distributed this article he added: “If you think those who raise concerns about cell phone health risks are treated badly today, you may be surprised to learn that it's really nothing new.” My experience with the European REFLEX study, which was organized and coordinated by me and maliciously slandered by industry and politics [2], is my motive to confirm the truth of Slesin’s statement. How powerful groups even in democratic societies deal with the results of radiofrequency radiation research has indeed not changed in the past 50 years, only their reasons vary. While during the cold war world peace was at stake, today it is simply greed for profit. Andrew Marino, who himself contributed as a scientist considerably to the state of knowledge about biological effects of electromagnetic fields, describes in his book Going Somewhere – Truth About a Life in Science a meeting with Zaret [3]. Marino had read that Zaret accused the Defense Department and the CIA to have destroyed the records of his research results. [] Conclusion The U.S. military doctors Paul Tyler and Budd Appleton deprived Milton Zaret of his social status as a person and scientist, when they destroyed his career with statements from bribed witnesses, character assassination, and fabricated research results. It can be assumed that they were aware of their wrongdoing. Thus, they betrayed not only science, but as medical doctors they also broke their Hippocratic Oath. They can claim, however, that they did their country a decisive service in a time when mankind was close to a third world war. Compared to this imminent disaster their complot against Zaret may have appeared to them to be by far the lesser of two evils. Compared to this, Alexander Lerchl’s reasons look rather pathetic. He manipulated his research until the results fitted the demands of the mobile communication industry, which first of all wants to maximize its profits. Be it lack of intellect or unscrupulousness, with methods comparable to those of the American doctors he portrayed scientists, whose findings deviated from his expectations, in public as fraudsters. No wonder that Lerchl, who denies any risk from radiofrequency radiation thus totally neglecting the present state of research, is supported by the mobile communication industry in every way. However, it is an utter mockery to the public, if such a person – as it has been the case – is appointed to the national advisory committee responsible for protecting the citizens from radiofrequency radiation. - link

From Zory Glaser's Historical Files of U.S. Military Research:

OCULAR-EFFECTS-OF-MICROWAVE-RADIATION.pdf (6 pages)

From Dr. Andrew Marino's Book:

Chapter 14: Zaret.

A.A. MARINO. In Going Somewhere; Truth About a Life in Science. A.A. MARINO. Cassandra, pp. 159–180, 2010. [PDF] “civilian microwave engineers who had been diagnosed with cataracts by other ophthalmologists. The engineers had a practice of looking through a peephole in a wave guide to observe the operation of the device that generated the microwaves. Zaret found that the cataract had always occurred in the eye that the engineer had used to look through the peep hole. In these inadvertent experiments, the microwave energy had signed its name at exactly the same place in each man, the tissue in the front of the eye immediately behind the lens. “It is seldom possible to establish a cause-and-effect relationship with scientific certainty in human pathology,” Zaret told me. “In these cases I was sure beyond any reasonable medical doubt that the repeated exposure Zaret 161 the engineers got by looking through the peephole was what had caused the cataract.” []. At a scientific meeting he described the early signs that occur in the tissue behind the lens of the eye of someone who is repeatedly exposed to microwaves. At another meeting he detailed several dozen cases in which the degenerative process in the eye had not been interrupted by withdrawal from the hazardous environment, leading to formation of a cataract. At still another meeting he told his audience that the microwave cataract was a preventable environmental disease. In a publication, he said explicitly that the Defense Department standard for microwave exposure was not clinically credible. Although there was no ostensible response by the government to what Zaret had said about microwaves, the gears had started to turn. - Going Somewhere 11_29_10.indd

See a photograph of Dr. Zaret here: U.S. Navy veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor Milton M. Zaret looks on... News Photo - Getty Images

Bonus! School Cell Phone Bans Also Reduce Students’ Exposure to Harmful Radiation! Guest post by B.N. Frank, with Patricia Burke Research has already determined that children are more vulnerable to cell phone radiation due to their smaller heads and bodies, thinner skulls, rapidly developing brains, and other biological factors. In fact, according to the International Agency for the Research on Cancer: “the average radio frequency radiation energy deposition for children exposed to mobile phone RF is two times higher in the brain and 10 times higher in the bone marrow of the skull, compared with mobile phone use by adults”. (2013)

American Schools are Increasingly Using VR/AR/MR Headsets. Do You Know the Risks? "Each time a child picks up a screen device, not one but many changes occur in the brain that lead to overstimulation and hyperarousal." Prof. Om Gandhi of Utah University cautions, “We have never tested microwave radiating devices directly in front of the young developing eye. The absence of proof of harm at this point does not mean that we have evidence of safety.” Samsung and Google, two of the world’s biggest telecommunications companies [and much more], are also heavily involved in VR.

Sign the petition: Ban Blinding Headlights and Save Lives! Soft Lights Foundation President, Mark Baker, filed a lawsuit against the US Food and Drug Administration and US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for failing to protect the public from hazardous and dangerous LED headlights. (https://www.softlights.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Mark-Baker-v-FDA-NHTSA_Filed.pdf) Over 60,000 individuals have signed a public petition to ban blinding headlights. https://www.change.org/p/u-s-dot-ban-blinding-headlights-and-save-lives Members of the public have submitted over 200 pages of comments to NHTSA describing the debilitating and often life-threatening impacts of LED headlights. (https://www.softlights.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Petition-Comments-2024.pdf). Mr. Baker's lawsuit seeks to compel the FDA and NHTSA to collaborate and cooperate, as required by law, to address the LED headlight crisis. Contact:

Mark Baker, President, Soft Lights Foundation mbaker@softlights.org www.softlights.org

