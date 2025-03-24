Tomorrow, March 25, will mark the one-month anniversary of the passing of Arthur Firstenberg.

Please share this beautiful video tribute (2 minutes 20 seconds in English) created in his honor using Arthur’s words, by his Iranian translator Farhad Khelghati. founder of the publishing house, Azmoon-e Zaman (Test of Time), Iran.

See also the page on the Safe Tech International website In Loving Memory of Arthur Firstenberg where you may also submit your thoughts and prayers.

At least for me, this means Arthurʻs holy birth in the unseen -

Farhad’s note

Dear friends:

Hi. My name is Farhad Khelghati. I am a translator and the founder of a newly-established publishing house named Azmoon-e Zaman (Test of Time) from Iran. Four years ago, in 2021, i was fortunate enough to find and translate (into Persian) a very special book named The Invisible Rainbow: a History of Electricity and Life, by the late Arthur Firstenberg, that changed my life for ever.

Personally, it helped me to somewhat (imperfectly) protect myself and my loved ones from the EMFs. Then, in search of a viable solution for protection, again, I was fortunate enough to find a very good book named Earthing by Clinton Ober and two other co-writers. []

On March 21, 2025 (with some delay) I received your email. That was... a very sad news! This great man was full of love for all creation... bees, birds, trees and humans equally.

I knew Arthur only from this his book, and it was enough for me. I was immediately impressed by the book, and realized his high character and lofty thoughts reflected in his words.

I feel his deep love and respect for Godʻs creation and creatures was an indicator of his deep love and respect for the Creator.

A true defender of Mother Nature, a subtle researcher, and a very capable writer, committed to enlightenment and telling the truth to the world, he was one of the pioneer researchers in the field of health and environmental effects of electromagnetic radiation.

Definitely, he was one of the greatest scientists of our time.

In a deeper sense, at least for me, this means Arthurʻs holy birth in the unseen. After all, throughout his fruitful life, Arthur endeavored to tell the truth about the invisible rainbow, the invisible invader. And now he has joined all those truth-seekers gone before him, from Roger Payne to Stanton Friedman and others.

So, although physically he no longer is among us, and this as you mentioned is a profound loss to all of us, i believe spiritually he will remain a faithful co-worker of us, and continue to inspire us all.

As we in Iran are now celebrating Norooz (which literally means New Day – New Birth if you like), as the life magnificent resurrection, wish Arthur and all of you my friends who read this a happy Norooz. Thank you very much for all of your continuous efforts. God bless you all. (By the way, you are allowed to use any part of this email, including my name and my country.)

He whose heart lives on love shall never die. - Hafiz

Farewell my friend!

Truly yours

Farhad Khelghati, Iran

