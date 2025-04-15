Song written by Doug Wood of Americans for Responsible Technology for Earth Day 2025, Video by Jean Hudon in support of Safe Tech International’s FCC submission



The community at large introduced many topics into the FCC proceeding during the first round of comments, from conducted emissions to testing procedures to disability rights to accessibility to space pollution to self-driving cars to smart meters to militarization of space, with many mentions of the court remand about the safety of exposure guidelines - that the FCC has ignored.

As expected, as far as I can see, the industry and media have covered comments by the major ISPs, broadband proponents, and industry trade groups. As of now, there are 898 Results.

(Please feel free to let me know of submissions of interest to the community. I will post more links favoring informed advocacy protective of health and the environment in the days to come.)

Theodora Scarato Submitted Extensive Science for Multiple Proceedings

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/10412725017288

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/1041275217764

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/10412155658236

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/10411301583442

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/10411080677217

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/1041106494279

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/1041153113797

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/104111283321097

On the opening page under the search for 25-133 Theodora is listed in the top filer names with a total of 3, although she has 8. If you click on that tab it will open to a page of all her comments. This may or may not work: ECFS - Filing Search Results

(I do not understand the FCC’s math.)



Many thanks to Odette Wilkins and The National Call for Safe Technology /Wired Broadband for creating a sign-on opportunity for the community

COMMENTS OF WIRED BROADBAND, INC. ON DEREGULATION ON BEHALF OF AMERICANS INJURED AND DISABLED FROM ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION

FCC Delete Submission 4-11-25 FINAL.pdf (17 pages)

The National Call intends to submit Reply Comments. If you want to be kept informed about their advocacy and sign-on opportunities, contact: <hello@thenationalcall.org>

Alliance for Natural Health

FCC: Prioritize Public Health Over Telecom Profits Signers FCC: Prioritize Public Health Over Telecom Profits Mounting evidence shows radio frequency radiation (RFR), especially in higher frequencies, is harmful to human health. Yet 5G and millimeter wave technologies are advancing without proof of safety. Even current cell phone use, particularly by children, likely exceeds safe thresholds. International standards, based on thermal effects, ignore conclusive evidence that non-thermal effects pose the greatest long term risks. We need stronger safety standards to better protect Americans, especially children. In the interest of regulatory reform, the FCC should consider the following:• Reevaluate RF exposure standards to incorporate the latest scientific research on non-thermal biological effects. • Require independent safety testing of wireless devices and infrastructure, rather than relying on industry-funded studies. • Restore local control over 5G deployment, allowing communities to regulate wireless infrastructure based on health and environmental concerns. • Implement a moratorium on 5G expansion until thorough, independent research confirms its safety You can still sign: Action Center | Alliance for Natural Health USA - Protecting Natural Health

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/104101966621156/1

Safe Tech International

Doug Wood of Americans for Responsible Technology composed this song in honor of the upcoming 2025 Earth Day. He gave Safe Tech International permission to submit a link to a video in support of its submission, created by Jean Hudon, focused somewhat on Space for another upcoming project, as Safe Tech International has become increasingly vocal about the threats posed by the militarization of space. (Doug has also created his own video with the same song, with a broader focus on nature, that I will share when it is released.)

Safe Tech International Comment to the FCC; In the Request for Comment, you posed the question, is the FCC a captured agency? No, not in the sense “captured agency” is usually understood – an agency captured by the industry it's supposed to regulate. But it is an agency captured by an outdated societal framework that prioritizes economic profit, material consumption, and military might over Life, well-being, and peace.

The FCC Is in a No-Win Situation. Technology is an exponentializer and accelerator. When applied to a given system, it will multiply the effects, positive or negative, many times over. Digital technology and AI touch nearly every aspect of our lives, our world, geopolitics and beyond. No single regulatory body can possibly over-see, predict, manage and be responsible for all the ramifications of their decisions short term and down the road. This was known back in 1996 when the EPA was defunded, and oversight for the technology rollout was handed over to the FCC. At that time, it was presumed the FCC would turn to other agencies for advice – OSHA, the FDA, EPA etc. This is now more urgently needed than ever before as digital technology has quite literally overtaken the world. As the world has increased in complexity, and technology has grown exponentially, the FCC now has too many hats to wear. The Commission understandably needs help, guidance and support from experts and the public at large.

Comments to the FCC Submitted by Safe Tech International .pdf

Links from Safe Tech International’s website:

https://safetechinternational.org/microwaving-our-planet/ https://safetechinternational.org/tech-and-the-military/

The following link is a work in progress... to better integrate space into our world in a way that's safe and healing for all living beings.

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Heaven-or-Havoc-Rethinking-Humanitys-Race-to-Space-revised.pdf

BROCHURE FOR SHARING – Technology, Artificial Intelligence, the Military, and War

PRINTABLE 3-PANEL BROCHURE – Technology, Artificial Intelligence, the Military, and War



The FCC Order: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-219A1.pdf 6 pages

DA 25-219 RE: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE is GN Docket No. 25-133

Reply Comments due April 28.