FCC Brendan Carr’s Recent Attacks on Free Speech… as Well as Municipal Control Over Cell Tower Deployment

These days the word “fascist” is being used on a regular basis to describe directives being made by Trump administration.

While Federal Communication Commission Chairman (FCC) Brendan Carr’s efforts against free speech by now suspended late night talk show host (and Trump detractor), Jimmy Kimmelare being widely reported and strongly criticized (even by conservatives), many years ago The FCC was labelled a “captured agency” - as in “dominated by the industries it presumably regulates.”

Environnmental Health Trust: The FCC is a Captured Agency: Commissioners are Former Wireless Industry Insiders

One example is by severely limiting municipal authority over cell tower deployment. Unfortunately for the American public, The FCC’s efforts are increasing dramatically with efforts to ease wireless and wireline deployment permittingwhich includeschanging environmental and historical regulations.

For those who don’t want a cell tower going up near their homes, children’s schools, historical districts, and parks, the time act is now - B.N. Frank

INSIDE TOWERS FCC Plans Vote on Easing Wireless, Wireline Infrastructure Deployment Permitting

The FCC will begin its September 30 meeting by considering two proposals to reform permitting rules and accelerate wireline and wireless infrastructure builds. The effort is part of the agency’s Build America Agenda. The Commission has already advanced plans to: speed the upgrade from old copper line networks to modern ones, ease access to utility poles and revamp the agency’s approach to environmental reviews, Inside Towers reported.

One proposal is a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that seeks comments on reforms to streamline deployment of towers and other wireless infrastructure. The agency says it still hears about regulations “that inhibit the deployment, densification, and upgrading of wireless networks, resulting in an effective prohibition of 5G wireless services,” it states in the draft text.

The Notice seeks comment on state and local regulations that:

Inhibit the deployment of macro cell towers and other wireless facilities;

Impose unreasonable delays of permitting approvals;

Assess disproportionate or otherwise unreasonable fees;

Condition approval on aesthetic or similar criteria; and

Impose other regulatory impediments.

In referencing the two proposals in his blog, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr discussed his recent visit to Malvern, AR, where he met Kalen and his crew of telecom workers who were laying fiber to bring high-speed connectivity to the small community on the edge of the Ouachita mountains.

“Spending time with these professionals helps you appreciate that climbing towers, stringing cable, and pulling fiber is hard work,” writes Carr. “It also helps you understand that government rules can make this work harder than it needs to be. Too often, crews like Kalen’s want the green light to build, but the projects get bogged down by bureaucratic red tape.”

The agency also plans to vote on a Notice of Inquiry (NOI) that seeks comments on ways the FCC can accelerate the buildout of wireline infrastructure. It centers on Section 253 of the Communications Act, which bans state and local regulations that effectively prohibit infrastructure builds.

The draft NOI seeks comments on topics such as: delays when providers seek authorizations from state and local governments to access and use public rights-of-way (ROW) and the general nature of ROW access fees levied on providers. The FCC wants to hear of cases where delays, fees, or conditions that effectively prohibit wireline telecom services and other state or local requirements that place barriers on wireline infrastructure deployment.

“Taken together, these two votes tee up some of the key reforms needed to modernize infrastructure rules and get shovels in the ground,” states Carr.

By Leslie Stimson, Inside Towers Washington Bureau Chief

INSIDE TOWERS FCC Votes to Speed NEPA Process and Infrastructure Permitting

UPDATE In a unanimous 3-0 vote, the FCC approved a rulemaking yesterday to speed infrastructure builds by modernizing its environmental regulations. The point is to make sure the Commission’s rules are aligned with the updated National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) and the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).

In a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), the agency will seek comment on the terms and exclusions in the updated NEPA statute, including “major federal action,” which triggers federal agencies’ NEPA obligations. It will also ask for input on how the updated NEPA and NHPA statutes should be applied to the Commission’s regulations and on what changes are needed.

During the vote, FCC Chairman Commissioner Brendan Carr discussed a visit to a tower site in Casper, WY two years ago. He climbed a tower where a crew was installing a 5G antenna about 100 feet up off the ground. That wasn’t far from where another crew was working on a site to deliver high speed fixed wireless service.

But what stuck in his mind was a visit to a large warehouse lot where he saw “70 miles of conduit and 90 antennas just sitting there idly. A local provider had laid out the money to purchase all of this equipment,” Carr said. “They hired the skilled workers necessary to build out that infrastructure. But they were stuck in a holding pattern. Because of the one thing they didn’t have. Permitting approval,” he explained, saying that scenario happens all too often.

Commissioner Olivia Trusty described seeing the backhoes, “base stations, towers and antennas that form the foundation of our nation’s wireless networks” along Interstate 55 in Jackson, MS recently. Citing the FCC’s recent activities to pave the way to holding the AWS-3 spectrum auction, Trusty said investing in building America’s spectrum auction pipeline “will not deliver value if the FCC’s infrastructure citing rules slow down deployment.”

“Though the Commission has taken important steps to reduce barriers that helped advance 5G new infrastructure investments, those critical to maintaining our wireless edge are often still subject to environmental and historical rules that haven’t kept pace with legal and regulatory developments,” Trusty explained. “We cannot let outdated permitting requirements prevent Americans from benefiting from 21st Century connectivity. Instead, we should be focused on streamlining siting, removing regulatory bottlenecks and accelerating the deployment of secure high speed data.”

“Modernizing outdated environmental and historic preservation processes is a necessary, common-sense initiative. It will help accelerate the deployment of wireless infrastructure and expand access to 5G,” said CTIA President/CEO AjitPai. “Streamlining these reviews won’t just help connect many more consumers across the country, it will also ensure the U.S. remains in the global vanguard for wireless leadership.”

Industry reacted favorably to the vote. “Predictable, proportionate and transparent permitting rules are essential to unleashing infrastructure builds,” said a WIA spokesperson. “WIA welcomes the Commission’s fresh look at legacy environmental and historic regulations to ensure we have an efficient framework that will allow wireless infrastructure deployments to keep pace with next generation demand.”

“The FCC’s proposal to modernize its environmental and historic preservation review process is a critical step toward accelerating America’s next-generation communications buildout,” said NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association President/CEO Todd Schlekeway. “For too long, burdensome and duplicative NEPA reviews have delayed projects, increased costs, and created uncertainty for the thousands of contractors and technicians working to deploy 5G, expand rural coverage, and strengthen our nation’s communications networks.”

“At a time when broadband deployment and national competitiveness hinge on rapid deployment of infrastructure, the FCC’s action sends a strong signal that the era of red tape obstructing digital progress is coming to an end,” added Schlekeway.

By Leslie Stimson, Inside Towers Washington Bureau Chief

704NoMore

For information on how Americans can unite to restore municipal control over cell tower deployment, visit 704NoMore.org

Update

9/23 UPDATE by 1440 media: “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to return to ABC’s airwaves today amid criticism of Kimmel’s remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk; comes after 400 celebrities signed letter protesting Disney’s decision to pull the show last week (More) https://variety.com/2025/tv/news/jimmy-kimmel-returns-late-night-disney-tuesday-1236525670

No such ‘Hail Mary’ for the overlanding of cities and towns with antennas and small cells.

