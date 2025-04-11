“The FCC must comply with the 2021 court remand order by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals which requires the FCC to review its RF radiation exposure limits in light of the 11,000 pages of scientific, peer-reviewed studies showing biological effects within its limits. The court ordered the FCC to examine the effects of long-term exposure to humans and the environment, particularly to children. When will the FCC comply with this court order?

The MAHA Commission Executive Order requires the study of potential contributing causes of childhood chronic disease, including from "electromagnetic radiation." The FCC's actions also need to be consistent with that Executive Order.” - The National Call

The Alliance for Natural Health

The Alliance for Natural Health submitted its petition FCC comment.pdf with 1261 signatures.

FCC: Prioritize Public Health Over Telecom Profits

Mounting evidence shows radio frequency radiation (RFR), especially in higher frequencies, is harmful to human health. Yet 5G and millimeter wave technologies are advancing without proof of safety. Even current cell phone use, particularly by children, likely exceeds safe thresholds. International standards, based on thermal effects, ignore conclusive evidence that non-thermal effects pose the greatest long term risks. We need stronger safety standards to better protect Americans, especially children. In the interest of regulatory reform, the FCC should consider the following:

• Reevaluate RF exposure standards to incorporate the latest scientific research on non-thermal biological effects.

• Require independent safety testing of wireless devices and infrastructure, rather than relying on industry-funded studies.

• Restore local control over 5G deployment, allowing communities to regulate wireless infrastructure based on health and environmental concerns.

• Implement a moratorium on 5G expansion until thorough, independent research confirms its safety.

I will contact the organization to determine if additional signatures can be added in the reply comment phase of this proceeding, or if another effort is forthcoming, which has the deadline of April 28.

From the National Call for Safe Technology

The FCC is accepting comments, due Friday, 4-11-25, to identify which FCC rules or portions of rules should be deleted. We will also be filing Reply Comments due in two weeks. Here's the notice: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-219A1.pdf; We are drafting a brief document which will be sent out shortly. If you would like to join in the submission, email back with the following information, and we'll include you in the submission:

The National Call for Safe Technology: <hello@thenationalcall.org>

We encourage you to send in your own comment to the FCC, as well, at https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/results?q=(proceedings.name:(%2225-133%22)). Looks like you can do so by midnight tomorrow.

Thanks, Odette The National Call for Safe Technology

National Call for Safe Technology/Wired Broadband

The National Call has identified specific rules recommended for deletion either in part or in their entirety, and an amendment to clarify a rule. For more information and to sign on, please contact the organization directly and/or attend the call today.

The National Call for Safe Technology

As of this morning there are 480 results posted on the FCC website.

I consider this a good thing, because I believe that the comments about health have a good chance of standing out.

Earlier in the week, I had submitted 3 comments and was on the list of top filers, but was apparently demoted.

My new name is NA.

I submitted (informal) comments about the FCC and children, disabilities, accessibility, ADA, First Responders, and a general overview emphasizing smart meters, suggesting that the responsibility for health safety needs to be deleted entirely from the FCC’s purview, and that the FCC needs to address the 2021 court remand.

I find it fascinating that the FCC considers these topics not applicable. (Also, Boeing, among so many others, requesting relaxing of certain rules.)

If Ai is correct, everyone will be able to submit reply comments.

According to AI: Yes, anyone can submit reply comments to an FCC proceeding12. After initial comments are filed, there is an additional period for responding to the first set of comments, during which you can file reply comments2. You can file comments both electronically and in paper format3.

A Guide to Reading and Filing FCC Comments While many stakeholders, like industry companies or public interest groups, are likely to file very lengthy, formal-looking comments, many individual members of the public file shorter, much less formal comments that give the FCC their real-world perspective. These are crucial to the process because it gives the FCC a way to hear straight from the consumers. Often individuals will learn about an issue in the media and be inspired to comment, as happened with the Open Internet proceeding in 2014. If you’re interested in just filing a brief comment, a few paragraphs, you can probably proceed directly to “How to File Comments at FCC.gov”, below. There aren’t generally strict requirements for filing a comment on a proceeding.

The FCC isn't Really a Captured Agency, It's Actually Much Worse

The FCC Has Failed to Protect Children's Physical, Mental, and Emotional Health

I have been working this week with several individuals with severe challenges caused by their uncontrolled EMF/RF exposures, going to great lengths to contribute. In many ways, we are being given the opportunity to speak for many others who cannot speak for themselves.

Note: We are not only communicating with the FCC.

(I hope that there are others ready, willing, and able to introduce the environmental issue, and whatever else is close to your heart.)

Special thanks to Odette Wilkins and the National Call, MA4SafeTechnology, EMF Safety Network and other groups that have helped to spread the word, as well as the Alliance for Natural Health.

Ps. If you have trouble posting, please go through the help desk at the FCC as I won’t be online for most of the day.