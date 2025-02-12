REMINDER; The online version is wider and easier to skim and better for your eyes… (not auto formatted for a cellphone) Just click on the title within the email, it is a live link which you can also share too

GERMANY Diagnose-Funk eV NEWS (Mobile phone radiation: 710 studies and 139 reviews | Harald Lesch & Klaus Zierer for smartphone ban | KiTa – mobile phone break | Spying through digital devices) Dear readers of our newsletter, a new record: 710 studies that show biological effects of mobile phone radiation are now in our EMFData database. It is absurd when authorities continue to claim that there is no evidence of health risks from mobile phone radiation. The interview with Peter Hensinger takes a stand on this situation and explains the method and costs of our basic scientific work. The continuous processing of the study situation is a unique selling point of diagnose:funk. Our review list of the current state of research on cancer, reproduction, cell damage, EHS, insects, etc. now documents 139 overview studies on the effects of radio waves. In the educational discussion about banning smartphones in schools, important experts are increasingly coming forward to speak out, for example the two professors Harald Lesch and Klaus Zierer in an NDR broadcast. We discuss their new book and the book by Prof. Klaus Engartner, both of which deal with the effects of digitalization. The new UNESCO education report documents how changes are being made worldwide, just not yet in Germany.

Parents as role models: take a break from using your cell phone when picking up your children from kindergarten. We would like to point out a poster campaign by the Institute for Addiction Prevention in Upper Austria that is worth emulating.

Cameras and microphones everywhere: Federal Network Agency warns of espionage through smart products. Smoke detectors, robot vacuum cleaners and televisions invade our privacy.

Don't miss: Weekly commentary from Kern and Hauser on our homepage, this time: Psychologist: "Social media" deliberately makes people dependent on them.

Online event of the ESC (Europeans for Safe Connections): Children and digital hazards Speakers: Dr. Alberto Pellai, Dr. Fiorella Belpoggi, Dr. Stella Michaelidou

EMF Safety Network emails recent news: sign up for their list here: EMF Safety Network : Sign Up to Stay in Touch (there is no sharable link). . Two recent items: EUROPEAN BUSINESS JOURNAL CALLS ATTENTION TO WIRELESS HEALTH RISKS The author points to a cancer connection, fertility, and "neurological nightmares." "It's not just our phones and Wi-Fi networks; it's our smart homes, 5G networks, and even the power lines that run through our neighbourhoods." https://www.europeanbusinessreview.com/the-invisible-poison-unmasking-the-health-risks-of-emf-radiation/? AND EMFs CONTRIBUTE TO MOLD GROWTH AND ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE Scientists have demonstrated for decades that electromagnetic radiation can induce growth of harmful molds. Winter may be a prime time to revisit this inconvenient truth alongside burgeoning EMFs in our environment. Noted expert Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt asserts that the surge in neurodevelopmental disorders among children can be partly attributed to this dramatic rise in EMF exposure, coupled with its effect on the microbiome. The hypothesis is backed by Dr. Klinghardt's clinical observations and the noticeable health improvements seen in patients when EMF exposure is reduced." https://molddogknows.com/blog/emf-exposure-boosts-mold-biotoxin-production-by-60 More here: EMR Induces Mold and Yeast Growth: The Evidence | World-News (wordpress.com) and EMFs And Indoor Mold – The Deadly Connection (electricsense.com)

NEWSLETTER Environmental Health Trust

Ultrasound Study Reveals Wireless Radiation Can Cause Blood Cells to Stick Together. Discovery Poses Significant Implications for Public Health. []researchers have documented that exposure to an active cell phone can cause red blood cells to clump together, forming aggregates large enough to be visible on imaging. This phenomenon, known as "rouleaux formation," has significant implications for public health. The findings, discovered by EHT Vice President for Scientific Research and Clinical Affairs Dr. Robert Brown and his colleague Barbara Biebrich, a senior ultrasound technologist with decades of experience performing vascular ultrasounds, were published Tuesday in the scientific journal, Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine. Unlike previous studies relying on the controversial technique of live blood cell analysis in vitro, or samples placed on microscope slides, this study was done in vivo using ultrasonography, a widely available and reliable diagnostic tool routinely used for the evaluation of blood vessels. "Our findings make it clear that, at least in some people, cell phone radiation can lead to observable changes in blood, with potential risks such as reduced oxygen delivery and an increased risk for developing blood clots," Dr. Brown said. BLOG POST: https://ehtrust.org/cellphones-and-your-blood-what-you-need-to-know/ These findings are part of a larger initiative to explore the impact of wireless technology on human health. EHT and a major university will soon begin a larger scale study to learn more. In the meantime, to see intriguing before and after video clips and learn more about this study, see the peer-reviewed journal article. READ THE STUDY IN FRONTIERS IN CARDIOVASCULAR MEDICINE

FEATURED:

EMF REMEDY KEITH CUTTER: Vasku Candid Complete Interview - Starlink Health Issues

Electromagnetic poisoning is a serious issue—when you see people running for their lives, it’s time to pay attention. While I realize most can’t yet “feel it” and some claim to not be affected, how can this be proven given the stress response and known mechanism of harm both at the cellular level?Individual response to the concept of electromagnetic harm varies. The majority go with the crowd and bowing down to the modern tech gods, others take a precautionary approach, some experience life changing sensitization. I learn the most from the latter which is why I often feature conversations with the afflicted. No matter where you are on the response scale, I hope you’ll enjoy this long-format, almost two hour conversation with Daniel Vasku. Portions of this interview have already been published, but there’s much more included herein. Daniel is a long-term survivor and has worked very hard taking a quantitative approach to reducing exposures. For ten years he’s been seeking community-based living that can include those who are sensitive, a complex topic which we discuss in detail. Like me he’s lived with AC and DC power and there are problems with both. DE on DC is a real issue as Daniel experienced with StarLink.

TIMESTAMPS AT LINK Vasku Candid Complete Interview

FEATURED:

THE POWER COUPLE Waking up at 3am from fiber optic installs? 7 ways to improve sleep | Smart Grid data dump | Jeromy Johnson Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

1. How does our misconception of hell distract us from our purpose?

NEWS AND NOTES:

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Everything I warned about in Taming Silicon Valley is rapidly becoming our reality It brings me no joy to say that In remarks earlier today at the Paris AI summit, JD Vance pretty much confirmed all that I warned about last year. The premise of Taming Silicon Valley was that Tech oligarchs were taking over the world. They were overhyping LLMS as AGI, even as problems like hallucinations and boneheaded persisted. Governments were buying too much of that, and too in bed with the companies, and would follow their lead too closely. We would wind up with little or no regulation around AI, despite massive risks around cybercrime, misinformation, bias, overreliance (e.g., in military contexts) of inadequate systems, etc.. Our only hope as citizens would be to protest or even boycott generative AI. Vance came out swinging today, implying — exactly as the big companies might have hoped he might – that any regulation around AI was “excessive regulation” that would throttle innovation. In reality, the phrase “excessive regulation” is sophistry. Of course in any domain there can be “excessive regulation”, by definition. What Vance doesn’t have is any evidence whatsoever that the US has excessive regulation around AI; arguably, in fact, it has almost none at all. His warning about a bogeyman is a tip-off, however, for how all this is going to go. The new administration will do everything in its power to protect businesses, and nothing to protect individuals. (MORE AT LINK)

AI: Emanuel from 404 Media Microsoft Study Finds AI Makes Human Cognition “Atrophied and Unprepared ” do you remember when you had the phone numbers of all your friends and family memorized? Having all those numbers in a contact list on your smartphone has completely atrophied our need and ability to do that. Now, researchers at Microsoft have found that generative AI, to which people are increasingly outsourcing more and more cognitive tasks, could have a similar impact on many aspects of our cognition. More concerning, Microsoft has found that people are already using less critical thinking at work wherever they use generative AI tools to complete a task.-Emanuel A new paper from researchers at Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University finds that as humans increasingly rely on generative AI in their work, they use less critical thinking, which can “result in the deterioration of cognitive faculties that ought to be preserved.”

AI POLITICO: The new AI world order emerges in Paris []both the U.S. and U.K. refused to sign the main political declaration to emerge from the summit, a document that was supposed to promote open, inclusive and sustainable AI development. By Tuesday, it was clear that the major global powers present at the summit were diverging on AI — both from one another, and from the original mission of the summits. []By Tuesday morning, JD Vance blew that European diplomacy out of the water, with an emphatic speech about “AI opportunity” fueled by “unparalleled R&D investments.” When he did mention AI safety, it was to disparage the concept. Regarding regulatory collaboration between governments, Vance told his audience that their main shared goal would have to be acceleration: “To create that kind of trust, we need international regulatory regimes that fosters the creation of AI technology rather than strangles it.”

AI: Colin W.P. Lewis Protecting Ourselves from Ourselves AI is taking over critical thinking tasks Historically, societies that embraced rigorous questioning flourished.

AI: Nearly all Americans use AI, though most dislike it, poll shows

AI: Brian Merchant The real reason Meta's bleak 'AI vision' is winning out OpenAI's position looks more precarious by the day

AUTOMOBILES: Why Modern Cars Are Going To Age Horribly, And What We Can Do About It The fundamental problem is this: electronic technology advances far too rapidly to be something that gets permanently integrated into a car that you may want to own for more than, say, five years or so. There’s nothing that ages an otherwise perfectly-fine car more dramatically than integrated technology that was cutting-edge when the car was new.

BATTERIES/FIRES: Katie Singer from Katie Singer's Substack Images from the techno-sphere While I finish a report about a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Moss Landing, California and a proposed one in Santa Fe, New Mexico, I’ve got images to share. In his recent substack, “The Cost of a Battery,” Max Wilbert posted Frank Forencich’s Spring, 2021 photograph of Thacker Pass, Nevada—and an “after mining” image that Forencich created with photoshop. With images like these, how can anyone call battery-dependent power systems or devices “clean,” “green,” “renewable” or “sustainable?” Then, check out this video about lithium-ion battery fires, which have become increasingly common in airplanes. Planes usually carry fire containment bags and fire extinguishers—but should airlines ban devices with lithium-ion batteries? What would make traveling with batteries safer? Central Ohio farmland has gone to data centers. When my husband first looked at the second image in this story, he thought I was showing him a burned-out LA neighborhood. Last, a way to respond to our thriving technosphere: ban scrolling in public.

BROADBAND TELECOM INDUSTRY BENTON: How Trump’s DEI executive orders could impact telecommunications The U.S. government's efforts to scrub diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives from public and private sector programs could have a chilling effect on efforts to recruit tens of thousands of telecommunications workers to build out networks nationwide. Though the sector also includes wireless networks, broadband builds could be among the hardest hit by the administration’s actions. Why? Well, as New Street Research’s Blair Levin explained, DEI is actually an integral part of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. It’s right there in the name. "I fear it will have a number of negative impacts, including widening the digital literacy divide and hurting in workforce development, which is essential for the current fiber buildout surge,” Levin said. “In addition, the way the Administration is signaling changes with memos that are poorly written, then withdrawn, etc. is causing confusion and creating all kinds of wasted efforts.”

BROADBAND POTS AND PANS BEAD: Technology Neutral The term technology neutral has been around for a number of years related to federal grants. The first program that included the term that I remember was RDOF, although it likely was used earlier. The term is used among the folks who create grant programs as a way to not dictate technology choices – any technology that can meet the requirements of a given grant program should be considered. The term is taking on significant new meaning in the BEAD grant process. The BEAD legislation said that the BEAD program was supposed to be technology neutral. However, the NTIA adopted a principle that States should favor fiber whenever possible, while acknowledging that other technologies are going to be needed to reach everybody. Interestingly, most States did not need to be prodded in the direction of fiber. State broadband programs that were in place before BEAD largely favored fiber, even though some funding was made to other technologies like fixed wireless. If you examine the grant awards made by States from the Capital Project Funds, the large majority of awards went to fiber. It makes sense that States have favored fiber because that’s what they’ve heard from elected officials around their state. I’ve worked with dozens of counties in the last few years, and every one of them is hoping to get rural fiber. They have become convinced that this is the technology that will carry them for the next fifty years. It’s not hard to understand the reasons for the preference for fiber. If we go back even a few years, preferring fiber was clearly the best goal for most counties. Fixed wireless technology has gotten magnitudes better in the last few years, but the radios that were available five years ago did not compare well to the capability of fiber. FWA cellular wireless is also new to the rural market and didn’t exist before a few years ago. Nobody took satellite broadband seriously a few years ago because almost every part of the country had long waiting lists for folks hoping to get satellite service. It’s clear that the new head of the NTIA is going to eliminate the NTIA’s preference for fiber. The NTIA had already started down that road over the last half year in making it easier for States to make BEAD awards to alternate technologies. The question that every State broadband office is getting tired of being asked is if they are still going to be allowed to make awards to build fiber, and if so, under what parameters. Will the NTIA dictate specific rules for choosing fiber or will it modify the guidelines on how to evaluate alternate technologies? There will be a lot of pushback from States if they can’t build much fiber, because governors and state officials have been promising to build as much fiber as possible. A large number of counties have made local matching grants to ISPs that are proposing to build fiber. MORE AT LINK

BROADBAND BEAD SATELLITES: Some Red States Don’t Want Too Much Satellite for BEAD 'We’re hoping the administration's change is not just ‘Let’s give it all to satellite, and then the problem’s over,' said Montana's broadband officer.

CELLPHONES SMARTPHONES: By Professor Johansson, Neuroscientist, retired - but still active - from Karolinska Institute: Do not forget the impact of cell phones and electromagnetic fields on morality, and similar aspects: Cell phone use can affect the moral judgement center in the brain: a buried study says http://firstdonoharmblog.blogspot.com/2012/02/cell-phone-use-can-affect-moral.html You can no longer find any references to cell phone use impact on moral judgement regarding this MIT study online. Here is another link to the study. But I recall seeing cell phone use pondered when I first found it a couple years ago. Now, you can't find the study using cell phone and moral judgement as search terms. So, I am posting the link to help others find it. This is an important study because the implications could be staggering to society if moral judgement can be affected by these devices. Cell phone users' attitudes towards fellow human beings could be hardened by this biological effect. Folks, this is "brave new world" kind of stuff. Take note and pass it on!

CHILDREN: JOHN HAIDT Behind the Screens: How Mental Health Professionals Can Help Teens Struggling with Social Media Use A clinical psychologist’s firsthand account working in an adolescent mental health unit []a survey from the Australia and New Zealand Academy for Eating Disorders (ANZAED) involving 80¹ frontline workers who treat teens with eating disorders found that 88% favored raising the minimum social media age to 16, and every respondent (100%) agreed that social media has a detrimental impact on body image issues and eating disorders. We hope to find additional data to see whether these findings are representative and can be generalized more broadly.

CHILDREN JOHN HAIDT: The Anxious Generation Team Check out our new interactive map tool to see which states are taking action One of the four key norms outlined in The Anxious Generation is gaining traction at an astonishing pace: phone-free schools. Across the U.S. and around the world, legislators, parents, and educators are taking action to remove student phone-use during the school day. Laws and policies are emerging across the political spectrum — from South Carolina, Louisiana, and Arkansas to New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, and California — at every level of governance: state legislatures, school districts, and individual schools. Globally, Brazil, Greece, and Australia have recently passed legislation to go phone-free. https://www.anxiousgeneration.com/policy-state-map

CHILDREN AND SCREENS: Are today’s children lonelier than past generations? How are digital devices and social media shaping their ability to connect, and what does that mean for their long-term emotional and social well-being? Join Children and Screens for the #AskTheExperts webinar “Growing Up Lonely? Child Connection and Isolation in the Digital Age” on Wednesday, February 26, at 12pm ET. A panel of child psychologists and researchers will examine the intersection of youth media use, social behaviors, and mental health in children today. You’ll gain valuable insights on: How digital media influences childhood loneliness Signs your child may be struggling with isolation Strategies to foster real-world connections. REGISTER Visit the Learn and Explore section of childrenandscreens.org for access to over 70 #AskTheExpert webinars, including "Mental Health Apps, ChatBots, and Digital Therapy for Kids: What You Need to Know," held on December 11, 2024.

CHILDREN SCROLLING TO DEATH: "I lost my child. Now I'm suing TikTok." “We handed him a hand grenade that has destroyed our family.” This conversation is with Lisa Kenevan, mother of Isaac. Lisa is one of the four families who have sued TikTok for the deaths of their children; Jools (forever 14), Isaac (forever 13), Maia (forever 13) and Archie (forever 12). These parents bring this action for wrongful death and survivorship against TikTok LLC, TikTok Inc., and ByteDance Inc. for the 2022 deaths of their children resulting from the use of TikTok. TikTok created harmful dependencies in each child as a matter of design, then flooded them with a seemingly endless stream of harms. These were not harms the children searched for or wanted to see when their use of TikTok began. Instead, ByteDance targeted them via its unauthorized taking of personal data. Parents should limit their children's access to addictive, harmful platforms like TikTok and have open conversations with their children in order to educate and protect them.

CHILDREN: The Spanish Association of Paediatrics (AEP) updates its recommendations on the use of screens in childhood and adolescence. https://www.aeped.es/noticias/aep-actualiza-sus-recomendaciones-sobre-uso-pantallas-en-infancia-y-adolescencia

CHILDREN: Jean M. Twenge from Generation Tech For teens, the loneliness epidemic is not a myth Even post-pandemic, more teens are lonely than in the early 2010s

CHILDREN: GUARDIAN ‘Each year you delay giving a phone is a big win’: child screen-time solutions from around the world From stringent legislation to grassroots action, Australia and Spain lead the way in tackling children’s use of mobile phones and tablets

CHILDREN: THE VERGE Meta wants to teach kids how to spot predators online

EMF: GLOBAL RESEARCH The Effects of Pulsed Microwaves and Extra Low Frequency Electromagnetic Waves on Human Brains? Governments Routinely “Classify Information” Pertaining to the Manipulation of the Human Nervous System https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-governments-around-world-classify-information-about-effects-pulsed-mirowaves-extra-low-frequency-electromagnetic-waves-human-brains/5839545 COURTESY VICKI

ENERGY ELECTRICITY: How utilities are prioritizing sustainability efforts in 2025 tarting about a decade ago, there was a surge in wind and solar projects, and more recently storage projects, seeking to interconnect to the grid, according to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. In 2023, solar interconnection requests totaled 1.1 TW, storage requests totaled 1 TW, wind requests totaled 366 GW and gas-fired requests totaled 79 GW, according to the lab’s most recent report on the U.S. interconnection queue. Generating projects that started operating in 2023 faced a 5-year median time between entering the interconnection process and coming online, the lab said. Grid operators have responded to the backlog by reforming their interconnection processes, including by setting more stringent financial requirements to discourage speculative projects that have little chance of being built. Most recently, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is reviewing a proposal by the PJM Interconnection that would give 50 generating projects that meet reliability-oriented criteria a one-time, fast-track interconnection review. Under the legislation introduced Thursday — the GRID Power Act — FERC would have 60 days to review proposals from regional transmission organizations and independent system operators for specific projects that would be pushed to the head of interconnection queues. The RTOs and ISOs would have to show the proposed projects would bolster grid reliability and resilience, according to the legislation. The bill defines dispatchable power as “an electric energy generation resource capable of providing known and forecastable electric supply in time intervals necessary to ensure grid reliability.” The bill requires FERC to start a rulemaking process to implement the legislation within 90 days after the bill becomes law, and complete the rulemaking within 180 days. The Electric Power Supply Association, a trade group for independent power producers, supports the bill. “Grid operators should be given significant flexibility to address current or future reliability concerns, including the creation of an accelerated interconnection for resources identified as critical to maintaining reliability,” Todd Snitchler, EPSA president and CEO, said in a press release. Other supporters of the legislation include the American Exploration & Production Council, a group for oil and gas companies, the Ohio Oil and Gas Association, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association. and: RTOs could fast-track dispatchable generation under House, Senate bills

ENVIRONMENT NORWAY EINAR: What happened to the Ministry of the Environment's investigation into insects and electromagnetic fields?

FINANCE POLITICS WALLSTREET ON PARADE: After Tech Geeks Built a Back Door to Loot Billions from FTX, Republicans Refuse to Investigate What Elon Musk’s Tech-Squad Did Inside the U.S. Treasury’s Payment System Congressional Republicans, who are the majority party at present in both the House and Senate, appear to be so fearful of earning the wrath of Donald Trump that they are seemingly willing to let the U.S. Treasury payment system be potentially hacked rather than ask probing questions in a timely fashion. This head in the sand attitude among Republican “lawmakers” forced 19 state Attorneys General to file a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday, asserting that people associated with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) were allowed “to access Americans’ personal and private information, including bank account and social security numbers.” The lawsuit sought to “halt improper access to this sensitive information while litigation proceeds.” In addition to the California Attorney General, AGs from the following states signed on as plaintiffs: New York, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Is my Mudslide Damage Covered? Fires and Mudslides

FIRES: Environmental Health News Fire at California battery plant raises health concerns for nearby communities A lithium-ion battery fire at the Moss Landing power plant in Monterey County forced evacuations and left residents reporting illness, while soil tests detected heavy metals that could threaten public health and agriculture. Orlando Mayorquín reports for The New York Times. In short:

The fire at Vistra’s Moss Landing battery storage facility burned for days, releasing smoke that some fear contained toxic heavy metals like cobalt, nickel and manganese.

Preliminary soil tests found elevated heavy metal levels up to five miles away, and residents have reported sore throats, headaches and other symptoms.

A lawsuit filed by residents represented by a legal team that includes the activist Erin Brockovich alleges contamination and safety failures, while state lawmakers push for stricter regulations.

HEALTH: Brain’s ‘circuit breakers’: How your mind blocks out distractions In a nutshell The brain uses active “circuit breakers” to suppress irrelevant information, rather than passively letting distractions fade away – a fundamental discovery that changes our understanding of how attention works, Researchers proved this by recording from hundreds of neurons in monkey brains and training 200 artificial neural networks, finding that both developed similar mechanisms to actively block distracting information, The discovery could lead to better treatments for attention disorders and improvements in artificial intelligence, though significant additional research is needed to realize these applications

HEALTH CHRONIC ILLNESS (RECOMMENDED BY GARY SHARPE): Old Friend's Reactions to Chronic Illness An insight from the conversation in my Overcome Parkinsons course I have problems with the reaction of other people. I feel as though I have to manage their overreaction when they see me. They will pity me. They'll bring Parkinson's into every conversation, asking kind of in a pathetic way how I am - not really meaning it, but they just want to know where I'm at for their own curiosity. And so, as a result, I don't want to run into anybody by surprise. I want to be prepared to try and be my best, put on a fake smile, and be able to manage the situation. [] Symptoms are probably stress accumulated after a long life.] I invite you all to use the diagnosis of LTSD (Life-accumulated Trauma and Stress Disorder). We have all got it more and less, and it can give all sorts of symptoms.

HEALTH OT MOMS ACROSS AMERICA: Big Ag Wants the Same Immunity As Vaccine Companies Bayer/Monsanto, Syngenta/ChemChina, and Dow/Dupont are Brainwashing our Senators to Present Bills to Prevent Cancer Lawsuits Against AgroChemical Companies.

HEALTH LIGHTING: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Your Mitochondria Make Light They are more than just the powerhouse of the cell What amazes me is this: Biophotons emitted by mitochondria primarily fall within the UV, visible, and near-infrared (NIR) ranges, spanning approximately 200 nm to 1,300 nm. It emits much of the spectrum that the full spectrum from the sun offers it. This is the most incredible and intricate feedback loop system.

INSPIRATION: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family We Still Need Paper Maps There's more to navigation than getting from point A to point B. Maps do more than orient a person. They also spark imagination, curiosity, and wonder.

INSPIRATION Beyond Civilization By Derrick Jensen I WANT TO LIVE in a world where nonhumans—animals, plants, fungi, rivers, stones, mountains, forests, lakes, oceans, ice caps—aren’t perceived as resources, backdrops, impediments, or pests, but rather as other beings, ones whose lives are as valuable to them as yours is to you and mine is to me. That world is far enough in the future that, if it comes to be, I won’t live long enough to see it. Nor will any of us who are alive today. [] What will those who come after us think of us? Will they envy us that we saw butterflies and mockingbirds, penguins and little brown bats?

LIGHTING: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom The Death of Night: Artificial Light Pollution Our circadian coupled system is broken

LIGHTING: LAWSUIT Thursday 2:30 p.m. EST.: Deborah Kopald v. Town of Highlands New York, New York Power Authority, and Orange and Rockland UtilitieS Thursday 2:30 p.m. EST- Deborah Kopald v. Town of Highlands New York, New York Power Authority and Orange and Rockland Utilities at the Appellate Division Second Department in Brooklyn, NY (remotely) live link: https://wowza.nycourts.gov/ad2/ad2.php this is the first case on LED lights to be litigated in the U.S. there are at least two other proceedings that were filed since on this topic

POLITICS REGULATIONS INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS: New Laws Moving Through Congress The U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee recently approved 17 bipartisan bills, and a few of them impact the broadband industry. Since these have bipartisan support, it seems like they will have a decent chance of becoming law. [] The first is S.98 – Rural Broadband Protection Act, sponsored by Senator Shelley Moore of West Virginia. This law requires the FCC to vet candidates before awarding any funding that comes from the Universal Service Fund, and that is the result of an application made to the FCC for funding [] It’s an interesting law that is five years too late because this is what was needed before RDOF was awarded in 2020.[] The second law that’s interesting is S.278 – Kids Off Social Media Act sponsored by Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii. This law would prohibit social media platforms from allowing access to any kids under thirteen years old. The law also prohibits the use of personalized recommendation systems for kids. The interesting aspect of the law is that schools have to limit access to social media when using school computers. A huge number of school systems provide laptops or tablets for students, and they will face a challenge in somehow making sure that kids don’t use those devices to reach social media. I’ve talked to some schools who already deal with this issue by limiting devices to only being able to connect to a school server and nowhere else. However, even those schools have a problem since their school servers let students research topics on the web to do homework. I don’t want to be insulting to school IT folks, but I suspect that the twelve-year-olds in any school system are collectively far more creative and smarter than whoever tries to limit them from finding a backdoor to reach the Internet. I hope this requirement doesn’t result in schools deciding to not issue computers.

SATELLITES: POTs and PANs Constraints on Satellite Broadband Starlink currently has 6,957 working broadband satellites with the stated goal is to grow to 30,000 satellites. That would be a 430% increase, and if the FBA claimed limit of 1.7 million U.S. customers is right, that implies a future capacity of more than 7 million U.S. customers when the constellation is completed – which could be even higher if new satellites have more capacity than older ones. One of the more important FBA claim is that Starlink has a limitation on the number of people that can be served in any geographic area. That seems to be true today as evidenced by reports that Starlink has quietly implemented waiting lists for service in some parts of the country, presumably due to local capacity. Just as with any ISP, Starlink also has potential limitations due to backhaul. Starlink currently shows 64 working ground stations, with plans underway to complete 99. A ground station is where broadband traffic passes back and forth between satellites and the terrestrial Internet. Starlink can obviously build more ground stations in the future as needed. Perhaps the biggest constraint on Starlink is getting the needed spectrum to communicate between satellites and ground stations. Roger Entner of Recon Analytics was quoted recently as saying that Starlink doesn’t have enough spectrum today and new spectrum doesn’t seem to be likely over the next several years. Anybody who follows filings at the FCC has seen numerous filings made by Starlink and cellular companies over the last five years arguing about the allocation of spectrum. A lot of the spectrum that Starlink needs is also currently being used by the military and other parts of the government. It seems likely that Starlink will eventually get the spectrum it needs, but spectrum fights have never been resolved quickly, and this will be a slow struggle.

SPACE: NATIONAL ACADEMIES Making Sense of Space Weather: Q&A with Physicist Robyn Millan Millan: It’s been known for hundreds, maybe thousands, of years that the sun has a cycle that periodically results in more solar flares. We now know that this happens because every 11 years, the sun’s magnetic field flips direction. During that transition, the magnetic field goes from being orderly to being kind of twisted up. You can think of magnetic field lines as being like rubber bands, where, when you stretch them, they store energy, and then that energy can be released. When the sun’s magnetic field lines are getting twisted and stretched, and then that’s released — that’s when we get a solar flare. So, every 11 years, we reach a “solar maximum” where we get more of this activity. We’re moving into solar maximum this year, and that’s why we’re seeing this increased activity. We’ve already seen some big solar storms — one in May, and another one in October. During solar storms, there are more solar flares and more coronal mass ejections. The flare is like the bright flash that we see. A coronal mass ejection is when a huge chunk of the sun — millions of tons of solar material, an ionized gas called plasma — is ejected into space. If it happens to be coming towards the Earth, it can hit our magnetic field and cause major disturbances, including the aurora. []but because of the way Earth’s own magnetic field works, it’s very easy for solar particles to access the polar regions. And during a solar storm, the number of particles is elevated, so it becomes a dangerous radiation environment for airplanes to fly through. That’s when the airlines will divert their airplanes so that they’re not flying over the poles. That’s definitely one of the big potential impacts of space weather.Another sector that solar storms can affect is the power industry. When a coronal mass ejection hits Earth’s magnetic field and disturbs it, it can cause large currents to flow in the ground and in power lines and in pipelines … this is what led to a massive power outage in Quebec in 1989. They had really large currents that the system wasn’t designed for, and some transformers blew out. Today, power companies have ways to mitigate that and make sure it doesn’t blow up their infrastructure, but they need a little advance warning. If they know a coronal mass ejection is on the way, they can take action to protect that infrastructure. The other big impact is on communications. Your GPS uses radio communications that travel from satellites in space to the ground. Pilots and others in aviation use high-frequency radio to communicate. All of those go through the ionosphere, which is part of our atmosphere. When we have a large solar event, the ionosphere can get disturbed, and that can cause errors in GPS, and it can cause blackouts where radio communications can’t get through.

SURVEILLANCE TARGETED JUSTICE FOIA: Letter to Attorney General Judge Ramos slaps a Protective Order on our lawsuit Over a year ago, Targeted Justice, a news media organization, filed a FOIA request with the DOJ to produce all affidavits or documents that create an Attorney General exemption to the reasonable suspicion requirement contained in 58 FR 48452 § 23.20(o)/ 28 CFR § 23.20 (o). We believe the responsive documents establish the means by which the FBI placed non-terrorists on the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), such as parents protesting at school boards and whistleblowers. Pursuant to the DoJ Office of Inspector General and the FBI, 97% of the listed individuals on the TSDB have “No known ties to terrorism.” The Obama-nominated Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos has signed a protective order to prevent Discovery and prevent the release of these important documents.

SURVEILLANCE 404 MEDIA: This Adtech Company is Powering Surveillance of U.S. Military Personnel In a letter to a US senator, a Florida-based data broker says it obtained sensitive data on US military members from a Lithuanian company, revealing the global nature of commercial online ad surveillance.

SURVEILLANCE: GUARDIAN US-funded ‘social network’ attacking pesticide critics shuts down after Guardian investigation v-Fluence halts operations after widespread backlash over private portal profiling environmental health advocates

WARFARE/TRADE: 1440 MEDIA Ukraine offers rare earth deal to President Donald Trump in exchange for more US military aid; rare earth elements are essential to consumer technology, including cellphones and hard drives links to: Ukraine’s rare earth elements could help keep US military aid flowing https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-war-rare-earth-elements-trump-6a4a95d4370a2e46a81ce4a3a352bf8f

WARFARE AXIOS: DEFENSE Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth plans to welcome "the keen eye of DOGE" to scrutinize Pentagon spending "very soon," 1 big thing: An exclusive look at 3D-printed weaponry. Additive manufacturing is incredibly attractive at a time when capacity — so often held hostage by specialty parts, single producers and backorders — is king. Supplies win wars. It's a numbers game, and winners have size and speed. (There's a reason why folks are worried about China's shipbuilding cadence.) Driving the news: We whipped around Firestorm facilities that skirt Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The roads were lined with cactus and palms; an Osprey flew overhead. Magy showed me how the drones are made in a matter of hours, how finished sections snap together by hand and the assembly-line guts of xCell, the company's air-liftable containers. "We can go build in a jungle," he told me, "or we can just build in a factory in San Diego or Texas or Ohio." Unmanned aircraft played a critical role in the global war on terror, but it is in Eastern Europe where Pandora's box opened. From ambushes to surveillance to defoliation to airstrikes, there's no going back. The Pentagon not so long ago favored expensive and exquisite over cheap and plentiful. But three, four, five years is too long to wait when tech leaps ahead every other month. (This thinking is at the heart of the Army's "transforming in contact" initiative.) The bottom line: "We believe that decentralized manufacturing is how we're going to win," Magy said.

WARFARE VS PEACE: WORLD BEYOND WAR We call on individuals and organizations around the world to join the Global Day of Action to #CloseBases on February 23 by organizing protests at military base sites near you. Bases often perpetuate colonialism, removing Indigenous people from their lands. From Panama to Guam to Puerto Rico to Okinawa to dozens of other locations across the world, militaries have taken valuable land from local populations, often pushing out Indigenous people in the process, without their consent and without reparations. For example, the entire population of the Chagos Islands was forcibly removed from the island of Diego Garcia by the UK so that it could be leased to the U.S. for an airbase.

Bases cost an exorbitant amount of $$. The cost of U.S. foreign military bases alone is estimated at $80 billion a year, money that could be better spent on healthcare, education, renewable energy, and so much more. Bases exacerbate environmental damage and the climate crisis. Military emissions are exempted from climate agreements, like the Kyoto Protocol. The construction of bases has caused irreparable ecological damage, such as the destruction of coral reefs and the environment for endangered species in Henoko, Okinawa. Furthermore, it is well documented at hundreds of sites around the world that military bases leach toxic so-called “forever chemicals” (PFAS/PFOS) into local water supplies, which has had devastating health consequences for nearby communities. Bases can have violent and harmful impacts on local communities.

Militaries have a notorious legacy of sexual violence, including kidnapping, rape, and murders of women and girls in nearby communities. Yet troops stationed at foreign bases are often afforded impunity for their crimes due to Status of Forces Agreements (SOFAs) with the so-called “host” country. Bases can also bring a rise in property taxes and inflation in areas surrounding them which has been known to push locals out. Bases heighten tensions and provoke war-making. The presence of hundreds of thousands of troops, massive arsenals, and thousands of aircraft, tanks, and ships in every corner of the globe facilitates war-making and promotes an arms race. Additionally, bases make locations into targets for attack. And foreign bases implicate countries in the crimes of foreign militaries. - Global Day of Action to #CloseBases - World BEYOND War

