FEATURED: UK Gillian Jamieson’s Substack My personal experience of EMF-induced health damage The details below were submitted as part of an enquiry by my MP to the Department of Health and Social Care in the UK. [] Appendix A Plan of my previous residence and that of my neighbours along with their diagnoses. I lived at No. 2 shown by the circle, 30 metres from the telecoms mast from 2004 to 2007. See my statement for symptoms Anne lived at No. 1, 10 metres from the telecoms mast by the fire station from 2004 to 2008. While there, Anne had severe facial pain, screaming in her ears and bouts of dangerously high blood pressure. After moving house in 2008 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, then Parkinson’s, then motor neurone disease, dying of this in 2018. A retired fisherman lived at No. 21 at the bottom right of the plan, 40 metres from the mast. He was a long-term resident and was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in circa. 2007. He died soon after. References include: 7. Rationale for concern: Human beings are bioelectrical systems. Environmental exposures to artificial EMFs can disturb fundamental biological processes in the human body: https://bioinitiative.org/participants/why-we-care/ 8. Recent 12 WHO systematic reviews are very poorly executed and cannot be relied upon for public safety: https://icbe-emf.org/new-paper-who-reviews-on-cell-phone-and-wireless-health-effects-provide-no-safety-assurance/ and an easy-to-read analysis here:

9. The 14 false assumptions made when ICNIRP decided on safety exposure guidelines, which are followed in the UK https://icbe-emf.org/new-icbe-emf-scientific-publication-concludes-cell-phone-and-cell-tower-safety-limits-are-not-protective/

LINKS TO RECENT NEWS STORIES ON; Data Centres, Digital ID, Battery Energy Storage Systems, Solar Farms, Wind Turbines, Facial Recognition, 5G, CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currencies) There are 100s of news articles contained here, many of which will be local to different residents associations across the country. (800 articles in 3 months)

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI: Where is AI headed? 8 perspectives at The New York Times

AI ECONOMICS: CEO warns fellow tech giants not to ignore growing mass of public concerns: ‘You’re going to get a mob coming for you’ Anthropic chief executive officer Dario Amodei thinks leaders in artificial intelligence and the general public both have it wrong to some degree. As Business Insider has detailed, Amodei thinks leaders at the top of the AI food chain aren’t properly weighing the risks of their ballooning riches to public perceptions of the technology. AND FUTURISM: Tech CEOs Say AI Is Ushering in an Age of Abundance, But Instead the Evidence Shows That It’s Pushing Down Wages “The sooner the AI bubble bursts, the better it will be for almost all of us, except the AI whizzes.”

AI: FUTURISM The Future Is Being Called A Plague On The Internet New Study Examines How Often AI Psychosis Actually Happens, and the Results Are Not Good Yikes. We’ve seen plenty of evidence suggesting that prolonged use of popular AI chatbots like ChatGPT can coax some users into spirals of paranoid and delusional behavior. The phenomenon, dubbed “AI psychosis,” is a very real problem, with researchers warning of a huge wave of severe mental health crises brought on by the tech. In extreme cases, especially involving people with pre-existing conditions, the breaks with reality have even been linked suicides and murder.

AI: It’s Starting to Look Like AI Has Killed the Entire Model of College “Colleges and universities face an existential issue before them.”

AI POLITICS: : Meta has poured $65 million into PACs whose goal is electing AI- and tech-friendly state-level candidates in California and elsewhere.

AI: These rabbis are making an Orthodox case against AI. Will anyone listen?

[] For thousands of years, the Jewish tradition has reserved six days a year for communal fasts, which unify its participants in solemn purpose. This year, if the yeshiva leaders follow through on their commitment, communities in Borough Park, Lakewood, Monsey and Williamsburg will observe a seventh. (No date has been publicly announced.) On that day, gedolim will inveigh against A.I. the same way they once had about the internet. In addition to no eating or drinking, a special fast day Torah portion will be read. Ultimately, however, a total ban on artificial intelligence is no more possible or likely in the Hasidic world than a total ban on the internet. Fader noted that in 2012, a total ban was the original goal. “But they quickly realized that couldn’t be,” she said, which is how internet filtering became the compromise. “There’s more flexibility to the system than you might expect.” Fourteen years after Citi Field, the internet is the economic lifeblood of Haredi communities; as it turns out, e-commerce is basically the ideal business for Haredi Jews, affording men anonymity and women the ability to work from home . And Haredi leaders I spoke to acknowledged that A.I. will ultimately become an unavoidable part of online business. Vizel, the tour guide, told me she had recently come across an ad for an A.I. seminar in a Hasidic newspaper.

AI: @AstronomyVibes Your brain runs on 12 watts, AI would need 2.7 billion watts to do the same (NO REFERENCES)

AUTOMOBILES: China bans Tesla-style hidden door handles over safety fears

BIG TECH: Tech corporations engaging in “human fracking”

Social media algorithms keep us all hopelessly engaged. The data these platforms gather on us enable feeds to become fine-tuned to our exact interests, on top of turning our smartphones into glorified ad delivery devices. All this seems to be reaching its zenith with AI chatbots, which can masquerade as a close friend, therapist, doctor, and any subject matter expert all at once — keeping many users engaged in hours-long talks as they take the AI’s responses as personal gospel . In sum, the advent of personal digital technologies, and our ensuing addiction to screens, means that nearly every aspect of our being can be codified, and therefore commodified. Now, one historian is calling this new way of extracting money from human beings “human fracking” — a term that aptly conjures the image of something that is wildly destructive and which works mainly by force-feeding. “Just as petroleum frackers pump high-pressure, high-volume detergents into the ground to force a little monetizable black gold to the surface,” writes D Graham Burnett, a professor of history at Princeton University, in an essay for The Guardian , “human frackers pump high-pressure, high-volume detergent into our faces (in the form of endless streams of addictive slop and maximally disruptive user-generated content), to force a slurry of human attention to the surface, where they can collect it, and take it to market.”

CHILDREN: Emily Cherkin from First Fish Chronicles 2019 was the first time I testified about EdTech Other than my hairstyle, not much has changed. We still have a lot of work to do. AND Top 5 Resources for Fighting EdTech Knowledge is power. Here are some resources to get you started.

CHILDREN/YOUTH: Emily Cherkin from First Fish Chronicles Higher Ed, Technology, and Relationships Through the Eyes of an Undergraduate Student firsthand account of life as an college student in the digital age (guest essay) Note from Emily: This guest essay is written by a university student who struggled as she watched her peers become so absorbed in their phones. So when Riley saw a flier for the Cincinnati Writer’s Group, she decided to join and try pushing herself out of her comfort zone. I asked Riley if she would be willing to share more about her experience as a young adult in college in 2026.

Here is her story. Walk into any seminar at Miami University and you will witness a great technological divide among students. Half the classroom has their laptops open to a social media browser, text thread, their Amazon shopping cart, or some assignment for another class they are frantically chipping away at, having pushed the deadline ever so too close. You’ll see some students who have given up on hiding their phones, sitting with bent necks, phone out in the open while they scroll their way through the course. Others at least attempt to hide it, propping it up on their computer screen pretending to be engaged with the coursework. But no one is fooled.

“In reality, I believe almost all students are battling an intense and debilitating screen addiction used to cope with a sense of loneliness, isolation, self esteem issues, interpersonal situations, and the all consuming stress and anxiety that comes from the constant access to world news and conflict.” —Riley Courtney, undergraduate at Miami University

AI is the third and final divide regarding technological usage in higher education

“As it stands right now, technology functions as a mask for authentic connections while consistently distracting from the work demanded of students…While there is satisfaction in the immediacy technology offers us, the biggest lesson I have learned when I step away from it is that there is profound power to be found in experiencing the unresolved unknown.” —Riley Courtney, undergraduate at Miami University

CONSUMERS, RIGHT TO REPAIR: Farmers win big as EPA ends corporate lockdown on tractor repairs

ENVIRONMENT: The Impact of Anthropogenic Activities on the Natural Environment and Societies during the Contemporary Period Edited ByÂ Carolina Leticia Zilli Vieira Edition 1st Edition First Published 2026 eBook Published 18 February 2026 Pub. Location Boca Raton Imprint CRC Press DOI https://doi.org/10.1201/9781003231509 Pages 500

eBook ISBN 9781003231509

Abstract This groundbreaking book by Dr. Carolina Leticia Zilli Vieira offers a sweeping exploration of humanity’s impact on the environment and health, starting from the Industrial Revolution to the current times. Covering topics such as air and water pollution, electromagnetic radiation, medical and dental waste management, agricultural practices, natural resource overuse, and the ethics of environmental stewardship, Dr. Zilli Vieira and co-authors link scientific evidence with policy and social consequences. She also addresses urgent challenges like water scarcity, space debris, and sustainable energy. By uniting historical perspectives, scientific insight, and preventive strategies, this book presents a compelling roadmap for building healthier societies and a more sustainable planet.

EMF Chapters

Table of Contents

ForwardÂ - Devra Davis

Preface - Â Carolina L. Zilli Vieira

Section 1: Human Impact in the Atmosphere

1.1. How Has Air Pollution Impacted Societies Since the Industrial Era?

Barrak Alahmad, Weeberb Requia and Carolina L. Zilli Vieira

1.2. Anthropogenic Impacts in Space: Challenges and Opportunities Christopher E. Carr

1.3. As Night Became Day: Light Pollution, An Underappreciated Environmental and Human Stressor Waleska Do Valle Santos, Ken Walczak and Carolina L. Zilli Vieira

1.4. Past, Present and Future Impacts of Energy in the Environment and Populations

JosÃ© Goldemberg

1.5. Power Systems, Telecommunications, and Diabetes Paul Heroux

1.6. Escalating Non-ionizing Electromagnetic Fields from Telecommunications and Electricity:Â Comparing and Contrasting U.S. and International Policies and Approaches to Protecting Public and Environmental Health Theodora Scarato and Meg Sears



Section 2: Human Impact in the Hydrosphere

2.1. Water Pollution: How Human Activities Have Shaped the XXI Century Water Crisis

Usharani Rathinam Krishnaswamy, Rodrigo Braga Moruzzi and Gustavo Henrique Ribeiro da Silva

2.2. Drinking Water, Sanitation and Health: A Foreseeable 21st Century Crisis

Mary Jean Brown and Sahir Iqbal



Section 3: Human Impact in the Geosphere



3.1. Soil Pollution Since the Industrial Revolution: A Historical and Geoethics Perspective

Rosely Aparecida Liguori Imbernon, Clara Vasconcelos, Jorge Espinha Marques and Carolina L. Zilli Vieira

3.2. Sources of Metal Contamination in Soils, Impact on Children, and Implications for Food Safety

Gabriel Filippelli

3.3. Critical Zone Observatory in Megacities â€“ A Case Study in the City of SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil

R.A.L. Imbernon, A. Ustra, R. Hirata, V.R. Elis, S.I. Rodrigues and L.R. Dantas



Section 4: Impact on All Earth Systems



4.1. The Global Pesticide Market: Value of Life and Exemption Brian Garvey and Larissa Bombardi

4.2. Permaculture in Commercial Agriculture: Ecology Framework â€˜One-Elevenâ€™ and Four Pertinent Case Studies Immo Fiebrig, AlfrÃ©d SzilÃ¡gyi, Svenja Lohrer and Mai Abbas

4.3. Pathways to Sustainability: Industry, Development, Business, Agriculture, Economy, and Politics Andreas Hernandez, Pablo Arias-Benavides, Dayana M.C. Machado, Ousmane Aly Pame, Alice Main and Per Moller

4.4. The impact of Food Industry on Human Health and Environment

Maria Raimundo

4.5. The Environmental Impact of Medicine and Dentistry

Nara Santos Araujo, Carolina LetÃ­cia Zilli Vieira and Patricia Ramos Cury

4.6. From Beauty to Beast: History of Cosmetic Industries, Health and Environmental Impact

Hulder Henrique Zaparoli, Samuel de Mattos Alves, Flavia Toqueti, Marina Piacenti-Silva and Carolina L. Zilli Vieira

4.7. Potentials and Challenges in Artificial Intelligence Danilo Samuel Jodas and JoÃ£o Paulo Papa

4.8. Historical Awareness of Human-Originated Environmental Change Robin Attfield

Index

COURTESY Joel M. Moskowitz, Ph.D.



5G: 5G remains elitist, elusive technology About four years after the launch of the fifth generation (5G) technology in Nigeria, it has remained not only elitist but also an elusive technology. [] While 38.29 per cent of the market is still on 2G; 3G accounts for 6.13 per cent; while 4G‘s 51.99 per cent market share makes it the most popular next only to 2G. 5G with its super latency and other promises accounts for just 3.60 per cent of the market share.

LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Circadian Biology Through a Systems Thinking Lens

PRIVACY: Why smart cities are becoming a privacy nightmare for residents

SMART METERS: The Smart Meter Rollout Continues: Who is for You? "Ohio is one area where an active smart meter debate is continuing, in part due to independent journalists and outlets willing to question the mainstream narrative. Thanks to an Ohio colleague for flagging this May 2024 article with commentary by Bill Bathgate. "

SPACE: SpaceX filed plans with the FCC on Friday to deploy an orbital data center constellation with roughly one million satellites. In the filing, SpaceX said it would place the satellites in orbits ranging from 500 to 2,000 kilometers altitude and at both sun-synchronous and 30-degree inclinations. The company provided few technical details about the satellites, such as the size or mass, but said they would primarily communicate through intersatellite optical links with Starlink satellites, using Ka-band primarily as a backup for telemetry, tracking and commanding. The filing also did not include a deployment schedule or cost estimate for the system. SpaceX argues that the satellites, using solar power, "will achieve transformative cost and energy efficiency while significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with terrestrial data centers." [SpaceNews]

SPACE: FAA Warns Airlines About Safety Risks From Rocket Launches, Urges “Extreme Caution” The agency’s official safety alert comes as SpaceX looks to ramp up Starship tests. A recent ProPublica investigation found that explosions during previous Starship launches disrupted air traffic and forced pilots to scramble for safety.

SPACE: Elon Musk strikes $1.25 trillion deal to unite SpaceX and Grok [] The billionaire argued that the combination made sense as advances in AI would only be possible through putting data centres in space, something SpaceX was uniquely positioned to do. “Current advances in AI are dependent on large terrestrial data centers, which require immense amounts of power and cooling. Global electricity demand for AI simply cannot be met with terrestrial solutions, even in the near term, without imposing hardship on communities and the environment,” he wrote in a statement posted on SpaceX’s website. “In the long term, space-based AI is obviously the only way to scale. To harness even a millionth of our Sun’s energy would require over a million times more energy than our civilization currently uses!” The deal values the combined business at $1.25trn (£900bn), according to Bloomberg.

SUPERBOWL STORY: Super Bowl-Bound Patriots and Seahawks to Avoid 49ers Training Ground Amid Ongoing Investigation on the Substation Theory Yes, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks have deliberately chosen to practice elsewhere. Their decision has gotten people talking, given the narratives surrounding the injury-ridden 49ers season. The Niners’ training facility has come under scrutiny in the past few months due to an intriguing theory. It centers around an electrical substation adjacent to the 49ers’ training complex and Levi’s Stadium. Known online as the ‘substation theory,’ it suggests prolonged exposure to electromotive force (EMF) could be contributing to the team’s long-standing injury problems.

SURVEILLANCE FLOCK CAMERAS: Prescott Roadway Technology Running Amok: Innocent People Pay the Price When Tech Fails or is Misused Prescott City Council Session and Two 2026 AZ Bills to Address Roadway Technology

“Technology is a force multiplier for many risks that can enslave a human spirit.”