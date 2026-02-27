Deep dive is sort of my code word for please don’t read if you don’t want to see EMF also mentioned alongside other controversies - and please also do your own research because I am not an expert on all these topics.

McGill researcher compiles 280 studies showing cell towers and WiFi disrupt blood sugar regulation in children Key Takeaways

McGill researcher links cell tower radiation to diabetes through 280-study review

FCC safety standards ignore non-thermal cellular impacts affecting blood sugar regulation

Children face unprecedented electromagnetic exposure while pediatric guidelines remain outdated

Your child’s school WiFi might be doing more than enabling online learning. As 364,000 American kids and teens now battle diabetes—a number that keeps climbing—a McGill University researcher has compiled evidence that electromagnetic radiation from cell towers, wireless devices , and power grids could be driving this metabolic mayhem. []The findings show wireless radiation:

Suppresses mitochondrial energy production

Cranks up oxidative stress

Lowers cellular pH—creating a perfect storm for insulin resistance

“Current EMR safety standards are inadequate for protecting long-term metabolic health,” Héroux states in his forthcoming book chapter. The FCC’s limits focus exclusively on heating effects. They completely ignore non-thermal cellular impacts that occur at everyday exposure levels.

It’s like designing car safety standards based only on explosion risks while ignoring fender-benders. Kids Face a Perfect Storm of Exposure Pediatric guidelines address obesity but ignore radiation concerns. Even 5G’s shallow tissue penetration matters because skin tissues use insulin. Lower frequencies reach deeper organs like the pancreas

FEBRUARY ACTIVISM OFF FEBRUARY TIM ARNOLD MAINSTREAM NEWS COVERAGE IN EUROPE:

People being together in real spaces

Two movements, one mission. Tim Arnold and the Super Connected team touch down in Spain to join forces with Diego Hidalgo and the OFF Movement for an historic phone-free premiere at Teatro Soho.

The first international landing of the Super Connected live show.

Tim Arnold, Kate Alderton, and the team arrive in Madrid to join forces with Diego Hidalgo and the OFF Movement for a phone-free night of music and film at Teatro Soho. 1 minute

5-page feature interview in Spain's premier newspaper and the most influential voice in the Spanish-speaking world, El País. The online interview is here, the full 5-page interview is here, but we have an English translation here.

‘Sur’ in English. Read the full interview here.

6 MINUTE INTERVIEW

FEATURED: EMF Consultant Training with Keith 3 1/2 MINUTES video

Registration is now open for my one-week intensive, hands-on EMF Consultant training in Bonner County, Idaho. This is a mentored, apprenticeship-style workshop focused on two critical skill sets: accurate EMF assessment and effective, physics-based remediation.

More info: Registration Open: Training for Independent EMF Consultants Learn the Skill Sets Required to Begin Offering Accurate EMF Assessment and Effective Remediation

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI America, and probably the world, stands on a precipice. Call your Senators and Representatives, right now. As I wrote here yesterday, Anthropic’s showdown with The US Department of War may literally be life or death for all of us. If Pete Hegseth forces Dario Amodei to fold, not one but two monstrous precedents will be set. [] The first is that what Secretary Hegseth is demanding, backed by heavy threats, is that the US military have full, unrestricted access to Anthropic’s AI software, for applications such as military surveillance and autonomous weapons without humans in the loop. This could well extend to nuclear weapons.¹ []The second is that Hegseth’s maneuver is an audacious power grabs that aims to circumvent Congress. By setting a deadline of 5:01 PM eastern tomorrow, Hegseth aims to cut everybody else – even Congress — out of the loop.

AI: FUTURISM Burger King Adding AI to Employees’ Headsets to Constantly Monitor Whether They’re Being Friendly Enough This is just inhumane

AI: FUTURISM Something Very Alarming Happens When You Give AI the Nuclear Codes “The nuclear taboo doesn’t seem to be as powerful for machines [as] for humans.”

AI: Musk has no proof OpenAI stole xAI trade secrets, judge rules, tossing lawsuit Even twisting an ex-employee’s text to favor xAI’s reading fails to sway judge.

AI: NATE HAGENS Ultra-Processed Information: AI and the Coming Deluge of Noise Frankly #128

CHILDREN: EMILY CHERKIN “The Deep Learning Wasn’t Coming:” How One School Librarian Went from Pro-Tech to Slow-Tech A school librarian’s experience of “too much tech” in school and what she witnessed

CHILDREN ED TECH EMILY CHERKIN: An Uncomfortable Union When the organizations who exist to protect the teaching profession instead get cozy with the companies who seek to undo them

CHILDREN: JOHN HAIDT EdTech is Borrowing Zuckerberg’s Playbook The “No Evidence of Harm” Refrain is a Familiar Deflection

CONSUMER DEVICES: GUARDIAN Hazardous substances found in all headphones tested by ToxFREE project Substances include chemicals that can cause cancer, neurodevelopmental problems and the feminisation of males

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Even ‘microwave safe’ plastic containers can release microplastics into meals, new study warns

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: THE POWER COUPLE How TVs became Smart & dumbed us down The history of television | Farnsworth | Alpha waves

DATA CENTERS: What’s The Rush? US Dominates Global Data Center Population Consider: “The U.S. has 3,960 data centers in this dataset – more than the next 14 countries combined.” At this rate, the US on the verge of total capture by AI. This includes governance, industry, medical, surveillance, finance and endless AI Psychosis. As AI continues to double in capability about 4 1/2 months and GPU breakthroughs doubling every 6 months, America is cooked. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor. IMAGE AT LINK [] the concentration of infrastructure in a few major economies is unmistakable.

DATA CENTERS: INSIDE TOWERS Montgomery County Residents Oppose Data Center Proposal

DATA CENTERS INDUSTRY: Monica Sanders: Data Centers Need More Than Permits, They Need Public Trust With $64 billion in data center projects blocked or delayed, the industry is learning that permits aren’t the same as public trust.

ENVIRONMENT OCEAN EURONEWS: How chemicals from our laptops and TVs have ended up in the brains of dolphins and porpoises

ENVIRONMENT OCEAN: Tiny fiberglass fragments are building up in coastal estuaries

5G EINER NORWAY: Do you want to terminate your contract due to 5G and AMS radiation? INCLUDES 5g LINKS

HAVANA RESEARCH/ INTERNET OF BODIES DEEP DIVE: Falken Soundtheater JESSE BELTRAN VALIDATES COMPLETE INTERNET OF BODIES ARCHITECTURE, WHEN FIELD MEASUREMENTS CONFIRM TECHNICAL DOCUMENTATION “We are the only species on this planet that has to pay to live. Think about that.“

HAVANA/TARGETED; TARGETED JUSTICE Former CIA Station Chief talks about microwave attacks

HEALTH: Ayurveda: The 5,000-Year-Old Terrain Medicine You Were Never Told About An Essay on How the World’s Oldest Medical System Understood Disease, Digestion, and Individual Constitution Millennia Before Western Medicine Existed

The critical insight — and this is where Ayurveda’s thinking becomes directly relevant to anyone who already understands terrain theory — is that these elements are not static. They are in constant flux. The proportion of elements shifts with the season, the weather, the time of day, the stage of life, and the food you eat. Health is the dynamic equilibrium of these elements within you. Disease is what happens when that equilibrium is lost. Not because something invaded you, but because internal conditions shifted beyond the body’s ability to self-correct. []Here is what matters: the doshas provide a vocabulary for describing the body’s internal terrain with a precision that Western medicine does not possess. When an Ayurvedic practitioner says “Vata is aggravated,” they are describing a specific pattern of dryness, coldness, and erratic movement in the body’s internal environment. When they say “Pitta is elevated,” they are describing excess heat and acidity. When they say “Kapha is accumulated,” they are describing excess moisture, heaviness, and stagnation. These are terrain descriptions. The treatment follows directly from the description, not from a disease label. [] The Six Stages of Disease: What Your Doctor Can’t See

This is where Ayurveda’s superiority over the allopathic model becomes most stark.

Western medicine operates on a binary: you’re either sick or you’re not. If your blood work is within range and your imaging is clear, you’re “healthy.” If you feel terrible but the tests are normal, you’re told there’s nothing wrong — or that it’s psychosomatic.

Ayurveda considers this absurd. Disease doesn’t materialise out of thin air. It develops through a six-stage process called samprapti (pathogenesis, literally “the birth of pain”), and the first three stages are entirely invisible to Western diagnostic tools. By the time a Western doctor can detect something, the disease process is already in stage five or six — well advanced, structurally embedded, and far more difficult to reverse. [2][4]



HEALTH: MERCOLA: More Than Half of Americans Live with Neurological Conditions

Over half of Americans now live with neurological disorders, which significantly impact disability levels and quality of life. Tension headaches, migraines, stroke, and Alzheimer’s are major contributors

Neurological burden varies by region, with Southern states experiencing worse outcomes. Despite medical advances, mortality has decreased but long-term disability has increased due to longer lifespans

Global brain-related disorders cost $1.7 trillion annually, with stroke and dementia the most expensive. High-income countries spend disproportionately more while lower-income nations face severe resource shortages

Aging populations and rising care costs strain health systems, as inpatient and long-term care dominate expenses. Uneven access means outcomes depend heavily on geography, income, and health care infrastructure

Improving neurological health requires targeting mitochondrial dysfunction through lowered linoleic acid intake, gradual gut repair, reducing electromagnetic field and plastic exposure



HEALTH: Using smartphones, tablets at night may worsen sperm quality in men

HEALTH: Study: Brain cells of people with autism differ even before they’re born

To study developing brain cells, a team from King’s College London and Cambridge University use a type of cell known as an induced pluripotent stem cell (or iPSC). Essentially, iPSCs are adult cells that scientists force to become immature embryonic-like stem cells. Scientists can program iPSCs to become one of many different cell types, including neurons. Since iPSCs are forced to restart their cellular development, they mimic the processes occurring in the womb. This allows them to serve as a useful means of studying early brain development . “Using iPSCs from hair samples is the most ethical way to study early brain development in autistic people,” explains study author Dwaipayan Adhya in a media release . “It bypasses the need for animal research, it is non-invasive, and it simply requires a single hair or skin sample from a person.”

HEALTH: Receding Gums, Thinning Bones: The Shared Disease Your Dentist Doesn’t See An Essay on the Systemic Origins of Gum Recession, Jaw Bone Loss, and What Dentistry Refuses to Acknowledge

(if electrical poisoning alters the PH of the body, which may make it more conductive, we have yet another smoking gun and mechanism of harm - demineralization

LIFESTYLE TED GIOIA: The New Cool Thing: Being Human The new jobs won’t be in coding, but for curators, concierges, caregivers, conversationalists, and other flesh-and-blood alternatives to bots and algorithms

SECURITY: New AirSnitch attack bypasses Wi-Fi encryption in homes, offices, and enterprises That guest network you set up for your neighbors may not be as secure as you think.

SMART METERS: COURTESY MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY: SHARABLE LINK

2 HOUR 54 MINUTES VIDEO OF CECE DOUCETTE AND KEN GARTNER

ACTIONS: 3. Action!

My Mom always taught me that if we see a problem, we should do our best to be part of the solution. So here we go!



Quick Clicks

Sign, and ask others to sign, this petition :

Send in, and ask others to send in, this action alert : https://action.nationalhealthfreedom.org/Default.aspx?isid=2685 -- new deadline of March 18 (thank you, Julie!)

Empower Legislators

Ask your State Senator and Representative to protect your home from smart meter risks and escalating utility costs; it’s their job to help you and they need to learn from constituents what is important! Ask your legislators to pass H.3551 An Act relative to smart meters for a no-fee opt-out (thank you, Jean and Helen!)

Call Rep. Mark Cusack’s office, he’s the House Chair of the Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy Committee, in charge of the no-fee opt-out bill’s fate; explain your reasons and ask him to pass H.3551 An Act relative to smart meters . Speak to or leave a message for his General Councel Phillip Hashey, (617) 722-2030 x: 1, 3; or email phillip.hashey@mahouse.gov . Time is of the essence , the bill is due to be reported out shortly!

Engage Your Neighbors

Many hands make light work. Host a potluck and watch the video recording together. Or start with the award-winning film Generation Zapped , 74. min., available widely, including in library streaming services Kanopy and Hoopla.

Call the editor and/or beat reporter at your local newspaper and share the smart meter issue.

Write letters to the editor , see samples on our News page (thank you, Peter, Ellen, Dave and Jonathan!).

Purchase a good radiofrequency radation detiction meter to show this invisible toxin , and/or ask your libarary to add one to their Library of Things collection.

Educate Your Municipal Leaders

One voice is easily dismissed by busy town leaders who may have never heard wireless radiation is hazardous.

Don’t go in expecting your town to do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do. That’s rarely how the system works. Citizens need to be engaged at every turn and help them to work toward solutions.

Send them the science and the slides so they can become familiar with the facts.

Give public comment at your select board/city council meetings.Stay polite and collaborative ; nobody wants to play with someone throwing sand in the sandbox. Be persistent, and follow up at every turn.

See what the Town of Lee, MA has been doing.

Ask your town to send in a statement to legislators similar to Lee’s letter in support of H.3551 An Act relative to smart meters .

Bring us in to help educate, ask to be put on the agenda and coordinate dates with us.

... and be gentle with yourself, do what you can when you can and get others to help carry the load!



SPACE: CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR Satellite data centers might help Earth. But what about space?

Today, the average person isn’t thinking a whole lot about space debris. That broader shift in thought will come, Dr. Barentine says, once the public understands how it affects them. That’s what motivated him to co-found the Center for Space Environmentalism last year. His goal is to bring extraterrestrial issues to public attention. That often starts with telescopes in backyards.

“Cultivating a closer relationship between humans and the cosmos through the medium of the night sky could be a way to increase appreciation for the space environment and its inextricable connection to our own environment,” Dr. Barentine says.

SURVEILLANCE: POPULAR MECHANICS ON MSN Scientists discovered WiFi can spy on you—even when you’re not online

SUREILLANCE UK: Met police to pilot facial recognition identity checks, mayor confirms Sadiq Khan reveals 100 officers will use roaming technology for six months but opponents call its use ‘alarming’

SURVEILLANCE: Pentagon drops Anthropic for Musk’s Grok in major AI shakeup The AI chatbot you use for work presentations just got weaponized. Pentagon officials confirmed they’re replacing Anthropic’s Claude with xAI’s Grok in classified military systems-not because Grok performs better, but because Elon Musk’s company agreed to enable mass surveillance of U.S. citizens and fully autonomous weapons without ethical guardrails.

TOWERS ANTENNAS INDUSTRY: Savannah Kicks up a Ruckus About Crown Castle Small Cell Build Crown Castle is being accused of bypassing the local oversight and avoiding public comment as it builds and collocates nearly 40 small cell towers across Savannah, Ga.

A WTOC TV reporter spoke with multiple neighbors who were upset about the deployments, including one of the residents whose property has a pole placed on it. They all said they were blindsided, he said.

“Cell towers are going up all across Savannah, and the problem is homeowners aren’t actually being made aware that they were going up in the first place,” said Cam McCann, WTOC reporter.

Nick Palumbo, alderman for District Four Savannah, has received received dozens of complaints about the towers. In a Facebook post he claimed that Crown Castle is installing the small cells “without holding a single neighborhood meeting … without notifying a single impacted homeowner. Without any input from you whatsoever.” [ ]“[Crown Castle] then pursued permits through an administrative technicality their own lobbyists fought to include in a State Bill that was ratified some years ago that requires no council approval and no notification to residents,” Palumbo wrote.

WIRELESS INDUSTRY: International Coalition Building Important Ahead of WRC: Experts In the U.S., licensed and unlicensed interests disagree on the 7 GHz band. Regulators and companies attend the conference every four years to set global goals for spectrum use. It’s being hosted next in Shanghai, China, from Oct. 18 to Nov. 12, 2027.

EVENTS:

National Call for Safe Tech meeting, Friday February 27, 2026, 1-3 pm ET

Friday, February 27 3 p.m. ET: Arthur Firstenberg Memorial. See the lovely tribute from MA4SafeTechnology here New Mexicans for Utility Safety invites everyone to honor the first anniversary of the passing of Arthur Firstenberg. Please join in to hear and/or share stories of his life and work.

Friday, February 27th, 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time/3:00 p.m. Eastern

505 Camino de los Marquez, Santa Fe, NM

Zoom ID: 229 620 4616 Password: 1950

You can also join via Zoom by registering here: Registration Page Hosted by New Mexicans for Utility Safety

Here is Arthur’s page on Substack; Arthur Firstenberg | Substack

In case you missed it:

Honoring the Life and Work of South African EMF Activist Tracey-Lee Dorny, EMRRFSA Tributes by Emma Kelly and Eileen O’Connor

