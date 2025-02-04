NEWSLETTER EMFSA

SOUTH AFRICA: EMFSA January 2025 Newsletter INCLUDES Artificial Intelligence, The Stargate Project; Ref. https://www.nature.com/research-intelligence/5g-networks-and-electromagnetic-field-exposure (This direct link to the summary is no longer available, as Nature appears to have changed access to the AI-generated summaries). • Dariusz Leszczynski advises: "Read the AI-generated science summaries from Nature journal carefully and critically before accepting any 'knowledge' from them." Ref. Nature journal’s artificial intelligence is talking nonsense

https://betweenrockandhardplace.wordpress.com/2025/01/26/nature-journals-artificial-intelligence-is-talking-nonsense/; Education and AI UNESCO dedicated the International Education Day 2025 (Friday 24 January) to the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence; Environmental Sensitivities Smart Meters: A French appeals court has ruled that a homeowner can legally have his Linky smart electricity meter removed due to health concerns, a first such ruling of its kind in France. Source: https://www.connexionfrance.com/practical/french-court-orders-withdrawal-of-linky-smart-meter-in-home-after-health-complaints/698302; Empowering Children to Protect Their Vision and Explore Science! GoFundMe - Blue-Blocking Glasses for Kids; 2024 NIEHS Papers of the Year Included in this list is the first study demonstrating genetic alterations in rat tumors resulting from lifetime exposure to radiofrequency radiation (RFR). Mutational profiles in rat gliomas are comparable to a subset of human gliomas A new analysis of the genetic makeup of rat brain and heart tumors highlights morphological and molecular similarities to those found in humans, according to researchers from the Division of Translational Toxicology. This is the first study demonstrating genetic alterations in rat tumors resulting from life-time exposure to radiofrequency radiation (RFR). Read the full summary https://factor.niehs.nih.gov/2024/3/papers/dir#a1

Citation: Brooks AM, Vornoli A, Kovi RC, Ton TVT, Xu M, Mashal A, Tibaldi E, et al. 2024. Genetic profiling of rat gliomas and cardiac schwannomas from life-time radiofrequency radiation exposure study using a targeted next-generation sequencing gene panel. PLoS One 19(1):e0296699. See all the studies included in the 2024 NIEHS Papers of the Year https://factor.niehs.nih.gov/2025/1/feature/1-feature-papers-of-the-year; Fire Hazards: Malfunctioning electrical infrastructure can pose serious fire hazards, especially in renewable energy systems, energy storage, and power transmission. From faulty solar installations and lithium-ion battery fires to smart meter failures and high-voltage transmission line sparks, electrical faults have been linked to devastating fires. See https://www.emfsa.co.za/safety/fire-hazards-malfunctioning-electrical-infrastructure/; “Forever Chemicals” in Smartwatch and Fitness Bands; Renewable Energy, Read the newsletter here

NEWSLETTER Italy

Newsletter della Rete Noelettrosmog Italia ottobre 2024 (Newsletter of the Noelettrosmog Italia Network October 2024) Giorgio Cinciripini THz Radiofrequencies and Effects on Cells Doctors urge Indian govt to delay 5G radiation rules ChatGpt also says it ... that 5G is a bluff Effects of electromagnetic fields on aging and bioeffects of electromagnetic fields dependent on aging Alterations in Gene Expression and Apoptosis in Glioblastoma Cell Line: Results of an Experiment JC Lin challenges WHO conclusions on lack of scientific evidence 5G exposure measurement method more at link

FEATURED Environ. Intl. publishes two letters attacking WHO RF-EMF Cancer Systematic Review and (inadequate) responses from Review's authors

First letter and response

Frank JW, Moskowitz JM, Melnick RL, Hardell L, Philips A, Héroux P, Kelley E. The Systematic Review on RF-EMF Exposure and Cancer by Karipidis et al. (2024) has Serious Flaws that Undermine the Validity of the Study’s Conclusions. Environment International, Vol. 195, 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.envint.2024.109200. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412024007876

Karipidis K, Baaken D, Loney T, Blettner M, Mate R, Brzozek C, Elwood M, Narh C, Orsini N, Röösli M, Paulo MS, Lagorio S. Response to the letter from members of the ICBE-EMF. Environment International, Vol. 195, 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.envint.2024.109201. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412024007888

ICBE-EMF. Scientific rebuttal to the misleading responses from Karipidis et al. on the ICBE-EMF critique of their systematic review on exposure to RF-EMF and human cancer. Jan. 15, 2025. Open access response: https://icbe-emf.org/scientific-response-to-the-rebuttal-of-karipidis-et-al-to-the-icbe-emfs-criticisms-of-the-who-cell-phone-radiation-cancer-review .

- Second letter and response



Di Ciaula A, Petronio MG, Bersani F, Belpoggi F. Exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields and risk of cancer: Epidemiology is not enough! Environment International,

2025. doi: 10.1016/j.envint.2025.109275. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412025000261

Karipidis K, Baaken D, Loney T, Blettner M, Mate R, Brzozek C, Elwood M, Narh C, Orsini N, Röösli M, Paulo MS, Lagorio S. Response to the letter from Di Ciaula et al. Environment International, 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.envint.2025.109276. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412025000273



FEATURED:

The Collision between Wireless and Biology Paul Héroux. The Collision between Wireless and Biology. Heliyon, 2025, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.heliyon.2025.e42267.

Abstract This article examines the historical development of the concept of energy of activation, which has been used in the past to frame the belief that non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation is harmless at non-thermal levels. The power and telecommunications industries have used two arguments to support their view that human exposures to non-thermal non-ionizing radiation is inoffensive. First, the radiation is non-ionizing. Second, the energy quanta of the radiation are too weak to overcome the competing energy of thermal motion. Those arguments rest on the Arrhenius equation (1889) and on the concept of energy of activation. Later scientific developments such as the Eyring equation (1935) and the Bennett-Chandler (1977-1978) equation on reaction rates, and the Second Law of Thermodynamics, recognized in living systems by Schrödinger as “negentropy”, all undermine these arguments. The Second Law of Thermodynamics supplies the ionization claimed to be lacking, while some biological processes are independent of thermal motion. We contribute a new view of the physics and biology of non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation hygiene which explains many epidemiological, toxicological and scientific observations. The health effects of non-thermal non-ionizing radiation presently observed are in fact completely supported by physics. Furthermore, the expansion of wireless data rates is in direct conflict with preservation of a healthy environment.

Conclusion Modeling living tissues as sugar/water/salt, or as separate bio-molecular components such as protein, biopolymers and solvated biomolecules excludes the most essential element of the living process, which is the continuous traffic of electrons and protons maintained by metabolism.

These currents are required by the Second Law of Thermodynamics, and their vulnerability to NTER [non-thermal electromagnetic radiation] is enhanced by the anatomy of OXPHOS [oxidative phosphorylation].

In a more complete model, and from the principle of superposition, oscillating electric or magnetic fields penetrating from the environment will alter the tissue’s electron and proton currents. These can be far more easily disturbed by external electromagnetic fields than ionic species. To be biologically active, NTER does not need to produce ionized targets or electronic currents itself, but only to disturb those already provided by biology.

The present environmental perspective is sad given that a substantial engineering toolbox is available to mitigate NTER exposures: optical fiber, wire twisting, earthing practices, DC power. But a reversal of exposure tendencies will be difficult, as industry has long enjoyed the support of a critical actor, the military.

The same wireless communication techniques used to enable maneuverability in war theaters can also be used for high data rate access in civilian environments. Innovations such as 5G are useful to the military. Consequently, the military supports these developments with the goal of achieving superiority over their adversaries in a theater of war (Department of Defense 2020).

The alliance between industry and the military certainly has some practical advantages, but it has one major drawback.

If your environment is made to mimic a theater of war, it will not be a theater of health.

This paper addresses aspects of electron and proton dynamics in living systems. While it raises the subject of telecommunications signals crest factors, it ignores characteristics of common carrier modulations such as GSM and LTE, believed to be of importance in determining health impacts (NTP 2019). Refinement of modulations may minimize biological impacts, with the ultimate goal of controlling enough of those impacts to uncover new modulation schemes capable of reducing major health effects.

Open access paper: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844025006474

Dr. Paul Héroux is a scientist with experience in physics (BSc, MSc and PhD), engineering (15 years), and the health sciences (30 years). He started his research career at Institut de Recherche d'Hydro-Québec in Varennes, Québec, an internationally reputed electro-technical laboratory. After rounding out his formation with courses in Biology and Medicine, he became interested in public health, and was appointed Associate Professor at McGill University's Faculty of Medicine and also Medical Scientist in the Department of Surgery of the McGill University Health Center. He is on the Executive Board of the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields .

FEATURED KATIE SINGER:

Questions for commissioners voting on a proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) MAKING CRADLE-TO-GRAVE REALITIES VISIBLE To reduce fossil-fuel use, corporations now commonly propose installing large-scale solar PV or wind facilities with backup battery energy storage (BESS). Corporations call these facilities “green,” “clean,” “sustainable,” “renewable” and/or “zero-emitting.” These are marketing terms. In reality, manufacturing anything—including solar PVs, industrial wind, battery energy storage systems, e-vehicles, data centers and power plants of every kind—requires fossil fuels, mining ores, smelting, refining, enormous amounts of water, chemicals, intercontinental shipping of raw materials…and generates worker hazards and toxic waste. These processes usually remain invisible to the public, even when they destroy wildlife habitats and/or harm human health. At their end-of-life, solar panels are hazardous waste. Like industrial wind turbines, they do not biodegrade. The public rarely sees waste sites. The public rarely gets information about these technologies’ fire hazards.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: How one YouTuber is trying to poison the AI bots stealing her content Specialized garbage-filled captions are invisible to humans, confounding to AI.

AI: AI’s Energy Demands Threaten a Nuclear Waste Nightmare | Scientific American • Tech giants are turning to nuclear power to fuel AI data centers. "Nuclear power is indeed a source of carbon-emission-free energy, but it is hardly a clean energy source, and it is definitely not renewable," writes Michael Riordan, a physicist and historian of science and technology. "The storage and containment of spent nuclear fuel is in fact the crucial unresolved challenge of the U.S. nuclear industry. Over 90,000 tons of these wastes are stored at 77 sites in 35 states—an amount increasing by over 2,000 tons a year." MAY BE PAYWALLED IF YOU SURPASSED THE FREE VIEWS

AI: Brian Merchant The Critical AI Report, January 2025 Stargate vs DeepSeek, Top AI privacy risks, AI's impact on critical thinking, and more. Read this or get left behind.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Deep Research, Deep Bullshit, and the potential (model) collapse of science Sam Altman’s hype might just bite us all in the behind. [] time will tell, but I still feel that one of my most prescient essays was the one posted almost exactly two years ago to the day in which I warned that Generative AI might undermine Google’s business model by polluting the internet with garbage, entitled What Google Should Really be Worried About:

AI; Nate Hagens from The Great Simplification Artificial Intelligence and the Lost Ark Frankly #82 In this Frankly, I explore seven potential macro-risks associated with AI, from the amplification of wealth inequality to the (literal) existential threat of superintelligence. Through the lens of ‘obligatory technology’ and Jevons paradox, I examine how AI could turbocharge the economic superorganism - accelerating its impact on resource extraction, ecosystem degradation, and human meaning - all while fragmenting our shared reality and concentrating power in dangerous ways. What happens when we outsource, not just our labor, but also our creativity and meaning-making to machines? How might society adapt when technological efficiency leads to even greater resource extraction and consumption? And as we stand at this critical juncture, can we find ways to “use the devil’s tools in service of Gaia’s work”? Or are we opening a Pandora’s box that cannot be closed? Metaphors - and risks - abound.

AI FUTURISM OpenAI Strikes Deal With US Government to Use Its AI for Nuclear Weapon Security Wait, isn't this the plot to the "Terminator" movies?

AI POPULAR MECHANICS: AI Designed Computer Chips That the Human Mind Can't Understand. That might be a problem.

BATTERIES: Iron Air batteries could change the need for lithium: https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/energy/a42532492/iron-air-battery-energy-storage/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/rusty-batteries-could-greatly-improve-grid-energy-storage/ (Courtesy Nancy)

BIG TECH CRITIQUE: Brian Merchant and Paris Marx breaking down tech news on System Crash. So, System Crash: a weekly tech news show willing to tell the hard truths about how tech — and the titans who own and operate it — is really transforming the world. Co-hosts Paris Marx and Brian Merchant dissect the stories that matter, break news of their own, offer expert commentary, and interview journalists, whistleblowers, authors, and tech workers and ordinary people fighting back.

BROADBAND: FIBER VS SATELLITE: Something else that has escaped the notice of our corner-cutting/satellite-enamored Federal bureaucrats and alleged policymakers is that (1) what goes up must come down and (2) China is launching military satellites almost as fast as it is constructing coal-fired power plants. What could they possibly do with “killer satellites”? How about shoot down our extra-terrestrial communications capability to both blind us and render our communications mute if we respond militarily when they decide to invade Taiwan? I seriously doubt that the Chinese have developed lasers that can take out buried fiber cables anywhere in the United States, but have no doubt that they can send us ‘back to the Stone Age’ by annihilating our GPS-based economy. Another point to ponder with regard to speed: Satellites can only do as much as existing and emerging technologies let them. Fixed wireless has experienced significant difficulties delivering higher speeds since those assets were first deployed. Satellites are similarly situated, despite their recent improvements. Fiber, on the other hand, is future-proof. Dig once, bury it, and forget about it for 50 years. Because it uses glass as its conductor, it can deliver unlimited speeds and can be upgraded on a sustainable basis for decades.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY WHITE PAPER: White Paper Protecting The Nation's Critical Communications Infrastructure From Theft & Vandalism

CELLPHONES STUDENTS: This Gen Z-er quit social media and hasn't looked back since [] Nguyen abandoned social media. She's not even on LinkedIn, which is arguably impressive for a student enrolled in Harvard's Graduate School of Education. Now that she's liberated herself from social media and a sophisticated smartphone, she's determined to help others do the same through APPstinent, a Harvard student organization that she founded. It offers free coaching for clients to help them create a personalized "Digital Lifestyle Plan." Nguyen is particularly invested in helping fellow members of Gen Z to reclaim their lives. She believes they've moved from a phone-based childhood, which prevented them from learning "soft skills" like making eye contact and approaching strangers, to an "infantilizing" phone-based adulthood. They're supposed to be grownups but still use the same technologies and don't know how to leave behind the "petty social games" they learned online as teens. She insists that it's up to them, with support from older generations, to take back what they've lost as a result. "It is not our fault our childhoods were like this, but it is our responsibility for our own lives and the next generation to use our knowledge for course correction," she says. What does "appstinence" mean? Her program APPstinent sounds like what it is: a strategy for permanently throwing off our digital yokes. Given how "psychologically manipulative" social media products can be, Nguyen doesn't believe it's possible to "mindfulness" your way out the endless app- and phone-based sand traps designed to steal people's time and attention. So Nguyen walks clients through APPstinent's "5D Method," which is based on her own experience, as well as addiction research. The plan is designed to gradually wean them off social media, including over a period of 30 days.

CHILDREN: Links SMARTPHONE FREE CHILDHOOD GROUPS: WHAT’SAPP smartphonefreechildhoodus | Instagram, Facebook | Linktree

CHILDREN: As a Father, I Won't Give My Kids Smartphones Until They Leave Home - Business Insider Archer is part of a nationwide parents pact that aims to delay giving children smartphones. (Nov. 2024)As a psychologist who works in the areas of mental health and mental performance, I regularly hear horror stories about how technology is affecting children and teenagers. I have two children, one 9-year-old and one 7-year-old, and I'm not planning to give them smartphones until they leave home. I worry about three main things when it comes to children using smartphones. Number one is addiction. The second issue is the opportunity cost. If the average child spends four to five hours of their day on a screen, that comes at the expense of other behaviors. Many teenagers have less sleep than they need because they're doom-scrolling, for example. The third issue is the content itself; I worry about things like violent porn and sextortion. [] Collective action I recently signed up for the Smartphone Free Childhood Pact, a group of parents who pledge to delay giving their children smartphones

CHILDREN: The Nation's Report Card Shows Declines in Reading, Some Progress in 4th Grade Math The Nation's Report Card released today shows continued declines in reading for U.S. students, compounding a decline in the nation’s reading scores that started prior to the pandemic. In 2024, average reading scores on The Nation’s Report Card declined by 2 points for both 4th and 8th grade students compared to 2022. This steepens the 3-point decline seen in both grades between 2022 from 2019. Students took the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as The Nation's Report Card or NAEP, between January and March 2024. No state saw gains on NAEP Reading in either grade compared to 2022; only one large urban school district that participates in the voluntary Trial Urban District Assessment (TUDA) program — Atlanta Public Schools — had gains in 4th grade reading, compared to 2022.

CHILDREN NY TIMES : Digital Drugs Have Us Hooked. Dr. Anna Lembke Sees a Way Out.

CHILDREN NY POST: Smartphone use leads to hallucinations, detachment from reality, aggression in teens as young as 13: Study

CHILDREN YOUTH FAMILIES JOHN HAIDT: From Anxiety to Animosity: How Social Media Damages Relationships A preview of Nicholas Carr’s new book Superbloom

CHILDREN: The Spanish Association of Paediatrics (AEP) updates its recommendations on the use of screens in childhood and adolescence The age range below which it is considered that children should not be exposed to screens has increased from 2 to 6 years of age. A strong association is shown between parents' screen time and their children's screen time, especially at mealtimes and in the bedroom. It is corroborated that the excessive use of screens harms areas such as sleep, cardiovascular risk, brain volume and nutrition, among others. The Spanish Association of Paediatrics urges governments and the education system to take measures to avoid the potentially harmful effects on the health and development of children and adolescents.

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE UPDATES:

FCC: F.C.C. Chair Orders Investigation Into NPR and PBS Sponsorships The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission has waded into the politicized debate over NPR and PBS, ordering up an investigation that he said could be relevant in lawmakers’ decision about whether to continue funding the public news organizations. Chairman Brendan Carr said in a letter to NPR and PBS that the inquiry would focus on whether the news organizations’ member stations violated government rules by recognizing financial sponsors on the air. Mr. Carr said that NPR and PBS stations operate as noncommercial broadcast organizations, but that they may be airing “announcements that cross the line into prohibited commercial advertisements.”

FIRES: POLITICO The fire at Moss Landing is holding its charge FRIENDLY FIRE: A California Democrat is using the playbook she developed against oil and gas drilling on one of her party’s own darlings — the energy storage industry. When the world’s largest lithium-ion battery caught fire Jan. 17 at the Vistra-owned Moss Landing Power Plant in Monterey County, Assemblymember Dawn Addis looked up at the 100-foot flames, considered her constituents who were told to evacuate and close their windows in case of toxic smoke, as well as the sensitive marsh and prime farmland nearby, and thought: Never again. She introduced a bill Thursday to reverse a 2022 reform that bypassed local governments to speed up state permits for energy storage facilities. Her proposal would also ban energy storage facilities from environmentally sensitive areas or from within 3,200 feet of schools and homes. “After seeing what I saw at Moss Landing, it is very hard for me to look at battery energy storage as a green solution,” Addis said. “The whole purpose of climate action is to create a safer world. And so as we move into that, we have a responsibility to ask the core questions that our community is asking for their safety, for their health and for their well being.” Part of her inspiration for the proposal was AB 3233, a bill she passed last year giving local governments more authority to restrict oil and gas drilling, she said. Another inspiration was SB 1137, the 2022 law putting a 3,200-foot setback on new oil and gas wells that took effect last year after the California Independent Petroleum Association dropped its effort to repeal it. The proposal reflects broader nationwide safety concerns with fire-prone lithium-ion batteries that have sparked local moratoriums, including just down the coast from Moss Landing in Morro Bay, where Vistra has proposed another battery facility. But it also flies in the face of California’s recent strategy regarding renewable energy development, which has focused on streamlining and incentives. The result? Some of the fastest growth in energy storage in the world, as Gov. Gavin Newsom has bragged. The burst in batteries also helped California avoid rolling blackouts last summer by storing solar and wind power into the evening hours when there’s highest demand. That’s why Sen. John Laird, another Democrat who represents the Central Coast area where the fire took place, is calling Addis’ bill “premature and half-cooked.”

HEALTH DR. MERCOLA: Ultrasound Dangers

HEALTH MERCOLA: Redox Reactions Simplified, Part 1 Worse Than Sugar? The Silent Drain on Your Energy Story at-a-glance Redox reactions are continuous exchanges of electrons between molecules in your body, similar to passing negatively charged water balloons, and these reactions are essential for basic functions like moving, thinking, and processing food into usable energy. When molecules gain electrons through redox reactions, they become "reduced" with a lower charge, while molecules that lose electrons become "oxidized" with a relatively higher charge. This process always happens in pairs, as one molecule must receive the electrons another gives away Your body maintains a delicate balance of electron exchanges. Too many electrons being passed around too quickly or incorrectly will damage cells, leading to a harmful condition called oxidative stress NAD+ is arguably the most vital molecule in your body, acting like a taxi service that carries electrons throughout your cells. Without NAD+, your cells cannot convert food into energy, repair DNA damage, or maintain proper cellular communication Mitochondrial damage from toxins like seed oils, microplastics, and EMFs create "reductive stress," where electron carriers (like NADH) get stuck and cannot properly transfer their electrons, leading to reduced NAD+ levels and cellular dysfunction

HEALTH: 'Excess deaths' are surging among young adults, study finds. Experts say it's not just drug overdoses. Americans are dying in young adulthood at alarming, and rising, rates, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open. The rate of excess deaths — fatalities beyond the expected number — among people between ages 25 and 44 has nearly tripled since 1999. And while the COVID-19 pandemic and well-documented drug overdose crisis have contributed to the trend, young adults are dying prematurely of other, less obvious causes too. What the study found The problem began in 2011. After holding steady for more than a decade, the number of excess deaths began climbing that year. By 2019 the figure was 34% higher. To the surprise of the study authors, rates of young adult deaths started rising before COVID-19 came to the United States, but the pandemic fanned the flames. Excess mortality for the age group peaked in 2021, at nearly triple the 1999-2010 rate. COVID-19 led to an uptick of young adult deaths due to respiratory illnesses, but excess deaths from issues exacerbated by the pandemic rose far more sharply. But with the rollout of vaccines and a return to relative normalcy, the trend began to ebb. By 2023 the young adult excess death rate had fallen but was still 70% higher than baseline. A total of 172,785 people between the ages of 25 and 44 died that year. Statistically speaking, more than 71,000 of them shouldn’t have. The ‘external’ causes killing young adults Most excess deaths among young adults are due to what researchers call “external causes.” These include drugs, alcohol, transportation, suicide and homicide. Although annual drug overdose deaths have finally begun to fall, opioids like fentanyl and other drugs are still responsible for the lion’s share of excess deaths among young adults. In 2023 nearly 32% of these deaths were due to overdoses. Deadly disease is on the rise too Natural causes contributed fewer deaths to 2023’s excess than external ones but can’t be overlooked, Andrew Stokes, study co-author and Boston University associate professor of global health, tells Yahoo Life. “A lot of the discussions [about young adults’ mortality], rightfully, are around drug overdose deaths and other external causes, which are very important, and yet it’s not only those things” driving the rising deaths, he says. “It’s also due to cardiometabolic causes of death increasing over this time frame.” Cardiometabolic conditions are a group of health problems related to the heart, blood vessels, obesity and how the body uses energy, which often occur together. According to the new study, cardiometabolic causes of death, taken together, accounted for 9.2% of excess deaths in 2023. The young adults included in the study lived amid “adverse food environments and unhealthy foods” as well as a booming market of powerful drugs such as fentanyl, notes Stokes. “So there have been a lot of supply-side factors that have made it uniquely dangerous to be these ages at this time,” he says. Plus, the rise in excess deaths became especially sharp after 2010, amid the recession that began in 2009. Rates of obesity, heart disease and diabetes among young adults have been climbing for a long time. But obesity too began to rise more dramatically in the same timeframe. The pandemic also triggered a recession, leading to more economic hardship and longer, harder work hours for some. Though the new study doesn’t dig into exactly why excess deaths are rising, “a piece I think we don’t always think about is work hours: how that impacts what foods [are] realistic to eat, what kind of socializing is realistic, how much time someone has for exercise,” says Wrigley-Field. “Stress, sleep, food, exercise, air pollution — these are kind of the fundamentals [of health], and these are the causes of death that clearly respond to those fundamentals.”

HEALTH: Rising early adult mortality in the US: Death rates remain higher than expected post-pandemic New research from the University of Minnesota shows that death rates for early adults, or adults aged 25–44, rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic and remain higher than expected post-pandemic. Heightened death rates during the COVID-19 pandemic intensified an already negative trend for early adults, which began around 2010. As a result, early adult death rates in 2023 were about 70% higher than they might have been if death rates had not begun to rise about a decade before the pandemic.

HEALTH: THE ATLANTIC The Anti-Social Century Americans are now spending more time alone than ever. It’s changing our personalities, our politics, and even our relationship to reality.

HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE Why anxiety is a myth 5 ways to lower anxiety | The myth of Freud | Is it "all in our head?" Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more Here’s what we’ll learn in this article: 1. Why is anxiety nervosa a myth? 2. How are women often mislabeled as hysterical? 3. How is the rollout of the telegraph correlated with hysteria? 4. What is anxiety costing US adults and teens financially?5. Five free ways we can lower anxiety

INTERNET: INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS Who Owns the Internet? A recent article published by the Russian Foreign Affairs Council (RFAC) claimed that some of organizations that engage in Internet governance have a clear U.S. bias. ICANN (The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) responded, saying the claims are false. This all sounds like worldwide politics in action, but it raises a good question – who owns the Internet? There is no easy answer to that question. One question that can be answered is who owns the physical infrastructure of the Internet. The answer is every ISP or government that owns wired or wireless infrastructure that connects to users. The network bringing you the broadband to read this blog is part of the Internet. The biggest ISPs in the world own the lion’s share of Internet infrastructure. The ten largest ISPs are Verizon, Comcast, AT&T, Charter Communications, Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Orange, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT), and KDDI. Infrastructure also means the undersea cables which are owned by a diverse set of investors, governments, and large data users like Meta and Google. The other key component of the Internet are the hub sites where traffic is transferred between ISPs. The owners of the hubs around the world include ISPs, real estate investors, and governments.

OPINION; BOOK how technologies of connection tear us apart..Nicholas Carr: Is the Internet Making Us Stupid? “Over the past few years I’ve had an uncomfortable sense that someone, or something, has been tinkering with my brain,” Nicholas Carr wrote in 2008, “remapping the neural circuitry, reprogramming the memory. My mind isn’t going—so far as I can tell—but it’s changing. I’m not thinking the way I used to think.” Carr’s cover story for The Atlantic, “Is Google Making Us Stupid?,” helped crystallize a sense of unease that had just started to dampen widespread enthusiasm for online life and its possibilities. New means of communication and knowledge transmission—the printing press, radio, television, now the internet—have always been met with fears about what may be lost with their adoption. Although these concerns can be overblown, they are not unfounded. Because communication technologies mediate our understanding of other humans and the outside world, changes in those technologies really do affect the way we think—sometimes profoundly. [] Peck: You have a new book out, Superbloom: How Technologies of Connection Tear Us Apart. It follows, to some extent, from some of the inquiries you began all those years ago. What’s the main message of the book? Carr: So, ever since the Enlightenment, if not earlier, we’ve taken an idealistic view of communication. We believe that if communication among people is generally good, then more communication is going to be better. It’s going to bring more understanding and ultimately more social harmony. In the book, I argue that that assumption is catastrophically wrong.

SPACE: Tesla roadster mistaken for asteroid sparks space cleanup call Astronomers mistook a Tesla for an asteroid. The car was launched into space in 2018 as a test payload for the first flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket. Space debris The car and its "driver" were heading toward Mars after leaving Earth's gravity and were supposed to enter a stable orbit around the Red Planet. There were concerns it could become a potential threat to Mars if it accidentally landed there. The object missed its target and entered a stable orbit around the Sun, occasionally passing by Mars. The Tesla has already completed about 4.5 orbits around the Sun, traveling at a speed of about 45,000 mph. This means the car has exceeded its initial 36,000-mile warranty about 100,000 times over.The car is likely now unrecognizable after years of exposure to intense solar radiation and being battered by tiny fragments of space rocks, which have destroyed the vehicle. This is not an isolated case of human-made objects being mistaken for asteroids. The International Astronomical Union has previously temporarily listed several spacecraft, rockets, and other debris orbiting space as asteroids. [] Space agencies and private companies need to track their products accurately in Earth orbit, but currently, there are no regulations forcing them to do the same for spacecraft and debris that leave Earth's gravity, like the Tesla Roadster. "Such transparency is essential for promoting space situational awareness, reducing interference between missions, [and] avoiding interference with observations of natural objects," warned members of the American Astronomical Society in a 2024 statement.

SPACE WEATHER: Space Weather News for Feb. 03, 2025 https://spaceweather.com https://www.spaceweatheralerts.com BIG SUNSPOT ALERT: A sunspot complex more than 500,000 km wide is crossing the solar disk and crackling with solar flares. In the past 24 hours alone there has been one near-X flare and a half-a-dozen shortwave radio blackouts. This sets the stage for a week of potentially high solar activity. Full Story @ Spaceweather.com.

SPACE: Risk Of Falling Space Junk Hitting A Plane Is Only Increasing As the number of flights around the world grows and the amount of junk in space rises, the chances of a collision between the two is only increasing

WARFARE: SURGICAL NEUROLOGY Microwave radiofrequencies, 5G, 6G, graphene nanomaterials: Technologies used in neurological warfare Background: Scientific literature, with no conflicts of interest, shows that even below the limits defined by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection, microwaves from telecommunication technologies cause numerous health effects: neurological, oxidative stress, carcinogenicity, deoxyribonucleic acid and immune system damage, electro-hypersensitivity. The majority of these biological effects of non-thermal microwave radiation have been known since the 1970s. Methods: Detailed scientific, political, and military documents were analyzed. Most of the scientific literature comes from PubMed. The other articles (except for a few) come from impacted journals . The rare scientific documents that were not peer reviewed were produced by recognized scientists in their fields. The rest of the documentation comes from official sources: political (e.g., European Union and World Health Organization), military (e.g., US Air Force and NATO), patents, and national newspapers. Results: (1) Since their emergence, the authorities have deployed and encouraged the use of wireless technologies (2G, 3G, 4G, WiFi, WiMAX, DECT, Bluetooth, cell phone towers/masts/base stations, small cells, etc.) in full awareness of their harmful effects on health. (2) Consequences of microwave radiation from communication networks are comparable to the effects of low-power directed-energy microwave weapons, whose objectives include behavioral modification through neurological (brain) targeting. Above 20 gigahertz, 5G behaves like an unconventional chemical weapon. (3) Biomedical engineering (via graphene-based nanomaterials) will enable brain-computer connections, linked wirelessly to the Internet of Everything through 5G and 6G networks (2030) and artificial intelligence, gradually leading to human-machine fusion (cyborg) before the 2050s. Conclusion: Despite reports and statements from the authorities presenting the constant deployment of new wireless communication technologies, as well as medical research into nanomaterials, as society’s ideal future, in-depth research into these scientific fields shows, above all, an objective linked to the current cognitive war. It could be hypothesized that, in the future, this aim will correspond to the control of humanity by machines. Keywords: Cognitive warfare, COVID-19 vaccines, Directed energy weapons, Electro-hypersensitivity, Internet of Everything, Neurodegenerative diseases Correspondence Address: Fabien Deruelle, PhD Independent Researcher, Ronchin, France. COURTESY FLO

