After Dry January comes OFF February, where the world invites you to delete apps from your phone that take up more of your time than they are worth, making your tech use more intentional. “Its not about escaping the world but re-inhabiting it.”

At the Full Moon and the Imbolc Cross Quarter, from Dr. Stillman: The dialogue between the Sky and Your Cells: “Light. Water. Movement. Magnetism.”

Every living thing on Earth is powered by light.

Not just plants… you , too.

Your cells contain tiny engines called mitochondria.

They don’t simply burn food; they convert energy.

And light… especially red and infrared light… is their favorite fuel.

It’s easy to forget that sunlight isn’t just warmth or brightness.

It’s information.

A constant dialogue between the sky and your cells.

Each morning, that conversation resets your circadian rhythm and tells your body how to behave.

As the day unfolds, the shifting wavelengths of sunlight regulate hormones, immunity, and metabolism.

And when you step outside and let the light reach your eyes and skin, your cells literally charge , their batteries topped off by photons.

But we’ve traded sunlight for screens, grounding for rubber soles, natural magnetism for insulated floors.

We live surrounded by electrical hums but rarely touch the actual Earth.

The current that was meant to flow through us has been interrupted.

When you reconnect, when you walk barefoot on the ground, swim in natural water, or let evening light fall on your skin…you’re not doing something mystical.

You’re restoring a circuit.

The fatigue, the restlessness, the sense of disconnection that so many people feel, it’s often the body longing to plug back into the world it came from.

We are not separate from nature’s physics.

We are that physics. Light. Water. Movement. Magnetism.

These aren’t alternative therapies.

They’re the elements that make you possible. To your health and freedom, - Dr. Leland Stillman, MD

FEATURED KATE KHEEL: OFF February – Final Email Before Take OFF THE COUNTDOWN HAS BEGUN...

🚴 Get ready to delete your social media apps 🎵

Find out all the details about the biggest selective disconnection challenge ever launched worldwide. and INSPIRATION OFF FEBRUARY: ACHES from ACHES’s Substack OFF FEBRUARY – Let’s Stroll Not Scroll Get On to Life

You will receive the Knowledge Centre’s newsletter for the month of January and welcome to 2026. The year how much can happen when we look at the wireless area. News about the collection for the two Danish Ombudsman cases: The first complaint has now been forwarded to the Ombudsman, namely ‘The complaint against the Executive Order on the National Planning Directive for permission to erect mobile masts in the open country (from 2023)’. The complaint was rejected after 11/2 years, after an extremely deficient treatment by only one representative of the board, and the authorities thus continue to break the law.

We are still collecting so that we can send the second complaint to the Ombudsman regarding the Ombudsman. The Danish Health Authority and their long-standing (since 2006) use of disqualified advisers (i.e. advisers with close relations to the telecommunications industry) in connection with electromagnetic radiation (EMF). It is illegal both in relation to international and national law.

All contributions, large and small, are very welcome and go in full to legal assistance. Now is the time to move.

Contributions are deposited into Sparekassen Kronjylland Reg. no. 6237 and Account no. 0015710101. And no, it is not possible to pay with MobilePay.

The complaint case at the EU Ombudsman is still ongoing , and a response has just been sent to the EU for detailed answers to questions that have been asked.



RF-EMF, 5G, and WHO Systematic Reviews: Current Evidence and Research Gaps, US Wireless Policy: Health Concerns vs. Rapid Deployment, Electromagnetic Weapons & Havana Syndrome: Renewed Scrutiny

FEATURED DANISH EHS/EMR-S Inclusie voor elektrogevoeligen TRANSLATE AT LINK

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: AI is quietly freezing culture in place, researchers warn

AI GUARDIAN: What technology takes from us – and how to take it back Decisions outsourced, chatbots for friends, the natural world an afterthought: Silicon Valley is giving us life void of connection. There is a way out – but it’s going to take collective effort COURTESY NEIL

AUTOMOBILES: GUARDIAN Google app driverless cars using long range lasers

The UK govt has given permission for driverless taxis using long range laser beams to be used in the UK. The lasers on top of the taxi have a range of several miles. They are being given permission to harm people and planet bio security. “Powered by an electric motor with around a 100 mile range, the car uses a combination of sensors and software to locate itself in the real world combined with highly accurate digital maps. A GPS is used, just like the satellite navigation systems in most cars, to get a rough location of the car, at which point radar, lasers and cameras take over to monitor the world around the car, 360-degrees. The software can recognise objects, people, cars, road marking, signs and traffic lights, obeying the rules of the road and allowing for multiple unpredictable hazards, including cyclists. It can even detect road works and safely navigate around them.”

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting Broadband Shorts January 2026 Indoor CBRS, Map of Data Centers by State

I found this map that shows the number of existing data centers in each state to be interesting. Customer Interest in Satellite Cellular . A report published by GSMA Intelligence showed that 56% of the U.S. respondents to a survey said they would pay extra each month to be able to connect to satellite cellular. One of the interesting statistics from the survey is that 23% of cellular customers reported that they were unable to use basic texting at least 5 times per month. That’s not surprising to anybody who has studied rural cellular coverage, and who understands that the typical city has numerous dead zones for a given carrier. While this finding is clearly encouraging for the companies busy deploying satellites for cell service, the 60% finding is likely overstated for now and will probably decrease once the public understands the limits of satellite cellular. It doesn’t work well indoors and is a challenge from a moving vehicle. It seems likely that satellite cellular will be far less robust in terms of data capabilities. I suspect over time that the fledgling industry will tackle these shortcomings, and this could eventually become popular product for anybody who lives or routinely works in areas with poor cell coverage.



BROADBAND INDUSTRY: DOUG DAWSON Who Lives in Rural America?

Rural Population. There are 81.7 million people living in rural areas, or 24.4% of the total population Ages of Residents. There is a higher percentage of senior residents over 65 in rural areas, at 19.2%, compared with urban areas of 15.7%. Incomes. Median household incomes are lower in rural America. 39.5% of rural households have a household income under $50,000, compared to 32.5% of urban households. Rural areas also have what FHFA calls income compression, meaning that there is not as much difference between the poorest and wealthiest in rural areas.



CHILDREN/FAMILY: School of the Unconformed The Generative Life: Learning Begins at Home

Usually when Peco and I write together, we share “big ideas” and practical advice for navigating the digital age. Today, we offer a more personal glimpse into our home life. When we consider what a home of a low-tech lifestyle looks like, we may fall for the fantasy of rolling hills surrounding a quaint homestead with hand-crafted furniture and a fresh loaf of sourdough on the kitchen table. Don’t fall for this fantasy. It does not matter where you live, whether it be in a busy downtown or in a tiny village. It does not matter how large or small your home is. Fantasies can freeze us into a state of inaction. One of the lessons we live by is “people over place”.



CHILDREN: SCROLLING TO DEATH The Heat is On Big Tech on Trial: What Happened This Week in Court Week 1 Trial Update Week one is complete in the first case in a series of social media addiction trials. As a reminder, this case is about a 20-year-old named Kaley who asserts that her use of social media from an early age addicted her to the technology and amplified her depression and suicidal thoughts.

CHILDREN SOUTH AFRICA: The Cost of Screens to our Children: A Psychiatrist’s Insights In 2025, the South African Society of Psychiatrists released a position statement outlining the mental health impact of excessive screen use in children, while also offering clear guidelines and recommendations. SEE LINK TO POSITION PAPER AT POS:

EMF.EMR POLICY MAKING NORWAY EINAR: Now the state’s radiation protection agency, DSA, is spreading its distortion of FHI’s new report on radiation and health AND Nå sprer statens strålevern, DSA, sin forvrengning av FHIs nye rapport om stråling og helse | Jeg har noe på hjertet … TRANSLATE TEXT AT LINK, IMAGES DON’T TRANSLATE

FCC: Feds OK Expansion To Boost Techs In 6 GHz Airwaves

FCC INSIDE TOWERS 2 ARTICLES: Is Cell Phone Service Safe or Not? FOLLOWED BY Clarification of Story on RF Safety Standards

The discussion addressed key points showing that cell towers are designed, built and operated by wireless professionals to precise engineering and regulatory standards, and they do not pose any health risk to the public.To that end, we offer the following statistics:

Early devices were 60 times more powerful in the days of the 3 Watt phones

Cancer detection devices have improved in detection capability 10-fold since 1993.

There is a “no impact” trend on cancer cases with increased phone use per 100,000.

We are committed to our role as a positive resource in advancing the wireless infrastructure agenda



5G: MERCOLA (Reprint) 10 Studies Detail Health Risks of 5G Story at-a-glance

Several studies published between 2022 and 2024 underscore the health risks posed by 5G technology

Research contradicts the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection guidelines, demonstrating various harmful biological effects of radiofrequency radiation (RFR) on humans and the environment, including cancer risk

Studies reveal 5G’s potential to induce neurological damage and psychiatric problems, highlighting its effects on brain development, including the increased risk of conditions like dementia through mechanisms such as the impairment of neurosin

A December 2023 study illustrates the detrimental effects of 5G RFR on rat sperm, showing decreased sperm count and quality, with melatonin offering a protective effect

February 2024 research indicates significant changes in the fecal microbiome and metabolome profiles in mice exposed to 5G RFR, hinting at broader implications for health, including mental well-being and immune function

This article is a reprint. It was originally published April 14, 2024. (There have been more studies since Feb. 2024)

The video above features an interview I did with Siim Land in February 2020 for his Body Mind Empowerment podcast in which I discuss EMF — what it is, your greatest sources of exposure, how it affects your biology, and how to minimize your exposure. I also review how the telecommunications industry manipulates the truth to keep you unaware of the hazards. While the wireless industry is built on the premise that the only type of radiation capable of causing harm is ionizing — X-rays being one example — researchers have for a long time warned that even nonionizing and non-heating radiation can jeopardize your health. This includes not only human health, but also that of plants and animals.

The short video published by Investigative Europe in January 2019, gives a quick overview of how 5G differs from previous wireless technology. At the time, little if any research had been done on 5G specifically, but between 2022 and 2024, 10 studies have been published that shed more light on this fifth-generation technology. 1

Save This Article for Later - Get the PDF Now Download PDF

5G Causes Neurological and Psychiatric Problems

5G induces cell death in the amygdala, a region of the brain involved in emotion regulation, memory, and decision-making.

5G increases permeability of the blood-brain barrier

RFR impairs neurogenesis and causes neuronal DNA damag e.

Electromagnetic radiation associated with anxiety

5G may promote dementia

5G Affects Brain Development

RFR Decimates Male Fertility — Melatonin Can Help Restore It

Case Study of an 8-Year-Old Boy

5G Alters Your Microbiome

5G Will Harm Every Living Being

In September 2019, the Minister for Communications, Hon. Paul Fletcher MP asked the Committee to complete and inquiry into the “deployment, adoption, and application of 5G in Australia.” 15 In response, Paul Barratt, on behalf of ElectricSense, submitted a document, available as a download from aph.org , Barratt goes on to list “11 reasons to be concerned about 5G radiation,” including: As noted by Barratt, “This is important because research on microwaves already tells us how pulsed waves have more profound biological effects on our body compared to non-pulsed waves. Previous studies, for instance, show how pulse rates of the frequencies led to gene toxicity and DNA strand breaks”

INSPIRATION: FOXHORN FIXES, Reinette Senum RIGHT TO DISCONNECT Why Being Offline Is a Human Right -- And Why Digital Connectivity Must Be an Option, Not an Obligation. International Manifesto for a Universal and Constitutional Right to Be Offline

INSPIRATION: How to Feel Alive with Catherine Price Can’t Stop Doomscrolling? Some (gentle) suggestions for how to get off the couch Friends: How are you doing? I don’t mean that as a platitudinal greeting. I’m asking you seriously: How are you doing? In The Book of Alchemy: A Creative Practice for an Inspired Life, Suleika Jaouad offers that simple question as a journaling prompt, an invitation to go beyond the automatic response (“Fine, you?”) and ask yourself how you truly are right now.

INSPIRATION: COURTESY Gavin Mounsey “Roots Of Resistance : How Reconnecting To Nature Restores Freedom” by Elizabeth Burdock (at the 2026 The People’s Reset “Conference”) I am re-posting her presentation here to shine a light on both her important message, to share about how closely my own path mirrors her and link Derrick and Miriam’s work at The People’s Reset

INSPIRATION: Katie Singer from Katie Singer’s Substack Even (especially?) now, aiming for middle ground As much as possible, I go for nourishing things, Learning about the relationship between soil and water: to protect a community from flood and drought and fire, a mini forest (the size of six parking spaces) at every school will generate healthy water cycles and soil within a few years. (I’ll report about this in future substacks.)

INSPIRATION: AMBER YANG PEERS

Turning 30: My Reflections on Transforming a Divided and Violent World | Intro to the Season for Nonviolenc e Turning 30 years old just a few months ago invited a deeper reflection on what truly calls me to service in this world. Below is a 12-minute video of a talk I gave at my birthday gathering, where I reflect on the profound awakening and initiations that led me on a path of personal and collective transformation.



SMART METERS: Eversource roll out of ‘smart meters’ roils some Berkshire residents over possible health issues, increased fees, fire risks, privacy concerns - The Berkshire Edge Although proponents tout the state-wide program for its efficiency, transparency, and safety, local governments and state legislators push for greater consumer rights when it comes to installing the frequency-emitting devices.

SMART METERS: SMART METER EDUCATION NETWORK (MICHIGAN) Dirty Electricity It’s Not Just Wireless That’s Causing Health Problems



SPACE: Starlink lowers over 4,000 satellites following near-miss with China

Generative AI was sold as a creativity engine, but the systems now embedded in search, social feeds, and office tools are starting to behave more like cultural refrigerators. Instead of pushing music, images, and language into new territory, they are quietly looping back the recent past, smoothing away edges and surprises. Researchers are warning that this feedback loop is already visible in the data, and that the longer we lean on these tools, the harder it may become for culture to move forward at all. The risk is not a single catastrophic failure, but a slow drift into what one team of computer scientists has described as “visual elevator music,” a background hum of content that feels familiar, frictionless, and strangely timeless. That aesthetic is creeping into everything from advertising to book covers, while the same dynamics are also shaping how people work, how they switch jobs, and how institutions reward conformity over experimentation. How AI turns culture into “visual elevator music”



SPACE: Earth’s Lower Orbit Could Rapidly Collapse, Scientists Warn Another development to look forward to.

Kessler originally envisioned this orbital catastrophe unfolding over many years. But the new work adds a grim twist to the mix. What if a Kessler syndrome type scenario was suddenly kicked off by a violent solar storm? These outbursts by the Sun blast the Earth with electromagnetic waves that can disrupt electrical grids and communications. In theory, a powerful enough one could cut off our contact with satellites and fry their navigation systems, leaving them with no means to stay on course.

It’s a concerning possibility. With all that stuff up there, SpaceX’s expendable satellites have to constantly perform maneuvers to avoid hitting each other and other objects, with over 300,000 of these maneuvers performed last year .

Investigating this possibility, the researchers created a new metric called the CRASH clock, which measures how long it would take a catastrophic collision to occur if the satellites lose navigation in a crisis like a solar storm.

The gist is that things would go south very quickly. The researchers calculated that satellites may be having a “close approach,” or pass within one kilometer of each other, once every 36 seconds in low Earth orbit — an uncomfortably close distance in space.



SPACE: SpaceX seeks FCC nod for solar-powered satellite data centers for AI

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 - Elon Musk’s SpaceX wants to launch a constellation of 1 million satellites that will orbit Earth and harness the sun to power AI data centers, according to a filing at the Federal Communications Commission. The filing on Friday was posted a day after Reuters exclusively reported SpaceX and Musk’s xAI are in discussions to merge ahead of a blockbuster public offering planned this year. A merger would give ‌fresh momentum to SpaceX’s effort to launch data centers into orbit as Musk battles for supremacy in the rapidly escalating AI race against tech companies Google, Meta and OpenAI.



SURVEILLANCE: Falken-Soundtheater THE Bio-Digital CAGE: Inside the Global Electromagnetic Surveillance Net A Technical Analysis of Directed Energy Weapons and Neural Manipulation Systems

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: FLORIDA NEWS. 3 1/2 MINUTE VIDEO AT LINK Residents' 5G tower concerns grow amid federal health study announcement

TOWERS ANTENNAS: NAVAHO COUNTY NC supervisors approve cell tower permit settlement and NC supervisors approve cell tower permit, settlement | News | wmicentral.com

EVENT:

Tuesday February 3rd at 10 am Eastern, Diego Hidalgo will be the guest of EMR Program Director Miriam Eckenfels live on Children’s Health Defense TV to discuss OFF February.

Re-establishing healthy habits can include deleting apps, and establishing habits and limits, for example checking platforms from a computer (hopefully hard-wired).

The movement emphasizes the support of community, for those who wish. Join the movement: OFF February – offm.org/en/off-february

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/offm?fl=pp&fe=sh

We’ll still be curating the news, but a bit quieter, hopefully with some cross posts from partners. Our work continues, (after all, the year of the Fire Horse is already in the wind), and - we support your intentionality to restore your circuit.

You don’t have to understand every equation to live by its truth. Step outside, feel the sun, touch the ground…the universe will handle the math. - Dr. Stillman

