EUROPEANS FOR SAFE TECHNOLOGY FEB.NEWS News from the Board [] we have been accepted as an interested party in two EU bodies: the Health Technology Assessment Network and the Health Policy Platform. This gives us the opportunity to create more understanding about EHS. In the Health Technology Assessment Network, we had the opportunity to put together a group of experts to provide input on the assessment of EMFs emitted by new medical devices, also taking into account patients with additional needs for low radiation levels. The group is already actively preparing a guideline that will serve as a reference for new medical devices to be assessed under the new EU regulation. ESC is now a member of EU Health Policy Platform's The AGORA Network where we can publish news related to ESCs activities and to stimulate discussion about EMF health concerns and provide an easy way for us to share our knowledge and good practices with other stakeholders and medical professionals. There will be a webinar organised by us in cooperation with the Health Policy Platform. We found three knowledgeable scientists showing various negative side effects of digitisation, in particular for children. The invitation will go through the EU network, reaching up to 40,000 people interested in health issues the EU is addressing. In this way, we expect to find a way to spread our message beyond our own circles and reach many people that are still unaware of the risks of EMF’s. (more at link)

EUROPEANS FOR SAFE CONNECTONS ARTICLE: Who can be sure wireless is safe? EMFs do have non-thermal effects! Written on 9 February 2025. Posted in News from ESC. Can mobile phones be a health hazard? This question has occupied minds for decades. In 2011, there was sufficient reason for the WHO to designate radiation from mobile phones as possibly carcinogenic. Since then, science has not been idle. There is debate about the need for a new paradigm that recognises non-thermal effects of EMFs. []A call for independent advisory body The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) has called for the creation of an independent body to review the risks of EMFs and develop new guidelines for human and environmental safety. The EESC argues that current ICNIRP based guidelines, which focus only on thermal effects, are outdated and inadequate. With so much evidence pointing to non-thermal effects, it’s clear that EU needs a more comprehensive approach to understanding EMF risks. The EESC believes that the EU must take the lead in establishing up-to-date, independent guidelines that account for the latest research. They emphasize the need for a multidisciplinary approach that includes input from a wide range of scientific fields and experts. Only then can EU develop truly protective standards that safeguard both public health and the environment. The world is waiting for a paradigm shift (MORE AT LINK) Who can be sure wireless is safe? EMFs do have non-thermal effects! – Europeans for Safe Connections

EM Radiation Research Trust question the use of £500 million taxpayer funds for phone masts throughout the UK Letter sent by Royal Mail Recorded Delivery and via Email to Sir Christopher John Bryant MP Minister of State for Data Protection and Telecoms Sent: 11 February 2025 13:48

From Eileen O’Connor Director, EM Radiation Research Trust https://www.radiationresearch.org/news/em-radiation-research-trust-question-the-use-of-500-million-taxpayer-funds-for-phone-masts-throughout-the-uk/

For the attention of Sir Christopher John Bryant MP Minister of State for Data Protection and Telecoms

Dear Sir Christopher John Bryant MP

The EM Radiation Research Trust question the use of £500 million taxpayer funds for phone masts throughout the UK.

The EM Radiation Research Trust are concerned to hear that the taxpayer is now funding a government scheme to install phone masts to boost signals throughout the UK including ‘non-spots’, the countryside, Areas of Outstanding National Beauty and National Parks leaving no place left to escape for those who do not wish to be exposed to non-ionizing radiation and for those who suffer with electrosensitivity. The UK Government is investing around 500 Million into the ‘Shared Rural Network’, including £184 million to upgrade Extended Area Service (EAS) masts to provide coverage for all four mobile operators. The remaining funding will go towards eliminating ‘non spots’, places with no coverage. On 30th January, a taxpayer-funded mast was turned on as part of the Extended Area Service government scheme.

Has the UK Government received informed public consent to use taxpayer funds to expose men, woman, children, wildlife, and the environment to artificial Electromagnetic Radiation? Can you please provide details for the Public Consultations along with environmental impact reports preceding the roll-out of this £500 million government scheme?

The EM Radiation Research Trust call on you and your colleagues to protect the Human Rights of the public enshrined in UN Law and especially the rights of our children. We call on you to read the International Declaration on the Human Rights of Children in the Digital Age. This Declaration calls for protection of children from involuntary exposure to non-ionizing radiation. MORE AT LINK

Keith Cutter from Keith’s Substack Beyond Antenna Search: Finding EMF Safe Living Conclusion Antenna Search may be a valuable starting point for assessing potential living locations but is not a substitute for a comprehensive EMF evaluation. Understanding the interplay between RF intensity, duty cycle, modulation characteristics, terrain, and distant emitters is crucial in making an informed decision. Only by combining technological tools with on-the-ground assessments by a properly qualified EMF Consultant can one truly determine the best place to live from an EMF exposure perspective.

Roman Shapoval Will you be my AI Valentine? Trends in AI lover marketplace Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Erik Hoel brAIn drAIn The enhancement and atrophy of human cognition go hand in hand For individuals themselves, the main actionable thing to do about brain drain is to internalize a rule-of-thumb the academic literature already shows: Skepticism of AI capabilities—independent of if that skepticism is warranted or not!—makes for healthier AI usage. In other words, pro-human bias and AI distrust are cognitively beneficial.

AI: 404 MEDIA AI A ‘True Crime’ Documentary Series Has Millions of Views. The Murders Are All AI-Generated

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt from After Babel Flaws in a Recent Lancet Study on Phone Use in Schools Five problems that call into question the authors’ conclusion that phone restrictions don’t improve mental health or academic performance A recent study published in The Lancet (Goodyear et al., 2025) has generated news headlines suggesting that restricting phone use in schools has no effect on the wellbeing or academic performance of students. This contradicts several previous studies that did find such benefits.

CHILDREN: Google will use machine learning to estimate a user’s age Google says the technology will help it provide ‘age-appropriate experiences.’

CHILDREN: Which countries in Europe have banned or want to restrict smartphones in schools?

ENERGY ELECTRCITY SOLAR: This alien-like field of mirrors in the desert was once the future of solar energy. It’s closing after just 11 years (IMAGES AT LINK)

For some, Ivanpah now stands as a huge, shiny monument to wasted tax dollars and environmental damage — campaign groups long criticized the plant for its impact on desert wildlife. For others, failures like this are a natural part of the race to find the winning solutions for the clean energy transition. When Ivanpah was conceived, its technology, called concentrated solar or thermal solar, was considered a potential breakthrough. It works like this: Hundreds of thousands of computer-controlled mirrors called “heliostats” track the sun and concentrate its rays onto three towers, each around 450 feet tall and topped with water-filled boilers. The sun’s hyper-concentrated energy turns this water to steam, which drives a turbine to create electricity. One of the key selling points of this solar technology is the ability to store heat, allowing the production of electricity at night or when the sun isn’t shining without needing batteries. The project got buy-in from the government with $1.6 billion in Department of Energy loan guarantees, and from utilities Pacific Gas & Electric Company and Southern California Edison, which both entered long-term agreements to buy Ivanpah’s power. In 2014, it started commercial operations as the world’s largest solar thermal plant, spread across around 5 square miles of federal desert. These kinds of plants “are just technically really difficult to operate,” she told CNN. They combine all the tricky, mechanical parts of a fossil fuel plant — running a turbine and maintaining many moving parts — with the challenges of a distributed energy source. The technology relies on mirrors tracking the sun exactly. “It’s really hard to get those all lined up perfectly and keep them lined up at all times,” Chase said. But perhaps the biggest problem for Ivanpah is that photovoltaic solar — the technology used in solar panels — became really, really cheap. In some parts of the world “you can basically buy a solar module for the price of a fence panel,” Chase said. At the time Ivanpah was built, “nobody really would have dreamed that photovoltaics would be this cheap, and batteries are doing a similar thing,” she added. For critics of Ivanpah, its imminent demise is proof the plant should never have been built. It “was a financial boondoggle and environmental disaster,” said Julia Dowell, senior campaign organizer at the Sierra Club, an environmental organization. “The project’s construction destroyed irreplaceable pristine desert habitat,” she told CNN. Ivanpahs’s location in the sweeping, sun-drenched Mojave Desert may have seemed ideal for generating solar power, but it is also a habitat for threatened desert tortoises. While the plant’s developers agreed to a series of measures to protect and relocate the animals, many environmentalists believed the plant should not have been approved. The other big issue was bird deaths. Reports of “streamers” — birds incinerated midair by the beams of intense heat from the mirrors — solidified opposition.



ENVIRONMENT NATURE: GERMANY diagnose:funk Article Series: The Threat to Insects and Bees from High-Voltage Lines and Mobile Phone Radiation A documentation of the study situation on EMFs and insects The reactions of animals to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are a reliable indicator of whether EMFs have harmful effects on all organisms, including humans. New studies on the effects of non-ionising radiation on insects show the potential for damage, not only for the organism, but also for biodiversity. The studies show that radiation is a factor in insect mortality. In this series of articles, we document key study results from 2021-2024.

ENVIRONMENT NATURE: Theodora Scarato Environmental Health News New study shows insects highly absorb 5G frequencies

FCC: Fiber Is a Good Long-Term Bet, Says Former FCC Chairman Pai Some Republican lawmakers have said they're concerned about high per-location costs.

FIRES: Hawaii High Court Shields Charter, Hawaiian Telcom over Maui Fires ISPs will not be required to compensate insurance companies for policyholder payouts. WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2025 – The Hawaii Supreme Court, in a win for telecommunications companies, ruled unanimously on Monday to allow a $4 billion settlement between Maui fire victims and responsible parties to move forward, according to Gov. Josh Green. The five justices rejected insurance companies’ request for permission to seek compensation from entities that contributed to the fires for insurance payouts to policyholders that totaled $2.3 billion, likely bringing financial closure to several telecom companies, including Charter Communications, and Hawaiian Telcom, and Hawaiian Electric. The court ruled that in a settlement between responsible parties and insured plaintiffs, insurance companies can only seek compensation from the insured, not those responsible.

5G NATURE: New study shows insects highly absorb 5G frequencies

5G/6G: IEEE It’s Time To Rethink 6G It’s not more bandwidth that users need A presumption of endless growth in wireless and terrestrial broadband data rates has for decades been a key driver behind telecom research funding. To keep telecom’s R&D engine rooms revving, research teams around the world have innovated a seemingly endless succession of technologies to expand bandwidth rates, such as 2G’s move to digital cell networks, 3G’s enhanced data-transfer capabilities, and 5G’s low-latency wireless connectivity. Yet present-day consumer usage appears set to throw a spanner in the works. Typical real-world 5G data rates today achieve up to 500 megabits per second for download speeds (and less for uploads). And some initial studies suggest 6G networks could one day supply data at 100 Gb/s. But the demand side of the equation suggests a very different situation. Mainstream consumer applications requiring more than 1 Gb/s border on the nonexistent.

HEALTH LIGHT CIRCADIAN RHYTHM: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Welcoming Back Dr. Abud Bakri 1 HOUR 15 MINUTES “A must listen for circadian and health enthusiasts” Episode #249: Unf**k Your 30s with Dr. Abud Bakri TIMESTAMPS (0:00) Contagious psychology (3:20) Dopamine debt (5:00) REM sleep is your endogenous therapist (6:30) Your 30s (7:50) Circadian habits & mitochondria (22:30) Somatopause, Andropause, Menopause (26:00) Enemy of male Testosterone (28:00) Testosterone and mental health (29:30) Musculoskeletal system (34:00) Gut health (37:00) Heart health (40:45) Pregnancy, longevity, PCOS (46:30) Abud's life philosophy (58:00) Flaws in centralized medicine (1:03:00) Metabolic strength & solar exposure (1:06:40) Advice from Dr. Abud (1:10:00) Alcohol & NAD (1:13:00) Solar honey & olive oil

(NOTE, be forewarned: There is a subset of younger generations that has adopted Musk’s habit of speaking very fast (to imply high intelligence?)…I disagree, and am not an advocate, as I perceive that the breath becomes very dysregulated …I am more an advocate of the ancient wisdom of the yogis…This habit of speed speak has gotten accentuated by technology enabling listeners to be able to speed up their podcasts etc. while listening… I find these types of conversations very stressful and exhausting…and I have to concentrate on my own breathing and to not get “whipped up.” I think we need many translators for the work being produced, yet I yearn for more balance. (This also applies to inharmonious color combinations like those that demand night vision and create an after-glare…. and flashes of light on screens.) That being said, the info on this podcast is fascinating - I am taking it in small doses.) We are learning so much about mitochondria, light, etc.

HEALTH: GERMANY Why do health apps fail? Research bursts the hype with clear evidence [] But are we relying too much on these digital health tools, despite not getting any meaningful benefits? Experts at the Technical University of Munich have just published their findings in a research paper, and it says the positive impact of telemedicine and exercise apps is minimal for at-risk people. As part of their study, which was conducted across 11 sites in Germany, the team focused on people living with type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease. These are both serious health conditions, but with appropriate lifestyle changes, exercise, and diet, the risk factors can be contained to a healthy extent. But when it comes to making an impact, digital interventions such as apps, failed them. Around a quarter of the participants never started training as per the prescribed regimen, which they were supposed to follow via apps. Nearly half of the participants failed the meet the exercise goals even once per week. [] According to the experts, getting used to modern technology is a challenge for older people, which is also one of the reasons why they couldn’t derive the supposed benefits. The key takeaway The study, which has been published in the Nature Medicine journal, notes that over two-thirds of the patients found it rather difficult to understand and follow technical advice given by a health app. A recurring element is also the lack of human presence, and the in-person nudge that can make a real difference. []The overarching conclusion is that for people living with conditions such as type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease in the advanced stages of life, health apps will only work when human caretakers intervene on a timely basis. “When individualized feedback is discontinued, the effects of a telemedicine-supported lifestyle intervention are not superior to usual care,” concludes the paper. In my recent conversation with an expert at the American Heart Institute, they also highlighted that these digital tools are complementary, at best, and that we need expert intervention for the best care.

HEALTH OT: What Wildfire Illness Can Teach Us About Treating COPD

HEALTH POLITICS: World Council for Health Welcomes the Appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services AND Breaking: RFK Jr. Sworn in as HHS Secretary The U.S. Senate today voted to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary. Kennedy, founder and former chairman of Children’s Health Defense, has vowed to end the epidemic of chronic disease in children. - CHD

INSPIRATION/SCIENCE/WIRELESS VS NATURE: COURTESY KATE: The invisible rainbows and the planetary melodies of life Michael Berstecher Michael Berstecher FROM KATE KHEEL: This blog/essay below was recently translated and shared by author, Michael Berstecher. IMHO, Michael is a deeply spiritual and sensitively-attuned being who is knowledgeable about Sferics (the "natural atmospheric high-frequency discharges resulting from meteorological processes"), the science of cosmology, and the effects of EMFs on Earth, all living beings, and consciousness. In this essay, in addition to artificial electromagnetic fields, he also discusses the effects of space debris, geoengineering, and other forms of artificial interventions, suggesting that if we better understood our full potential as a species, it would seem unthinkable, or in his words, "unnatural to banish the mother of all form and life into wires and devices and thus separate ourselves from the primordial electrical creative power of the universe."



Michael: If we could see the field lines of Earth’s magnetic field entering and leaving Earth’s ground from its surface, they would remind us of the vaults of Gothic cathedrals.1 It is hardly known that along these invisible rainbows“, natural and technically generated electromagnetic signals travel back and forth. Via this „elevators“, they ascend from the ground passing the Van Allen radiation belt to the outermost edge of the magnetosphere and from there descend back to and into Earth.2 Due to interactions with the electron-filled and toroidally rotating radiation belt, which protects Earth from cosmic radiation, very low-frequency signals in particular can be amplified by more than 1000 times on this journey before they return to Earth. In this way, the low-frequency signal components (ELF) released during lightning discharges, which are known as Schumann resonances, are also amplified. Set into vibration in this way, the „rainbows“ sound similar to the strings of a harp in the resonances of the electromagnetic sources by which they are stimulated. In this context, atmospheric researchers speak of so-called „whistlers“ and „choirs“.2 Stimulated by natural electromagnetic sources from atmospheric processes – Schumann resonances, Sferics – as well as the heartbeat of Earth and its inhabitants, the harmonic song of our planet resounded on this celestial harp for eons of ages and could be heard throughout the solar system and beyond. Today, however, the harp sounds predominantly in the artificial octaves and harmonics of the 50Hz and 60Hz signals emitted into the atmosphere by the power lines installed around the world. It was already recognized in the 1970s that these low-frequency signals enter the magnetosphere in exactly the same way and are amplified there as the previously mentioned signal components of lightning (Schumann resonances). Apparently, emissions from our power grids also cause the radiation belt to permanently rain down vast quantities of electrons onto Earth for decades. Due to this, the ionosphere and atmosphere are permanently ionized and charged to an intensity that in pre-electrified times was only the case during the limited duration of a solar storm.2 From this perspective, other possible effects of all the wireless communication technologies with which we surround ourselves today seem to be completely unexplored. Most of them are amplitude modulated. This means that the usually high-frequency data transmission signal rides on an additionally generated slower wave, similar to a surfer on his surfboard. And this artificial, in these cases low-frequency electromagnetic pulse and its harmonics could lead to similar undesirable side effects in the same way as described above.

For an audio/video rendition comparing the gentle and natural frequencies of nature to those we are being inundated with currently (or as of 2018 in Freiburg, Germany), see https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/SFERICS-VIDEO-AND-ACCOMPANYING-TEXT-copy.pdf

All Michael's essays are very well-referenced with bibliographies as well many hyperlinks to further resources.

Most recent essay:

https://erkenne-was-du-bist.de/the-invisible-rainbows-and-the-planetary-melodies-of-live/

Others:

https://safetechinternational.org/unity-consciousness-and-pineal-gland/

https://safetechinternational.org/the-nature-of-electromagnetism/

LEGAL: US INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS The Major Questions Doctrine It’s becoming increasingly difficult for administrative agencies like the FCC to undertake substantial new initiatives, since doing so inevitably results in multi-year court cases that are increasingly ruling against the agency. We saw this in 2024 in the Supreme Court’s decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo. This suit sides with fishermen over the National Marine Fisheries Service and has been widely interpreted to mean an end to the Chevron deference. That deference came from a 1984 case that said experts at federal agencies should be able to make policy decisions that fit within their overall mandate from Congress. The Chevron deference supported most of the decision made by FCC over the last forty years. There is another Supreme Court case from 2022 that we are going to increasingly be hearing about. In the case of West Virginia v. EPA, the Supreme Court created what is being called the major questions doctrine, which bars federal agencies from resolving questions of “vast economic and political significance” without clear statutory authorization from Congress. This is a murky decision since it makes courts decide if an issue is of vast economic and political significance, and it’s not hard to envision courts with differing opinions on what that means. But the real reason why these two Supreme Court decisions are momentous is that anything substantial ordered by the FCC or other administrative agencies is inevitably going to end up in court. There will always be somebody that dislikes any FCC decision, and they now have two ways to attack any ruling without even tackling the specific issue. These court precedents invite lawsuits that claim that the FCC didn’t have the authority to make a specific decision, and that the impetus for the change should have come from Congress. To some degree, at least in the case of the FCC, it’s not hard to say this isn’t much of a change. After all, basically every important FCC decision over the last decade has been taken to court. However, due to these new court precedents there is a big difference than in the past. Historically, courts eventually resolved suit, either in favor of the FCC or the plaintiff – but many FCC rulings eventually went into effect.

LEGAL UK VS US Can a government choose which court orders to comply with? A recent UK Supreme Court judgment provides an emphatic answer to this now topical question Over here, however, a similar question has recently been decided by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom. The issue before the court was whether the Home Office could decide not to comply with an order of a judge on the basis that the Home Office believed the judge had acted outside of their powers. []But this 2021 judgment in the Majera case goes to the heart of our constitutional arrangements: can the executive choose to not comply with a court order when the executive (even with good reason) considers it defective? The unanimous answer of the Supreme Court was a resounding “No”. An order of any court stands—even if it appears to be defective—until and unless that court order is varied or set aside by the courts (or overridden by primary legislation). - Courtesy Neil

POLITICS/MUSK WALLSTREET ON PARADE: Elon Musk’s Companies Were Under Investigation by Five Inspectors General When the Trump Administration Fired Them and Made Musk the Investigator

https://wallstreetonparade.com/2025/02/elon-musks-companies-were-under-investigation-by-five-inspectors-general-when-the-trump-administration-fired-them-and-made-musk-the-investigator/

TECHNOCRACY Opinion Tom Valovic Common Dreams What Is the Mainstream Media Missing About Elon Musk? He Is Instituting Technocracy What Musk is doing is tantamount to hacking the inner core of the federal government and the public trust—a blatant coup and power grab for technocratic ends. It’s hard to see articles about the “move fast and break things” approach of the Trump administration without also hearing about the hovering presence the world’s richest man, technocrat extraordinaire Elon Musk. The mainstream media likes to describe Musk primarily as an oligarch. His involvement—which now includes having a desk in the White House—is a rather alarming event and something hardly anyone expected. Unfortunately, most media reports are lacking an important perspective about this unexpected bestowal of political power to him and other technocratic oligarchs. Is this a deliberate omission or do many media outlets simply have blinders on because, in their perception, Big Tech is now fundamental to Wall Street’s economy and national security? Musk is a true technocrat and represents the forefront of a new technocratic form of government that we are hurtling toward at light speed.

