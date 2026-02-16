“This song is lovingly dedicated to the monks who walk for peace, compassion, and harmony. Their quiet footsteps remind us of mindfulness, kindness, and unity.”



Thank you for everyone resonating with the post including the monks walking for peace.

On the last day of the Wood Snake’s reign, (before the Feb. 17 Chinese New Year) the first thing I read was by Gavin Mounsey of Recipes for Reciprocity, (one of my favorite substack writers.) He posted a note recommending Kimberly Steele’s book “Sacred Homemaking: A Magical Approach to a Tidier Home.”

This post arrived on the heels of my listening again to the guidance of the monk who led the recent walk, (posted yesterday on our substack.) His advice to hold the intention “Today is going to be my peaceful day,” had lasted exactly 1/2 an hour before my first fall from grace.

As I started to scan the news for my devotional practice of collating news for a very specific audience, I read a post about Elon Musk, and two things came to mind.

The first is that for as long as Elon Musk continues to provide secret launches for the military, I believe he can count on unlimited support, in the same way that the ‘carbon emissions’ for the military are not counted in “climate agreements.” I hope I am wrong, but I am not waiting for him and his ilk to be taken out of the game.

On February 9, Scientific American reported, “In a post on his social media platform X, Musk wrote that a lunar city could be built within the next decade. “The mission of SpaceX remains the same: extend consciousness and life as we know it to the stars,” Musk wrote.”



I was thinking about individuals, including Gavin, and colleagues listed here, who are engaged in “sacred homemaking” in favor of Nature and Earth, in whatever form, but especially those who are engaged in the very difficult work of confronting the very real damage of electromagnetic poisoning.

I believe that more and more people are beginning to realign their lives to the promise of mindfulness offered by the monks and others, and away from the idea that technology leaders have the ability to “extend consciousness” when our devices are disharmonious with life and inflicting harm… and I think that every individual is being given a chance to adopt more reverence, and more peace.

It can start by not multi-tasking, as noted by the Monks, and no longer loving the convenience (unconsciousness) of Wi-Fi, or a cellphone. 30 second video. Reasons are piling up to question the trajectory of tech.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI NEURAL FOUNDRY xAI is Collapsing and Elon Musk is Crashing Out Why Musk’s AI Bet Is Unraveling in Real Time The Talent Drain Is Not a “Phase,” It Is a Signal, Musk’s “Restructuring” Spin Reads Like Crisis Management, Controversy Is a Recruiting and Sales Tax That xAI Cannot Afford, The SpaceX Acquisition Looks Less Like Synergy and More Like a Lifeline, The Big Three Have Already Claimed the Map: OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini; Why xAI Will Crash Unless It Becomes Something Smaller

AI: ‘A different set of rules’: Thermal drone footage shows Musk’s AI power plant flouting clean air regulations Images confirm xAI is continuing to defy EPA regulations in Mississippi to power its flagship data centers.

AI: The Guardian view on AI: safety staff departures raise worries about industry pursuing profit at all costs Editorial Cash-hungry Silicon Valley firms are scrambling for revenue. Regulate them now before the tech becomes too big to fail

AI RE; EMF, EINER NORWAY: The Claude AI model: “FHI, WHO and ANSES on RF radiation: Consensus is constructed through methodological design”

The French AI model "Claude" has made a devastating analysis of the recent report from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health on mobile phone radiation and health effects : In an almost frighteningly good analysis, it shows how the FHI report is based on a tendentious research method that dictates the conclusion, a highly selective material and unacceptable role confusion. And that the FHI report’s conclusion is thus a pure “artifact.”



AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI We URGENTLY need a federal law forbidding AI from impersonating humans Daniel Dennett was right

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Starlink Adds Tiered Pricing

CELLPHONES: EMR AUSTRALIA Mobile phone and phone tower radiation harms the body

Laldinpuii, Sailo, L., Weller, S., Varte, C. L., Tochhawng, L., Bandara, P., … Zothansiama. (2026). Effects of exposure to nearby mobile phone base stations and mobile phone usage on human blood parameters. Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine , 1–20.

CELLPHONES MERCOLA New Data Connects Smartphone Ownership at Age 12 to Obesity and Mental Health Concerns

CHILDREN: A Letter to our Principal about EdTech Guest letter from a parent who found out her children were watching TV during lunch at school.

CONSUMER ProDUCTS: RIGHT TO REPAIR: No More Surprise Kill Switches: Massachusetts Takes Aim at Planned Obsolescence Legislation in Massachusetts and New York would require connected product makers to say how long they will support software. Contents:



+ BMW’s “logo screw” patent puts brand protection over public repair.

+ Congress introduces federal Fair Repair Act: If You Own It You Can Fix It

+ DHS Declares Un-fixable, End of Life Hardware A Security Crisis

+ Trump officials tell manufacturers to stop hiding behind the Clean Air Act

+ Report calls out costs of automakers lock down of vehicle data

+ First Circuit judge calls for compromise over Massachusetts telematics repair law



EMF: LEGAL JC ELLIOT Part 1 and Part 2: The Difficulties in Holding Tech Companies Accountable “A legal system that demands proof of devastation before permitting prevention does not protect the public—it protects industry, and in doing so, actively enables harm.”

PART 1 8 PAGES: The-Difficulties-in-Holding-Technology-Companies-Accountable-for-Harm-Part-1.pdf

PART 2 9 PAGES

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack LIFE IN THE STREET Contributor Sandra Lambe Now in addition to the repair cost incurred, the insureds are faced with paying tickets received from Los Angeles County police for parking on the street.

HAVANA SYNDROME Daily Mall Scientist gives himself brain damage by testing secret audio weapon on himself in attempt to disprove ‘Havana Syndrome’

HAVANA": CIA, Pentagon reviewed secret ‘Havana syndrome’ device in Norway, Washington Post reports

HEALTH: Higher screen time linked to ADHD symptoms and altered brain development University of Fukui (Japan), November 21, 2025

HEALTH: Electromagnetic radiation from power lines linked to a higher risk of central nervous system tumors in children

HEALTH: 23 pages A comprehensive mechanism of biological and health effects of anthropogenic extremely low frequency and wireless communication electromagnetic fields Dimitris J Panagopoulos 1 2, Igor Yakymenko 3, Geoffry N De Iuliis 4, George P Chrousos 1 5 92

(NOTE, I have also previously pointed to the research of Dr. William Walsh, as reported by Courtney Snyder, regarding genetic vulnerabilities in the ion channels, and with DNA repair, in bipolar patients)

HEALTH: A Midwestern Doctor from The Forgotten Side of Medicine Restoring Health by Systemically Treating the Cell Danger Response How maladaptive and harmful signaling within the body causes complex chronic illnesses and how to fix it

HEALTH: AVOIDANCE BEHAVIOUR VS. HABITUATION AND SYNTHETIC FIELDS: 2 1/2 MINUTES

HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE Is diabetes an electrical illness? UV therapy | MSH for energy production | Fat rats?

INSPIRATION:

INSPIRATION SAYER JI: Sayer Ji (Green Med) has been posting a great deal of valuable info on his substack:

The Strongest Medicine I Know What Beauty Knows That the Abyss Doesn’t Nietzsche warned that whoever fights monsters should take care not to become one []In a previous essay, I argued that wellness is not a preference or a lifestyle — it is ontologically grounded in the structure of reality itself. [ Read "What Will Be, Will Be Well." ] What follows is the companion claim, and I believe the deeper one: that beauty is, too .

The Fold: A Valentine An Onto-Ethics of Love, Sovereignty, and What Comes After the Veil Lifts Ethics asks: How shall we live? Onto-ethics asks: If reality has structure — if it tends toward coherence, generativity, and integration — then what forms of action align with that structure, and what forms violate it? This is the question after the veil lifts. Not: What should we believe? Not: Which side are we on? But: What does alignment with the structure of reality actually look like — in a body, in a relationship, in a civilization?

(He is also covering censorship issues, and the Epstein files)

SECURITY: Bruce Schneier Crypto-Gram February 15, 2026

SURVEILLANCE: THE POWER COUPLE THE AMERICAN PUBLIC REJECTS MASS SURVEILLANCE

SURVEILLANCE; Meta Considers Timed Face Recognition Launch to Exploit Distracted Society Meta’s own document treats the civil liberties backlash not as a reason to reconsider, but as a calendar event to schedule around.

In discussion with Christof Plothe, biophilia is presented not merely as a preference for nature, but as a critically important principle for discovering and recovering from synthetic field exposures. He suggests that sustained contact with living systems—natural light cycles, plant life, soil, fresh air, water, and biologically coherent environments—helps recalibrate the body’s regulatory systems after disruption from artificial electromagnetic fields. In this view, biophilia is physiological. Re-immersion in living environments allows the nervous system to re-establish baseline coherence, making both recognition of disturbance and recovery from exposure more possible. Note: This is not medical or healthcare advise! 1 1/4 minutes



Just So We’re Clear 38 Second Education ROSALITO AND KEITH short video at link

If you haven’t watched if yet, the full video of Christof and Keith is here 51 minutes.

To the football players who have concerns about the safety of Levi Stadium, and others who have experienced harm, know that there are growing numbers bearing witness alongside you. Change is in the wind.