I guess one can only say that the word conspiracy theorist is becoming an increasingly positive word. - Preben Kastrup, reporting internationally on the Kennedy appointment to Health and Human Services (exec. order includes EMF issue)

"Current smart grid billing schemes are creating a disparity among ratepayers" "Consumers with lower levels of energy consumption are subsidizing customers with higher consumption" - Vince Welage, discussing smart meter billing disparity

“I am older, I am not an idiot” - Carlos San Juan, a Spanish doctor w/activist group promoting right to be offline (letter at bottom of this post)

“Everyone is deficient in the main electron transport train nutrient, which is infrared light.” -Dr. Abud Bakri speaking a mile a minute in the health video I recently posted, Episode #249: Unf**k Your 30s with Dr. Abud Bakri , from the 2Am podcast Two comments from Keith Cutter of EMF Remedy: Regarding tech bros who have adopted the habit of speaking very fast, and the video, Keith commented:

I like your observation Patricia, "There is a subset of younger generations that has adopted Musk’s habit of speaking very fast (to imply high intelligence?)…I disagree, and am not an advocate..." and wonder if it represents, at least in part, over stimulation from an electromagnetic perspective, or a secondary effect from EMF such as sympathetic overdrive. The talk seems largely grounded in biochemical

https://youtube.com/clip/Ugkx5YVx2GoJeF9aH8NWgpiPJVFx3lVWJ0bM?si=0-O3IsMHoHAc7TU8

and https://youtube.com/clip/UgkxsT14eDRRKdmeg8UDeJl-jNBwWJioneys?si=wmD0p3tmVu7nf3-P

Science on the health effects of wireless radiation by Katherine McMahon Theodora Scarato https://www.ehn.org/wireless-radiation-health-effects-2671158586.html Linda Birnbaum PhD, former director of the National Institutes of Environmental Health and the National Toxicology Program, presents a deep dive into the science behind cell phone and wireless radiation health impacts. Dr. Birnbaum explains how a major NIH animal study found “clear evidence” of cancer, why children and pregnant women are more vulnerable and what people can do to protect themselves. 22 minutes video

Several colleagues have contacted me over the years about the possible need for an EMF library or sorts….and I have witnessed material disappearing from the web. In addition, following fires, floods, etc. individuals have made the effort to store materials in multiple states, in a very ad hoc way. David Morrison, who was involved in the Wi-Fi school lawsuit in Oregon, is now seeking a home for materials. Please let me know if you hear of any group or individual interested and/or willing to establish a home for documents collected over the years.

EMF ACTIVIST HARD COPIES MATERIALS OFFER: I have about 12 cartons of scientific research, studies, articles, fliers, legal briefs and more to give to anyone who still finds hard copies more accessible than the screen and might be able to use this stuff. When testifying before the Oregon senate I wheeled 4 cartons into the chamber and said that I would be happy to drop the material off at their office to convince them of the problem. Senator Wagner, a good guy, quipped without a pause, "I have them all on my cell phone..." big laugh. Happy to ship anywhere. The stuff could be consolidated in fewer boxes and shipped via media mail for not very much. I would be happy to split the shipping cost which I guess would be around 150.00 75.00 for half. If you can't afford that I will take shipping costs. David Morrison / Portland Oregon wirelesswatch AT yahoo.com

AI 404 MEDIA: Podcast: AI Is Breaking Our Brains This week we discuss a new Microsoft study that finds using generative AI is "atrophying" people's cognition and critical thinking skills, the right's war on Wikipedia, and, in the subscriber's section, the idea of posting against fascism.

EMF RESEARCH EINAR NORWAY 139 overview studies on the harmful effects of electromagnetic fields – and an interview By Einar Flydal on 16/02/2025 If you want to get an overview of a research area, you should go to the peer-reviewed review studies. These are the studies that have the highest professional reputation. They address the research in an area and assess the state of knowledge as a whole. The individual studies provide in-depth understanding, but the review studies provide an overall – and in principle neutral – assessment of the findings in the field. From today's blog post you can download an excerpt of nearly 140 review studies from a database that the German research-based information organization diagnose:funk [diagnosis: radio communication] considers to be solid, and that demonstrates harmful effects. The list is arranged by topic and arranged with Norwegian prompts. It is just under 30 pages long. Such a list is interesting for anyone who wants to familiarize themselves with the field by starting review studies. []The database is suitable for those who want to read research literature, and read it – and reviews of it – in English. The extract can be found here as a PDF: Diagnose:funk: Systematic overview studies of electromagnetic fields (EMF) and effects on health and biology, database extract as of February 2025, PDF, 29 pages, https://einarflydal.com/?sdm_process_download=1&download_id=83456

HEALTH: Katherine Corcoran from Life in the Digital Age - A More Balance Glyphosate and man-made radiation/ fields (from Wi-Fi etc) ... A particularly bad combination for some? In conclusion … It is likely that man-made EMR/ EMFs and glyphoste will be a serious double whammy for some people due to risk conferred by susceptible voltage gated calcium channels with both exposures activating L-type voltage gated calcium channels.

HEALTH: Struggling to identify smells may signal Alzheimer’s disease, study finds

HEALTH: ANIMAL STUDIES Why Sleep Deprivation Kills Going without sleep for too long kills animals but scientists haven’t known why. Newly published work suggests that the answer lies in an unexpected part of the body. [] The results suggest that one very fundamental job of sleep — perhaps underlying a network of other effects — is to regulate the ancient biochemical process of oxidation. The fact that learning, metabolism, memory, and myriad other functions and systems are affected makes an alteration as basic as the presence of ROS quite interesting. But even if ROS is behind the lethality of sleep loss, there is no evidence yet that sleep’s cognitive effects, for instance, come from the same source. And even if antioxidants prevent premature death in flies, they may not affect sleep’s other functions, or if they do, it may be for different reasons. [] The flies that never sleep and their glowing guts remind us that sleep is profoundly a full-body experience, not merely a function of the mind and brain. In their deaths may lie some answers as to why sleeplessness kills and — potentially, tantalizingly — what sleep does to link disparate systems throughout the body. Shaw, for one, is interested to see what happens next in Rogulja’s lab. “It’s a super important question,” he said, “and they’ve come up with a way to address it.”

HEALTH MERCOLA: The Hidden Key to Boundless Energy What's Really Behind Your Sluggish Metabolism? Modern environmental factors including seed oils, endocrine disruptors, estrogens and EMFs allow harmful gut bacteria to proliferate, producing endotoxins that severely compromise mitochondrial function and reduce cellular energy production

HEALTH OT: The 7 Viruses That Cause Human Cancers This article is the second of a 2-part series on cancer virology. An introduction to the infectious causes of cancer can be found here. Human tumor viruses account for an estimated 12% to 20% of cancers worldwide. Viruses can lead to cancer by associating with host proteins, proliferating when the human immune system is weakened, and hijacking proliferating human cells. Compared to other viruses, human tumor viruses are unusual because they infect, but do not kill, their host cells. This allows human tumor viruses to establish persistent infections. Epstein-Barr Virus: Burkitt’s Lymphoma, Hodgkin’s Disease, and Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma; Papillomaviruses 16 and 18: Cervical Carcinoma, Anal Carcinoma, Oropharyngeal Carcinoma, Penile Carcinoma; Kaposi’s Sarcoma-Associated Herpesvirus: Kaposi’s Sarcoma, Primary Effusion Lymphoma, Multicentric Castleman’s Disease; Hepatitis B Virus and Hepatitis C Virus: Hepatocellular Carcinoma; Human Adult T-cell Leukemia Virus Type 1 (HTLV-1): T-cell Leukemia; Merkel Cell Polyomavirus: Merkel Cell Carcinoma

HEALTH OT Vagus Nerve: How to Soothe the Autistic Nervous System Sensory stimulation techniques, such as skin brushing or using a weighted toy or blanket, can help regulate the vagus nerve and calm autistic children.

INSPIRATION ENVIRONMENT: Biocentric with Max Wilber Are We Doomed? Fear, faith, and action in the midst of terrible destruction. Finding grace in the midst of terrible destruction is its own form of resistance. And when I carve out a fortress of sanity for my own soul, I help provide a bastion for others to flock to, just as I’ve had to lean on others at times.

NUCLEAR: Mary Beth Brangan from Planetarian Perspectives from EON3 To Nuke or Not To Nuke? THAT is The Question for Our Era by James Heddle by Mary Beth Brangan – EON Is It An Inalienable Human Right to Self-Destruct and Take Others With You? Nuclear Logic

Atomic reactors were originally developed to produce plutonium for nuclear weapons. Using the heat of their operation to produce steam pressure to drive turbines to generate electric power was a convenient cover story necessary to overcome people’s fear and repugnance against using nuclear weapons after the horror of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Since nuclear reactors’ inception, over 50 years of repeated official promises to ban nuclear weapons have never been honored.

Every nuclear power reactor in every nuclear nation, and the accumulated radioactive spent fuel from its operation, is a potential nuclear weapon-in-place for saboteurs and terrorists.

Uranium mining, milling, enriching, fuel fabrication and nuclear reactors are also the industrial foundation for nuclear weapons production.

The ‘inalienable right’ to have nuclear power therefore also carries with it the right to make nuclear bombs.

POLITICS/HEALTH/ KENNEDY/ INTERNATIONAL REPORTING FROM DANISH SITE: Nejtil5G.dk: Videnscentret for elektro-forurening: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as Secretary of Health

SECURITY: Crypto-Gram February 15, 2025 by Bruce Schneier

Fellow and Lecturer, Harvard Kennedy School INCLUDES: AI Mistakes Are Very Different from Human Mistakes To the extent that AI systems make these human-like mistakes, we can bring all of our mistake-correcting systems to bear on their output. But the current crop of AI models—particularly LLMs—make mistakes differently. AI errors come at seemingly random times, without any clustering around particular topics. LLM mistakes tend to be more evenly distributed through the knowledge space. A model might be equally likely to make a mistake on a calculus question as it is to propose that cabbages eat goats. And AI mistakes aren’t accompanied by ignorance. A LLM will be just as confident when saying something completely wrong—and obviously so, to a human—as it will be when saying something true. The seemingly random inconsistency of LLMs makes it hard to trust their reasoning in complex, multi-step problems. If you want to use an AI model to help with a business problem, it’s not enough to see that it understands what factors make a product profitable; you need to be sure it won’t forget what money is.

SMART METERS BILLING ISSUES OHIO Vince Welage: "Ohio Utility Energy Disparity; Charges Lack Conditional Exemptions""Current smart grid billing schemes are creating a disparity among ratepayers" "Consumers with lower levels of energy consumption are subsidizing customers with higher consumption" Despite efforts by many utility customers to reduce usage consumption through energy-efficient investments, the monthly bills continue to increase due to the inclusion of the customer fees (fixed + riders) that have reached unaccounted for levels at over 60% billed versus actual usage costs as part of the monthly statement.

SMART METERS: OFF GUARDIAN CANADA Blind Compliance Just today some guy from our electric company here in Aurora came to our office (which is a free-standing house). He said he had to install a new meter, I said, “What for?” He informed me that the electric company was switching out all old meters to Smart Meters. The dreaded and evil “Smart Meter.” [] I think I am getting a bit whacko because of all of this. It seems that every time I turn around there is something I am blindly complying with that I know will one day bite me in the butt. Every shiny trinket that comes along is potentially a killer—cell phones as they get fancier and fancier, Smart Meters, electric cars, social media, gazillions of apps (all charging monthly rental fees and sucking data out of us), QR codes everywhere to scan, security at airports becoming more and more invasive, faster and faster internet speeds, AI art, AI authoring (ChatGPT), AI music, AI sex partners, robot police, advancements in surgery, in medicine, in pharmaceuticals, brain implants, tighter security measures, digital IDs, digital money, on and on and on. All created and implemented for our own good, to make our lives safer, more fun, more efficient, more convenient, and happier. Do we refuse all of this? And comply with nothing? Stop the world, I want to get off. (COURTESY KEITH)

SPACE ENVIRONMENT SURFER MAGAZINE: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rockets Could Explode Into Hawaiian Waters Hawaiian residents have criticized the proposed test to crash parts of Starship rockets into the Pacific Ocean near marine protected areas. The company plans to launch two kinds of rockets from Boca Chica, Texas: The Super Heavy and the Starship. SpaceX wants to increase the number of annual flights from five to 25 (for both types of rockets) and expand the landing zone by roughly 20 times the initial scope. According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Revised Draft Environmental Assessment of SpaceX’s proposal, some of the Starship rockets will be destroyed when they plow into designated ocean zones off Hawaii, Indonesia, West Australia and South America.

SPACE: NEW YORKER Can the Human Body Endure a Voyage to Mars? In the coming years, an unprecedented number of people will leave planet Earth—but it’s becoming increasingly clear that deep space will make us sick

SPACE: SMITHSONIAN 2014 The Moon Smells Like Gunpowder The smell of the Moon is not just the smell of space [] the smell of the Moon is not just the smell of space. Space smells rather different, more like steak or metal, says the Atlantic. The Moon's scent, says Space, is the smell of unstable minerals. While the scent of space it self, says Popular Science, is something else altogether: it's the smell of dead stars. (and all the crap humans are burning and sending up?)

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS INDUSTRY INSIDE TOWERS: Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Cell Phone Tower Permitting A House committee advanced a measure sought by the wireless industry and business groups on Tuesday, to create consistent statewide timelines and, supporters say, incentivize wireless investment, reports tsscolorado. HB 1056 is on its way to the full House.City and county leaders argued that setting permitting timelines is not a state responsibility but an overreach of local control similar to laws passed in 2024, that require more dense zoning in urban areas near transit lines. They say what they call “rushed” timelines will bring, not an economic boom, but so much cell tower construction that could pose greater risk of public safety or aesthetic issues, according to tsscolorado.

MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, February 19, 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! Hear updates on science, the six MA bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more!

You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome. Meeting Registration - Zoom

Register: Tuesday, February 25 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT Massachusetts for Safe Technology is honored to collaborate this month with Colorado's Doe Kelly of Longmont for Safe Tech! Join us to learn about today’s wireless radiation health risks in general, and in particular the harmful exposures in our schools. We will provide the facts and supports to bring parents, guardians, grandparents, teachers, health care practitioners, school committees, administrators and IT personnel into this timely conversation! Walk away with easy steps to stay connected and protected TODAY!

Europe Right to Offline

(thank you Nina B for forwarding)

Letter: essential services without digitization -- Europe Sent by a Spanish scientist:

A group of Belgian and French university professors (several sociologists) together with Carlos San Juan, a Spanish doctor who heads the movement "Soy Mayor, no soy idiota" (I am older, I am not an idiot), have drafted this open letter addressed to the European Commission, Council and Parliament: Essential services must be accessible, including offline. Open letter to the European Commission, the Council of the European Union, and the European Parliament https://righttooffline.eu/

They call for non-digitised access to basic services (counter, civil servants, postal services, etc.), as 40 % of the European population is being excluded from these services because they lack the digital skills to use services that can only be accessed digitally. They call for a democratic debate to decide to what extent and to what degree digitalisation should be used. They are asking for signatures from associations, researchers and university professors, but the initiative can also be supported by individuals.

https://righttooffline.eu/

To the European Commission, the Council of the European Union, and the European Parliament.

Public administration, banks and energy suppliers, as well as employers, health providers… have moved online, and counters, mail services and phone lines are disappearing.

Yet, more than 40% of Europe’s population still lacks basic digital skills, preventing them from accessing certain essential services.

There is an urgent need to guarantee off-line access to all essential services.

Digital technology has become essential

The digitisation of society is accelerating and now affects most of our daily life. Public administration, banks and energy suppliers, as well as employers and health providers have moved online. At the same time, offline alternative channels such as counters, mail services and phone lines are disappearing.

2 out of 5 Europeans are digitally vulnerable

This digitisation process is taking place at a time when more than 40% of Europe’s population still lacks basic digital skills. [1]

Older people, those with poor literacy, people with disability, but also women and migrants with precarious status are amongst the most digitally vulnerable groups. [2] In some cases, digital inequalities reinforce existing social difficulties. Instead of improving access, digitisation therefore accelerates a downward spiral and leads to situations such as the non-take up of social rights, financial exclusion, loss of autonomy or energy supplies being cut off.

The paradox of the European strategy

Today, there is a paradox as we witness a European strategy that strongly encourages further digitisation of all kinds of services whilst a digital gap persists digitisation, with over 40% of European citizens unable to use the digital tools and technologies required to access online services.

This situation risks undermining a number of shared EU values regarding essential services [3] such as accessibility, universal access and equal treatment. Many of these shared values were embodied in 2017 through the common adoption of the European Pillar of Social Rights, whose principle 20 enshrined the right to access essential services:

Everyone has the right to access essential services of good quality, including water, sanitation, energy, transport, financial services and digital communications. Support for access to such services shall be available for those in need.

[4]

Despite this paradox, the EU Digital Decade strategy has not changed its digitisation target: 100% of public services, including health care, should move online by 2030. [5]

Training and the automation of rights: problematic solutions

We recognize the many efforts taken by the EU and its members states to trigger digital inclusion and widen assistance for vulnerable people to access digital services. These efforts, however, are only part of the solution to the issue of digital inequality.

Regardless of how much money is invested in training services, learning takes time – particularly for the 20% of Europeans with low overall literacy levels. [6] Moreover, some digital technologies and tools will remain out of reach for people with disabilities who often already face barriers with regard to general education.

Automated data processing, made available through the growing development and use of digital platforms, may create further issues for individuals and families facing social exclusion. Data analysis algorithms have been heralded as a way for citizens to access healthcare and social services, yet this technology might reinforce discrimination instead of tackling it. Recent examples in the Netherlands [7] and France [8] show that thousands of families have been wrongly suspected or even accused of social fraud by algorithms that reinforce racial, class or gender stereotypes, in some cases depriving households of the income they need to survive.

A moratorium to restore access to essential services, debate and legislate

We are aware that digitisation is a global trend that will continue, but we call upon EU leaders to act to slow down unrestricted digitalisation of essential services and avoid the growth of digital inequalities.

We are therefore asking for a moratorium that would freeze the development of digitisation of essential services on a European scale.

A moratorium is necessary in order to restore accessibility to all essential services, and would require the right to multichannel access (the click-call-connect principle) to be protected in European law. Offline channels such as counters and phone-based helplines should be provided to cover citizens’ needs and should not involve any additional costs.

In 2023, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, representing the voice of 700 million Europeans, adopted a resolution on the digital divide recommending that Member States

‘move from fully paperless to fully accessible public services, including by maintaining non-digital access to public services wherever necessary to ensure equal access to public services, their continuity and their adaptation to users.

[9] A moratorium could provide the time needed by Member States to implement the Council of Europe’s recommendation.

A moratorium would also give our societies time to organise a democratic debate on the kind of digital technology we wish to have. Such a discussion is urgently needed in order to build a digital world that is based on the needs and wishes of all our citizens, including those who are often underrepresented.

And finally, a moratorium could give us the necessary time to draw up and enact laws that protect the general interest and provide a support framework for the political project we have chosen. - https://righttooffline.eu/

