For non-US readers, the post from Technocracy Today about surveillance will give some background into some current events- During the Superbowl football game, the Ring doorbell company ran an ad about using their doorbell cameras to track a lost dog. With the juxtaposition of ICE agents hunting down immigrants, the ad did not have the impact the company desired.

Meanwhile from the news reporting on the apparent kidnapping of the mother of TV anchor Savannah Guthrie: Apparently, footage from a doorbell camera that was supposedly no longer on-line has now been recovered, potentially assisting with the case but also revealing the growth of undisclosed surveillance. Count more Americans as uneasy? (And although some Americans missed the significance, the halftime show by Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny included a commentary on the US’s failure to repair the utility grid following devastating hurricanes, with his song noting - It will happen again.

I see many more individuals beginning to speak about mitigation, and one of the assumptions that I sometimes encounter is that we have the most control over our own devices, including cellphones. But as I witness the increasing densification of infrastructure and the covert increase in biologically active exposures, especially at night, I believe that many of those skirting the wireless issue will face a choice point of needing to recognize the costs to those experiencing harm, especially from utility/water infrastructure - associated with access to essential services. For too many, this exposure has been the tipping point….and I believe that household wiring may be acting as an unintentional antenna, with exposures in the home far in excess of what they were a few years ago, due perhaps to 5G.



I have reposted a few articles from Dr. Courtney Snyder, whose work I greatly appreciate.

Second-hand exposures to non-benefitting no-consenting groups are real and really getting worse.

Electromagnetic radiation exposure from electrical power grids, cell towers and wireless devices is likely a driver of the global increase in diabetes. []Electromagnetic radiation (EMR) is likely a driver of the global increase in diabetes, according to a new report by Paul Héroux, Ph.D. The report — which includes over 280 citations — is a deep dive into the evidence suggesting that EMR exposure from electrical power grids and wireless radiation can dysregulate and raise blood sugar levels. “Current EMR safety standards are inadequate for protecting long-term metabolic health,” Héroux told The Defender. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which sets the U.S. safety limits for wireless radiation exposure, based its limits on the assumption that wireless radiation can only cause harm at levels high enough to heat human tissue.

As we click on our smartphones, computers, and other devices, we should be informed of the cumulative environmental costs. • Decisions to approve, expand, or fund tech facilities must fully consider their environmental impacts, beginning when facilities are in the planning stage. • The regulation of discharges, emissions, and hazardous waste disposal from tech operations must be updated to address current and emerging operations, sooner rather than later.

FEATURED: Theodora Scarato The Big Tech Social Media Addiction and Sexual Exploitation Lawsuits: What You Need to Know

Landmark Trials Target Big Tech’s Impact on Children’s Health and Wellbeing [] These lawsuits characterize the platforms’ design choices as defective products, similar to claims made in the historic litigation against tobacco companies. Lawsuits claim that social media use contributed to self-harm and suicide.

ADVOCACY: The Power Couple Could you use an EMF Tech Helpdesk?

AI: Trump Energy Deputy: Nuclear Power Needed to Meet Demand for AI Infrastructure The Energy Department has taken steps to start enriching uranium to fuel the AI race,

AI: Brian Merchant Five takeaways from an unhinged AI discourse What’s behind the feverish AI discourse? Who thinks “AI is fake”? Is “the left” wrong to dismiss AI? Is that even what’s happening? What’s really going on with AI in 2026.

AI: Meta’s AI glasses empower creeps

AI: Nolan Higdon The AI Illusion Manipulation, Privacy, and the Erosion of Democracy

In the absence of effective legislative oversight, the responsibility shifts to the public to navigate these digital threats. This involves a two-pronged approach: holding political candidates accountable for their inability to regulate tech, and employing personal defense strategies. While studies continue to show that media literacy remains a primary defense against misinformation, the concept of ‘ critical ignoring ‘ has emerged as a vital skill. By strategically filtering out manipulative content, users can reclaim their attention and protect their cognitive well-being from the pervasive influence of Big Tech. Democracy will not be saved by the algorithms that disrupted it, but by a public that refuses to be its raw material.



AUTOMOBILES: What happens to a car when the company behind its software goes under? Connected car servers won’t be online indefinitely, and startups often go bust.

AUTOMOBILES FCC filing exposes Tesla’s hidden high-resolution millimeter-wave radar While Elon Musk preached the gospel of vision-only autonomy, Tesla was quietly developing sophisticated radar technology behind closed doors. FCC filings from June 2022 reveal the company secured approval for high-resolution millimeter-wave radar operating in the 60-64 GHz band-a direct contradiction to their public stance dismissing radar as unnecessary for Full Self-Driving.[] Your Tesla might already have dormant radar hardware waiting for software activation. In early 2020-2021, FCC approvals covered cabin-based radar for driver monitoring, child detection, and anti-theft systems. Like a Netflix series dropping all episodes at once, Tesla appears ready to activate multiple radar functions through over-the-air updates.

BROADBAND: Bill Requiring Interior and USDA to Study Broadband Barriers Clears House Natural Resources The bill aims to accelerate broadband deployment on federal lands.

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Why 16 Is Still Too Young for Social Media Brain science doesn’t bend to cultural compromise.

We cannot afford to compromise. If we are going to establish new norms, they must be rooted in brain science, not based on what simply feels manageable or culturally convenient. That is why I challenge the growing push to make 16 the new acceptable age for social media. Why 18 Aligns with Brain Development



CHILDREN: Chatbots Threaten the Attachment System: What a Mental Health Counselor is Seeing. Guest Testimony by Natalie Houston, Mental Health Counselor, before the Oregon State Legislature

CHILDREN: Why the World Is Drawing a Line on Social Media for Kids What looked politically impossible just months ago has become a global movement to restrict kids’ access to social media. Here’s how it happened.

1. Jacob Nordangård from The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD Epstein: “Davos can really replace the UN”

WEF President Börge Brende had dinner with Jeffrey Epstein after he had signed the UN–WEF Partnership in June 2019 2018, Jeffrey Epstein wrote in an email to WEF President Börge Brende that, “Davos can really replace the UN. C21, cyber, crypto . genetics. .. intl coordination.” upon which Brende answered, “Exactly - we need a new global architecture. World Economic Forum (Davos) is uniquely positioned - public private.



2. MERCOLA: When Oversight Fails — How Power Expands Through Crisis, Control, and Compliance Story at-a-glance

Joe Rogan sat down with security expert Gavin de Becker to examine government secrecy, media influence, public health authority, and why skepticism remains essential when powerful institutions operate with limited transparency or meaningful oversight

Historical examples discussed by de Becker show how national security claims enable long-term covert operations that remain hidden for decades before evidence surfaces and accountability arrives too late to undo harm

Control rarely relies on force alone. Repetition, media alignment, and narrative enforcement shape perception, narrow acceptable debate, and create the appearance of voluntary consensus without overt coercion

They also discussed why vaccines should not be treated as a single category, emphasizing differences in disease risk and individual outcomes rather than blanket assurances

Practicing skepticism serves as your self-defense. This means slowing conclusions, examining incentives and evidence, and refusing to outsource judgment



3. Charles Eisenstein (essay Reality is Breaking

4. Bernhard Guenther Epstein Files And The End Of An Era: Exposing Shadows & Seeding A New Cycle | TCM #169 (Part 1)

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Smart Underwear Researchers develop ‘Smart Underwear’ to track a wearer’s farts

DATA CENTERS: Lawmakers debate how to regulate data centers’ diesel backup generators

ELECTRICITY: State assemblyman calls on N.Y. comptroller to investigate utility charges [] Santabarbara cited the following concerns in his request: increasing delivery charges, profits reported by utilities, executive compensation, shareholder returns and rising winter heating costs. Clarification (Jan. 8, 2026): The assemblyman is asking for the comptroller to investigate all charges imposed by investor-owned utilities, including National Grid.

EMF: THE POWER COUPLE How Jim ditched devices full of EMF

5G: INDUSTRY iPhone 18 Pro Tipped For Game-Changing Satellite 5G: No More Dead Zones?

HEALTH: Autism Diagnoses Surge Tenfold As Doctors Recognizing It More In Girls

HEALTH: NJ DOH Commish Could Suspend Vaccine Exemptions + EMR & Diabetes CHD TV does two 1/2 hour segments Paul Héroux, Ph.D. lays out the epidemiological evidence for this interaction and the basis for the dysregulation that induces blood glucose issues in humans over long periods of time.

HEALTH: RFK Jr. Tells USA Today: Wireless Radiation Is ‘Major Health Concern’ U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke with USA Today on Jan. 16, one day after HHS launched a new study into the health effects of wireless radiation — a step that advocates say could reflect a major shift in federal policy. by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. January 20, 2026 • Updated January 21, 2026

HEALTH LIGHT SKIN: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom The Circadian Heliotherapy Skin Protocol How to use timed sunlight (not random sun exposure) to rebuild the skin’s barrier, immune balance, pigment control, and repair systems.. across acne, eczema, psoriasis, vitiligo, melasma, and more

INSPIRATION: School on fhe Unconformed and Pilgrims in the Machine The Annual Digital Fast: How to regain cognitive liberty, and keep it Your personal guide to our annual Communal Digital Fast For those of you who prefer to read off paper rather than the screen, we have converted the post into an easily printable pdf file at link

No institution or government can create a save haven from the gravitational pull of devices that we all experience, nor from the potential distortion of humanity¹. Our daily lives have become so enmeshed with our technologies that they have become part of the fabric of who we are. We cannot see the impact of technology on reshaping our human default by simply taking a few minutes to analyze our use; a more extended fast is needed to regain cognitive liberty.

Whether you are a person who is struggling to evade attention traps or someone who is already intentional about tech usage, everyone stands to benefit from a fast which allows for examination, review, and renewed commitment to daily life anchored in the real world.



INSPIRATION/SOLUTIONS: OT Nate Hagens from The Great Simplification The Future is Rural: Reclaiming Food Sovereignty through Farming Clubs? The Great Simplification #211 with Jason Bradford

INSPIRATION: Jeanette Lynn from Good Alchemy You Are an Addict and You Will Never Be Sober Again

We are losing our autonomy because we are giving it away. We are too busy forming parasocial relationships to realize that we are being tied … inextricably linked … to our devices and this is all by design.

I’m reminded of a quote by Terrence McKenna: “You don't depart for the stars under calm and orderly conditions; it's a fire in a madhouse, and that's what we have, the fire in the madhouse at the end of time.”

To some I will sound like a luddite. Maybe I am. But I’m trying to save my own soul while I still have a chance and I’m trying to take some people with me.

Please come.



INSPIRATION: Why Do Some See Clearly When So Many Are Asleep? Henri Bergson’s concept of a “spiritual immune system”

INSPIRATION: The Return of Light: Imbolc and the Metabolic Awakening of Spring In the Northern latitudes, early February marks a turning point most people today aren’t aware of, but ancient civilizations took very seriously.

Artificial intelligence in its operations cannot fathom the origin of thinking; its content is composed of pre-existing digital sources taken with or without copyright permission and recombined via algorithm into what appears as coherent thought.

As such it is self-referential and self-enclosed. As we celebrate a certain victory over information, we seem to be ignoring and even attacking the processes and places that encourage renewal and co-creation of thinking on a deeply personal and human level—the energetic or spiritual-cultural fields that make the origin of thought and thinking possible. []

How we govern ourselves, inwardly and in groups, is critically essential work in need of committed attention. We have an indication of the social soul flexibility needed to move in this direction in Rudolf Steiner’s concepts of social threefolding.

If we take threefolding seriously as practice, we can change culture, making it then possible to engage in a co-created field of agreements.

This work lands us at the brink of the economic world—the one that brought us the brilliance and convenience of artificial intelligence driven by the those who appear to thrive at the nexus of money and power. Wild thinking can break through this nexus.



LIFESTYLE INSPIRATION GUARDIAN: Analog is back, and my millennial heart couldn’t be happier Tayo Bero When daily life feels like a black hole of apps and feeds, it’s no surprise we crave the intimacy of physical media

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! Headlights Amendment Passed.

SAFETY SECURITY POLITICS THE HILL: America is dangerously unprepared for a GPS attack

SCIENCE RESEARCH AI CURATED DATA SETS: Electromagnetic Field research database from RFSafe (AI-assisted) Hubs — RFSafe.org (click on Tag Hubs for active links)

SMART METERS Lee Select Board supports legislation to eliminate consumer fees for opting out of a 'smart meter The action comes as power companies push the new technology featuring 24/7 radio frequency emissions.

AND Town of Lee, MA Investigates Eversource Smart Meters Courtesy MA4SafeTechnology

SURVEILLANCE: TECHNOCRACY TODAY Amazon's Ring and Google's Nest Unwittingly Reveal The Severity Of The U.S. Surveillance State

SURVEILLANCE: 404 MEDIA Leaked Email Suggests Ring Plans to Expand ‘Search Party’ Surveillance Beyond Dogs

SURVEILLANCE: How to turn off Gemini in Gmail — and why Why is Google integrating Gemini into Gmail?

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: VERMONT Time to talk towers and radiation



A couple in Tinmouth are fighting for their health and safety trying to oppose a proposed radio tower — 500 feet from their home of 50-plus years. Westmore residents are collaborating to protect the natural beauty of their homes and Vermont’s beloved Lake Willoughby from a recently approved radio tower. A family in Pownal have spent a year dealing with the tortuous telecom siting process called Section 248a, trying to relocate a proposed cell tower away from their children and home in the woods of Vermont. Rochester residents have organized to share research and concerns regarding environmental and health impacts of a proposed tower in their community. Marshfield, Manchester, Washington ... the list goes on with many communities in Vermont pushing back on this unprecedented telecom infrastructure roll out. []Vermont must claim statewide jurisdiction over telecom infrastructure, establish safe and acceptable radiation emission and power output levels, and create a framework for monitoring, compliance and enforcement of these levels in our communities. It is urgent that this issue be addressed before more harm and damage are done. Alison Despathy is Vermonters for a Clean Environment’s (VCE) Community & Environmental Health Director. This article first appeared in VCE’s December newsletter. For a list of resources and scientific articles used to compile this article, email Alison.despathy@vce.org . The opinions expressed by columnists do not necessarily reflect the views of Vermont News & Media.



WATER AND MORE: Erin Brockovich and Suzanne Boothby Make Polluters Pay. Period. When Your Home Insurance Goes Up in Smoke A Look At How Fossil Fuel Companies Privatized Their Profits & Socialized The Losses.

