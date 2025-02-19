QUOTE: “I’ll add, too, that we need to learn to let go of technologies that do not serve us, to become the “techno-selectionists” that Cal Newport describes” - Katherine Johnson Martinko discussing the book 'Superbloom': Tech Is Tearing Us Apart, under inspiration

I can’t wrap my head around this:

“The Sierra Club, Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce and 350.org all voiced support for AES’s (Battery Energy Storage System) project. During the public comment period, one woman said she much preferred a BESS fire to a climate change fire.”

It reminds me of the deep in-the-bones weariness of trying to bring light to smart meter issues. I see many others also struggling to keep their heads above water in light of the magnitude of imbalances.

At the bottom of this email is an antidote from my friend and swan whisperer Lori, whose inspiration and world view helps rescue when I am overcome with despair - and need to pull over and change the air in my head - as one of my yoga friends is fond of saying. (I don't intend to drag others down with this effort, ever) There is a reckoning already unfolding. Not everyone can bear witness. Thank you for being here. PS There is some overlap between groups/individuals involved in wireless, and groups involved on other health controversies (vaccines) Please don't let this be an impediment one way or another.

FEATURED:

KATIE SINGER A Tale of Two Counties & Two Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) SANTA FE COUNTY COMMISSION & MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIFORNIA (FIRES) On January 16, 2025, Vistra Corporation’s battery energy storage system (with a 4,000 megawatt hour capacity, possibly the world’s largest BESS) in Moss Landing, California, 70 miles from San Francisco, caught fire for the fourth time in three years. This time, eighty percent of the system’s lithium-ion batteries went up in toxic smoke. Officials evacuated 1700 nearby residents and closed roads, schools and businesses. The EPA said, “We don’t know what toxins to look for.” By the time they studied the air, toxins had dissipated, and the EPA found that the fire caused no health risk. Nearby residents reported breathing problems, rashes, headaches and other problems. After this BESS fire, in a nearby reserve, scientists from San Jose State University found heavy metals at the surface of soil, 100-1000 times normal levels. []I notice that everyone involved in discussions about solar and BESS facilities believes that their survival is threatened—either by climate changes and/or by potential fire hazards and leached toxic chemicals. INCLUDES: UNADDRESSED SOLAR ISSUES AND February 5, a massive fire exploded in Poland at a facility housing 1300 e-bikes and additional spare lithium-ion batteries. It took over 150 firefighters 28 hours to battle the flames, while authorities warned residents to stay indoors to avoid the toxic smoke.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI SUMMIT: The Guardian US and UK refuse to sign Paris summit declaration on ‘inclusive’ AI | Artificial intelligence (AI) | Confirmation of snub comes after JD Vance criticises Europe’s ‘excessive regulation’ of technology

AI: The Technoskeptic Magazine Holly Elmore of Pause AI The two words say it all: Pause AI 1 hour 37 seconds interview

AI: Brian Merchant The tech oligarchs and their AI are taking over. Let's fight back. Alright, I’m really doing this thing. Support Blood in the Machine and fearless independent tech journalism.

AI HEALTH: AI Uncovers Hidden Genetic Clues That Challenge COVID-19’s Origins

AI: STUDYFINDS When AI says ‘kill’: Humans overtrust machines in life-or-death decisions

AI: Mother of OpenAI Whistleblower Says She's Sent Material From Scene of Alleged Suicide for Laboratory Testing "We are fighting for justice."

AUTOMOBILES: Widow of designer who died in fiery Tesla crash sues automaker claiming car had ‘defective design’ The family of a man who died when his Tesla crashed into another car and burst into flames is blaming the automaker for the blaze, and accusing the company of knowingly foisting “defective” and “unreasonably dangerous” vehicles on an unsuspecting public. Marketing and design executive Heath Miller, 47, was behind the wheel of his new Tesla Model Y in February 2023 when it collided with an oncoming SUV on Long Island’s North Fork. The compact electric crossover’s lithium-ion battery immediately caught fire, burning for more than two hours at a temperature that reached an estimated 4,000 degrees, according to authorities. In a gut-wrenching wrongful death lawsuit filed over the weekend and obtained by The Independent, Miller’s widow, Sarah-Mai Miller, says Tesla, whose CEO, Elon Musk, is the richest man on Earth, “is aware that its vehicles are subject to a phenomenon known as thermal runaway in which its vehicles burst into flames after an impact.”

RELATED COMMENT RE: THERMAL RUNAWAY & CA FIRES FROM SARAH AMINOFF Would be interesting to find links to low frequency emissions and Battery Electricity Storage Systems, BESS. There is already so many problematic issues with BESS. "These are not your old lead/acid batteries but a relatively new technology based around lithium-ion compounds. This technology is dependent on access to large quantities of lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt, the latter having serious environmental and health issues associated with its mining. China dominates the production of Lithium-ion batteries and in 2021 produced some 79 percent of all lithium-ion batteries manufactured. The idea is to store electrical energy from solar and wind installations for release back into the National Grid system when wind turbines and solar panels are not generating. ,,,,These containers house thousands of individual lithium-ion cells, miles of cabling and millions of connections, any one of which could fail. Unfortunately, all types of Lithium-ion batteries have a known weakness of thermal overload which when it occurs leads to a catastrophic “loss of control” of the battery.

A thermal-runaway in Liverpool, in just one container, took 58 hours to bring completely under control by using vast amounts of water.

Germany has banned electric vehicles from underground car parks following a major incident that “took out” a multi-story building. Transport for London has banned all e-scooters from its transport network as have many rail companies, including Greater Anglia. Also, Road Transport Regulations define lithium-ion batteries as “Dangerous Goods” which are prohibited from being transported by air except for small electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops. Drivers transporting larger lithium-ion batteries have to undergo specific training before being permitted to transport these “Dangerous Devices”

In summary, a thermal-runaway is largely uncontrollable and is often left to burn itself out. As a consequence, highly toxic gases are produced, principally hydrogen fluoride but also hydrogen cyanide and phosphoryl fluoride. Hydrogen fluoride is very toxic and can be lethal by inhalation, ingestion and skin contact. Explosions are caused by the build up of highly flammable gases, hydrogen, methane, ethylene and carbon monoxide and large flames up to 50 feet high are fed by flammable liquids coming from the cabinets. The hydrogen fluoride gas reacts with water and the moisture in the air to form hydrofluoric acid which pollutes the environment. Hydrofluoric acid is very nasty stuff being capable of dissolving concrete." SEE The Hazards of Battery Energy Storage Systems Supporting Renewable Energy Sources

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: POTS AND PANS Counting Farm Passings The NTIA recently issued a directive encouraging States to get ISPs to remove locations from BEAD grant applications that can’t be served by broadband. These extra locations might be barns, sheds, or other locations that are not eligible for a BEAD grant. This doesn’t sound like an unreasonable request until you look a little deeper at the issue of identifying and counting passings in farming areas. It's been clear to anybody who has looked closely at the FCC mapping fabric in rural areas that there are a lot of errors. The FCC map fabric is supposed to identify every place that is a likely candidate to buy broadband. You can find almost any imaginable issue with the map fabric.

CHILDREN POLITICS US GUARDIAN: Parents are desperate to protect kids on social media. Why did the US let a safety bill die? The Kids Online Safety act passed the Senate 91-to-3 but died in the House. Advocates on both sides say they won’t give up

CHILDREN: GUARDIAN: Children are starting school unable to sit up or hold a pencil – and I know the culprit As an early years specialist, I’ve seen the drastic impact of screens replacing physical activity and face-to-face interaction

CHILDREN: Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill to Protect Teenagers from Online Image Abuse Introduced by Klobuchar and Cruz, bill would criminalize the publication of non-consensual intimate imagery.

FCC industry: NATE’s bold FCC petition: A call to FCC Chairman Carr to secure the future of wireless infrastructure contractors The PETITION, unveiled this morning and heavily promoted throughout the NATE UNITE 2025 conference, titled “Petition for Fairness and Sustainability in Wireless Infrastructure Contracting,” is a significant move aimed at addressing the growing challenges wireless infrastructure contractors face. It calls for urgent reforms in pricing structures, contract fairness, and business sustainability—issues that have reached a nationwide crisis point for many contractors.

FCC BROADBAND BENTON INDUSTRY; New Dataset Reveals Impact of RDOF Defaults on Each State Thus, the FCC’s pursuit of cost-saving ultimately came at the expense of connecting rural households. The reverse auction incentivized cheaper, less-viable projects and allowed them to prevent other, potentially more viable projects from moving forward. While defaulted projects did not always cost taxpayers money (over 95% of defaults occurred before any funding was authorized), they did generate substantial opportunity costs from all the networks that were not built. Calculating that opportunity cost would be difficult but surely should be deducted from any cost savings attributed to RDOF.2

FIRES; Scientists investigate ocean pollution from Los Angeles wildfires Wildfires that scorched coastal communities near Los Angeles have sent ash, heavy metals and hazardous debris into the Pacific Ocean, raising concerns about water safety and marine life. Dorany Pineda reports for The Associated Press.

FIRES: Norman’s Substack The Pacific Palisades fire, Lithium-ion Batteries and Smart Meters “Smart meters often need to operate in remote, unattended environments for years, making battery lifespan and maintenance intervals critical considerations. One of the standout features of lithium-thionyl chloride batteries is their exceptionally long lifespan. Typically, Li-SOCl2 batteries can last over 10 years under optimal storage conditions, and they have a very low self-discharge rate. This makes them ideal for smart meters that need to operate continuously and reliably for extended periods. The long lifespan means that after installation, the battery does not need to be replaced for years, significantly reducing maintenance and operational costs. www.energy-X.org/news-why-are-lithium-thionyl-chloride-batteries-ideal-for-smart-meters.” CAUSE- The lithium-ion battery has now become a common fixture in our society. The battery can be found in everything from automobiles to smart meters. This increasing use of the lithium-ion battery brings with it a risk. As studies have demonstrated, in the past year more than 1,000 cases of lithium-ion battery fires have been recorded which demonstrates to me that something should be done by the insurance companies that are paying for the fire damage repair, or if they don’t, the insurance companies should be forced to show why they did not pursue the responsible party. Studies show that lithium-ion battery fires are not only more recurrent but also one with more intense outcomes.. This emphasizes the reasons why safety measures and precautions should be improved, especially on batteries. It is important to note that Lithium battery fires cause severe heat, rapid spread fires, and production of toxic gases. MORE AT LINK

HEALTH EMF: For 50 Years Regulators Ignored Report Linking Wireless Radiation to 23 Chronic Diseases The authors of a new report, posted Feb. 6, discuss how the U.S. Naval Medical Research Institute in 1971 issued a report that reviewed 2,311 scientific studies on the biological and health effects of EMR. They concluded the U.S. government has failed to protect the public from known harms. The U.S. government has known for over 50 years that wireless radiation is linked to 23 chronic diseases but has failed to protect the public from chronic wireless radiation exposure, according to the authors of a new report. Richard Lear and Camilla Rees posted their report on Feb. 6 as a preprint on ResearchGate. Lear and Rees are business executives and long-time health and environmental researchers. The report, which Rees called a “discussion and commentary” on published science related to wireless radiation’s biological impacts, is geared toward an everyday audience. It is not intended for publication in a peer-reviewed academic journal. Lear and Rees posted the report on ResearchGate to make it accessible to the public. On Feb. 14, Rees shared the paper with attendees of the American Academy of Environmental Medicine’s annual conference in San Antonio, Texas, according to a press release. Miriam Eckenfels, director of Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless called the report an “easy-to-understand distillation of pertinent scientific findings that gives the public a sense of how regulatory agencies ignored earlier science and why agencies need to take protective action now.” In the report, Lear and Rees discuss how the U.S. Naval Medical Research Institute in 1971 issued a report that reviewed 2,311 scientific studies on the biological and health effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Most of the studies examined by the Navy involved low-intensity EMR signals in the 1 to 4 gigahertz (GHz) range, said Lear and Rees. “These types of wireless exposures are virtually identical with those from modern devices and wireless sources such as cell phones, WiFi, Bluetooth, smart meters, GPS, wearables, and wireless infrastructure.” The Navy’s review found 132 different biological effects, symptoms and diseases linked to wireless exposures.

HEALTH INSPIRATION BOOK EINAR NORWAY: New book about how to get well when healthcare has no solution to offer A few years ago, a brilliantly cheerful, energetic and obviously fit Hilde Aalling Syvertsen came up to me after I had given a short lecture on radiation and health. She wanted to tell a little of her own story.

HEALTH HEALING: Ken Gartner from Bio-Safer Housing DIY Health: Introducing Spectro-Chrome This Simple, Inexpensive Color Light Therapy Proves Surprisingly Robust A Spectro-Chrome In Every Home So, what is Spectro-Chrome? It is a light-based healing modality. It is trivially simple at its root. There are only 12 specific colors of light and that is Spectro-chrome in a nutshell. Each color encourages the body in particular ways, discerned from years of observation. There is mathematical theory supporting the underlying principles, initially based on earlier work of Newton, Goethe, Babbit, yet more fully fleshed out by Dinshah. There is also a deep physiological basis for when and how to apply these colors, which borrows from arcane Yogic knowledge and novel observational study by Dinshah.

HEALTH: Young Adult Mortality 70 Percent Higher Than Expected, Mostly From Unnatural Causes, Study Finds Drug poisoning, cardiometabolic conditions, and social factors drive death increases in people ages 25 to 44.

HEALTH POLITICS: RFK Jr.: HHS Will Investigate All Possible Causes of Chronic Disease — Including Vaccines In his first address to his staff, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pledged to subject potential causes of chronic disease — even the controversial ones — to “unbiased scientific investigation.”Before and during his confirmation hearings, Kennedy came under fire from Democrats and the mainstream media for raising questions about vaccine safety. Today, he included the childhood vaccine schedule as one of the formerly “taboo” areas he planned to investigate. Other potential drivers of the chronic disease epidemic the agency will investigate will include electromagnetic radiation, glyphosate and other pesticides, ultraprocessed foods, artificial food additives, antidepressants and other psychiatric drugs, a group of chemicals known as PFAS and microplastics. Kennedy said he plans to convene stakeholders “of all viewpoints,” and to set study protocols in advance that won’t be changed when the results look like they will be “inconvenient.” “Let’s all depoliticize these issues and reestablish a common ground or action and renew the search for existential truths with no political impediments and no preconceptions,” he said. Kennedy also said he’ll work to remove “conflicts of interest” on HHS advisory committees in order to reestablish the public’s trust, Bloomberg Law reported.

INSPIRATION/BOOK: Katherine Johnson Martinko 'Superbloom': Tech Is Tearing Us Apart Nicholas Carr's new book argues that incessant communication undermines comprehension. technophilia One is that we humans tend always to be optimistic about new inventions (I believe “technophilic” is the right word), which I suppose makes sense, but we never seem to learn from past examples or experiences that these technologies do not stay the same and always have repercussions. Carr writes, “New technological systems never arrive fully formed. They take years to mature technically and even longer to make their full social and cultural effects known. The more complex their workings and far-reaching their uses, the longer the maturation process takes and the likelier it is to produce surprises.” Thus, it is dangerous to assume that “the way a complex technological system works early in its development will be the way it works as it matures.” There is an inherent long-term unpredictability to these inventions that would warrant greater caution. We can’t possibly analyze, predict, or resolve every possible issue that might arise from their use, but we can move a bit more slowly, with a bit more humility, saying, “We don’t yet know what this will do,” before incorporating them into every aspect of our lives. I’ll add, too, that we need to learn to let go of technologies that do not serve us, to become the “techno-selectionists” that Cal Newport describes. Too Fast to Grasp Another point Carr makes is that speeding up communication is usually assumed to be a good thing, but can cost us comprehension. In 1865, the International Telegraph Conference declared itself “a veritable Peace Congress,” suggesting that all misunderstandings that previously led to war would be eradicated by the ability to communicate swiftly through telegraph lines. Unfortunately, the opposite happened. Following the 1914 assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo, the flurry of telegraphs between European leaders inflamed the crisis, rather than calming it.

OCEAN: Scientists Detect Huge Radioactive "Anomaly" Under Pacific Ocean "We had stumbled upon a previously undiscovered anomaly."

POLITICS WALLSTREET ON PARADE GAO: There’s One Federal Investigative Agency that Neither Trump nor Elon Musk Can Touch: It Just Opened an Investigation into DOGE Thanks to two sitting U.S. Senators, the American people are going to get an investigation by the GAO into exactly what went down when DOGE accessed the U.S. Treasury’s payment system and gained access to highly confidential records of private American citizens. (Yesterday, the Associated Press and multiple media outlets reported that DOGE is about to access taxpayer records and bank records at the IRS.) On February 12, the GAO confirmed by written letter that it will pursue the request for an investigation made by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ranking Member of the Senate Banking Committee, and Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee, into how and why DOGE accessed the Treasury’s payment system. Wall Street On Parade had previously made an inquiry to the GAO as to whether the agency was safe from Elon Musk’s “woodchipper,” given that it was created by Congress and worked for Congress – not the Executive Branch. We received the following response from GAO: “GAO’s mission is to support Congress in carrying out its constitutional duties and GAO is a legislative branch agency. As the investigative arm of Congress, GAO examines how federal dollars are spent and how federal programs, policies, and operations work.

SPACE: Turning the Moon into a fuel depot will take a lot of power Getting oxygen from regolith takes 24 kWh per kilogram, and we'd need tonnes. If humanity is ever to spread out into the Solar System, we're going to need to find a way to put fuel into rockets somewhere other than the cozy confines of a launchpad on Earth. One option for that is in low-Earth orbit, which has the advantage of being located very close to said launch pads. But it has the considerable disadvantage of requiring a lot of energy to escape Earth's gravity—it takes a lot of fuel to put substantially less fuel into orbit. One alternative is to produce fuel on the Moon. We know there is hydrogen and oxygen present, and the Moon's gravity is far easier to overcome, meaning more of what we produce there can be used to send things deeper into the Solar System. But there is a tradeoff: Any fuel-production infrastructure will likely need to be built on Earth and sent to the Moon. How much infrastructure is that going to involve? A study released today by PNAS evaluates the energy costs of producing oxygen on the Moon and finds that they're substantial: about 24 kWh per kilogram. This doesn't sound bad until you start considering how many kilograms we're going to eventually need.

SPACE NEWSER: There Was a Rocket Launch Every 34 Hours Last Year According to the Space Foundation nonprofit's annual report, there were 259 launches last year, roughly one every 34 hours. In 2023, there was one every 39 hours. The foundation describes SpaceX as a "primary driver of launch and spacecraft trends" with 152 launches, deploying almost 2,000 Starlink satellites. The foundation says that with operators shifting toward using heavier satellites, the total mass brought to orbit last year was up 40% to around 4.2 million pounds.

TELECOM EMPLOYEE HEALTH: Verizon defeats Pennsylvania class action over lead cables—Ruling could doom similar lawsuit in New Jersey On Friday, a federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit against Verizon Communications Inc., ruling that the plaintiff, former utility pole worker Mark Tiger, lacked standing to sue in federal court. The lawsuit alleged that Verizon’s failure to properly dispose of lead-sheathed telecommunications cables endangered utility pole workers who were regularly exposed to them. View the court’s opinion. Yesterday, Verizon filed a Notice of Supplemental Authority in Bostard v. Verizon, arguing that the dismissal in Tiger v. Verizon should apply to the New Jersey case as well. Verizon’s attorneys highlighted the identical legal deficiencies in both cases, noting that the plaintiffs in Bostard also failed to allege elevated lead levels in their bodies and their claims of economic injury from medical testing do not meet enforceable standards, stating that the risk of future exposure is speculative and insufficient to establish standing. As reported by Wireless Estimator in September 2023, Greg Bostard, a former Comcast worker, sued Verizon over lead exposure from telecommunications cables. His complaint, which was filed by the same legal team representing Tiger, mirrors the allegations in the Pennsylvania case. In the February 7, 2025 decision, Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania found that Tiger had not sufficiently demonstrated a concrete and imminent injury, a requirement for Article III standing under the U.S. Constitution. The judge dismissed all claims without prejudice, allowing for the possibility that Tiger could refile his case in state court.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: EHN ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEWS San Diego: La Jolla residents push back against 5G tower near bike path As 5G infrastructure continues its rapid expansion, the debate over where to place cell towers and small antennas shows no sign of slowing down. While telecom companies argue that dense networks of 5G transmitters are essential for faster speeds and broader coverage, many residents push back, citing concerns about aesthetics, property values and potential health risks. While cities and regulators wrestle with how to streamline 5G deployment, lawsuits and local ordinances continue to shape the conversation. For now, the challenge remains: how to address the demand for high-speed connectivity while being responsive to community members that feel they are being asked to shoulder the costs of innovation.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS INDUSTRY: The silent crisis: How criminals are wiping out cell sites and getting away with it The Growing Threat to Broadband Infrastructure O’Rielly’s report details the rising number of deliberate attacks on communications facilities, including thefts of essential equipment such as copper wiring and backup batteries. These incidents have led to service outages, which have impacted emergency communications, businesses, and consumers who rely on uninterrupted connectivity. Criminals are stripping cell sites of valuable materials, leaving network providers scrambling to repair the damage while facing millions in losses. Repeat Offenders Exploiting Legal Loopholes A critical aspect of the issue is the revolving door of justice for these criminals. Many individuals arrested for vandalizing and stealing from cell sites are released on recognizance, only to skip court appearances and continue their crimes. Law enforcement officials have reported that repeat offenders take advantage of lax judicial oversight, making cell site theft a persistent and escalating problem. “The pattern is clear—those arrested for these crimes often fail to appear in court, and within days, they’re back at it, stealing more copper from another site,” said a telecom security expert. “This isn’t just an isolated problem; it’s a systemic failure that enables criminals to keep dismantling our critical infrastructure.”

INSPIRATION

When the Sun Appears _ Lori McCray

When the sun appears, I turn off the light to save the bulb.

The birds ran out of water and I almost ruined their heated bath.

Last I looked it was fine, still, I failed to notice and I take these things personally, as if I bear the grave and powerful responsibility to tend and minister to my fold, my flock, my familiars.

Any lapse is a failure and any failure reminds me of my fallibility.

I totter my own line between expecting perfection and accepting limitation.

Perfect is an unreasonable request, an albatross around one's tender neck.

A way to keep raising the bar so high, no one can ever reach it.

Mercy is the blessing which breaks the curse.

"Trying/doing/giving your best is plenty good enough."

There is no perfect world, except perhaps the one where silence

is so welcoming, so comforting, words aren't really necessary.

Let your life be your poem. Let peace be your purpose.

Offer your best to those who hoard their best, refusing to share it.

Co~operate. Let love be your lifework.

LBM 2/18/2025