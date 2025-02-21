NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS MEDICAL ADVICE: At the very bottom of the email is a very generous offer for EHS-EMR-S individuals to participate in a supplement trial. I don’t personally know the researcher but the offer seems very generous and sincere.

How to Stop the Federal Telecom Bills Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, 12 noon ET e National Health Federation (NHF) will be hosting a talk on the federal telecom bills by Odette. NHF posted: Odette Wilkens, Chair & General Counsel, National Call for Safe Technology, on the renewed frenzy of Telecom bills to supposedly bridge the broadband digital divide – a frenzy that ignores the one-third of Americans injured by wireless radiation and the other two-thirds of Americans who are biologically affected. "Safe Tech lawyer Odette Wilkens joins me in updating how you can help us schedule meetings with members of Congress to defeat Telecom's ruthless onslaught of antennas outside our bedrooms, classrooms, offices, farms and parks . . . "

Register https://thenhf.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=tnp&na=v&nk=8634-363f5176a1&id=126

This appeal will be distributed in Europe, but Americans and others can sign it.

The Appeal - EMP VICTIMS The costs of a wireless society: Sign the EHS Appeal - The appeal is sent to all elected officials and doctors in Europe Electrohypersensitivity (EHS) is a disabling environmental syndrome that can occur suddenly or develop gradually after exposure to artificial man-made electromagnetic fields (EMF). Wireless electromagnetic radiation from mobile phones, DECT phones, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Smart Meters (e.g. wireless electricity and water meters), any connected object and electrical pollution are among the main sources of electromagnetic pollution. People with electrohypersensitive (EHS) symptoms are sounding the alarm. The situation of the growing group of people disabled by EHS is a humanitarian emergency. EMF pollution ravages their lives, depriving them of access to housing, healthcare and employment, and causing them to suffer from both familial and social exclusion, hopeless insecurity and pain, leading some to suicide. SIGN THE APPEAL HERE: https://empvictims.org/ Read the Appeal here with bibliography and link to sign:

https://nejtil5g.dk/underskriv-ehs-appellen-til-alle-folkevalgte-og-laeger-i-europa/

LYN MCLEAN EMR AUSTRALIA: What should we do about antibiotic resistance? If you’ve ever had a serious bacterial infection, you’ve probably had a dose of antibiotics. So how would you feel if they hadn’t worked? Unfortunately, antibiotic-resistant bacterial are spreading – with alarming consequences for health, reports Associate Professor Olle Johansson. Johansson says that ‘within the EU [alone] there are yearly more than 35,000 deaths due to antibiotic-resistant bacteria and, by the year 2050, it has been calculated that more than 10,000,000 people worldwide will die prematurely each year due to antibiotic resistance.’ The problem is so serious that the World Health Organization has classified some bacteria – carbapenem-resistant bacteria – as a global health threat. Given the number of lives at stake, it might surprise you to learn that one of the causes of antibiotic resistance in bacteria is being ignored. That factor, Johansson says, is wireless radiation, and he points to research that we should be taking notice of.

Taheri (2017) showed that radiation from GSM mobile phones (900 MHz) and Wi-Fi routers (2.4 GHz) made Listeria monocytogenes and Escherichia coli bacteria resistant to different antibiotics.

Bala (2018) showed that bacteria in soil near a base station had more antibiotic resistance than bacteria in soil further away.

Additionally, and amazingly, a 2022 study Rao and team showed that the biofilms of Staphylococcus aureus bacteria actually communicate using frequencies used by Wi-Fi and 5G.

STUDY: https://www.tv4.se/artikel/7CEtfC9aVOPGzB1ilRuG9/varden-rustar-mot-smittsamma-svampen-som-kan-leda-till-svara-infektioner (in Swedish) (Quotes - translated by Google Translator - from the article) "At least eight regions have introduced screening for the multi-drug resistant and contagious yeast fungus Candida auris, a new survey from "Läkartidningen" shows. This follows recommendations from the Swedish Public Health Agency. The fungus was discovered in the ear of a Japanese woman in 2009 and has since spread worldwide. (...) Since then, the fungus has spread worldwide, reported on every continent except Antarctica, and tens of thousands of people have been infected. (...) The yeast is particularly contagious because it can survive on surfaces such as table tops and other surfaces for weeks. It has therefore caused several hospital outbreaks worldwide. The fungus is mainly spread through contact and is resistant to several different types of fungicides, making it more difficult to combat than other fungal infections."

The National Toxicology Program’s follow-up research on the biological effects of wireless radiation faced a lack of interest from regulatory agencies and technical challenges after its $30 million 2018 study found evidence of cancer and DNA damage, according to John Bucher, Ph.D. Suzanne Burdick, PhD, The Defender, February 20, 2025 Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series investigating why the U.S. government ended studies on the biological effects of wireless radiation. In January 2024, the National Toxicology Program (NTP) announced it had no plans to further study the effects of cellphone radiofrequency radiation (RFR) on human health — even though the program’s own $30 million study, which took about 10 years to complete in 2018, found “clear evidence” of cancer and DNA damage. Why did the NTP shut down the studies? In an exclusive interview with The Defender, John Bucher, Ph.D., discussed what likely led to the demise of follow-up studies despite the NTP’s findings of DNA damage in rats exposed to 2G and 3G cellphone radiation. []In April 2024, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) filed requests under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) with NIH to obtain records and communications related to the halted studies to find out why the government shut the studies down and what results, if any, the studies had generated.

5G Cell tower hurts animals at shelter On this episode of Tech Safe, Cece Doucette welcomes Shari Champagne, a Louisiana-based advocate for safe technology and Founder and Director of "You B The Change". They discuss the difficulties Shari has faced in running an animal sanctuary near a 5G cellular tower, the radiation from which has caused pain and distress for herself and many of the animals she tends to. https://www.wccatv.com/video/tech-safe/tech-safe-48

AI: Brian Merchant 'AI is in its empire era' JD Vance's AI saber-rattling, DOGE's gutting of the government, and Silicon Valley's thirst for growth show how AI has become a tool for consolidating power.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI GenAI in two words: ”Success Theater”

AI: Gary Marcus FORTUNE The most underreported and important story in AI right now is that pure scaling has failed to produce AGI

BIG TECH, HEALTH, HEALTH HARM, THE VERGE The women who made America’s microchips and the children who paid for it The US wants to bring back domestic chipmaking. But America’s first generation of Silicon Valley factory workers endured unsafe manufacturing conditions and never got answers about kids born with birth defects.

BROADBAND: More States Considering Low Broadband Prices

BROADBAND: RDOF Defaults

The program ran into problems in several dramatic ways. First, the FCC chose the areas eligible for RDOF using its badly flawed broadband maps. RDOF was supposed to be awarded to Census blocks where nobody could buy broadband of 25/3 Mbps or faster. Unfortunately, the FCC maps had huge numbers of blocks where ISPs claimed exactly 25/3 Mbps ability, and those areas were not eligible. The non-eligible eventually became most of what is being addressed now with BEAD, which indicates how poor the maps were at the time. In a problem that is still plaguing the BEAD process, the FCC made the funding available in what is best described as a checkerboard of eligible and non-eligible areas. At the close of the BEAD auction, ISPs had claimed over $9.2 million in RDOF subsidies to serve over 5.2 million locations. Benton has assembled a spreadsheet that shows that 1.9 million of those locations and $3.3 billion were defaulted. The two biggest defaults came from FCC action. The FCC decided that Starlink broadband did not meet the speed goal of the plan, and the FCC canceled $852 million that was to cover 630,000 locations. The FCC canceled awards of $1.3 billion to cover 528,000 locations for LTD Broadband after the FCC decided the company didn’t have the financial and technical ability to fulfill its commitments. [] The other major reason for defaults is the amount of subsidy. The average award for the defaulted areas is $1,732 in RDOF subsidy per location, paid out over ten years. Starlink had asked for $1,353 per location. LTD Broadband won awards of $2,501 per location. The other awards average out to $1,503 per RDOF location. It’s not hard to imagine ISPS looking at the size of these awards and deciding they couldn’t make the math work – particularly after inflation ballooned due to the pandemic. As Benton warns, the defaults may not be over. Most of the RDOF winners should have built 40% of their locations by the end of 2024. I’ve been working with a lot of Counties that haven’t seen any progress on RDOF and are wondering if the networks will ever be built. I hope Benton follows up by getting a tally, by State, of where RDOF has already been built. I would assume any ISP that isn’t meeting the 40% obligation is probably a good candidate for additional default. This all sounds negative, but there have been networks built all over the country from the RDOF funding. Numerous electric cooperatives built networks more quickly than the FCC’s required timeline. Charter was a huge winner and says it is far ahead of schedule on RDOF. Yet risk of further defaults is alarming. I know there are a lot of rural folks who are counting on the remaining RDOF networks being built, because further defaults mean areas with no broadband solution.



CELLPHONES VS LANDLINES INDUSTRY BILL CA: AB 470: phase out AT&T obligation for landline service

CELLPHONES STUDY FINDS: This one change to your phone can reverse age-related cognitive issues by 10 years Keeping your phone’s internet off could boost your well-being, focus, sleep, productivity, impulsivity (and more)

CELLPHONES iPhone 16 Pro Teardown - How Every Single Piece Inside Works | WIRED The average person checks their phone over 100 times a day. But lost in the sometimes mindless scrolling going on beneath your fingers is an intricate marvel of engineering. Here's how each and every part of an iPhone works—and what it does. 9 MINUTE VIDEO

CHILDREN: The key to a smartphone free childhood is enforcing 4 'simple' rules, says NYU professor (JOHN HAIDT) Jonathan Haidt, NYU professor and author of "The Anxious Generation," is one of the brains behind what's become known as the smartphone-free childhood movement. He has some advice for parents struggling with this, saying tackling the issues of smartphone use in children requires parents to work together. "The reason why this is such a global problem and the reason why many parents feel so powerless is that when we each act alone and try to say: 'No, you're not getting a smartphone,' our child says: 'But I'm the only one who doesn't have one. I'm excluded,'" Haidt told CNBC host Tania Bryer at the World Economic Forum. "So when we face this as individuals, we're trapped, and it gets worse and worse, and because we're stuck in a collective action problem, the only way out is through collective action." His comments come as the smartphone-free-childhood movement gains traction, with organizations popping up around the world. These include the U.K.-based Smartphone Free Childhood, Austin-based Wait Until 8th, Unplugged in Canada, No Es Momento in Mexico, and the Heads Up Alliance in Australia. 1. No smartphones before 14 2. No social media before 16 3. Phone-free schools 4. More free play

CHILDREN: THE POWER COUPLE How our 12yr nephew kicked his screen time habit Advice from the heart | How one young man is tackling the modern world How our 12yr nephew kicked his screen time habit 1/2 HOUR AUDIO

CHILDREN MOMS ACROSS AMERICA: Make American Children Healthy Again Public Challenge With Moms Across America 100 Days of Health-Awareness Challenge https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/macha (INCLUDES SCRREENTIME, ETC)

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Goodbye, Instagram 'APPstinence' might be coming for you, too. I deactivated Instagram last week because of Gabriela Nguyen. The Harvard graduate student founded an organization called APPstinent, which advocates for a social media-free lifestyle. I wasn’t familiar with Gabriela’s work until she wrote an article for After Babel, called “Gen Z, Social Media Is Optional.” In it, she described spending her teenage years online, unable to focus, obsessed with how she looked, thinking about what everyone else was doing. She knew she had a problem and tried various tactics, from setting screen time limits to taking social media breaks to asking someone else to keep her phone while she did homework. But none of this stuck long-term.

CHILDREN: POLITICO This week, a new policy paper from a group close to the Trump administration proposed a high-tech solution to the knotty problem of making the internet safe for kids without disrupting the adult experience. Taking advantage of cryptographic tools, blockchain technology, and artificial intelligence, companies could affirm someone’s age without storing additional data, policy experts with the Foundation for American Innovation write. The most effective place to do it, they say, is on the device itself.

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE UPDATES:

For 50 Years Regulators Ignored Report Linking Wireless Radiation to 23 Chronic Diseases

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/50-years-regulators-wireless-radiation-23-chronic-diseases/

New Report Contradicts Telecom Industry Claim That Wireless Radiation Is Safe

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-report-contradicts-telecom-industry-claim-wireless-radiation-safe/

Wi-Fi, Cell Towers May Soon Be Spying on You Without Your Consent

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/wifi-cell-towers-spying-without-consent-wireless-radiation/

You can now share the new environmental impact video on X: Wireless Radiation is Harming Our Birds, Bees, and Trees https://x.com/ChildrensHD/status/1886973024206790805 Our environment is under attack—and it’s coming from wireless radiation. Cell towers, 5G, and Wi-Fi aren’t just affecting human health—they’re disrupting the natural world in ways we can’t ignore.

And for our friends in CT, we have another opportunity to take action: Support SB 99 – Protect Connecticut’s Children from Cell Tower Radiation

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/support-sb-99-protect-connecticuts-children-from-cell-tower-radiation/

the latest Stop5G social media posts: X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

EMF HEALTH POLITICS: Kennedy and Dr. Paul Héroux in conversation last summer. In the episode, Paul Heroux and I discuss the potential health effects of radiofrequency radiation from cell phones and Wi-Fi networks, with a focus on the need for new rulemaking by the FCC. We also discuss the safety of radiation, industry manipulation of science, and the potential dangers of emerging technologies like 5G and driverless cars. The conversation highlights the increase in permeability of the blood-brain barrier due to radiation exposure, leading to inflammation and interference with brain function, as well as the link between radiation exposure and various chronic diseases. https://www.rfsafe.com/rfk-jr-and-dr-paul-herouxs-discussion-on-the-future-of-wireless/ 1 HOUR

EMF HEALTH, EMF MEDICAL CONFERENCE: Cece Doucette has created a guide for all of the presentations from the EMF Medical Conference (now free on-line) with Topic, presenter, links, and how long it is. EMF+Medical+Conference+2021+Video+List+with+Links.pdf

Watch the entire conference on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/showcase/10624511

Watch the entire conference on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4rlYraNQvqCEibq4niZui4HuBHMwBuZG

FCC: FCC & NEPA: FCC Fails to Protect the Environment Interview With Former FCC Lawyer Erica Rosenberg VIDEO 1 HOUR Erica Rosenberg, formerly FCC Assistant Chief of the Competition and Infrastructure Policy Division states the FCC has failed to protect the environment and the public. Since leaving the FCC, she has documented numerous ways that the FCC has failed to fulfill its mandatory duties related to environmental review regarding telecommunications infrastructure deployment.

FIRES: Erin Brockovich and Suzanne Boothby What A Waste! Hazardous Fire Debris Does Not Belong In A Neighborhood Near Schools and Homes.

HAVANA SYNDROME: Homo Interruptis, with Len Ber MD We Spent 750K of Your Taxpayer's Money on the Havana Syndrome Research, but You Can't See It. DOD awarded the grant, lied about it, and then made it exempt from public disclosure.

HEALTH OT: Watch "Introducing Homeopathy" for free until Feb 24! If you missed the premiere or would like to watch it again, it is available until February 24 at 5 p.m. ET.

HEALTH: EPOCH Stimulating the Vagus Nerve Could Slow Cognitive Decline–Here’s How Stimulating the vagus nerve by doing things such as humming and grounding may stifle some of the factors that precede cognitive decline.

HEALTH OT ANXIETY: What They Don’t Tell You About Anxiety and The Dangers of Benzodiazepines

HEALTH BRAIN DOCUSERIES: 9-part BEYOND THE BRAIN docuseries that will go LIVE on Tuesday, February 25th!

IN POWER UPDATE: JOSH DEL SOL: Smart TVs emit 24/7 radiation... even where they're off? Here's the solution

INSPIRATION: Steve Cutts Video: MAN

SMART WATER METERS TEXAS: Plano to pay $765K after water meter tech collapse affects thousands A technology issue has caused Plano’s entire water meter system to collapse. The problem will cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for staff to manually read water meters for two years. Similar issues with the company Aclara’s transmission technology have been reported in other cities across the continent. Plano City Council approved spending $765,000 over two years to have temporary workers manually read the city’s roughly 88,000 water meters to properly bill water customers. The technology from Aclara uses transmission units to send readings from the water meters to data collectors, so the city can calculate water bills. With the technology, the city no longer needed to send staff to walk routes and read water meters for monthly billing and service transfers. In 2019, Plano entered a nearly $10.2 million four-year contract with Core & Main LP, an equipment supplier, for transmission units from Aclara, whose parent company is Hubbell. In 2021, this contract went up to more than $10.6 million. The meter transmission units normally have a 20-year lifespan, city documents show. But in November 2023, the city noticed the units’ batteries were depleting early and they were failing to send data. For a year, the city’s vendor investigated the issue, and in November 2024, sent out a software fix to the transmission units. The software was defective and over 73,000 meter transmission units stopped working. The entire system collapsed, documents show. The problem is not with the water meters themselves, said Steve Stoler, Plano’s director of media relations, but the meter transmission units on the meters.“The City is further investigating the issue and intends to hold accountable those responsible for the expenses,” Stoler wrote in a statement. The city now needs around 20 staff to manually read the city’s meters, and the Customer & Utility Services division has only six field technicians. At a Feb. 10 meeting, City Council approved $345,000 this fiscal year and $420,000 the next to pay a staffing agency in McKinney for temporary staff. [] Minneapolis faced similar technology concerns with Aclara, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported, and Toronto is spending millions of dollars to replace the company’s failing transmitters, according to Canada’s CBC News. MORE AT LINK

SMART METERS: Smart Meters, Bill Impacts, & Did "Sustainability" Decimate the Democratic Party (along with harming health and environment?) From the front lines in Taxachusetts/Massachusetts

SMART METERS: MA Smart Meter Choice [Opt-Out] Bill for the 2025-2026 Legislative Session MA Residents: It's time to ask your legislators to sponsor and co-sponsor the two "No Fee MA Smart Meter Opt Out Bills" - because the meters are coming

WAR/PEACE: Jean Hudon Earth Rainbow Network; All Hearts on Deck

Dear Safe Tech/Safe World Advocates, With geopolitics and current world events tilling the soil of civilization, it's now all hearts on deck as we sow seeds for a renewed vision of good intentions, flourishing, and creativity for us and for all living beings with whom we share this beloved planet. You are invited to join in a global initiative to help plan and plant this Garden of Life through meditation and heart alignment. Beginning with Ukraine/Russia and then moving on to other war-torn areas around the planet, Jean Hudon from Earth Rainbow Network is inviting people to set aside a moment of their day/week to focus on peace. To learn more and add your heart's voice, please see his invitation here. NOTE: Jean moderates a number of facebook pages on a number of EMF issues in English and French

EHS Supplement Study Offer:

FORWARDED EMAIL: I am looking for EMF-sensitive people who would like to join a pilot clinical trial that uses Membrane Lipid Replacement with NTFactor® Lipids to reduce the adverse effects of EMF from various sources (cell towers, iphones, etc.). They would be provided free NTFactor® Lipids and would agree to fill out some signs and symptoms survey forms before and during treatment. NTFactor® Lipids is an extremely safe oral food product and is considered GRAS (Generally Regarded As Safe) by the FDA. Prof. Garth Nicolson, PhD, MD (H), gnicolson@immed.org

I recommend that anyone considering any sort of supplementation learn a method of muscle testing or energy checking, or work with a practitioner…to assess your individual compatibility.

(Perelandra and Donna Eden offer resources for accessing direct knowledge)