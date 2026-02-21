FEATURED: Katie Singer’s Substack Digesting disasters AND cool ideas

I don’t see any benefit to ignoring the disasters in our midst. I also notice lots of people doing wonderful work. TEN PROPOSALS FOR DIGITAL DE-ESCALATION

FEATURED; KEITH CUTTER EMF WISDOM: Billions Exposed: Two Illogical Assumptions in EMF Policy What if the safety of technologies used by billions rests on logical shortcuts?

Policies shaped by faulty reasoning don’t remain academic — they shape forced exposures in classrooms, homes, workplaces, and bodies.

Let’s first consider that the governing regulatory framework recognizes tissue heating as the only consistently established and policy-relevant mechanism of harm and sets exposure limits accordingly: “no heat, no harm.”

At first glance, it sounds conclusive. Heat can hurt you; therefore, if something doesn’t heat, how could it hurt you?

But that reasoning isn’t logic—it’s the imitation of logic.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Lawsuit: ChatGPT told student he was “meant for greatness”—then came psychosis “AI Injury Attorneys” target the chatbot design itself.

AI: A.I. Is Giving You a Personalized Internet, but You Have No Say in It Brian Chen | New York Times

The internet is beginning to look different for everyone, with tailored ads, bespoke advice and unique product prices shown to people depending on what they say to AI chatbots. And there is typically no “off” switch. To put it another way, the tech industry is making a personalized internet just for you, but you have no say in it. “These tools are sold to us as more powerful, but we have less say in things,” said Sasha Luccioni, a researcher who focuses on A.I. ethics at Hugging Face, an A.I. company. “It’s on us to opt out, and it’s usually pretty complicated and not very clear what we should be opting out of.” Summary on Benton.org



AI: FUTURISM A Farmer — Yes, a Farmer — Is Being Hailed As a Hero in the Fight Against AI Companies Destroying Everyone’s Lives. And this is why.

AI: FUTURISM A Huge Survey of CEOs and Other Execs Just Found Something Damning About AI’s Effects on Productivity The ever-elusive productivity gains strike back.

AI: FUTURISM Amazon’s Shiny New Warehouse Robot Just Failed in Spectacular Style So much for building on AI breakthroughs.

AUTOMOBILES: What happens to a car when the company behind its software goes under? Connected car servers won’t be online indefinitely, and startups often go bust.

AUTOMOBILES: Tesla loses bid to toss $243 million verdict in fatal Autopilot crash suit

BROADBAND INDUSTRY EVENT: [Benton's Headlines] Invitation | Telecom Act at 30: Universal Service as the North Star, March 5th RSVP: Telecom Act at 30 Join the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society for a retrospective marking the 30th anniversary of the 1996 Telecommunications Act. Benton will convene policymakers, advocates, academics, and industry leaders to examine how the law, drafted at the dawn of dial-up internet, codified the national commitment to universal connectivity. Participants will explore how the act has shaped today’s broadband landscape and what universal service must mean in the next era of connectivity. Please be sure to register to attend in person. The event will be live-streamed on the Benton Institute’s YouTube channel if you cannot attend in person.

CHILDREN: Ted Gioia 30 Facts about Childhood Today that Will Terrify You Why are we doing this to our kids? Below I’ve tried to compile a summary of the main issues we face. We can discuss solutions at a later stage, but right now I want to raise the alarm.Let me add one more thing: I am not blaming the youngsters. Previous generations (including my own) must bear responsibility for this. And it’s adults, not kids, who need to take the lead in fixing this mess.

CHILDREN: Oligarch Watch Zuckerberg takes the stand [] Mark Lanier, KGM’s lawyer, has argued that his client’s social media use as a child hooked her on the platforms, which in turn intensified her mental health problems and suicidal thoughts. Lawyers for Meta have argued her “struggles” stemmed from familial abuse.

CHILDREN: West Virginia sues Apple for allegedly letting child abuse spread in iCloud ﻿The lawsuit claims Apple has allowed iCloud to become a ‘secure avenue’ for storing and distributing CSAM.

CHILDREN: Can’t Look Away Film: The Dangers of Social Media

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES -

This is somewhat outside the realm of EMF/RF issues but may be of interest to some

Courtney Snyder MD : Stop Saying “Underage” & Other Words That Blur the Lines A Call to Clarity & Resisting the Desensitization & Normalization of Abuse

In this episode, I encourage clarity, as our news is flooded with information about released files. I address concerns about the normalization of abuse through language, emphasizing the importance of correct terminology to protect victims and prevent further harm. I also discuss the role our biases play and offer tools for awareness and advocacy. 14:36 Call to Action: Language and Responsibility Words matter



COLLAPSE CHRONICLES POLITICO Members of Parliament in the United Kingdom are using revelations about Jeffrey Epstein to challenge the government’s contracts with AI and data analytics firm Palantir, POLITICO’s Joseph Bambridge reports.

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES TECHNOCRACY NEWS: Epstein: What Really Matters Isn’t About Sex

[]The real architecture of the Epstein operation — the layer that has not yet fully surfaced in public consciousness — does not begin with hedge funds or honey traps. It begins in 2002, on yet another island, with a gathering of computer scientists whose work would reshape the cognitive infrastructure of civilization. And it implicates some of the most celebrated technologists alive today: Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Larry Page. It implicates the birth of artificial intelligence as a commercial enterprise. And it reveals a surveillance apparatus so exquisitely designed that billions of human beings feed it willingly, enthusiastically, compulsively, every waking hour, without the faintest apprehension of what they are participating in, or for whom. LINKS TO The Epstein Files That Actually Matter The Epstein Files Accidentally Exposed a Century-Old Extraction Machine For Those Who Are Willing to Look

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES: Epstein Files Pt. 1: What Official Documents Are Revealing About Elite Child Trafficking, Sexual Blackmail, and Mind Control A revealing FBI report regarding an alleged Epstein victim, and a brief and verifiable history of high-level trafficking, rape, torture and murder of children for sexual blackmail and mind control. Epstein Files Pt. 2: Beyond Sex Trafficking—Zorro Ranch and a Darker Scientific Agenda Epstein’s deep ties to the scientific and banking elite–and their active exploration of eugenics, designer babies, human cloning, social engineering, and other human experimentation practices.

CONSUMER PRODUCT GUARDIAN Hazardous substances found in all headphones tested by ToxFREE project Substances include chemicals that can cause cancer, neurodevelopmental problems and the feminisation of males

DATA CENTERS: 404 MEDIA Police in Claremore, Oklahoma arrested a local man after he went slightly over his time giving public remarks during a city council meeting opposing a proposed data center. Darren Blanchard showed up at a Claremore City Council meeting on Tuesday to talk about public records and the data center. When he went over his allotted three minutes by a few seconds, the city had him arrested and charged with trespassing. The subject of the city council meeting was Project Mustang, a proposed data center that would be located within a local industrial park. In a mirror of fights playing out across the United States, developer Beale Infrastructure is attempting to build a large data center in a small town and the residents are concerned about water rights, spiking electricity bills, and noise

DEEP DIVE INVESTIGATION: Falken Soundtheater THE INTERNET OF BODIES and THE SPIDER to CATCH YOUR SOUL Technical Documentation of the Beast System’s Neural Infrastructure we haven’t fully explained the MECHANISM enabling:

Wireless data transmission to/from human bodies

Peer-to-peer networking THROUGH biological tissue

Bodies functioning as servers, routers, and data storage

Internet traffic routing THROUGH people’s “butt cheeks” (as Chris states)

802.15.6 protocol creating “accessible location” inside human biofield

This investigation fills that gap. What follows is technical documentation—sourced from IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) standards, DOD contracts, wireless body area network (WBAN) protocols, and insider testimony—proving: The Internet of Bodies is not coming. It’s operational. You’re already connected.



EHS: Davida (with assistance from Olle J) has produced several new webinars, teaser compilation: “In the Know Clip 115 Navigating EHS webinar teaser”,

The latest webinar - from February 2, 2026, about “EHS and the impact on your relationships. How does it impact your spouse / partner or family if you have EHS?” - Davida (and her husband) has done an amazing work compiling a number of details which should be considered at a very early stage (as well as along the way) in case you - or someone else in your family - contracts the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity. [For Davida’s website, see: https://www.on-route.co.za/

FCC: INDUSTRY FCC Expedites Review of Pole Attachment Complaint

5G: 5G Americas Announces Plans to Conclude Operations

LIGHTING/HEADLIGHTS; Petition Update Ban Blinding Headlights! Autoblog Article Dear Supporters, Finally! There is now an article on Autoblog that addresses the issues surrounding blinding LED headlight glare that the IIHS, automakers, and government officials ignore. https://www.autoblog.com/news/the-bright-headlight-problem-crash-reports-cant-see LED headlights are causing fatigue and causing motorists to avoid night driving entirely.

NATURE: Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund What are the Rights of Nature? A movement to protect, respect, and revere Earth’s biosphere as the source and sustainer of all life

SMART METERS: COURTESY MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Thank you to the Select Board, Health Board and citizens of Lee, MA and surrounding communities for continuing to investigate risks and action options related to Eversource's installation of hazardous smart electric meters:

35:29: Opening comments by the Board chair

37:12: Public comment by Kathryn Levin

50:50: Comment by Tri-Town Board of Health Agent Jim Wilusz

54:40: Insights by Hilltown Health's Jonathan Mirin

58:31: Public comment by Cindy Mathias

59:55: Board discussion and further public comments

SPACE: Scientists detect metallic pollution in the atmosphere linked to SpaceX rocket launches

SPACE: NASA chief classifies Starliner flight as “Type A” mishap, says agency made mistakes “The most troubling failure revealed by this investigation is not hardware.” []NASA on Thursday announced it has formally classified the 2024 crewed flight of the Starliner spacecraft as a “Type A” mishap, an acknowledgement that the test flight was a serious failure. []

SURVEILLANCE: CHD 40 Attorneys General Urge Congress to ‘Tie Online Access to ID’ If passed, the Kids Online Safety Act could ultimately tie a person’s ability to access the internet to providing digital proof of their identity, according to privacy and free speech watchdog group Reclaim The Net.

SURVELLANCE AND MORE, BLOOD IN THE MACHINE BRIAN MERCHANT: Across the US, people are dismantling and destroying Flock surveillance cameras Anger over ICE connections and privacy violations is fueling the sabotage. PLUS: 10,000 drivers call on Uber to repay stolen wages, a man is arrested at a public hearing about a data center and more.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: INDUSTRY Crown Castle Looks to Catch Tailwinds with Tower-only Focus

[] it appears the carriers are tending to look to the big three tower companies to provide new tower builds. More and more, his customers are telling him they want a “one-stop shop” to make it easy to do business and form strategic partnerships.

Part of the company’s positive outlook is that its master lease agreements show a strong path forward for contracted leasing activity. Crown’s chief financial officer, Sunit Patel, said Crown’s clients bought more spectrum, so there will be more deployment. “They want to deploy more spectrum, and the data demand growth cycle will continue. So we think we’ll do better than where we are,” he said.

Crown has earmarked $150-$250 million in discretionary capital expenditure and Patel indicated that new tower builds and ground lease buyouts are on the list. While he said it was tough to quantify the scale of new builds or how it will compare to prior years, the company plans to respond to areas of data demand need. Citing the example of the recent Verizon-Frontier and AT&T-Lumen deals as indicators of a trend toward convergence, “we think there’ll be opportunities as they look to provide a converged offering, which means they’ll need both wireless coverage (and) fiber to the home.”

Looking ahead at leasing in 2026, about 80 percent of the company’s organic growth is already contracted, he said.



WARFARE: All wars are robot wars 13 MINUTE VIDEO

ENGAGED ACTIVISM OPPORTUNITY:

Rhode Island EMF AS AIR POLLUTION Reminder: This Operating Permit applies to air pollution control at the Pastore Center. The Pastore Center is a large campus in Cranston, RI which encompasses 35 state buildings. The sources of air pollution included in the Permit are familiar sources, such as sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulates, from industrial sources such as generators, turbines, and storage tanks. Wireless infrastructure is not on the list. According to data from the FCC National Broadband Map, there is fixed wireless as well as 4G LTE and 5G on the campus.

We are arguing that, while the RI DEM/OAR may not have the authority to regulate RFR on the Pastore Campus, local and state governments are not preempted from measuring wireless emissions. Therefore, we are requesting that the RI DEM/OAR conduct monitoring of emissions from the wireless infrastructure on the Pastore Center Campus, maintain reports, and make the reports readily accessible to the public.

The previously scheduled Hearing was postponed due to a January snowstorm. The Public Hearing will now be held in Room 300 at the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s offices, 235 Promenade Street, Providence, Rhode Island on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM, at which time the Office of Air Resources will offer an opportunity for the public to be heard on this matter.

Written comments, to be considered part of the record, must be submitted during the public comment period, which has been extended until the close of the public hearing on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Written comments may be submitted to the following before the close of the comment period:

Aleida Whitney Department of Environmental Management Office of Air Resources, Room 330

235 Promenade Street Providence, RI 02908-5767 Email: Aleida.whitney@dem.ri.gov

The Hearing will be accessible by zoom, and will be recorded.

Zoom information: Time: Feb 25, 2026, 04:00 PM

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83412537257?pwd=2hTllyH9aI406oOkQOoQ5ya5eY7iXm.1

Meeting ID: 834 1253 7257 Passcode: 062341

One tap mobile/phone: 1-305-224-1968

If you are planning to send written comments and/or to testify, please let me know.

If you have any questions, please email me at ri4safetech at g mail dot com

EVENTS:

FEB. 25 free public webinar/ZOOM “Is Your Utility Smart Meter Harmful?” on February 25th, 2026 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm ET. MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Cece Doucette and Ken Gartner REGISTER

FEB. 27TH POWER COUPLE Let us Celebrate Arthur Firstenberg Next Friday Feb 27th at 1:00 pm MST, we will be coming together to celebrate Arthur. For those who can come to the in-person event in New Mexico, here are the details: 505 Camino de los Marquez, Santa Fe, NM Please do not bring any phones or wireless devices to the meeting room. You can also join via Zoom by registering here: Registration Page Hosted by New Mexicans for Utility Safety