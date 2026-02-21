I have been waiting to see if anything about EMF/RF would appear in the Epstein files, and now see a post today….…(and please do your own research).

I am grateful to Einar, who publishes from Norway, for covering the researcher who injured himself trying to disprove Havana Syndrome, and for these other citizen scientists.

Light that can see radio waves:

You are standing in a storm, you just can’t see it.

I built a light that can see radio waves 7 minutes

Spectrum Slit (2026)

Aluminum, microcomputer, custom electronics, software-defined radio, LED filaments

Spectrum Slit is a sculptural installation that renders visible the otherwise imperceptible electromagnetic activity that permeates contemporary interior spaces. While a room may appear visually calm and silent, it is continuously traversed by dense fields of radio-frequency transmissions generated by wireless communication technologies. This work exposes that hidden layer of reality by translating radio wave activity into light(and sound) in real time.

The installation measures radio signals primarily within the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands frequencies used by Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, and other domestic wireless devices. Using a software-defined radio, the piece continuously scans these ranges, sampling signal strength across the spectrum. This data is processed live and mapped onto a linear array of 64 LED filaments. Each filament corresponds to a specific segment of the measured spectrum, its brightness directly driven by local electromagnetic intensity.

The resulting display is dynamic and situational. At moments of low network usage, the sculpture emits faint, intermittent light. As wireless activity increases—through web browsing, video streaming, messaging, or connected devices—the filaments surge and saturate, forming dense bands of intense illumination. The sculpture thus becomes a temporal portrait of collective digital behavior, shaped by the rhythms of daily life.

FEATURED: Datacenters Behaving Like Acoustic Weapons

I encountered Benn Jordan’s work years back when he tried to investigate noise from smart meters (unsuccessfully/not based on understanding that you cannot measure the microwave auditory effect from outside the body. (The video has apparently been removed.).

Wikipedia notes : Benn Lee Jordan [] is an American musician [] He runs a YouTube channel, covering acoustic science, economics and technology. [] An only child growing up in a derelict neighborhood, he taught himself guitar as a child. Due to being left-handed and not having lessons, he learned to play a right-handed guitar upside down, which he continues to do. [1] He trains and competes in mixed martial arts and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in his spare time. [26] In 2024, Jordan was diagnosed with ADHD . [27] In 2020, Jordan was threatened with legal action after posting a video about LRADs . [30]

He has 1.06M subscribers and as of this writing, this post on data centers and noise has 624K views, and nearly 7,000 comments. The audio is quite fast.

Timestamps:

Intro - 0:00

Infrasound - 2:14

xAI/Colossus - 4:09

MARA Crypto Mine - 9:09

The Permian Basin - 15:13

Experimenting On Humans - 18:00

YouTube Data vs Research Data - 23:16

Recording Techniques - 25:42

I personally would love it if Benn were to collaborate with others like Magda Havas and James Lin and others, and correct any misconception shared with his community about smart meter harm and the microwave auditory effect. I don’t know of any science indicating that when vibroacoustic waves are hitting the brain it is of no consequence.

NEWS AND NOTES:

ADVOCACY, ACTIVISM Kirstin Beatty, Independent Public Policy Research, Advocacy, and Political Campaigns, Managing Member of Last Tree Laws is now Last Tree Laws, L.L.C. and posting on substack: Last Tree Laws (.com) ~ Articles: LastTreeLaws.Substack.com

AI: AI Bots and Web Traffic [] According to a report from Tollbit, at the beginning of 2025, there was one visit by an AI bot to a website for every 200 human visits. By the end of the year, that ratio dropped to one AI bot visit for every 31 human visits. Scraping websites for content is a controversial activity since it often involves grabbing copyrighted materials from news sites and other sources. A lot of companies have tried to make it hard to scrape the content from their site, but even the most sophisticated tech companies are finding the practice difficult to stop or block. The scraping bots are often successfully snagging content that is behind paywalls.

AUTOMOBILES: IEEE Tech Alert: Is a lidar-in-every car now in reach? Sub-$200 Lidar Could Reshuffle Auto Sensor Economics MicroVision says its sensor could one day break the $100 barrier

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES: (Norma’s substack is reportedly written by building biologist Norman James, Epstein File EFTA00080475: RF Transmitters, CNS Interference, and What the Document Says

The Science Behind the Claims Several of the mechanisms described in this document have established scientific basis:

Microwave Auditory Effect (Frey Effect) — First documented by Allan Frey in 1961. Pulsed microwave RF can produce audible clicks and sounds perceived inside the head without any receiving device. This is peer-reviewed, replicated science.

Havana Syndrome — U.S. diplomatic personnel reported auditory hallucinations, cognitive disruption, and neurological damage from suspected directed RF/microwave energy weapons. Investigated by the National Academies of Sciences (2020 report).

Voltage-Gated Calcium Channel (VGCC) Activation — Professor Martin Pall’s 2013 research demonstrated that RF radiation activates VGCCs in cell membranes, triggering calcium ion efflux and downstream neurological effects including oxidative stress.

ELF Neural Entrainment — ELF frequencies matching brainwave bands (delta, theta, alpha, beta) can entrain neural oscillations. This is the operating principle behind neurostimulation devices and is not disputed.

Blood-Brain Barrier Permeability — Both ELF and RF exposure have been shown to increase blood-brain barrier permeability in peer-reviewed studies (Salford et al., 2003).



EMF SCIENCE: EINAR NORWAY The Claude AI model: “FHI, WHO and ANSES on RF radiation: Consensus is constructed through methodological design”

EMF HEALTH: Dr. Rob Brown Explains Impacts of Wireless Radiation on Blood, Thyroid, Breasts, Brain Cells, & More

EHT’s vice president of scientific research and clinical affairs, Dr. Rob Brown, was recently invited to address the Building Biology Institute, a nonprofit that educates and certifies professionals in creating healthy, environmentally responsible buildings.

HAVANA: EINAR NORWAY The Havana Mystery, Radiation Weapons, The Moscow Signal and Pulsed Radiation – Once More… The media reports that a Norwegian researcher allegedly tested pulsed radiation on himself and became ill from it. He was supposedly convinced that you couldn’t get sick when the radiation was weaker than today’s limit values. But he was apparently wrong about that. This has become a big issue that has been covered in VG , Nettavisen , Dagbladet and in media in several countries, including Russia. However, Lars Klæboe of the Norwegian Radiation Protection Agency states to Aftenposten that such damage cannot occur, despite solid studies from the United States’ leading research council and intelligence agencies saying the opposite. Here, the credibility of the entire wireless industry and radiation protection is put at stake: Who is wrong? Can pulsed radiation be harmful, even when it is weaker than the limit values? The case thus has roots back to the “Havana mystery”, the “diplomatic disease” and the “Moscow signal”. Here I unravel the threads. (translated at link)

HEALTH: ENV. HEALTH SCIENCES Leading cardiology societies call for stronger protections against environmental hazards Four international cardiology societies — the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology, the European Society of Cardiology, and the World Heart Federation — issued a joint statement urging for regulatory action to address the role of toxic environmental exposures in cardiovascular disease.

In short:

Growing evidence shows environmental exposures — including air pollution, chemical pollution, plastics, climate change, and artificial noise and light — may be contributing significantly to the rise in cardiovascular disease.

Of these hazards, air pollution poses the greatest risk, likely by causing inflammation in the lungs and throughout the circulatory system.

The multiple hazards associated with climate change, like extreme heat and wildfires, may also threaten cardiovascular health via dehydration, arrhythmia, and severe coronary events (such as heart attacks).

See videos documenting altered heart rate associated with smart meter transmissions here and here

LEGAL: 1440 Daily Digest Zuckerberg in Court Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified yesterday before a jury in a high-profile case accusing social media companies of fostering addiction. Zuckerberg told the jury that some young users lie about their age on Instagram, among other comments.

The case centers on a now-20-year-old identified as KGM. She says she began using social media at age 10, alleging “addictive design” by Meta and YouTube—including notifications and recommendation features she says contributed to a decline in her mental health. Meta and YouTube are relying in part on Section 230 , a federal law protecting platforms from liability for content posted by their users. Instagram’s chief this week also sought to differentiate between social media addiction and clinical addiction. (TikTok and Snap were originally part of the suit but have settled.) The outcome of the case could influence more than 1,000 similar lawsuits. Some observers have drawn comparisons between the case and lawsuits against tobacco companies in the 1990s.



NATURE: Yolanda Pritam Hari HOW BEES NURTURE ALL LIFE, part one: Flight-Activated Charge and Electromagnetic Fields Nature thought of electromagnetic fields first.

But manmade technology is overpowering the natural forcefields that sustain all life - without even a thought. This is blatantly obvious with our tiny friends, the BEES. Before we look at the regenerative properties of all things bees, check this out: they actually organize our environment and its cycles of abundance and flow»>

Bees have a remarkable electrodynamic relationship with their environment. During flight, they generate a positive electrostatic charge that plays a critical role in pollination, communication, and ecological balance.

This phenomenon combines biophysics and electromagnetism, and profoundly influences plant reproduction, bee navigation, and possibly even bioelectromagnetics for humans.

NATURE: EINAR NORWAY Bee death in Telemark: What is the cause? Once again we get media reports about the “unexplained” bee deaths. This time from NRK Vestfold and Telemark. And once again it is the varroa mite that is brought up. The same mite was also the explanation when the bees disappeared from the Isle of Wright after December 12, 1901, when Marconi launched his large radio station with transmissions across the Atlantic. But now we know better...

SCIENCE: Study: Wireless radiation increases DNA damage from the toxic chemical, hexavalent chromium

NOTE: Smart meter safety expert tobacco scientist Peter Valberg testified/testifies to the safety of both wireless/RF and hex valent:

SMART METERS: Smart Meter Shields: The Hidden Dangers Nobody Is Telling You About By James Ibbotson | Building Biologist (I cannot vouch for all of the solutions offered)

SOCIAL MEDIA: EHT Reports: Screen Addiction Litigation Spreads

TOWER AND ANTENNAS: industry Residents Question Cell Tower Approval and Ordinance Changes Residents of Baytown Township, MN are asking the planning commission to reconsider its approval of an updated wireless tower ordinance and a conditional use permit for a proposed 135-foot Verizon cell tower in a largely residential area, according to the Gazette. During a January 20 public hearing, officials reviewed changes to modernize zoning rules for wireless communication towers and discussed plans to install the tower near 40th Street N and Northbrook Blvd. N on township-owned land. Chair Nicole Dahl said revenue from the project could be reinvested into the community.

