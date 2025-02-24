FEATURED: Keith Cutter: WIRELESS OPIUM DENS

LIGHTING: The Power Couple Why Trump didn't un-ban the incandescent light bulb From Noah to Louis XIV | America's Orange Age

The new Federal Chancellor, the EU Lobby Report 2024 and the influence of politics by business. The Winner is???! BlackRock and the rich! The role of environmental organizations and critical NGOs is growing.

The new ElektrosmogReport 1 / 2025 - specialist magazine on the effects of electromagnetic fields - has been published. It contains new studies on 5G frequency, opening of the blood-brain barrier, migraine, cancer risk, base stations, effects of EMFs on fertility, among others. "Thank you Isabel Wilke!" - For 20 years, the biologist wrote the study reviews in the ElektrosmogReport, plus an appreciation on our homepage.

Our press release: New mobile phone study: Radiation opens vital blood-brain barrier, toxins enter the brain deals with an explosive study result reported in the Electrosmog Report.

Many do not want wireless meters. We report: Smart metering via LAN. Is it possible to install a smart meter without having to use toxic mobile phone radiation!? Such a device is now offered.

"I am happy to encourage those affected by EHS nationwide to contact the EUTB." Interview with graduate social worker Stefanie Sautter. People with electrohypersensitivity can find help. diagnose:funk is committed to you.

Weekly commentary by Kern and Hauser: Joseph Weizenbaum and the critique of artificial intelligence. Part 1: The ELIZA program - AI a participant in the conversation?

AI SMART METERS EVS INDUSTRY: EV Charging Industry Taps AI to Advance Smart Meter Data New report shows how utilities are using AI to prepare grid for expected surge in electric vehicles According to a new study, AI for Transportation Electrification by AI SaaS provider Bidgely and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), AI deep learning could be used to disaggregate, or isolate, advanced-metering data from consumer electricity usage to identify EV users. This granular data could then be used to more efficiently design targeted EV-managed charging programs and map transportation-electrification trends to specific parts of the distribution grid. “SEPA’s collaboration with Bidgely underscores the critical role of AI in addressing the complexities of transportation electrification,” SEPA president and CEO Sheri Givens said in a statement. “Together, we are providing utilities with practical strategies to advance EV adoption while ensuring grid resilience.” Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), or so-called “smart meters,” provide two-way communication between customer and utility, collecting data about the consumer’s electricity usage and sending it back to the utility at 15-minute or one-hour intervals. By 2022, about 73% of U.S. households and businesses were equipped with these meters. Since AMI meters began to be deployed in the 2010s, utilities have used the data to track changes in customer energy use and peak demand. Machine learning has been used by utilities to interpret the data, but as EV use has increased, the simple assessment methods have not kept up with the evolution of EVs. For example, previous usage models would assume a large overnight load would indicate an EV charge, but not all charging is created equal. Plug-in hybrids have different charging profiles than battery-electric vehicles, and level 1 chargers have different load profiles than level 2 chargers, which means traditional standard estimates of driver demand can over- or under-estimate grid impact. This is where AI-based AMI-data disaggregation software like Bidgely, Uplight, Sense, Sagewell, Powerly and Oracle comes in. These tools could be used to identify EV customers and their unique charging behaviors, create managed EV-charging programs, incorporate EVs into load forecasts and map EV load growth by geography, the report said.

APPLIANCES: Leading manufacturer exposes how 'radical' Biden-era appliance rule could jeopardize hundreds of jobs: Hundreds of Georgia jobs could be in jeopardy as a result of the Biden administration's "radical energy decisions," said a leading manufacturer, who warned of "far-reaching implications" on consumers if an appliance rule moves forward. Frank Windsor, who said his tankless water heater manufacturing facility is directly at risk under the new rule, told FOX that the ban on "very efficient and highly effective technology for water heating" does not align with consumer interests. The Department of Energy (DOE), under former President Biden, issued a final rule in December banning non-condensing, natural gas-fired water heaters by 2029. ALSO REPORTED BY FOX BUSINESS

BIG TECH WIRED: The Ketamine-Fueled ‘Psychedelic Slumber Parties’ That Get Tech Execs Back on Track Can stuffed animals, rose petals, and injections of an Elon Musk–approved dissociative drug help Silicon Valley leaders out of a rut? These women say yes.

CELLPHONES Blocking mobile internet on smartphones improves sustained attention, mental health, and subjective well-being "We report such an experiment, finding that blocking mobile internet [but still allowing texts and calls] for 2 weeks reduces smartphone use and improves subjective well-being (SWB) (including life satisfaction and positive affect), mental health (more than antidepressants), and sustained attention (as much as being 10 years younger). Despite the many benefits mobile internet offers, reducing the constant connection to the digital world can have large positive effects." "Mediation analyses suggest that these improvements can be partially explained by the intervention’s impact on how people spent their time; when people did not have access to mobile internet, they spent more time socializing in person, exercising, and being in nature. These results provide causal evidence that blocking mobile internet can improve important psychological outcomes, and suggest that maintaining the status quo of constant connection to the internet may be detrimental to time use, cognitive functioning, and well-being." https://academic.oup.com/pnasnexus/article/4/2/pgaf017/8016017

CELLPHONES PHONEGATE: List of recalled or updated dangerous cell phones A total of 57 models of cell phones identified as hazardous to users’ health have either been withdrawn from the French market, or had their Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) updated by software. The latest to date: Ulefone Note 16 Pro and Oukitel WP28, DORO 1800 PLUS, DOOGEE N50, DOOGEE S100 PRO, OSCAL C80, SPC Discovery, Motorola MOTO G53, Nokia G22, HOTWAV Cyber 7, LOGICOM Flow, EMPORIA smart 4 Le DOOGEE S88, EMPORIA simplicity V27, Apple iPhone 12, Motorola Edge, Essentiel Clap 20+, Xiaomi Poco X3 and LOGICOM Le Swipe.

CHILDREN SCROOLING TO DEATH CHATBOTS: Unpacking the Threat of Chatbots (with Adam Dodge)

CHILDREN FAMILIES INSPIRATION: Jon Haidt from After Babel The Price of Mass Amusement Prescient warnings from Neil Postman about the tradeoffs we make with new technologies In Technopoly, Postman distinguishes between a tool-using culture and a technopoly. All cultures have tools, but some cultures have moral resources necessary to constrain and direct the uses to which tools are put. But within a technopoly, the tool becomes the master. It takes on a life of its own, steamrolling over a great many prior moral convictions or constraints.

EMF: 5G IN WINTER WESTON PRICE FOUNDATION

EMR AUSTRALIA: Experts challenge WHO research [] Writing in the journal Environmental International in January 2025, the ICBE-EMF says that the Karipidis paper ‘does not provide a scientifically valid assessment of the evidence on the risk of these tumors associated with use of mobile phones or other wireless devices, due to critical methodological flaws.’ The authors point out five key weaknesses of the study.

It based conclusions on studies with flawed designs. It relied on categories of exposure that did not reflect the extent of exposure. It mischaracterised evidence on brain cancer time trends. It understated uncertainty about cancer risks for long latency since exposure. It failed to follow widely used scientific guidance for conducting systematic reviews and meta-analyses.

Additionally, the ICBE-EMF points out a concerning reason for bias. The authors say, ‘[a]lthough Karipidis and his co-authors declared no competing interests, it should be noted that some of them had linkages to the telecommunications industry’. The authors advise precaution to reduce exposure from wireless radiation. They say, ICBE-EMF continues to strongly recommend reducing public exposure to RFR from cell phones, cellular antennas and other wireless sources such as Wi-Fi. These recommendations are especially important during pregnancy and childhood, and for individuals who are medically vulnerable or electromagnetically sensitive.

ENERGY ELECTRICITY: Report exposes unconscionable practices of major utility providers against their customers: 'Forced to pay more for our own demise' The Center for Biological Diversity called out six companies: Georgia Power, DTE Energy, Duke Energy, Ameren Corporation, Pacific Gas & Electric, and Arizona Public Service. Between them, these companies made $10 billion in profit last year, so they're not exactly hurting. $3.5 billion of those revenues came from rate hikes between 2023 and 2027 — that's how much more they're charging customers. Meanwhile, they shut off power at least 662,000 times in 2024, over 400,000 of those during a summer in which much of the U.S. experienced record temperatures. All the unpaid bills that led to those shutoffs could have been covered by a mere 2% of the nearly $7 billion these companies paid out as shareholder dividends. At the same time, these companies are damaging the environment by investing in more methane gas plants, with 22 more projects planned through 2033. AND MORE ANALYSIS:

"Unconscionable practices of major utility providers against their customers: 'Forced to pay more for our own demise'" " Smart meters are definitely playing a part - From Smart Meter Science

ENERGY: A pair of bills in the Oregon Legislature take aim at utility price hikes Oregon lawmakers are pushing for new regulations that could make utility bills more transparent and affordable after customers saw double-digit rate hikes over the last few years. Utilities sometimes ask for consumer rate increases to recoup costs related to wildfire mitigation — like trimming trees around power lines — upgrading transmission and technology infrastructure, and meeting new demand.

"Oregon utility customers should not have to bear the costs of enormous demand for power by data centers and other large energy users," state Rep. Pam Marsh (D-Ashland), a chief sponsor of House Bill 3546, said in a news release.

By the numbers: State regulators with the Public Utility Commission have approved consumer hikes for PGE and PacifiCorp, which provide energy to more than 1.4 million Oregonians, every year since 2020 — bringing rates up about 50%.

Right now, when the commission approves rate hikes, it does not consider customer affordability, which the proposal would require it to take into account, alongside the rate of unemployment, median income, and cost of living in the utility's coverage area.

Supporters advocated for vulnerable Oregonians — some of whom have had their power shut off during extreme weather events for a past-due bill as little as $50 — while utility lobbyists argued it could lead to shareholder disinvestment and even higher prices.

NOTE: This is what happens after the smart control grid is installed, -bills go up not down, and your income is monitored to set your electric rates?



FIGHT TO REPAIR: Asus gets an “A" for Repairability. Apple? "B-." A look at Big Tech's Repair Scorecard. U.S. PIRG scored America’s largest manufacturers on the repairability of their electronics. But even with legal right to repair wins, change remains slow.

FIRE: BATTERIES THERMAL RUNAWAY: Garbage truck fires are never ideal, but they are usually not catastrophic. When a fire broke out on December 6 in the back of a garbage truck making its Friday rounds through the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, the fire department responded within five minutes. Firefighters saw flames shooting five feet into the air out the back of the truck, and they prepared to put the fire out using hoses and water. Four minutes after their arrival on scene, however, the garbage truck exploded in rather spectacular fashion, injuring several firefighters and police officers, damaging several homes in the vicinity, and scattering debris through the neighborhood.The truck, it turned out, was powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) stored in five carbon-fiber-wrapped cylinders on the roof. The cylinders had pressure relief valves installed that should have opened when they reached a temperature between 212° and 220° Fahrenheit (100°–140° Celsius). This would vent (flammable) methane gas into the atmosphere, often creating a powerful flamethrower but keeping the tanks from exploding under the rising pressure caused by the heat. In this case, however, all the pressure relief devices failed—and the CNG tanks exploded. Fire officials now believe that the whole incident began when a resident improperly disposed of a lithium-ion battery by placing it in a recycling bin. []Typically, a garbage truck driver will compress the truck's load if fire is seen, starving the flames of oxygen and often putting the fire out. The driver of the burning truck had tried this, but the maneuver failed. Apparently, some of the flammable material got under the slide bar of the compactor, spreading the fire further into the truck. []after two months of investigating the situation, his department had concluded with high probability that the fire had been caused by a lithium-ion battery discarded into a recycling container. This suspicion was based on the amount of fire and the heat and speed with which it burned; lithium-ion batteries that enter "thermal runaway" can burn hot, at around 750° Fahrenheit (399° C). Harris' takeaway was clear: recycle even small lithium-ion batteries responsibly, as they can cause real hazards if placed into the waste system, where they are often impacted or compressed.

5G/6G Insanity: Google Alerts

5G/6G; tech dirt After 5G Was Idiotically Overhyped And Fell Flat, 6G Appears To Be A Nervous Mess We’ve long noted how the “race to 5G” was largely just hype by telecoms and hardware vendors eager to sell more gear and justify high U.S. mobile data prices. While 5G does provide faster, more resilient, and lower latency networks, it’s more of an evolution than a revolution.But that’s not what telecom giants like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T promised. Both routinely promised that 5G would change the way we live and work, usher forth the smart cities of tomorrow, and even revolutionize the way we treat cancer. None of those things wound up being true (I enjoyed talking to one medical professional who basically laughed in my face about the cancer claim). When 5G did arrive, it didn’t even live up to its basic promise, really. U.S. implementations were decidedly slower, spottier, and way more expensive than many overseas networks, thanks to the usual industry consolidation and U.S. regulatory fecklessness. The end result: wireless carriers associated a promising but not world-changing technological improvement with hype and bluster in the mind of consumers. Telecoms have tried to goose interest and revenues by pretending that AI changes the equation somehow, but it hasn’t worked. Some telecoms have learned absolutely nothing from any of this and have charged face first into overhyping the sixth generation of wireless (6G), despite the fact it’s still in development. Ericsson, for example, for a while there tried to proclaim 6G will create an “Internet of the senses” allowing consumers to “digitally transport themselves” all over the world (their rhetoric has quieted down over the last year or so). Samsung insists 6G will create “hyper connected AI experiences,” whatever that is supposed to mean. With economic challenges afoot, many telecom execs are now running the other direction of 6G, annoyed that they couldn’t overbill customers for a modest evolution in connection quality and their 5G hype didn’t work. But there does seem to be growing caution, and some some fleeting awareness that they need to approach 6G more carefully as a modest evolution instead of a revolution:

“Ericsson, notably, did not even bother referring to 6G at its pre-MWC event in London last week. Much like its customers, the Swedish vendor is desperate to earn money from its 5G investments before it stakes a big sum on 6G. The latest message from Börje Ekholm, its boss throughout the 5G era, is that 6G, far from being a “new type of generation,” will appear in 2030 or so as an “evolution of 5G.” In other words, you won’t reach 6G without investing in 5G first.”

If you recall, people talked endlessly about how we needed to give telecom giants everything they wanted (merger approvals, less oversight, more subsidies) because we were in a “race to 5G” with China. None of those folks mentioned that China generally won that race (yes, state-owned infrastructure didn’t make for a fair fight) offering faster, much cheaper 5G. For a while there, there was an effort to get all U.S. wireless on one unified standard. But with increasing international hostilities and less U.S. government coherence, there are growing concerns that 6G could actually split into two completely different 6G standards in use by the U.S. and China. On the plus side, the fractured disagreements on what 6G should look like means at the very least, we’ll be spared the same kind of mindless hype that plagued 5G. Maybe.

5G: THE HILL/INDUSTRY If we want to win the 5G war with China, we need to fully embrace American capitalism Opinion>Technology Unfortunately, the U.S. has fallen behind. By 2035, 5G is projected to enable over $13 trillion in global economic output, supporting 22 million jobs worldwide. The country that leads in 5G will have a distinct advantage in shaping the next wave of global economic growth, reaping trillions in economic benefits while setting the standards for technological development worldwide. [] The solution to the growing 5G gap is not to pour taxpayer dollars into the telecom industry but to allow Huawei’s challengers to arise organically from the free market.



HAVANA SYNDROME: Sec of State Rubio talks about Havana Syndrome... Powerful! short video segment " minutes video, Rubio: I do not believe in the conclusions that we’ve seen from the past [] (mass hysteria or pre-existing conditions) [] I think there are most definitely cases where there is no logical explanation other the fact that some external mechanism caused them to suffer brain injuries that in many cases look like they were hit over the head with a baseball bat or assaulted. [] They deserve our own-going support, not to be accused of mass hysteria…Interviewer: its government gas-lighting. Rubio: I think its outrageous (I have also seen this reported in the opposite way but unless the video was doctored, this is the point of what he said ..not word for word.)

INSPIRATION: (2023 POST) Introducing the Institute of Natural Law with Zach Bush MD. An origin story: the removal of Natural Law from the Declaration of Independence and the Institute's mission to bring it back. []As we come to terms with the reality that human biology is the most complex ecosystem of life on earth — containing more species than any other place or animal on earth.ZB: We have a few short decades to reverse the current trajectory of human health and our deteriorating, extractive systems that drive our economies, lifestyles, and governments. The impact of eight billion people living disconnected from our nature is too great a burden on planetary biology. We have accelerated extinction rates by an estimated 10,000 times in the last 50 years. The collapse of ecosystems is on par with the collapse of human health and fertility. We have the opportunity to realign to Natural Law. Returning to values, behaviors and productivity that support a thriving state of biodiversity in all natural systems can very rapidly reverse the cataclysmic patterns of disease and collapse of living systems that we currently perpetuate. []Life begins by the creation of healthy boundaries at the cellular level. []That sovereign state of the cell creates the power of attraction. It brings to it the nourishment and opportunity for co-creation from other forms of life. With the attraction of other organisms comes unique identity (polarity), in which each unique constituent in a complex system contributes unique resources, capacities, and needs allowing for collaborative exchange for universal abundance, adaptation, growth, creativity, and transformation toward higher complexity, intelligence, and beauty through the regenerative cycles of birth/death/rebirth.

LANDLINES CALIFORNIA: **CPUC ISSUES SCHEDULE FOR IN-PERSON PUBLIC PARTICIPATION HEARINGS (PPH) In-person hearings will be held in Southern CA on April 9,10, 15, plus a Remote hearing on April 17. Northern California in-person hearings will be held on April 23 (Roseville) and April 30 (Santa Rosa), plus a Remote hearing on May 5.

LIGHTING: The Dark Side of Modern Lighting: Health Risks of Fluorescent and LED Bulbs

MEDIA PLATFORMS VOX: The man trying to capture the internet before it disappears The Trump administration is purging some government websites. The director of the Wayback Machine explains what we can do about it.

NUCLEAR UK: "Con, baby, con!" is the only apt slogan for new nuclear Keir Starmer’s nuclear con

OCEANS: 1/2 HOUR INTERVIEW WITH KATHY MATARA Video interview regarding protecting the ocean from sonar Aloha Friends of the ocean project, about our work protecting the ocean from the effects of the loud sound from the new underwater sonar internet network, which may mask the whales and dolphins ability to use their echolocation to navigate and find food. We are recommending fiber optics instead of acoustics for the network. The ocean is the heart of our planet - providing 50% of our oxygen and 33% of our food, regulating our climate, and sustaining countless species, including us. Please watch our interview with Gary Stuart of Zapped click here.

POLITICS: JD Vance champions tech imperialism in Europe The European Union needs to defend its sovereignty and end its dependence on US tech monopolies

SMART METERS NEW JERSEY: New bill looks to fight NJ electricity cost hikes| https://nj1015.com/new-bill-looks-to-fight-nj-electricity-cost-hikes/ ⚡ Electric rates set to skyrocket by at least 17% in June ⚡ New bill would stop utilities from passing on cost of new smart meters ⚡ Lawmakers also want more transparency from electric companies A group of New Jersey lawmakers wants to help homes and businesses facing massive electric rate hikes. The bill unveiled on Tuesday follows last week's announcement from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities that monthly bills will increase by up to 20.20% on June 1. One bill would stop utilities from charging customers to make up the cost of installing new smart meters. New Jersey utilities have been rolling out smart meters for several years. They say smart meters will let customers track their electricity usage more effectively while allowing utilities to respond to outages quickly. PSE&G customers who opt out of having a smart meter installed are charged $12 a month. The monthly opt-out fee for JCP&L customers is higher at $15. Now, three Republicans from Ocean County want to stop utilities from also charging ratepayers who have smart meters. The concern is that utilities are installing smart meters and then passing along the cost of installation to their customers. Utilities have previously denied any correlation between higher energy costs and smart meters. The sister bills (S-4096 and A-5299) would allow the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to fine utilities if it's found they are passing that cost along to ratepayers. The bill would also stop utilities from disconnecting service to customers who can't pay their bills within six months of a hike of 5% or more. Still, some residents have reported spikes in their electric bills since their smart meters were installed, according to Senator Carmen Amato, Jr., Assemblyman Brian Rumpf and Assemblyman Gregory Myhre.

SPACE: Elon Musk recommends that the International Space Station be deorbited ASAP “There is very little incremental utility. Let’s go to Mars."

SUPPY CHAIN, METALS, POLITICS, TRADE WAR: Metals Crucial to Clean Energy Are Getting Caught Up in the US–China Trade War After a Chinese export ban, can the US get gallium and germanium from Canada—or will tariffs get in the way?

WARFARE SPACE UK: Space Watch UK Military Space Plans VIDEO Exposed: The UK Government's Military Space Plans (And How to Stop Them) Our new video, produced by activist filmmaker Eva McQuade, premiered at our day conference this afternoon.In it, we expose the UK government’s moves to expand its military space programme, and the role of the UK in an increasingly commercialised, corporate space industry. The military use of space poses untold threats to peace, security, and the health of the planet. Help us Keep Space for Peace