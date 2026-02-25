Several colleagues from the UK reached out this week with article links and encouragement for Americans. Local communities have been successfully blocking mast (tower) applications, including recently in Bishopston, near Swansea, South Wales” as reported here: ‘Excessive and intrusive’ 5G mast plans blocked” The UK is where the smartphone free childhood movement exploded, and momentum continues on a variety of fronts. Many thanks for all the contributions.

From our UK Colleagues: Write to Dr. Ellie at Mail on Sunday Paper

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM: UK’s ACHES ADULT, CHILD, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUPPORT -UK WEEKLY NEWS SUMMARY: ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack February 23, 2026 Microwave Radiation: Havana Syndrome, EMR Syndrome; A Terrible Addiction – Facebook CEO in Court; ACHES: Say No to Digital ID; Is EMR from cell towers and wireless causing a diabetes epidemic?

AI: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes AI is being used as a scapegoat for recent mass layoffs

AI: Neural Foundry’s Newsletter Elon Musk Rages Against Anthropic Musk’s Sudden Twitter Barrage Reveals Who He Really Fears in the AI Race

AI POLITICS: AXIOS Top ‘28 Dems retreat on AI — huge sign of rising backlash The AI backpedaling has begun: 2028 Democratic contenders who bet big on data centers are suddenly retreating amid a growing voter revolt.

AI: “No one elected us”: Anthropic’s CEO says AI guardrails can’t be CEO-led

AI: RIGHT TO REPAIR: Tech Firms Strand Digital Art And Artists As They Pivot To AI A decade ago, augmented reality (AR) technology was promoted as the future for visual artists. Today, that technology has been abandoned leaving artists and artwork stranded.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Turns out Generative AI was a scam Or at least very very far from what it has been cracked up to be

AI: Paul Kingsnorth Writers Against AI A Manifesto I’m calling this the Writers Against AI campaign. It is built on a simple three-point manifesto. To support the campaign, a writer must make three pledges:

I will not use AI in my work as a writer.

I will not support writers who use AI in their work.

I will support writers, illustrators, editors and others in related fields whose work is entirely human-made.

Choose your story. Take your stand



AI: GUARDIAN Europeans are dangerously reliant on US tech. Now is a good time to build our own

The French judge Nicolas Guillou knows exactly how deep Europe’s dependence on US tech is. Guillou and his colleagues at the international criminal court are under US sanctions. They can no longer use e-commerce, book hotels online or hire a car. Their home smart devices ignore them. Credit cards from European banks no longer function, because Europe has still not developed its own EU-wide payments system, so most electronic purchases go through Visa and Mastercard. Converting euros to foreign currencies is extraordinarily difficult because everything passes through dollars. Living in Europe is no protection against Donald Trump bricking your digital life.

This dependence is not limited to mod-cons. Last year, the chairman of the Danish parliament’s defence committee said that he regretted his part in Denmark’s decision to buy US-made F-35 fighter jets: “I can easily imagine a situation where the USA will demand Greenland from Denmark and will threaten to deactivate our weapons and let Russia attack us when we refuse. Buying American weapons is a security risk that we can not run.” He is not alone. Spain has abandoned plans to buy F-35s.

Perhaps the danger should have been clear a decade ago when it was revealed that US spies routinely record the phone calls of millions of Europeans and bug the phones of European leaders []The US tech sector looks like an asset now, but it is also a potential liability, because of its sheer dominance of the US economy, and because Trump’s voters do not share his love for it. Europe can attack that vulnerability, and in doing so shatter Trump’s support.

For now, though, Europe still outsources the machinery and plumbing of its democracy, commerce and military to US tech firms. This has, in effect, handed Trump a kill switch that Europeans should fear.

Before the US president makes his next demand, before his agents further undermine Europe’s democracy, the leaders of Europe should make clear that they will not fall on their knees. They will rise. And build.



AI: UK INDEPENDENT Meta’s AI facial recognition glasses plan ‘will put women at risk’

AI: UK INDEPENDENT Teenagers concerned about AI being used to create photos of them

AI: PARIS MARX DISCONNECT Sam Altman’s anti-human worldview OpenAI CEO downgrades humanity in pursuit of goal to merge with computers



BROADBAND: INDUSTRY Cellular Backup for Broadband

Amazon announced a new device that offers broadband backup for broadband outages. The new device is the eero Signal , which is an add-on to Amazon’s eero WiFi system that will automatically connect a customer to cellular broadband any time the primary broadband connection fails.

For now, the device works with 4G and retails for $99.99. For the purchase price, a customer gets the device plus six months of backup service. After that, there is an annual $99.99 subscription. A 5G version of the products is coming soon that will have a $199.99 annual subscription fee. In both cases, the customer also has to have an eero subscription, which can cost as much as $9.99 per month or $99.99 for a year



CHILDREN: Jean M. Twenge from Generation Tech Phones at school: Less learning, more loneliness Laptops aren’t great either

[]A recent analysis found that American teens spend more than an hour using their phones during the school day , and almost none of that time is spent on educational activities. Instead, teens scroll through social media, watch videos, and play games. Some take videos of their peers without permission, or sneak off to the bathroom to watch TikToks. []Thus, teens are spending about 20% of their time at school not focusing on schoolwork or talking to their peers. That may be one reason why s tandardized test scores in math, reading, and science have declined since 2012 and why students have increasingly reported feeling lonely at school . Electronic devices are both distracting in the classroom and isolating in the lunchroom. What impact does that have on teens’ learning and on their mental health?



CHILDREN INSPIRATION: Enthralling Little Minds With Nature How to encourage children to take up natural history hobbies

CHILDREN: AFTER BABEL The Parenting Trap How Modern Parenting Is Making Adolescence Harder

CHILDREN: REPOST; SCHOOL OF THE UNCOMFORMED From Feeding Moloch to ‘Digital Minimalism’ Child sacrifice, kicking the chair, and forming digital detox community

In one of my first posts From Feeding Moloch to Digital Minimalism , I pointed out that by immersing children in the virtual, we are submitting them to a deeply dehumanizing way of lifE []We may believe that we have moved beyond submitting children to such abhorrent circumstances, but I would suggest that we have merely turned the circumstances inward. Our children are suffering, not because of inhumane physical labour, but because of the increasingly inhumane conditions bred by their digital existence. We have created for them an environment that has removed them from reality mentally, socially, and physically.”



CHILDREN: SOCIAL MEDIA LAWSUIT: Will the ‘tobacco trials’ come back to haunt tech giants? (INCLUDES IMAGES OF PARENTS HOLDING PICTURES OF THEIR DECEASED CHILDREN ON COURTHOUSE STEPS)

AND

EHT Reports: Screen Addiction Litigation Spreads

AND

CHD Zuckerberg Grilled Over Instagram Strategies Allegedly Designed to Addict Kids and Teens

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES: SAYER JI Epstein, DARPA, and Gates: How Private Networks Shaped Pandemic Technologies Part 8 of a Series: Inside the overlapping philanthropy, defense research, and biotech relationships revealed in the Epstein Files

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES:

Dr. Robert W. Malone Book Review: 22 Cells In Nuremberg A Psychiatrist Examines the Nazi Criminals Dr. Douglas M. Kelly’s psychological analysis that drives Sony Pictures’ Groundbreaking Docudrama

22 Cells in Nuremberg is essential reading for anyone interested in the psychological, historical, or political dimensions of the Nazi period and its aftermath. It is not primarily a book about the Holocaust itself, nor about the mechanics of the trial. It is a book about human character, specifically about what kinds of human character produce atrocity when given the right conditions, and about how those conditions can emerge in any society, including ostensibly healthy ones.

Kelley’s central argument, that the Nazi leaders were not monsters but ordinary men of deficient conscience and overweening ambition, operating within a political culture that had been systematically conditioned to follow them, was controversial in 1947 and remains uncomfortable today. It demands something harder than horror. It demands recognition.

For a work written in the immediate shadow of the war, it is remarkably clear-eyed, restrained in its claims, and disturbing in its implications. Nearly eighty years later, those implications have not faded.



CONSUMERS: Subscription Exodus: Consumers Are Fleeing ‘Digital Overload’ Email marketers, we’re sorry to have to tell you that email remains the type of subscription people most want to escape. But email isn’t alone having to contend with people opting out, Profit Engine has determined the 10 most Googled “how to unsubscribe” phrases that signal subscription burnout. Here is the full paraphrased listing [] What does all this mean? “People are hitting a breaking point with digital overload,” Jason explains. “The data shows a real desire to reclaim time and headspace from services that promised to make life easier but ended up adding to the noise.”

CONSUMERS/LIFESTYLE: Why tech is suddenly being designed to help us disconnect

One of the more unsettling findings came out of a study from the University of Texas at Austin that looked at something deceptively simple: what happens when your phone is nearby, even if you’re not using it. []The result was clear. The closer the phone was, the worse people performed. Not because it buzzed. Not because anyone checked it. Just because it was there. The explanation is both obvious and uncomfortable. Part of your brain is quietly working to ignore the phone. You’re not thinking about it consciously, but you’re still spending mental energy keeping it out of focus. That effort comes from the same limited pool you use to think, reason, and stay on task. In other words, attention isn’t just being distracted. It’s being taxed.



DATA CENTERS: America turns against AI data centers []By the end of 2025, more than 4,000 data centers were operating in the US, with nearly 3,000 more planned or under construction, according to the American Edge Project. Between March and June last year alone, activists and local officials delayed or blocked $98 billion worth of proposed projects, according to Data Center Watch. A November Morning Consult survey found that 41% of voters support banning AI data centers near where they live — up from 37% the previous month. Opposition to a ban declined over the same period.

EHS STUDY: What 286 People Taught Us About Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Disclaimer - my QUITE grumpy objections:

“EFEIA Foundation” “Not fear or avoidance but smart solutions” did a survey about EHS A mixed bag?

AND EFEIA: The Archetype Question and EHS - by Patricia Burke EFEIA might be barking up the wrong tree, and Some Alternatives

EMF SOLUTIONS; Norman James from Norman’s Substack Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) in the Work Environment . A Comprehensive Practical Guide for Sufferers Who Must Drive for Work

I received a detailed message from a reader — describing symptoms that I recognise completely from my own experience: head pressure building in the car, bladder urgency near WiFi, relief the moment she gets away from the source. The subscriber drives 12 hours a day for work and has no choice about the company car or the company phone. I want to answer properly, because what she is dealing with is not in her head, it is in the physics. Everything below applies equally to anyone in the same situation.

A note before you read on: this article draws on my own research and experience, and some of the product and technical recommendations below have been verified with the help of AI research tools.



FIBER: Fiber-Connected Communities: Clinton and Camanche Now Powered by ImOn Communications’ 100% Fiber Internet

I asked one of my favorite emf consultants: WHAT do you think about this trend?

Keith wrote: Fiber can be the best way, from an EMF perspective, to access the internet—provided it is true FTTH (fiber to the home). That means no intentional emitters of pulse-modulated RF radiation are deployed near the residence as part of the last-mile delivery, and the light-to-electrical transition—performed by the optical network terminal (ONT)—occurs inside the home.

Even so, all ONTs are electrically active devices. They contain switching power supplies and high-frequency digital circuitry, and therefore can generate unintentional intermediate-frequency emissions. For that reason, placement matters. Consider proximity to occupants, the potential for conducted emissions traveling on Ethernet cabling, and the possibility of dirty electricity coupling into the home’s electrical infrastructure.

The best FTTH installations also avoid metallic-armored fiber. In North America, because the electrical distribution system allows current flow through the earth, metallic infrastructure components have the capacity to conduct current. This can create unpredictable AC magnetic fields or conducted emission pathways. For those seeking the lowest possible exposure environment, fully dielectric (non-metallic) fiber is preferable.

All that said, if ImOn is delivering true FTTH—and not a hybrid system that relies on neighborhood wireless or distributed RF emitters—it could be a very positive development for local communities, provided the ONT is electrically well-behaved and does not introduce forced RF exposures inside the home.



FIRES; Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Brother can you spare an extra $40,000.00 Contributor Sandra Lambe []In addition to the problems encountered with the Insurance Companies telling their insureds they did not have enough coverage to pay for the damages, the Eaton residents have now been hit with the reality of facing an additional $20,000 to $40,000 bill for connecting the electrical lines to their homes. The lines are being placed underground to aid in the prevention of further damage in the event of another fire.

HAVANA SYNDROME: TARGERED JUSTICE Grokipedia liberates truth on Havana Syndrome (DISCLAIMER I have not found TJ to be as useful of a resource as others, and in this post readers are also invited to set an alarm on their cellphone in order to participate in a prayer/intention, when IMO they could be looking at cellphone effects, but I am not in charge of the world)

Something entirely new has emerged since Grokipedia.com site had been launched on October 27, 2025. Truth-seeking Grok xAI started accepting fact-based edits to its Havana Syndrome page, even when it contradicted the official narrative, which demonstrably changed the content and the tone of this page, for everyone to see: https://grokipedia.com/page/Havana_syndrome As a result: Wikipedia’s Havana Syndrome page is still held hostage by Intelligence and Institutional narratives.

Grokipedia liberates the evidence, presents current findings, including re-analysis of NIH findings, Civilian Registry Update, and exposes intel narratives contradicting scientific facts.





HEALTH: Norman James The 2 AM Wake-Up Pattern: EMF Triggers, Rain Dampening, and the Hidden Mold Connection A Personal Case Study in Environmental Sleep Disruption

HEALTH GARY NULL: Wikipedia: The Failed Experiment to Democratize Knowledge Wikipedia Is a Failed Experiment — And It’s Causing Real Harm to Human Health When a platform is treated globally as the first-stop authority for knowledge, and when that platform is structurally incapable of accountability, the corruption of its content becomes the corruption of public understanding. That corruption becomes policy. And in the realm of medicine and health, it becomes something far worse.

HEALTH: A Midwestern Doctor from The Forgotten Side of Medicine The Year in Review: MAHA’s Wins, DMSO Discoveries, and the Window We Can’t Lose February’s Open Thread

HEALTH: Five theories about the staggering rise of cancer in the under-50s includes nighttime blue light exposure

HEALTH: Doctors thought my brain tumour was ‘health anxiety’

HEALTH/NOT HEALTH: WIRED Review: CurrentBody LED Hair Growth Helmet Bluetooth-enabled with a comfortable design, this FDA-cleared red-light helmet makes you look like an astronaut and helps spur hair growth. But don’t expect results overnight. (what about investigating why people are losing their hair?)

INSPIRATION: How to prepare for the next decade A guide to preparing for the most destabilizing chapter in human history

LEGAL: USA Interior claws back NEPA regs (NEPA | National Environmental Policy Act)

NATURE: The Power Couple Filtering EMF like a Tree Stetzer | 6G | Detox

Just as the leaves of trees filter out more intense solar wavelengths such as ultraviolet, they also partially absorb artificial frequencies from the cellular communication network. This is why springtime can give us more shielding from cell towers and millimeter wave frequencies from 5G, as the added foliage and water content of trees can block these shorter wavelengths.

Many telecom providers’ propagation models don’t take vegetation into account, which could be a problem for the rollout of the 5G network. This is also why 6G, an even shorter wavelength, is being introduced. The 6G rollout will use conductive and reflective surfaces such as mirrors, stop signs, and stainless steel appliances, to conduct radio waves throughout our environment, so that trees stand less of a chance of getting in the way.



POLITICS GUARDIAN: The splinternet: how online shutdowns are getting cheaper and easier to impose Iran has shown how plausible blackouts now are, with far-reaching consequences for the internet as we know it

SPACE msn Elon Musk is betting big on data centers in space, but OpenAI’s Sam Altman just gave his ‘ridiculous’ idea a reality check: ‘How hard it is to… Elon Musk‘s ambitious plan to deploy massive data centers in orbit is drawing sharp criticism from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who dismissed the idea as “ridiculous” — at least for now — citing steep costs and logistical nightmares.

Musk’s Million-Unit Ambition Musk’s proposal envisions building up to one million solar-powered data centers in space. The effort is reportedly tied to Musk’s broader AI ambitions, potentially integrating capabilities from SpaceX and his AI venture xAI. SpaceX acquired xAI earlier this month.

Each data center would be 31 miles long and operate more than 310 miles above the Earth’s surface, according to SpaceX’s application filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

The pitch: orbital facilities could tap uninterrupted solar power and bypass Earth’s grid constraints, a growing concern as AI workloads surge and energy demand from terrestrial data centers spikes.

SPACE INSPIRATION: DO THE MATH Bus Driver on Mars

If someone wants to live on Mars, don’t skip over the word “live.” What is it to live? What is Life? Life is ecology. Life does not exist in a vacuum—as individually-wrapped separable units—but in a contextually-rich, interlocking web with a loooong evolutionary heritage that has proven itself over deep time. Trying to live on Mars without the first clue about how Life lives is very much like aiming to be chief neurosurgeon without the first clue about the actual job: instead focused only on how we might get there.

To live outside of one’s ecological context—and in fact where no ecology of any relevance exists—would require somehow creating a suitable ecology, or borrowing a sufficiently-complete subset of an existing one that can tolerate a completely novel setting for which the beings are not adapted. We have zero idea how to do either (upcoming post), and much less to show in terms of demonstration.



SPACE: Disagreement Persists on Satellite use of Millimeter Wave Spectrum Satellite companies want easier access, while carriers say that could upend licenses they purchased.



SPACE: THE FIRST SPOTLESS DAYS SINCE 2022: After 4 years of non-stop sunspot activity, the face of the sun is suddenly blank--no sunspots. The first spotless days since 2022 herald the distant approach of a new Solar Minimum. https://spaceweather.com

SURVEILLANCE: PC MAGAZINE Is there any point in resisting face scanning? Yep. And you should

SURVEILLANCE: Big tech still dreams of mass surveillance — now people are pushing back

SURVEILLANCE/FLOCK: THE POWER COUPLE: PUBLIC BACKLASH AGAINST BIG BROTHER

Friday, February 27 3 p.m. ET: Arthur Firstenberg Memorial. See the lovely tribute from MA4SafeTechnology here New Mexicans for Utility Safety invites everyone to honor the first anniversary of the passing of Arthur Firstenberg. Please join in to hear and/or share stories of his life and work.

Friday, February 27th, 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time/3:00 p.m. Eastern

505 Camino de los Marquez, Santa Fe, NM

Zoom ID: 229 620 4616 Password: 1950

Our condolences to our South African colleagues honoring the life and work of EMF activist Tracey Lee Dorny, more to follow.