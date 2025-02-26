I AM NEARLY SPEECHLESS OVER THIS ONE: We Tested It! Starlink Mini in Motion and EMF Levels - This individual is discussing installing a Starlink Mini inside the car on the sunroof, or on top of the car (see the suction cups!)…takes speed readings while driving on auto-pilot….and ends by advertising a tin-foil hat for those worried about health. A colleague noted that the meter he used is incapable of measuring StarLink uplink emissions, (this is beyond my paygrade) but I do like the landline phone on his desk. I posted a comment asking him to give the specs for the meter he used. (It is a bit heartbreaking to venture outside the informed community) Safety expert? Not.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: FUTURISM AI Linked to Growing Cancer Risk AI's cost just keeps climbing. []Packed full of hardware to process AI queries, these data centers put out forest-melting levels of heat as they suck the life out of local energy grids and water tables to meet demand. They're incredibly noisy as well — pumping incessant mechanical sounds into quiet neighborhoods and driving away wildlife. And unfortunately, the public cost of AI doesn't end there. New research by academics at UC Riverside and Caltech is warning that AI data centers are also taking a massive toll on human health, in the form of diseases like cancer and asthma. The study, which hasn't yet been peer-reviewed, looked at the production output of AI hardware over the past five years, found that air pollution resulting from AI development could cause as many as 1,300 premature cancer and asthma deaths per year by 2030. That's on top of a cost approaching nearly $20 billion a year from the collective burden of health treatment, missing wages, and lower school attendance as a result of diseases caused by AI runoff. In 2023 alone, the total cost of AI-connected illness was $1.5 billion, the paper found, in an eye-watering 20 percent increase from 2022. The issue of air pollution is easy to overlook, because in most cases, the data centers are powered by local coal burning plants, which tend to be disproportionately located near low-income and working-class communities. It also seems wherever they go, AI data centers drive up the local cost of electricity, saddling their host communities with a burden not shared by the rest of the country, let alone by Silicon Valley or big tech's Wall Street investors. And though households living closest to AI centers and power plants face the most immediate health issues, there's no telling how far the consequences of big tech's sky-high power use will spread. "Unlike carbon emissions, the health impacts caused by a data center in one region cannot be offset by cleaner air elsewhere," UC Riverside researcher Shaolei Ren told Ars Technica of the findings. AI's air pollution impacts can be best summarized like the nuclear meltdown of Chernobyl — the deadly toxins spread far and wide with no respect for distance, affecting those in, around, and far away from the actual data center itself. [] The authors of the study recommend tech companies adopt standard reporting procedures for air pollution and public health resulting from AI runoff — something the immensely profitable ventures are unlikely to do willingly. [] With the AI market set to inflate to $900 billion by 2026, communities are beginning to ask who's really paying the cost for big tech's lucrative gambit — and how much computer power we truly need to build a better world. [] More on AI data centers: Microsoft Backing Out of Expensive New Data Centers After Its CEO Expressed Doubt About AI Value

AI: FUTURISM Microsoft CEO Admits That AI Is Generating Basically No Value "The real benchmark is: the world growing at 10 percent."

AUTOMOBILES EINAR NORWAY: Questions about radiation in cars, in headsets and a little more…

BROADBAND INDUSTRY; Vermont, Ohio Networks Prove Municipal Broadband Pays for Itself A grassroots effort to bring broadband to rural Vermont now boasts more than $1 billion a year in revenue.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: The Cost of Overbuilding Some big ISPs have big plans for more fiber expansion The expansion plan by AT&T perplexes me. Jeff McElfresh, AT&T’s chief operating officer was quoted in Fierce Network in December saying that the company has 29 million fiber passings at the end of 2024 and plans to grow to 50 million by the end of 2029.It seems likely to me that the 29 million existing fiber passings were mostly done in neighborhoods with the lowest costs in the AT&T footprint. In my own city I’ve driven around and looked at AT&T’s claimed fiber passings, and most are overlashed onto copper wires. I assume AT&T has been using an expansion metric that considers the availability of overlashing plus the density of homes. Over the years I’ve heard many folks who believe that the big ISPs build strictly based on demographics – and perhaps that is the third part of the AT&T equation on where to build. But I see AT&T fiber in neighborhoods with huge homes as well those with small bungalows. At least in this city, it looks like construction cost is more important than demographics. Every overbuilder has its own business model and a target construction cost. I know smaller overbuilders who say they can’t make a business case if construction costs are more than $3,000 per passing. For years, AT&T and Verizon touted overbuilding costs below $1,000 per passing. It seems to me that for AT&T to meet its target of 50 million passings it is now willing to spend more per passing than in the past. Perhaps that willingness is based on the success the company has in converting customers to fiber in overbuilt neighborhoods. It also seems likely that the company is banking on the economy of scale savings from increasing the size of the fiber business. AT&T now has a new motivation, which is to cut folks off copper to cut down on maintenance and backoffice costs. Maybe the net savings from shutting down copper networks is the new factor in the AT&T metrics for where to build fiber. Only AT&T knows the details behind its decision to expand rapidly. I find it interesting that the company is suddenly willing to build fiber in neighborhoods that were not in its plans just a few years ago.

CHILDREN YOUTH SCREENAGERS Introducing Boosting Bravery! ‍Boosting Bravery is a free peer-to-peer or peer-to-near-peer skills-building mental wellness club that aims to provide students with knowledge and practical skills to thrive in their online and offline lives. The program can be run as part of an existing peer-to-peer program or as a standalone initiative. Over the course of eight weeks, students meet weekly and, using the provided materials, guide each other through discussions and activities on a variety of topics.

CHILDREN GUARDIAN; Parents are desperate to protect kids on social media. Why did the US let a safety bill die? The Kids Online Safety act passed the Senate 91-to-3 but died in the House. Advocates on both sides say they won’t give up

CHILDREN: The Anxious Generation Team, Support for phone-free policies is growing Over 25 states are considering phone-free schools legislation during their state sessions. (You can track progress in your state here or send this model bill to your state representatives.) Around the globe, countries like Brazil, Greece, France, Australia, and Ecuador are introducing new regulations. The UK has been playing a leading role. Last week, Jon joined hundreds of school leaders in an event hosted by Sophie Windsor, patron of School-Home Support in the UK, and actor Hugh Grant to discuss the role of screens in schools — from smartphones to education technology — and what we can do about it. []In this private event hosted by Sophie Windsor, patron of School-Home Support in the UK, Jonathan Haidt goes over the massive developmental shift children have gone through since 2012, when smartphones became ubiquitous — a shift he calls "the phone-based childhood." Actor Hugh Grant shares his frustration trying to keep his children off devices, including ed tech (school-issued devices). We also hear from Swedish Education Minister Johan Pehrson about the Swedish government's agenda to reduce screen time both at school and after school, despite accusations of being "against the modern world." Now the Swedish public is aligned on the need to reduce screen time for kids and teens. Jon's presentation covers:

the youth mental health crisis, the effects of smartphones and social media on children and teens

the manyfold effects of a phone-based life

the 4 norms (plus a proposed 5th norm, rethinking ed tech in classrooms)

policy recommendations, including phone-free schools and how to implement them (full school day)

Jon thanks Sophie Winkleman for her continued support of children's wellbeing. See also her talk at ARC, Feb 18, 2025.

Watch the video to hear:

Personal accounts from Sophie Windsor and Hugh Grant about their attempts to keep their own children off of personal and school-issued devices

Swedish Education Minister, Johan Pehrson, shares about Sweden’s world leading regulation on EdTech

Jon Haidt presents research on how EdTech contributes to the phone-based childhood and his recommendation for what we can do about it: delay one-to-one devices and screens in primary schools

CHILDREN INSPIRATION: WALDORF TODAY Rekindling the Courage to Heal: What are the Behaviors of Our Children and Adolescents Telling Us? Addressing Urgent Needs through Anthroposophic Medical and Psychological Insights (STEINER) Recently, I spoke with a teacher who shared with me that as soon as the children leave their more sleepy states of consciousness, they tend to become embroiled in a tech and social media environment that, within a very short time frame, becomes the emotional source of their newly emerging social life. Some children can withstand this powerful unifier, and others fall more deeply into this captivity of nervous system overload. The continuum that moves from dependency on the environment as spiritual nourishment to the adolescent's ability to feel safe within themselves can be seen as a great soul-breathing process. Each child and adolescent has their soul landscape to traverse.

All behaviors that we perceive are open windows to this landscape.

DATA CENTERS: Microsoft canceled some of its data center leases.

EMF SCIENCE: CHD NIH Redacts Nearly 2,500 Pages of Records on Wireless Radiation Studies The NIH refuses to reveal nearly 2,500 pages of records related to the National Toxicology Program’s decision to shut down its research on how wireless radiation affects human health, according to an investigation by The Defender. Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D., The Defender, February 25, 2025 Devra Davis, Ph.D., MPH, a toxicologist and epidemiologist who reviewed CHD’s FOIA results, said that watching the demise of the NTP’s wireless radiation research has been like “watching a train wreck in slow motion.” Davis served on the NTP’s board of scientific counselors in the 1980s when it launched. She is the founding director of the Board on Environmental Studies and Toxicology of the U.S. National Research Council at the National Academy of Sciences. “There were well-thought-out research plans that recognized the compelling need for this research,” Davis said. “The question is who made the decision to pull the plug on this, because the rationale for doing that was pretty flimsy.” Davis added, “The worst thing that happens in times like these is that people start to censor themselves and stop doing work that might prove controversial and affect powerful interests.”

Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series investigating why the U.S. government ended studies on the biological effects of wireless radiation. Part 1 covered the expert opinion of John Bucher, Ph.D.

FCC: EHT: Ohio Lawmakers: Letters to the FCC on its Outdated Wireless Radiation Exposure Limits Several Ohio lawmakers have written the FCC regarding its wireless radiation human exposure limits, unchanged since 1996. FCC limits have come under fire as the FCC has not responded to a federal court mandate to explain how its limits for cell tower radiation and the radio-frequency radiation from wireless networks and devices are protective. Residents across the nation are increasingly alarmed at the proliferation of cell towers near homes and schools. Numerous studies have linked cell tower radiation to health effects. Hundreds of scientists are calling for caution.The 2021 U.S Court of Appeals for District of Columbia Circuit judgment in Environmental Health Trust et al. v the FCC found the FCC’s refusal to update its 1996 limits to be “arbitrary and capricious” because it ignored the science on children’s vulnerability, on long term exposure, on non cancer impacts such as damage to memory and sperm, on environmental impacts (birds, bees trees etc) and the hundreds of testimonies submitted by people reporting injuries. Here are the letters:

FCC: Fischer to Chair Senate Telecommunications Subcommittee Panel oversees the Federal Communications Commission and National Telecommunications and Information Administration WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2025 – Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) has been named the new Chairman of the Subcommittee on Telecommunications and Media, a post that comes with oversight of the Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

ENERGY UTILITIES RI: Proposed Study Commission Would Examine Whether State-Owned Utilities Are Feasible Alternative Rhode Island Energy’s parent company, the Pennsylvania-based PPL Corp., came under scrutiny recently when it posted earnings of $888 million for last year, up from $740 million in 2023. That news prompted Cotter to introduce additional legislation to cut the allowable profit margin of Rhode Island Energy to 4%. Garcia called the bill to cap the company’s profit “unconstitutional” and said the company was focused on lowering everyday costs whenever possible.

FAA: TECHNOCRACY NEWS :Musk Deploys Starlink To Upgrade FAA National Airspace System Bloomberg reported that Elon Musk’s SpaceX subsidiary, Starlink, is preparing to deploy terminals nationwide to upgrade the Federal Aviation Administration’s national airspace system. Musk responded to the report on X, indicating that the current ground-based internet, managed by Verizon, “is not working and so is putting air travelers at serious risk.”

HAVANA: ‘It’s Outrageous’: Rubio Weighs In On Biden Admin Dismissing Havana Syndrome Victims The Biden administration assessed in 2023 that a foreign adversary were not behind the alleged attacks. The attacks were initially thought to have first started in 2016 in Havana, Cuba, and include a range of neurological symptoms, including intense headaches that erupt instantly, loss of balance, memory problems, and numerous hearing issues. In some cases, the neurological damage lasted years or was permanent and forced those who were attacked to retire. []“Have directed energy weapons been used against U.S. Government personnel?” Herridge asked. “I do not believe – and the conclusions that we’ve seen in the past, and I think evidence and time will prove me correct – that these things happened by accident, that these things were a result of mass hysteria or some pre-existing conditions,” Rubio said. []“But I have met some of these people, I’ve interacted with them for years, and I can’t explain every case, but I think there are most definitely cases where there is no logical explanation other than the fact that some external mechanism caused them to suffer brain injuries that in many cases looked like they were hit over the head with a baseball bat or assaulted somewhere,” he continued. “We can’t ignore that.” He said that those who were “harmed in the service of our country … deserve our ongoing support, not to be – not being accused of things like mass hysteria.” []he said that the Biden administration’s insinuation that they were faking their symptoms was “outrageous.” “And I don’t know what the intent was behind that, but ultimately this State Department is going to be transparent with them,” he said. “Anything we know, they will know.” “And in the meantime, we are going to assume the worst and we’re going to treat them as if they were victims,” he concluded. “No matter what, we’re going to treat them as they were people that were harmed by serving our country overseas.”

HEALTH EMF EHT: EHT Vice President Dr. Robert Brown's Blood Study Featured in Coverage Around the World Dr. Brown's newly released study demonstrating the impact of cell phone radiation on human blood has been featured in scientific publications around the globe — from Sweden to the UK to Switzerland — including an interview with our vice president of Scientific Research and Clinical Affairs published in EMR Australia. You can keep up with all of the ongoing coverage about this groundbreaking study at our dedicated science page. https://ehtrust.org/science/environmental-health-trust-rouleaux-project/

HEALTH: DR. STILLMAN DMSO for Brain Health How we used DMSO to help our son recover from his brain injury

HEALTH OT: Utah Set to Become First State to End Water Fluoridation for All Residents If Gov. Spencer Cox signs a bill passed late last week, the state will end community water fluoridation. The new law also will give pharmacists new authority to prescribe fluoride supplement pills

INSPIRATION/CONTEMPLATION: Do the math Trapped in our heads The Great Escape To a bat, it’s hilarious that you could walk face-first into a brick wall in the dark. How utterly dumb! To a penguin, it’s inconceivable that you’d be too dense to pick out your own child among a wailing crowd of thousands simply by their cries. To a fish, not only are you capable of drowning in water of almost any depth, but you are oblivious to electrical impulses from the movements of predatory fish around you. To a dog, the fact that you can’t smell your way home makes you a total bonehead. Birds note that you’re so directionally-challenged that you are prone to walking in circles in woods or a fog—ignorant of the magnetic field that pervades their awareness. To an amoeba, your lack of ability to perceive chemical gradients is unthinkably insane. To a tree, it’s clear you don’t know the first thing about when its safe this year to put out leaf buds, or how to negotiate the delicacies of nutrient exchange with a mycorrhizal network. These plants and animals know a boatload of tricks, about which we haven’t the foggiest clue. The proof is in the pudding.” You see, brain-thought is only one of many ways to be clever and amazing. But it’s the one to which we assign primary—or even sole—value.

INSPIRATION: BBILAN — 2025-02-27 Evolutionary Conversation - Challenging The Separation Hypothesis Announcing February 27, 2025 • 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm PST

Evolutionary Conversation Challenging The Separation Hypothesis — Stopping Time, Synchronicity, Paying Forward, and Other Practical Miracles If you have not already registered for the 2025 Evolutionary Conversation Series, you can do so HERE.

LEGISLATION: Smart Meter Science NOW: MA Bill Action and idea for other states: Include EMF/RF injuries in Public Health Reporting - Counting Counts Contact your legislators: HD.1135 An Act recognizing EMS as a disease dangerous to the public health, requiring inclusion in MAVEN; Start counting the injuries. Forward thinking Massachusetts residents have proposed a strategy to address risks, including those caused by the imminent installation of new electric meters: collect the data regarding health harm. The mechanism is already in place - Local Boards of Health.

MAIL: US MAIL SERVICE From A to Arbitration Save Our Service! A joint effort between the Concerned Letter Carriers and From A to Arbitration, our goal is to educate and inform about the strengths of the postal service today, and show how privatization or restructuring would be detrimental to postal workers, the government, the American public, and our delivery infrastructure as we know it today.

MEDIA: AXIOS The White House will begin deciding which media outlets will have access to certain meetings and events — decisions that the press has made for itself for a century. "Legacy outlets who have participated in the press pool for decades will still be allowed to join ... but we will also be offering the privilege to well-deserving outlets, who have never been allowed to share in this awesome responsibility," she said. The independent White House Correspondents' Association has managed the press pool until now.

SCIENCE: Lethal Greed: How Corporate Manipulation of Science and Regulation Makes People Sick Scientists launch a new research center to study what they say is now a leading disease risk factor: corporations. []The new center will foster collaborations among scientists who study industry tactics to hide the harms of their products, taking advantage of UC San Francisco’s Industry Documents Library. The library, started to provide permanent access to millions of internal tobacco industry materials released through litigation, now curates collections of documents across the opioid, drug, chemical, food and fossil fuel industries. []A Window into Product-Defense Tactics [] The center will harness the intellectual firepower of scholars and pioneers in the study of industry bias and the “commercial determinants of health” to build on groundbreaking research uncovering industry tactics to manipulate science, delay regulations and hide evidence of harm to defend their profit margins. “If you look at a whole body of research on a particular topic, you’ll see that the industry-sponsored studies differ in their results and conclusions [from] the non-industry ones,” said Lisa Bero, chief scientist at the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. “And they differ in a way that makes an industry’s product look more favorable, either less harmful or, in the case of drugs, more effective.” For years, Bero and her colleagues detected this “funding effect.” But when they presented the evidence to regulators or policymakers, companies would insist that the studies they financed used the same methods as independent studies. Scholars have the longest history of documenting these tactics from studying the tobacco industry. Ultimately, the center aims to help people and policymakers see corporations as risk factors. “If we’re really going to address the major risk factors of disease,” Woodruff said, “we have to address how corporations are causing disease.”

SPACE TRASH Related to NASA, SpaceX, and The Space Race -DEEP DIVE BY 1440 MEDIA: Space Trash Where Space Trash Comes From[] Space trash consists of pieces of satellites, rockets, and other spacecraft, and comes in many sizes. The vast majority of the debris is tiny—estimates suggest there are more than 100 million pieces of space trash larger than one millimeter but smaller than one centimeter, such as flecks of paint that have chipped off a spacecraft. There are also roughly 1 million objects between one and 10 centimeters and more than 35,000 items larger than 10 centimeters. See a visualization of the problem here. The amount of space trash is also increasing. NASA estimates that the destruction of a Chinese spacecraft in 2007 and the collision of an American and Russian spacecraft in 2009 increased the amount of large orbital debris in LEO by approximately 70%. Virtually all of the trash is in LEO, which means it is traveling approximately 17,500 miles per hour. If it travels much faster, it reaches escape velocity and leaves orbit. If it travels much slower, gravity pulls it back down to Earth. Critically, most satellites—as well as the ISS—also operate in this orbital range. That means space trash poses a significant threat, because even small objects can punch a hole in spacecraft when they’re traveling so fast.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: EHT AT&T Withdraws Cell Tower Application in La Jolla After Town Hall Featuring EHT EHT President Kent Chamberlin helped to secure a historic win for the community of La Jolla last week in its efforts to prevent a cell tower being placed on a bike path near private homes, a senior care facility, a park, and a preschool. Dr. Chamberlin was the keynote speaker at a town hall held to educate the community about the science behind the risks close proximity cell towers can pose to human health. The next day, AT&T withdrew its application for the tower—a huge win that demonstrates the power of grassroots activism! The community victory has been reported in several publications, and Save the La Jolla Bike Path Coalition Chair Patti Garay expressed gratitude to EHT and to Dr. Chamberlin for the support, pointing out that the timing of AT&T's reversal, one day after Dr. Chamberlin's presentation, was "not a coincidence." For more information about taking action against cell towers in your community, https://ehtrust.org/action-steps-on-cell-towers-near-homes-and-schools/

WARFARE FUTURISM: Senior Pentagon Official: New Plan Is to Invest in "Autonomous Killer Robots" It's going to be easier than ever for the Defense Department to get the lethal toys on its wishlist.