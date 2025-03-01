FEATURED: ARTHUR FIRSTENBERG

The news of Arthur’s passing brought tremendous sadness to many, worldwide. 1 1/2 minutes video

I as struck by how many people shared a sentiment that they were grateful that he is no longer in pain. It reminded me of how many individuals working on this issue are suffering greatly and also how grateful I am for colleagues who don’t face this challenge but who bear witness and devote themselves to informed advocacy.

Arthur’s Substack Official Post: Arthur Firstenberg: May 28, 1950 – February 25, 2025

Building Biology Institute: Arthur Firstenberg, author, environmentalist and activist dies - Building Biology Institute

Children’s Health Defense The Defender: ‘A Gift to This Earth’: Remembering Arthur Firstenberg — Scientist, Writer, Advocate Arthur Firstenberg, author of “The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life” and “The Earth and I,” died Tuesday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was born May 28, 1950.

Katie Singer from Katie Singer's Substack Remembering Arthur Firstenberg May 28, 1950 – February 25, 2025

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International: ARTHUR FIRSTENBERG 1950 - 2025honoring the life of devoted author and activist

Reinette Senum The Foghorn Express In Memoriam: Arthur Firstenberg, Champion of EMF Awareness, May 28, 1950 - February 25, 2025 Honoring a life dedicated to exposing the hidden dangers of electromagnetic radiation and our electrified world.

FIRSTENBERG’S PERSONAL SUFFERING

Arthur Firstenberg's struggle with electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) profoundly impacted his life, forcing him to make significant sacrifices in pursuit of relief from his symptoms. Diagnosed with EHS, a condition that made him extremely sensitive to electromagnetic fields, Firstenberg experienced a range of debilitating symptoms when exposed to common electronic devices.

In the presence of appliances, computers, wireless routers, and other consumer electronics, Firstenberg reported experiencing nausea, headaches, insomnia, and heart arrhythmia. These symptoms became so severe that he was forced to abandon his home, seeking refuge with a friend who shared his sensitivity to electronics. On some nights, he resorted to sleeping in his car to escape the pervasive electromagnetic fields.

Firstenberg's condition led him to take extreme measures, including filing a lawsuit against his neighbor in an attempt to force her to turn off her electronic devices. He offered his neighbor $10,000 to comply with his requests to replace dimmer switches, use a landline instead of a cell phone, turn off Wi-Fi, and unplug her computer at night. When she refused, Firstenberg felt he had no choice but to give up his home.The impact of EHS on Firstenberg's life was profound, limiting his ability to function in modern society and forcing him to live as what he described as an "EMF refugee," a condition more and more Americans are finding themselves in, including myself. His struggle highlighted the challenges faced by those who suffer from electromagnetic hypersensitivity in an increasingly wireless world. []For those of us who understood what he was trying to do, it is our responsibility to continue his mission, pointing out unseen corruption and growing health risks in our increasingly electrified world. It’s up to us to keep Firstenberg’s voice alive.

1 minute video

FEATURED; EMFSA February 2025 Newsletter

EMFSA February 2025 Newsletter Wireless Secrecy, Research Needs & 2030 Projections, Time Is Running Out: The Need for New Approaches to RF Research, A Multi-layered Exposure Scenario, Are the days of new rural cell towers over?, It’s Time To Rethink 6G - IEEE Spectrum, Assessing 5G Exposure in Urban Environments: A Spatio-Temporal Approach, FOR EUROPE ONLY The latest version of the 5G Scientist app has been launched! This new version provides real-time insights into your 5G and WiFi radiation levels, offering an estimated daily exposure based on your habits and connectivity patterns. It also distinguishes between radiation from your own device and exposure from surrounding antennas. By using the app, you're contributing to Europe’s first large-scale Exposure Map. MORE AT LINK

FEATURED: PARIS MARX

AI DATA CENTERS ENVIRONMENT- PARIS MARX re:publica 2024: Paris Marx - The Backlash to the AI-Fueled Data Center Boom 1/2 HOUR VIDEO

Generative AI is all the rage, but it’s very computationally intensive. To power their AI fantasies, cloud providers are planning a significant expansion of data centers, but their material costs are fueling a growing backlash. How much computation do we actually need to build a better world? Speaker: Paris Marx - https://re-publica.com/de/user/16235

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER Backstage Pass to Expanded Wireless Opium Dens of the 21st Century

Here's a free pass, otherwise available only for paid subscribers to the EMF Remedy Premium Audio Podcast: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2075097/episodes/16707255.



In addition to my reading of the latest Substack article, Wireless Opium Dens of the 21st Century, this episode includes a historical review of the Opium Wars of the 19th century with China, an intriguing reader comment about a 1990s digital toy that arguably foreshadowed today’s device addiction, a plan for quitting or reducing smartphone use, and an update on the Spring 2025 EMF Consultant Training.



Here's the description: In this episode, we explore the striking parallels between the

19th-century Opium Wars and modern digital addiction. Just as Britain and France used opium to weaken and control China, today’s wireless technologies—search engines, social media, short-form videos, and pornography—exploit human vulnerabilities to create a new kind of dependency.



We'll start with a brief history of the Opium Wars, then shift to the "wireless opium dens" of today, where digital addiction keeps people ocked in a cycle of endless engagement while increasing their RF radiation exposure. Many struggle to give up their smartphones—their primary source of personal radiation—until it’s too late. But breaking free is possible, and this episode offers a plan to help.



We’ll also touch on a fascinating bit of 1990s tech that foreshadowed today’s digital addiction, along with an update on the Spring 2025 New Career in EMF Assessment class.



If you're ready to reclaim your autonomy and health in a world designed to keep you hooked, this episode is for you. https://www.buzzsprout.com/2075097/episodes/16707255.

Keith Cutter from Keith’s Substack The EMF Summit Scam Esoteric Health Hacks and Products Don’t Increase Resilience and Reduce Sensitivity Although it would have given me increased visibility and more followers, I recently turned down an invitation to participate in an upcoming EMF Summit. I want to explain why—because understanding my decision may help you on your journey toward true EMF resilience.

NEWS AND NOTES:

AI: BRIAN MERCAHNT BLOOD IN THE MACHINE Reddit is letting tech companies target federal workers threatened by DOGE's AI with ads for AI Federal workers’ online sanctuary, r/FedNews, is getting bombarded by ads for AI. Plus, AI-generated controversy and another sign the bubble's bursting?

AI: AI in Telecom POTs and PANsRead on blog or Reader AI in Telecom By Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting on February 28, 2025 NVIDIA recently issued its third annual State of AI in Telecommunications report. The company manufacturers many of the cards used in AI data centers, so the company is clearly focused on AI adoption. NVIDIA issues similar reports for other industries.The 2025 report is the result of a survey that NVIDIA administered to 450 telecom professionals across the globe. The respondents represented a global mix of telecommunications companies, including network operators, system integrators, internet service providers, network equipment providers, independent software vendors, and more. Sixty percent of respondents were executives and directors of companies. The report doesn’t tell us anything about the companies included in the survey but does note that NVIDIA has mostly been concentrating on cellular carriers. Here is how NVIDIA claims AI is being used in telecom:

AI: FUTURISM, Pinterest Is Being Strangled by AI Slop "Is this platform dead?"

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Hot take: GPT 4.5 is a nothing burger Pure scaling in shambles

BIG TECH CRITIQUE UPDATE PARIS MARX DISCONNECT: Canadian Paris Marx (video featured above) has become one of my favorite analysts of big tech downsides (NOTE he does write from the political left.) Celebrating two years of Disconnect Get a discount on a paid subscription for a limited time

CHILDREN: Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch Why are child geniuses disappearing? NASA: Divergent vs Convergent thinking Join us today, as we discuss: How we can dive deeper into our own creative genius Divergent vs convergent thinking of the modern school system How devices have hijacked our imagination and creative thinking What steps we can take to reclaim our intellect and inner genius

CHILDREN: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family A Nutrition Plan for Play The Balanced Play Diet pyramid shows what kids need most from playtime. The Balanced Play Diet pyramid might help. This interesting model was created by Dr. Amanda Gummer, a child development expert and founder of a UK-based group called the Good Play Guide that strives to “make the world a more playful place.” Her inverted pyramid is based on the way nutritional advice is often depicted, but it focuses on play instead.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: All 50 States Have Now Introduced Right to Repair Legislation The legislation hasn't yet passed everywhere, but all 50 states introducing some form of right to repair legislation is a "tipping point” for the right to repair movement.

EMF NEWS GERMANY diagnose:funk | Newsletter Today, coalition negotiations between the CDU/CSU and SPD for a new federal government begin. diagnose:funk has drawn up a list of demands for the coalition negotiations: "How can the new federal government make our mobile communication healthier?" diagnose:funk calls for digitalization to be geared towards democratic, ecological and health-compatible aspects so that our children can grow up in a healthy world. In the list of demands, diagnose:funk has formulated the most important options for action for the Bundestag and the new government. The list of demands was sent to the negotiating delegations today. Help us! Download this position paper and give it to your constituency representatives. Read and sign the appeal of electro-hypersensitive people. The European initiative EMP-Victims (Electrosmog Victims) wants to address doctors and politicians with this appeal. Read and sign the appeal of electrohypersensitive people to all elected officials and doctors in Europe.

FCC; BENTON FCC Looks to Bring More Spectrum to Marketplace and Fund National Security The Federal Communications Commission unanimously approved proposed rules to bring unused 5G-grade spectrum to market by taking the first step to reauction advanced wireless service (AWS)-3 spectrum licenses in the agency’s inventory. To lay the groundwork for this reauction, the FCC’s proposed rules would update the AWS-3 service rules to reflect legislative and regulatory developments since the spectrum was originally auctioned in 2014. The proceeds from this auction will fund the FCC’s national security initiative known as the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program—more commonly known as “rip and replace”—which seeks to remove untrustworthy technology, like Huawei and ZTE equipment, from U.S. communications networks.

5G: Leading comms provider reveals 5G trial results with record-breaking uplink speed through use of technologies including TDD carrier component aggregation with C-band spectrum and uplink MIMO

HAVANA SYNDROME AND TARGETING JUSTICE, ZERO HEDGE: Treasonous CIA Insiders "Might Be Motivated" To Betray America If DOGE Fires Them

HEALTH

HEALTH: The Circadian Classroom Does The Sun Really Cause Skin Cancer? Exploring the fatal centralized flaws AND The Sun Paradox: Exposing the Contradictions of Centralized Dermatology AND Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Hyperpigmentation & Melasma Through A Circadian Lens

HEALTH NORWAY EINAR: Why is sick leave increasing in Norway?

HEALTH: What If Your Body Knows How To Heal, But The System Doesn’t Want You To Trust It? Discover the hidden flaw in modern health care — and why it keeps you dependent. Dr. Joseph Mercola

HEALTH: Gary Sharpe from Gary Sharpe's Articles Dopamine and Hand-Eye Co-Ordination Dopaminergic Benefits of Fine Detail Work and Art as Therapy So it is a case of “use it to improve it”. SEE ALSO: The Hands and Feet as Portals into Our Nervous System []the fine scale use our hands and feet tend to go offline when our Nervous System goes into defensive states, and if we exist in these defensive states chronically, their use can atrophy, as is very apparent in folks with a Parkinson’s diagnosis. Conversely, through appropriate exercises, and frequently using our hands and feet in play, we can send signals to our Nervous System that it is safe to be in the calm and relaxed state, thus easing suffering.

HEALTH INSPIRATION: Courtney Snyder, MD Holistic Psychiatry Strengthening the Right Brain in Left Brain Times The "left hemisphere" isn't bad; it's just not an effective place from which to make important decisions. 15-MINUTE AUDIO Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more We are living in a world that feels increasingly “left-brained.” Though both hemispheres are constantly working together, they have distinct values, traits, and ways of operating the world. In this podcast episode, I discuss:

The different attributes of the left and right hemisphere

How can we recognize which hemisphere is taking the lead in a given moment

The advantages of letting the right brain take the lead

How we strengthen our right hemisphere with the help of neuroplasticity (and specific (enjoyable) activities).

The added benefits of doing this in community.

Related to this topic, I look forward to sharing information soon on an upcoming discussion group called “Strengthening the Right Brain in Left Brain Times.” In the meantime, as always, I welcome discussion right here. Please feel free to comment and to help me get the value of the right brain out into the world.

HOUSING: A home in Green Bank, WV area I am looking for two or more people to share a mountaintop home near Green Bank. If you know of any EMR Syndrome folks who would be interested, please pass on my email and I'll send the details. Not an EMF-free paradise here but without smart meters or cell towers it is better. - contact me for info.

SMART METERS: Eileen O Connor from EM Radiation Research Trust has generated the following helpful links: EM Radiation Research Trust Infographic ‘Smartymeter,’ click on the links within the cartoon for information. Download infographic ‘Smartymeter’ monster cartoon here: say no to smart meters Full Smart Meter Action Pack available to download here: https://www.radiationresearch.org/news/smart-meters-letter-action-template/ Please consider making a donation to our charity to help pay towards further promotion material and campaign costs – DONATE COURTESY Nicholas

SPACE: Astroscale aced the world’s first rendezvous with a piece of space junk This success lays the foundation for future missions to dock with out-of-control satellites. [] ADRAS-J, short for Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan, launched in February 2024 to begin its pursuit of the H-IIA rocket in a polar orbit more than 350 miles (560 kilometers) above the planet. On November 30, ADRAS-J completed its final close approach to the H-IIA upper stage to reach a position just 15 meters (49 feet) from the rocket, using cameras and laser ranging sensors for autopilot navigation before backing away. With this achievement, Astroscale unlocked its final milestone payment from the Japanese space agency, officials announced Wednesday. Part of Astroscale's demonstration involved completing a 360° fly-around of the H-IIA rocket. "This was acrobatic and super difficult technology," Okada said last month in a briefing on Astroscale's business outlook. "Please remember the debris is not sitting still. It is traveling around the Earth at seven to eight kilometers per second, which is (nearly) 100 times faster than a bullet train." Imagery captured by Astroscale showed the H-IIA upper stage to be in good condition, looking much like it did before it launched 16 years ago on a mission to deploy a Japanese climate research satellite. The remnant rocket is about the size of a city bus, while ADRAS-J is a little larger than a kitchen oven. Is this really for space junk? It will be up to a future Astroscale mission, named ADRAS-J2, to transit the last 15 meters to the H-IIA rocket. ADRAS-J was a pathfinder and didn't have the equipment to actually latch onto another object in orbit. Last year, Japan's space agency awarded Astroscale a contract worth $88 million (13.2 billion yen) to build and launch ADRAS-J2 to rendezvous and use a robotic arm to attach itself to the same H-IIA rocket, then steer the discarded upper stage back into the atmosphere for a destructive reentry.

SPACE: 1440 MEDIA Intuitive Machines successfully launches second lunar lander; payload includes a Nokia-built 4G wireless system, which would establish the first Wi-Fi network on the moon (More)

SURVEILLANCE: The surveillance tech waiting for workers as they return to the office Warehouse-style employee-tracking technology is coming for the office worker.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Eileen O Connor from EM Radiation Research Trust has generated the following helpful links: MONSTER MAST Infographic and Action Pack https://www.radiationresearch.org/news/monster-mast-infographic-action-pack/ (MORE AT LINK) COURTESY Nicholas