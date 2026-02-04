Pandava Dasa: This is my first Music Video inspired by Mike Adams Founder of BRIGHTEON.com who produced so many wonderful Music Videos addressing the many problems in the World. This appears to be the first music video made addressing Smart Phones & Microwave Cell Towers.

Join individuals in 42 countries for OFF FEBRUARY

See the interview here from Children’s Health Defense: "How Much I Loved and Cared for You" Music Video + Screens Off February | Childrens Health Defense (unable to embed interview video) with Pandava and Diego

FEATURED: UK RF News February 2026

INCLUDES: Schools and WiFiA presentation was made in 2025 by Dr. Erica Mallery Blythe to a secondary school near London which has decided to hardwire internet. A few other schools have also now been inspired by this engagement. After a concerted push in 2020-2021 it is good to see some interest emerging. Speaking to educators, parents, and policymakers, Dr. Mallery-Blythe explains that while society has long accepted wireless technology as harmless, modern research tells a very different story.

https://icbe-emf.org/wireless-wi-fi-emf-risks-to-childrens-health-dr-erica-mallery-blythe-lecture/ AND Update on Legal Challenges INCLUDING Thomas v. Cheltenham 2024

please see dropdown items in Legal Blog https://rfinfo.co.uk/legal-update/

What ultimately happened In December 2025, following a sustained local leafletting campaign that raised the issues described above and generated public opposition to council expenditure defending the placement of a vulnerable resident within an evidenced exclusion zone, the telecommunications operator announced that it would not proceed with the erection of the mast.

The risk was not resolved through law.

It was resolved through community action.

That outcome does not negate the legal issues raised by the case.

It underscores them.

Whenever a San Francisco 49ers’ home game is on national TV, the telecast invariably opens with a beautiful aerial shot of the famous bridge. Never mind that the bridge is 49 miles from Levi’s Stadium, and that the 49ers abandoned San Francisco 12 years ago for the greener pastures of Santa Clara.

Now, suddenly, little Santa Clara has its own distinctive geographical landmark, which is drawing widespread interest and is sure to be on display up to and through the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8.

Spotlight on the Northern Receiving Station, a power substation situated a stone’s throw from the 49ers’ practice field and training facilities. That dreary-looking yard of gray towers and power lines is ground zero for a buzz that won’t go away.

A recent viral social media post presented the theory that the 49ers’ injury woes this season, and in recent seasons, might be partly due to damaging electromagnetic fields (EMFs) pouring out over the team’s practice facilities from that substation.

And just like that, the 49ers players became human lab rats in what is shaping up as a brand new field of study — the effect of EMFs on tendons and ligaments. Those invisible waves have been studied for decades, but the focus has always been on cancer and other serious health problems, not merely damage to joints.

Now the football world is demanding to know: Is that substation zapping the 49ers?

That initial furor led to revelations that some 49ers players have been worried about this issue for years. A neurosurgeon claimed that Christian McCaffrey and his trainer consulted him last year about possible harm from the substation.

Delanie Walker, a 49ers tight end from 2006 to ’12, claimed that this is old news, but the real deal.

“That’s been an issue since I’ve been there,” Walker said on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast. He added, “It was said that it was giving people cancer.”

Walker said that a substation transformer blew up one day during practice. “That s— sounded like a f—ing bomb went off. I was like, ‘This is dangerous,’ but they’re not going to move it.”



Well, the substation would be hard to move, but at some point the 49ers might have to consider moving their players away from the juice. The team has promised to investigate the situation, but even if they find an expert to pooh-pooh the risk, that might not mollify the players. This cat is out of the bag.

The initial viral reaction to the social media post set off a mad media scramble to debunk the assertions of Peter Cowan, the self-styled EMF expert whose X post lit this fuse.

The Washington Post found two experts in Europe who called Cowan’s assertions “nonsense” and “quite unlikely.”

Mike Florio, editor in chief of Pro Football Talk, termed the theory “kooky.” His story quoted at length the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, who went to great lengths to dismiss stats painting the 49ers as unusually injury-prone. Sills also said, “I would tell you that I’m not familiar with anything in the sports medicine literature that supports those associations” between EMFs and sports injuries —hus dismissing the mountain of medical literature and research that does find associations of other physical damage.

Florio writes that the theory is baloney because the 49ers have practiced next to that substation since 1988, with no complaints until recently. Which is true, but the substation has undergone considerable expansion over the years, including a major upgrade in 2014, when the stadium opened, and another in 2018.



The whole thing is “junk science,” according to a headline in the San Francisco Standard, whose 49ers beat reporter David Lombardi wrote, “There is no factual basis to the theory …”

Which is true, but only in the strictest sense. There are scientific libraries full of facts and studies on how EMFs affect humans.

“The ‘junk science’ label is common around EMF issues,” Dr. David O. Carpenter told the Chronicle. “It’s usually applied by individuals who know nothing of the scientific evidence.”

Carpenter is a professor at the University at Albany (State University New York) who has spent four decades studying environmental causes of human disease, and he has published numerous peer-reviewed studies.



“There are powerful sources with conflicts of interest that do not want their product (basically electricity) to have any acknowledged hazard,” Carpenter said. “I certainly do not think that magnetic fields from EMF exposure is the most dangerous hazard in our environment, but the evidence that there is some hazard is convincing to anyone who looks objectively at the data.”

From afar, Carpenter has been observing the 49ers’ situation with interest, and said, “My conclusion is that there’s sufficient evidence to give credibility to this hypothesis. There needs to be more research, but I take exception to people who just dispute this and ignore it and say it’s nonsense.”

Carpenter has studied not only the science, but also the debunkers. He conducted a study of about 30 EMF studies, and found that studies that were funded in whole or part by the electrical industry all showed no harmful effects from EMFs, while the studies funded independently all reported at least elevated risk and, in most cases, significant negative EMF effects, including cancer.

Debunkers are not hard to find, though, and the 49ers might find one. We may never know, however, because while the 49ers promised to investigate, they did not promise to share their findings. General manager John Lynch said recently, “So, yes, we will look into it. We have. The health and safety of our players is of the utmost priority. … We aren’t gonna turn a blind eye. We look into everything.”

On Tuesday, I asked the 49ers for an update on their investigation. As of Friday afternoon, they had provided no information.

Likewise silent: the public information officers for Silicon Valley Power and the city of Santa Clara, who provided zero information in response to my repeated requests. The SVP folks are likely very sensitive to this matter, and they are planning another major multimillion-dollar beefing-up of the Northern Receiving Station, a development unlikely to go unnoticed by kooky theorists … or by 49ers players.



Like McCaffrey, who is known to go to extremes in the care and feeding of his football body. The neurosurgeon McCaffrey reportedly consulted (no word on what he told McCaffrey) can be seen in videos wearing a Make America Healthy Again ballcap, indicating a possible affinity for, uh, unconventional ideas. McCaffrey is considered by many teammates to be a guru of health and fitness, and if he is at least concerned, he’s not a lone wary wolf in that locker room.

As Carpenter said, “The players are the ones that are suffering from injury, and they deserve to be heard.”

The 49ers’ ownership is stuck between a rock and an electromagnetic place. If the players start glowing in the dark, that will at least settle the debate. Short of such clear evidence, there is zero chance that all involved parties will soon agree that the debate is settled.

One thing that’s real is the buzz. It’s in the air. The free agent signing period is looming, and many player agents told the Washington Post that they are aware of the 49ers’ EMF mystery.

The 49ers might have only two options:

• Make sure no 49ers player ever gets injured.

• Relocate the practice/training facilities. The 49ers could flip-flop their practice fields and training buildings on the east side of the stadium with parking lots on the west side. Hugely expensive, no doubt, but who’s got a better idea?



Even such a drastic solution wouldn’t fix everything. This is a theory that keeps on giving. Carpenter said that even if the EMFs prove dangerous and the 49ers relocate the facilities, “they can’t expect the injuries to go down tomorrow, that’s not going to happen. These exposures have cumulative damage, and those people that have been there for the last five years are still going to have (negative) health effects that are going to last.”

“Welcome to the telecast of Super Bowl LX, folks, and there you see a lovely bird’s-eye view of the Northern Receiving Station … https://www.sfchronicle.com/sports/ostler/article/49ers-power-substation-emf-21324650.php



MEANWHILE IN MASSACHUSETTS - although I have been informed that this is common

MORE NEWS AND NOTES

AI POTS AND PANS INDUSTRY AI Needs Quality Upload Speeds

The pandemic exposed a huge weakness in cable company networks when it became clear that their networks did not have enough upload capacity to support people working and schooling from home. That period when people struggled to work from home might have been the trigger to convince millions of people that fiber was superior to cable technology. The cable companies reacted quickly and goosed upload speeds to the range of 30-40 Mbps. Since then, they have slowly been upgrading to much faster upload speeds using mid-splits and DOCSIS 4.0.

A recent article from Ookla suggests that the same need for faster upload speeds might be coming for cellular networks due to the way that people are starting to use AI in daily life. The article provides some examples of ways we might use AI in the near future. A person might scan a menu in a restaurant, and AI can provide real-time feedback to estimate the calories in each dish or highlight foods that might trigger an allergic reaction. This would require quickly uploading a picture of the menu to provide quick feedback. That’s not a data-intensive transaction, but consider instead using AI to provide real-time feedback to somebody walking around in a foreign city. AI could translate signs and describe the nature of stores or shops as they come into view.



CHILDREN: Screenagers Bites - Why Social Media is So Harmful During Puberty | Jonathan Haidt, PhD 1 1/2 MINUTES

CHILDREN: ARTICLE VIA WALDORF TODAY A Guide to Phone-free Fun, from the Author of The Anxious Generation‘ By Tahneer Oksman

As the parent of a 10-year-old and a 14-year-old, I can say that not a week has gone by in nearly a decade that the use of such technologies hasn’t led to some form of bickering or disagreement. And at this point it’s clear that such is the experience of households all over the country.

Their addictive design, and the lack of cultural norms and especially regulations around such devices, have shaped people’s use of them in often damaging and destructive ways. Endless elements of day-to-day life, including especially for young people learning and socialization, have been negatively impacted.

The Amazing Generation is a self-described “guide,” and it toggles between two kinds of content. Prose-heavy sections of the book give background information about everything from the rise of different kinds of media, including smartphones, to explanations of “the attention economy,” to summaries of how different social media and technology companies have responded to calls for legislation.

These sections also include heaps of infographics and visuals, including one of my favorites, “Screen Time Calculator That You Can Use to Freak People Out.” (Note: This one, like much of the advice and instruction given throughout the book, works as well on adults as on children.) “1 hour per day = 15 full days per year. 2 hours per day = 1 full month per year. Etc.” This is a page I wouldn’t mind seeing blown up and hung on classroom walls, including the college classrooms where I teach.



EMF HEALTH: Video Replay: EHT’s Vice President of Scientific Research and Clinical Affairs Robert Brown, MD & the Chemical Sensitivity Disorders Association present a discussion about the overlap between Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome:

EMF NORWAY EINAR: The Norwegian authorities’ bluff about radiation protection is also being exposed in the US, bit by bit.

While the Norwegian Radiation Protection Agency, with the help of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, is bluffing about radiation protection, the opposite is happening in the USA: There, the federal radiation protection agency’s claims that the everyday radiation we are exposed to does not cause health damage are being dismantled. It is happening bit by bit under the direction of Health Minister Robert F Kennedy Jr. and his supporters – and it is happening whether we like Trump and RFK Jr. and their policies or not. Many – both in the US and elsewhere in the world – are eagerly awaiting the investigations that are now underway in the US. A Norwegian reader has tipped me off that a blogger, Mike Adams, has described what is happening particularly well.



FARMING INSPIRATION AI VS BIODYNAMIC AGRICULTURE STEINER: Farms as Sanctuary and Refuge for Humanity

Rudolf Steiner repeatedly emphasized that human beings are capable of making themselves the object of observation and development – ​​that we are not merely products of our biography and our drives, but rather the architects of our inner path.

In biodynamic agriculture, this view of humanity is closely linked to the work on the farm: agriculture not only as a technique, but as a training ground in which people develop in relation to the living world – in mindfulness, responsibility, and the awareness of being part of a larger context.

In a world where machines increasingly take over thinking and routine tasks, it becomes, in my view, a question of survival whether we as human beings mature emotionally.

For me, the crucial point is this: AI represents a civilizational turning point. It not only intervenes in production processes but also in our innermost relationships.

Today, there are teenagers who describe an AI persona as a "close friend." According to a recent survey, 52 percent of 13- to 17-year-olds in the US reported having an "AI companion" with whom they regularly interact and have emotional relationships.

We know from psychology how easily we tend to confuse language with consciousness. And now we imagine a system that can simulate a perfect, empathetic, always-available "counterpart," without its own vulnerability, without its own limitations, without physical presence.



FCC: Can FCC Regulation Keep Up With Space Race 2.0? As satellite filings surge, the FCC is proposing a new framework to speed space licensing The proposal, in the Space Modernization for the 21st Century docket, would introduce a new framework, dubbed Part 100, to replace the FCC’s long-running Part 25 rules and aims to shorten timelines by standardizing applications and shifting many filings toward a certification-based model.

FCC: INDUSTRY Battle to Bypass Wireless Permitting Continues

New CTIA study reveals efficient wireless development without environmental and historic preservation requirements. WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 – A new study by NERA Economic Consulting and submitted to the Federal Communications Commission found that permitting requirements for federal environmental and historic preservation pose unnecessary costs and delays for wireless infrastructure development. The study, commissioned by wireless industry trade group CTIA, found an average $15,500 environmental assessment cost per installation, an approximate six-month delay and resulting $1.3 billion consumer cost and global competition risk with countries that have faster timelines.



HEALTH: 5 Ways to Boost Serotonin Naturally for Mood Support Dr. John Douillard, DC, CAP These natural, and Ayurvedic, ways to boost mood are easy to access, and fun enough to get you out of a rut.

Say Hello to Serotonin!

Effects of Adequate Serotonin Levels

5 Natural Strategies to Boost Serotonin Levels

For many, the reduced amount of natural light, bright colors, and warmth during winter results in the blues, lowered energy, and chaotic cravings. Serotonin, the chemical messenger mainly produced and stored in the intestinal tract, also plays a role in these factors. While only about 5% of the body’s serotonin is found in the brain at any time, it has emerged as a powerful mood stabilizer.



HEALTH; Elroy Vojdani, MD Mast Cell Activation (MCAS): Real, Common, and Often Misunderstood

There is a class of immune cells designed to keep you safe from the outside world — and when they become dysregulated, they can quietly turn everyday life into a physiologic stress test. These cells don’t just participate in immune responses. They coordinate them. Mast cells sit at the borders of the body — the skin, gut lining, airways, blood vessels, and nervous system — constantly sampling the environment and deciding whether something is safe or threatening. When they work properly, you never notice them. They activate briefly, release their signals, recruit help if needed, and then settle back down. When they don’t, the result isn’t a single disease. It’s a pattern.

Mast cell activation isn’t a diagnosis you “catch.” It’s a pattern of immune reactivity that shows up across systems.

HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH AFTER BABEL: Scrolling Alone A brief history of the trade-off between convenience and connection in America Intro by Zach Rausch:

The Anxious Generation is best understood as a three-act tragedy. Act I begins in the mid-20th century, when new social and entertainment technologies (e.g., air conditioning and television) set in motion a long, gradual collapse of local community. Act II begins in the 1980s, as the loss of local community weakened social trust and helped erode the play-based childhood. Act III begins in the early 2010s, with the arrival of the phone-based childhood that filled the vacuum left behind.



This post, written by Andrew Trousdale and Erik Larson, goes deep into Act I. Andrew is a psychology researcher and human-computer interaction designer who is co-running a project on the psychological tradeoffs of progress . Erik is the author of The Myth of Artificial Intelligence , writes the Substack Colligo , and is completing the MIT Press book Augmented Human Intelligence: Being Human in an Age of AI , due in 2026. Together, they show how the isolation we experience today did not begin with smartphones but began decades earlier, as Americans, often for good and understandable reasons, traded connection for convenience, and place-based relationships for privacy and control.

There’s a reason these tools have saturated our lives. They save us time, make us more productive, free us from drudgery, engage us when we’re bored, connect us when we’re otherwise alone. But for all that technology can do, it is rarely an adequate substitute for physical presence, shared vulnerability, or the willingness to be inconvenienced for the sake of others.

For better and for worse, we built a world where you can work, shop, eat, exercise, learn, and socialize without ever leaving your home, where work and leisure are increasingly things we do alone in front of screens. In other words, we’ve allowed social interaction to become more optional than ever.

HEALTH INSPIRATION: Yolanda Pritam Hari LIVING SYSTEMS UNDER STRAIN Exhaustion and Sensitivity in a Dysregulated World

People are exhausted. It’s no secret any more. While some may be tough enough to hang on indefinitely despite their body’s complaints, others simply cannot, and it is not their fault at all. As a culture, we are becoming more acutely sensitized to our environments - inside and out. The canaries will fall first - and they are. Who are the canaries? We are highly sensitive people, introverts, and empaths, and our struggles are silently signaling the immense distress of the human nervous system and global nervous system in the accelerating environment of today’s world. The exhaustion most people are experiencing now is but the first outward sign.

This fatigue does not come from failure. This fatigue does not mean we are deficient.

It means our bodies are silently doing battle with a drastically changing world.

INSPIRATION: Katie Singer from Katie Singer’s Substack A Confession from Tech Bro Gerry McGovern

Gerry McGovern’s newest book, 99th Day: A Warning about Technology , reads like a Truth and Reconciliation Commission about technology’s impacts on ecosystems and public health. From his start on a small Irish farm, McGovern wanted to be a modern, materially wealthy man. In the early 90s, he developed an online community, a blogging system and a way to manage web content. He became “an evangelistic tech bro, a booster of ‘renewable’ energy who believed there was no innovation that tech couldn’t solve.” In a blink, he made money, money, money. [] The first real digital horror I discovered during my research for World Wide Waste was e-waste—the fastest growing waste stream in the world, and extremely toxic. And the Global North was dumping huge quantities in the Global South, pretending it was for schools and such. Those cables I had given were likely going to be added to a huge pile in a poor neighborhood and set on fire by schoolchildren, who would breathe in their toxic air as they poked and stirred, searching for the useful metals that they would sell for the price of a day’s food, if they were lucky.



SMART METERS: Why do we need Smart Meters and Lithium-ion batteries in our homes? Contributor Sandra Lambe

SPACE: A MAJOR SUNSPOT IS FACING EARTH: Sunspot AR4366 is shaping up to be the most active sunspot of Solar Cycle 25. In only two days, it has produced five X-class solar flares, and shows no signs of slowing down. The giant sunspot is turning to face Earth, and we will be squarely inside its ‘strike zone’ for the rest of the week. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SPACE SUPERBOWL STARLINK: United’s Super Bowl Ad Has One Hero ... Starlink ‘Starlink is transforming the inflight experience on United planes with reliable connectivity that enables everything from productivity to streaming the biggest football game of the season.’

United is running a 30-second Super Bowl ad and the hero is ... Elon Musk’s Starlink . The ad will underscore United’s commitment to equipping its aircraft companywide with Starlink, the low Earth orbit satellite Internet service that offers air travelers download speeds typically ranging from 200 Mbps to over 250 Mbps and sometimes reaching up to 400 Mbps . “We are focused on what we call ‘travel truths’ in our advertising, so with this spot we wanted to recognize the truly giant leap Starlink Wi-Fi represents for our customers and what is now possible,” said Maggie Schmerin , United’s Chief Advertising Officer. “Starlink is transforming the inflight experience on United planes with reliable connectivity that enables everything from productivity to streaming the biggest football game of the season.” United brought time in several local markets, including Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis and Kansas City – all current destination cities of United’s Starlink-equipped regional aircraft : .

United’s Starlink Ad: Click Here to Watch

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: INSIDE TOWERS Vermont Debates Local Control Over New Cell Towers

Vermont lawmakers are weighing how much say local communities should have in approving new cell towers, as many rural areas still struggle with dropped calls and dead zones, according to WCAX-TV .

Towns like Marshfield lack reliable cell service, forcing residents to drive to make calls or struggle to reach 911. Despite these gaps, several communities have pushed back against proposed towers, citing concerns over health, aesthetics, and property values.

Advocates such as Annette Smith of Vermonters for a Clean Environment argue current state oversight by the Public Utility Commission limits public input and favors large telecom companies. She supports shifting approvals to the Act 250 process to give towns a stronger voice.

Others, including the Department of Public Service, say the existing system protects public safety by ensuring critical infrastructure can be built efficiently.

The issue is now before the Legislature in two bills, House Bill 527 and Senate Bill 159.



TOWERS AND ANTENNAS ACTION ITEM SAN FRANCISCO:

fOR people who live in SF to contact the Board of Supervisors to contact their Supervisor. The San Francisco Planning Commission Approved a Class 3 CEQA exemption and a Conditional Use Authorization for the largest Macro Tower in a residential neighborhood and adjacent to two well used parks in Northern CA. We have filed appeals for both CEQA & CUA. Our attorney is Mitch Tsai. AT&T is pulling out all the stops and now is arguing “prohibition of service” using their “propagation maps” after trying to use the “FirstNet” access argument which is what convinced 4 members of the Planning Commission. It’s a 12 antenna (likely to increase to 24 antenna) Macro Tower on a 104foot monopole in a residential neighborhood in San Francisco California. This is the first and largest such a tower in Northern California. SF has 4 104’ towers 2 are downtown attached to buildings in commercial district, 1 along Hwy 101 near the Golden Gate bridge and 1 in a very large parking lot in the Presidio. Over 300 homes/condos are within 300 feet, it’s a compact residential neighborhoods. Two park boundaries are next to the “project” (one is a playground with a nursery school within 200 feet and the other a steep canyon with Eucalyptus and wild grasses - all the conditions of a Wildfire Urban Interface area. We need local support for our appeals of the antenna approval. It goes before the Board of Supervisors on Feb 10. The CUA requires 8 out of 11 votes, the CEQA requires 6. I need email messages/letters from San Franciscans to their supervisors. Would you be willing to send a request to your lists, asking if they live in SF would they please click and send a message and if they don’t live in SF would they ask anyone they do know. I have a link for each appeal that will go directly to their Supervisor. Please let me know asap. I can get you a short article and the links before Jan 31 so you can unplug. Let me know. Thanks for all you do, Catherine Dodd PhD RN https://www.linkedin.com/in/catherinedoddphd

