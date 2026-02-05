When I read about the increasing cancer rates in women and children (despite decreasing death rates) and the fact that cancer is not one disease but 400, it reminds me again of the tobacco wars and how one environmental pollutant can cause many different illnesses, with cancer being one that is not recognized until an energetic imbalance manifests as matter.

Also when Dr. Dunckley speaks about device use for autistic children, that her advice can and should be extended to so many other brain conditions, with necessary protections afforded to all vulnerable individuals. I believe paradigm shifts are already in the wind, and will be easier for those paying attention.

Time

In the Chinese luni-solar calendar, February 4 is the day that the seeds underground begin to awaken and turn to seek the sun.

This date/time of this energetic point between the solstice and the equinox is mirrored in many traditions including the Celtic Imbolc celebration… In Indonesia near the Equator, where I spent a part of my childhood, the name for February 4 on one of many overlapping calendars implies: “The rainy season; rice fields are growing and the cat is looking for his mate; grubs and larvae abound.“

I love that I live at a time on the planet where I can access to wisdom that was codified as the result of meticulous record keeping on behalf of the Emperor, in China, presented in 2637 B.C. I love that the knowledge has implications now for how to navigate the 2026 Fire Horse year.

At some point in the past, Eastern householders understood the implication of the full moon landing so close to the cross quarter, to Feb. 4, and to the later lunar Chinese New Year landing on Feb. 17 this year. (It pertains to the qualities of foresight, hindsight, insight, or no sight at all. What do our leaders and decision-makers express?) The time on our watches is precise for coordinating human endeavor over a distance. But, it is illiterate regarding our local relationship with the Laws of Nature (time the sun rises, peak waves) and the cosmos. As a result we do not realize when balance is being lost.

I believe that societies and individuals that either sustain or reinhabit the wisdom of nature will be more resilient over time, and that this is part of the journey of OFF February, because our technologies are not grounded in the Laws of nature. Time is energy.

From Tim: Spoiler alert: If you like the idea of a digital Swiss Army knife (or smartphone ) — one object that does everything — what follows may not appeal! To manage my life when I’m on the move I deliberately use more than one device.A Swiss Army knife makes perfect sense when you’re in the wilderness, where survival is the default and the possibility of danger is presumed. Digital life seems to have become about being in perpetual Emergency Mode. But I’m not trying to live my everyday life as if I’m lost in the Alps or awaiting attack from lions, tigers and bears.

So, when I am not at home, I separate tools: an iPod for music, a Light Phone for calls/texts, and a BOOX Palma 2 Pro for those unavoidable digital travel tickets, and if there is an actual emergency, smart features that can help.

Different tools, different purposes. Survival mode off. Human mode on.

Re: A Light Phone: “I use a device that harnesses the digital realm to empower the human, rather than using the digital realm to put the human in a harness.” -Tim



FEATURED: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack - Does Screen Time Make Autism Worse? What Studies Show As Dr. Victoria Dunkley summarizes, “Special brains, special risk.”

The #1 mission of the ScreenStrong organization is to dispel common screen myths with simple brain science.

Throughout this month, we’re tackling one of the most persistent—and perhaps most damaging—myths in the entire screen-time conversation: the belief that children with autism, ADHD, and other neurodevelopmental differences somehow need more screen time, or that screens are neutral (or even beneficial) tools for neurodivergent kids.

I approach this topic with extra sensitivity because I know the unique pressures parents of neurodivergent children face. You’re told that video games help your child connect socially and that screen-based rewards are “the only thing that works.” Well-meaning therapists and teachers may even hand you devices as behavior management tools, telling you that screens are not only the best way to help your child “regulate,” but that they also offer you a much-needed break.

Unfortunately, the science says only one of those things is true.

This week, I’m honored to share a guest post from Dr. Victoria Dunckley, adapted from an article originally published in Psychology Today. Dr. Dunckley has spent years working with families of children on the spectrum, and what she’s discovered should fundamentally change how we think about screens and differently-wired brains.

As she powerfully summarizes: “Special brains, special risk.” Here’s Dr. Dunkley: INCLUDES: Does screen time make ASD worse? Functional, physiological, and social factors that make special brains more vulnerable; 11 Reasons Children with Autism are Extra Vulnerable to Screen Time Effects and Tech Addiction; An informed approach to address device use and optimize the ASD brain,

If you have a neurodivergent child—or a neurotypical child—and you’re wondering whether screens might be exacerbating their symptoms, or if you’re simply exhausted from the behavioral rollercoaster that comes with device use, the 30-Day Reset is your starting point. Just as Dr. Dunckley recommends a four-week “electronic fast” to give families objective evidence of what life can look like without screens, our 30-Day Reset provides the structure and support to make that happen. And for just a few more days, it’s also free when you join our no-cost ScreenStrong Connect group. By joining our Connect group, you’ll also gain something just as valuable as the reset: community.

Will your child still have autism, ADHD, or sensory processing challenges after 30 days? Of course. But as Dr. Dunckley promises, they will almost certainly feel, focus, sleep, behave, and function better. And you’ll finally have the clarity to see how screens were impacting your child’s unique brain—and the confidence to make decisions that truly serve their well-being.

Special brains deserve special protection. The 30-Day Reset gives you the roadmap to provide it. (There are many more populations other than autistic children needing protection for electrical poisoning)

MORE NEWS AND NOTES

HYPERLINK TO UK’s RF News February 2026 February 2026 Newsletter missing from last news summary INCLUDES News Winter 2025 - RFInfo

A series of judicial reviews has exposed critical gaps in how local and central government regulate EMF exposure. On 26th November 2025 a new case “ REULA7 ” was lodged. It is a 60pp submission proving incompatibility between domestic law and retained EU obligations. The legal lever being used is the duty to align UK law with the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC) , which requires local authorities to reconcile health risks before approving new wireless infrastructure. Under EECC Annex I(3)(b) and Article 45(h) , public health must be treated as imperative, and risk reconciliation must occur before deciding whether to impose a health condition. Yet both local authorities and courts have systematically avoided this obligation. See BLOG here.



AI: ARS TECHNICA Nvidia’s $100 billion OpenAI deal has seemingly vanished Two AI giants shake market confidence after investment fails to materialize.

CHILDREN CELLPHONES SCHOOLS MAINE: Gov. Mills called for a bell-to-bell school cellphone ban. What does that mean? Maine would join more than 20 states that ban cellphones for the entire school day. Several districts have already adopted their own policies, but statewide mandates of any kid often meet resistance here.

DATA CENTERS: The hidden costs of North Carolina’s data center boom The issue comes down to scale

A single hyperscale data center can draw hundreds of megawatts of electricity and use enormous volumes of water during peak summer heat. A 300-megawatt data center can use as much electricity as roughly 200,000 North Carolina homes running nonstop, based on U.S. Energy Information Administration household consumption data.

Multiply that by dozens of facilities, some operating and many more proposed, and the cumulative impact becomes difficult to ignore.

“We’re talking about electricity use in the hundreds of megawatts for individual sites,” said Jackson Ewing, director of energy and climate policy at Duke University’s Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment and Sustainability. “That kind of load growth changes everything about how you plan a grid.”



FCC: EHT Weighs In: FCC Oversight Record Environmental Health Trust this week officially requested congressional oversight committee members, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, and others answer some key questions.

On January 14, 2026, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology held an oversight hearing of the Federal Communications Commission. Although Committee members questioned the FCC about its plans for removing obstacles to broadband expansion , not one member asked why the FCC has not yet acted on the court mandate requiring the FCC to address scientific evidence of damage to human health and the environment caused by wireless radiation.

EHT’s letter to the House Committee chair and ranking member urges them to address the questions arising from the 2021 federal court mandate in EHT v. FCC . The letter, which was also sent to all members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, lists six key questions that need to be addressed, including a need for a timeline and budget for complying with the federal court mandate. You can read the full letter here .

As the FCC pursues paths to eliminate local oversight over how and where cell tower infrastructure is built, EHT wants to know whether the FCC will suspend its “Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments” plan until it can comply with the mandate. Why is the US so far behind other countries in protecting its citizens from excessive wireless radiation? This is a question the Communications and Technology Subcommittee needs to ask as part of its oversight of the agency.



FCC: EHT Welcomes CHD’s Joinder on the FCC Petition In an act of solidarity with Environmental Health Trust’s petition to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Children’s Health Defense (CHD) has filed a motion urging the FCC to collaborate with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to set wireless radiation exposure limits that protect public health.

“Children’s Health Defense (“CHD”) joins in and supports the Petition filed by Environmental Health Trust (“EHT”),” the document states. “CHD hereby also renews its prior petition and requests that the Commission promptly comply with the judgment and mandate issued by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.” We at EHT applaud CHD’s effort to hold the FCC accountable to the 2021 judgment and mandate issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in EHT v. FCC . The legal filings by both EHT and CHD are a necessary step in holding the agency accountable and forcing it to comply with the court order. If the FCC does not respond, these petitions pave the way for future legal action, demanding that the court enforce its ruling. Alternatively, the FCC could simply, as the CHD petition requests, “do the homework assigned by the D.C. Circuit before any other steps are taken to advance industry’s interests and inflict further harm on people and the environment.” Hear, hear.



HEALTH: Millennium bug: psychosis growing more common among young adults

People born during the few years either side of 2000 are seemingly more vulnerable to conditions such as schizophrenia than those who grew up earlier, going by findings released by the Canadian Medical Association.

As they pored over health data from around 12.2 million people born in Ontario between 1960 and 2009, the researchers found an increase in reported and recorded “psychotic disorders” among “more recent birth cohorts.”

“Between 1997 and 2023, the annual incidence of psychotic disorders increased by 60% among people aged 14 to 20 years,” according to Canada-based ICES, formerly known as the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Science.

People born between the turn of the millennium and 2004 were estimated as having a “70% greater rate of new diagnoses of psychotic disorders compared with those born in 1975 to 1979,” the team says. Those born between 1990 and 1994 were 37.5% more likely to be diagnosed as such compared to those born in the late 1970s.

“Although some of the findings may reflect improved access to assessment and treatment, further research is needed to examine potential contributors,” ICES says.

“The observed trends raise important questions about possible causes and consequences of increasing numbers of psychotic disorder diagnoses,” says Daniel Myran, a scientist at ICES and the Bruyère Health Research Institute, who carried out the research with colleagues from North York General and Ottawa Hospital Research Institute.



HEALTH: Cancer deaths are down, but cancer in women and young people is up, yearly study finds []Shifts in cancer for women and young adults (MAINSTREAM REPORTING)

The report also found that more women and young adults are having cancer, a shift. Cancer cases in women aged 50 to 64 have surpassed those in men, for example. And cancer rates in women under 50 are now 82% higher than their male counterparts, which is up from 51% in 2002. “One thing we found out really striking in this report is for an increase in the number of women being diagnosed with cancer, particularly in the 50 to 64 age, compared to men,” Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer for the American Cancer Society told CBS News. “Seeing this trend over time is certainly concerning and something we need to take a look at.”

AND: The Latest Research on Why So Many Young Adults Are Getting Cancer Types of Cancers Becoming More Common in Young People Men and women in the prime of their lives are increasingly being diagnosed with serious cancers, including colorectal, breast, prostate, uterine, stomach (gastric), pancreatic, and more. One forecast predicts cancer for this age group will increase by 30% globally from 2019 to 2030. “This is serious and worrisome,” says Shari Goldfarb, MD, breast oncologist and Director of MSK’s Young Women With Breast Cancer program. More Dangerous Breast Cancer Subtypes Appearing in Younger Women However, cancer is not a single disease. Instead, it is over 400 different diseases. Dr. Goldfarb points out, “Breast cancer subtypes called triple-negative and HER2-positive are more common among young women — and have a worse prognosis.” She explains that “some of the risk factors for breast cancer are increasingly found in younger women.” She adds, “For example, they are exposed to more years of unopposed reproductive hormones because they are experiencing menstru­ation earlier and having children later.” However, she stresses that this — along with the rise of obesity — does not fully explain why more women under 50 are developing particularly aggressive forms of breast cancer. MSK’s investigation into why includes every tool at researchers’ disposal, from surveys that reveal all aspects of lifestyle and personal history to next-generation genomic testing to determine what’s happening on the genetic level.

HEALTH THE POWER COUPLE: Red Light Therapy: 4 things to know History of Heliotherapy | NIR vs FIR Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch (LISTEN 30 MINUTES)

✔️ The history of red light therapy

✔️ What is red light therapy (photobiomodulation), and is it safe?

✔️ The difference between near & far infrared therapy

✔️ Four aspects of infrared saunas you need to know about



INSPIRATION/COMMENTARY: THE TECHNOSKEPTIC TOM VALOVIC Is A Mass Revolt Against Technocracy Starting to Happen?

Throwing off technocracy and emerging from our involuntary digital cages also means re-connecting with the natural world, a fundamental human relationship that’s now increasingly mediated by digital devices. The need for this re-connection, this existential about-face, was a key aspect of the romanticism of the 18th century. [] I totally agree that a new romanticism is a very necessary sea change at this strange time in human history but am perhaps a bit less optimistic that it will happen --- at least over the next few years. The forces of technocracy seem too powerful at the moment to be countered because so many of the necessities of everyday life depend on our attachment to this digital realm. This includes paying bills, financial maintenance, government-related necessities such as getting a license renewed and so much more. Further, technological dependency keeps getting ratcheted up by the self-appointed masters of the universe represented by Big Tech’s unchallenged and ever-gorwing power. That said, I sincerely hope I’m wrong about this and Gioia is right. Time will tell.



INSPIRATION: (ALTERNATIVE): Nervous Systems in Need | February 2026 Energy Update - Lee Harris 36 MINUTES UPDATE INCLUDES PROPHECIES AND CHANNELING

INSPIRATION SPIRIT OF CHANGE: Francine Ang 2026: The Year Of The Fire Horse — What It Means And How To Navigate It In 2026, Horse energy is amplified by the Fire element, creating a year that emphasizes action, passion, and visibility.

For many people, a Fire Horse year may feel energizing and motivating, bringing opportunities for growth, creativity, and bold new directions. It can be a time when long-held ideas finally move into action or when life pushes for decisive change. At the same time, the intensity of Fire can make it easy to overextend, rush decisions, or become emotionally overwhelmed if there is not enough grounding and rest.

A Fire Horse year may feel energizing and motivating, bringing bold new directions. At the same time, the intensity of Fire can make it easy to overextend, rush decisions, or become emotionally overwhelmed.

From a Five Element System, balance is always created through relationship. Fire is supported and moderated by other elements, especially Water and Earth. Water, associated with the Kidneys, helps cool and anchor Fire, while Earth provides stability and nourishment. During a Fire-dominant year, practices that strengthen these qualities — such as adequate rest, gentle movement, time in nature, and steady routines — can help maintain emotional and physical equilibrium.

Because Fire is closely linked to the heart and nervous system, 2026 is also a year to pay attention to stress, sleep, and emotional regulation. Slowing down does not mean resisting the year’s energy; rather, it allows Fire to express itself in healthy ways. Practices like Qigong, meditation, mindful breathing, and simple daily rituals can support resilience and clarity amid increased activity.

“ [] true momentum is sustained not by constant motion, but by harmony within.”



SMART METERS: OHIO REGISTER Cleveland Smart Meters “Blown Off” Homes: Not An Anomaly In addition to the known fire and electrical risks, Smart meters carry documented biological health risks for those in prolonged proximity, such as heart palpitations, tinnitus, Rouleaux effect (blood cell stacking), cancers, sleep problems, DNA damage, and more. It appears that the Cleveland substation was one more drop in the ocean of evidence showing the immense dangers associated with Smart meters. Luckily, all lived to tell this tale. Whether they were aware of the significance of it or not, thank you to the mainstream media for reporting on the blown off meters.

SMART METERS: SMART METER SCIENCE Underwriters Lab vs Smart Meter Fires: Commentary re. Berkshire Edge’s Eversource Smart Meter Article A Letter to the Editor/Outreach and thanks to the Berkshire Edge; Also for Fire Captains?

SUPERBOWL FOOTBALL: NFL-NFLPA monitoring electromagnetic field situation at Super Bowl stadium due to player concerns

NFL Players Association officials said on Tuesday that after players expressed concern they had started monitoring an issue related to electromagnetic interference (EMF) at Levi's Stadium, where the Super Bowl is set for Sunday. “I think everyone around it that you’ve seen with the players talking about it - everyone will want more data and want more feedback,” NFLPA President Jalen Reeves-Maybin said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are set to play the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium, which is beside an electrical substation operated by the city of Santa Clara, California’s Silicon Valley Power. Electrical substations generate EMF interference because of the high voltages and large currents moving through them.

A theory that the power substation generated harmful EMF interference gathered steam during the San Francisco 49ers regular season after a post on X. The post said the substation may have contributed to the team’s injury-prone season.

Since then, the theory about the potential of harmful effects of EMF interference has gained traction and received attention from fans, players and National Football League officials. The 49ers have begun to study and research the issue and the players’ association is waiting to see the results, Reeves-Maybin said.



SURVEILLANCE: Researchers warn WiFi is being quietly turned into a mass surveillance system Standard Equipment, Extraordinary Surveillance

The tracking requires only everyday WiFi gear, making mass deployment inevitable. Researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology cracked something fundamental about how WiFi works. They analyzed beamforming feedback information -those unencrypted signals your devices constantly broadcast to help routers optimize connections. “By observing the propagation of radio waves, we can create an image of the surroundings and of persons who are present,” explains Professor Thorsten Strufe from KASTEL, KIT’s Institute of Information Security and Dependability. Unlike previous WiFi-based identification methods that needed specialized LIDAR sensors or expensive hardware, this approach works with any standard router. Your neighborhood café doesn’t need military-grade equipment to become a tracking station. The method achieved nearly 100% accuracy across 197 participants in controlled testing, requiring only seconds of signal observation once the machine learning model is trained.



WARFARE: NEW YORK POST Alongside rumors of mystery ‘sonic weapon’ these are the new technologies which will shape US warfare

Not wanting to end on a weapons note: Thank you for providing written testimony recently, for those who were able

Lee Harris notes in his talk that this may be a year when many individuals must begin to speak out, and I grateful to everyone who recently submitted testimonies to the FCC and other agencies. I believe that many decision makers are going to face ethics demands in the coming months, with a clear choice about addressing corruption, etc. or not. Including maybe even the National Football League. A paper trail of who knew what when, (Monsanto, the FCC) often plays a part.

The red wagon holds the paper trail presented to the court that remanded the FCC in 2021, under FCC above, Courtesy the Scientific Alliance for Education . 11.000 pages

Are FCC 25-276 submissions in the next wave set?

Here is an example of a thoughtful public comment: In the Matter of Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments A Response to WT Docket No. 25-276 January 11, 2026

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/A-Response-to-FCC-WT-Docket-No.-25-276-Dr.-J.pdf ( 4 pages )



In case you missed it, I wrote about wave sets here: Thoughts on the 7th Wave, Sniglets, and the 100th Monkey and the Wisdom of OFF February, With Those Who Tend Your Spirit

Bless bless.

