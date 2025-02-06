FEATURED: Scientists Warning: Technology Inhibits Our Spiritual Power, But There is a Way - Gregg Braden (1 3/4 hrs)

“DNA is a resonant fractal antenna”

Scientist Gregg Braden is back on Know Thyself today for a deeper dive into the inherent beauty of humanity and the technology that threatens it. Pulling on the threads of our last conversations, Gregg opens up about the current state of the world: from transhumanism to artificial intelligence, giving a warning message about these innovations. He provides a reframe on what we’ve been told about human potential: revealing that we are far greater than we know and these technologies threaten that very greatness. Our discussion encompasses a range of critical topics, including the ongoing struggle between good and evil on Earth, the pivotal Year 2030, and the Future of Humanity. Furthermore, Gregg draws intriguing parallels to popular culture, exploring how films like "The Matrix" serve as allegories for deeper truths about our reality, prompting us to question the nature of existence itself.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Gary Marcus: Google, 2001: Don’t Be Evil Google, 2025: dropped pledge not to use AI for weapons and surveillance

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI ChatGPT in Shambles After two years of massive investment and endless hype, GPT’s reliability problems persist

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Irony too funny for words Oops Top AI Company Anthropic Pleads With People Seeking Jobs There Not to Use AI for Job Applications Do as I say, not as I do. “Let that be a lesson to all AI developers. What’s been released cannot be unreleased.” GARY

AI: Google opens its most powerful AI models to everyone, the next stage in its virtual agent push

AUTOMOBILES: Warning issued over 15-minute window where keyless entry cars can be stolen In conversation with The Express, RegTransfers CEO Mark Trimbee warned motorists to remain vigilant and take preventive measures against car theft, particularly for those with keyless entry systems. His advice was straightforward: "It should become a habitual behavior to lock up your car, even if you're just refueling or parking briefly in your driveway. You should never leave your vehicle running if you're leaving the driver's seat, and keep an eye out to make sure all windows and sunroofs are fully closed." He added, "When it comes to your keys, keep them out of sight and away from entry points to prevent theft through methods like key fishing. For keyless entry cars, it's wise to reprogram keys when buying a second-hand car. Using signal-blocking pouches can prevent relay attacks, and investing in a steering wheel lock adds an extra layer of security - for both keyed and keyless cars.

BROADBAND REGULATORY: NTIA Nominee Roth Has Big Issues with BEAD Incoming NTIA chief Arielle Roth would abolish fiber preference, low-cost mandates.

CHILDREN: EMF REMEDY Stop Exposing Children to Radiation for the Convenience of Smartwatch Monitoring Keith Cutter and ROSALITO In the Long Term Smart is the Opposite of Safe The allure of monitoring your child’s safety at all times is understandable, but parents must weigh the convenience against the potential risks of continuous RF exposure. Remote listening features may offer short-term peace of mind, but the long-term health implications for children demand careful consideration. In striving to keep our children safe, let us not inadvertently expose them to potential harm. True safety means protecting not only their immediate well-being but also their future health. As we embrace technology, let’s do so responsibly, fully understanding the potential costs and committing to never harm.

CHILDREN AND MORE: POLITICS: Kids Off Social Media Act Divides Lawmakers on Senate Commerce Committee Other bipartisan measures related to broadband expansion, supply chain resilience, and emergency communications.

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Every Kid Is An Athlete (Even Your Gamer!) 15 Reasons Why Team Sports Will Always Beat Screen Time

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS Smartwatches: The Growing Wrist-Based Distraction in Schools

CHILDREN: TELEGRAPH UK Trust parents to know smartphones are harming their children

ECONOMICS: FUTURISM There's Actually an Incredibly Easy Way for Elon Musk to Trim $2 Trillion of Government Spending: Cut Funding for Nuclear Weapons Ball's in your court, Elon.

ENERGY: Nate Hagens from The Great Simplification Always Adding More: The Unpopular Reality about Energy Transitions The Great Simplification #162 with Jean-Baptiste Fressoz What role do our current economic systems play in driving an ever-growing demand for new energy sources? In the history of our species, have we ever fully transitioned off of one energy source and replaced it with another – and what does this imply for the hope of a fossil-free future?

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Lithium-ion Batteries and Smart Meters Their involvement in the L.A. fires Smart Meters, Lithium-ion Batteries and Your Insurance Company- Even though the United States Department of Energy has stated that lithium-ion batteries are preferred for their high energy density, lightweight design and long life cycle, a concern for the safety of the public needs to be taken into consideration. Part of that concerns your homeowner’s insurance company. Since we have a situation in which the problem of overheating and ignition has been established for the lithium-ion battery subrogation against the battery makers needs to be considered to recover a portion of the funds spent on repairs through the battery makers. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has authorized the state’s investor-owned utilities to replace conventional customer meters (analog meters) with Smart Meters to give consumers greater control over their energy use. Smart Meters enable a utility to provide customers with detailed information about their energy usage at different times of the day, which in turn enables customers to manage their energy use more proactively. Smart Meters are being rolled out nationwide and internationally. According to the Edison Foundation, more than 8 million Smart Meters have been deployed by electric utilities in the U.S. and nearly 60 million will be in place shortly. In California, the CPUC authorized Southern California Edison to install approximately 5.3 million new Smart Meters, San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E) 1.4 million electric Smart Meters and 900,000 natural gas meters, and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) approximately 5 million electric meters and 4.2 million natural gas meters. www.cpuc.gov/industries-and-topics. Nina Betty, in her analysis of the smart meters and safety issues including an analysis of the lithium-ion batteries, stated that the smart meters contain moisture, heat, and flammable Lithium-ion batteries www.smartmeterharm.org/wp-content. What Do We Do Now? Local governments, police and insurance companies should begin the process of securing the smart meters in homes with fire damage and test to see what the problem is that led to this disaster, and when found, determine some type of government and business contributions to assist in rebuilding. Respectfully Submitted, Norman Lambe

5G INDUSTRY: Verizon doubles 5G radio deployment for Super Bowl LIX Light Reading met with Verizon on-site at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to get a closer look at the network infrastructure the operator has installed to ensure fans can post selfies to social media and send updates to friends and family

GPS: Why GPS Is Getting Less Reliable — And May Force Us Back To Old-School Maps The culprits for this mess are jammers in Israel or Syria that manipulate the Global Positioning System (GPS) for strategic reasons. Yet when you are a pilot responsible for an aircraft, things can get a little scary. Experts distinguish between jamming and spoofing. Jamming involves transmitting signals on the GPS frequency that are so strong that the receivers in aircraft and on the ground stop working. "We've seen this for years when approaching Seoul," says Niklas Ahrens from the European Cockpit Association, a trade union that represents pilots. The airport is just 35 kilometers from North Korea. "You can be relatively sure that you won't have GPS available when approaching." Ahrens regularly flies an Airbus 330 or 340 around the world as a co-pilot for a major airline. If the GPS fails, he lands with the help of radio beacons on the ground and the air traffic controllers, who locate the aircraft using radar and maintain radio contact. Warring parties disrupt GPS signals to confuse enemy drones and aircraft. In 2020, U.S. researchers located a jammer on the Syrian coast at an airfield operated by Russia. With the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, interference has increased. This affects numerous flights from Europe to Asia.

HARD WIRING: on X Matt From Cultivate Elevate @CultivateElevatHow to hardwire your internet in 5 easy steps? 5 minute process - Enjoy wifi free living 1. Login in 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.0.0 in your browser 2. Disable the wifi and guest wifi setting 3. Buy an Ethernet cord and USB adapter. 4. Connect to any device (https://x.com/CultivateElevat/status/1886818248148316570?t=MIgrmA6SgAwHHOUK1XbCmQ&s=03) 283.5K Views

HAVANA Anomalous health incidents AHI; Targeted Justice Newsletter Havana Syndrome - Deep Dive Thanks to Dr Ber

HEALTH LIGHTING: Brighter nights and darker days predict higher mortality risk: A prospective analysis of personal light exposure in >88,000 individuals Significance Exposure to brighter nights and darker days causes circadian disruption, which accompanies poor health outcomes that increase mortality risk. Whether personal day and night light exposure predicts mortality risk is not known. This study captured ~13 million hours of data from light sensors worn by ~89,000 individuals who were over 40 y of age. Those with brighter nights and darker days had higher risk of premature mortality, after accounting for sociodemographic and lifestyle factors. Avoiding night light and seeking day light may promote optimal health and longevity, and this recommendation is both accessible and cost-effective.

HEALTH/NOT HEALTH: These Graphene Tattoos Are Actually Biosensors Flexible stick-on patches could monitor blood pressure, stress, and more

INDIGENOUS RIGHTS BUSINESS AND HUMAN RIGHTS Kenya: Court finds carbon offsetting project used by major companies violated Indigenous land rights Survival International, Scoop World, Mongabay In a landmark ruling, a Kenyan court has halted a flagship carbon offset project used by major companies including Meta, Netflix and British Airways. The ruling finds that two of the biggest conservancies set up by the Northern Rangelands Trust (NRT) were established unconstitutionally, without the consent of local Indigenous communities. []The ruling marks a significant win for 165 residents from the two conservancies, who filed the petition in 2021. In response, Indigenous rights NGO Survival International has called on the NRT’s Western donors including the EU, France and the United States Agency for International Development to stop funding the organisation, and for carbon credit verification body Verra to conduct a review of the project. The NRT has previously denied allegations of land grabbing and serious human rights abuses against Indigenous Peoples within its conservancies.

INSPIRATION: Sarah Wilson There is a big chunk of my being that did not think it would get *this* bad *this* fast. We're here! This is the last chapter of the book. It will run in two parts. “The way you alchemise a soulless world into a sacred world is by treating everyone as if they are sacred until the sacred in them remembers.”

INTERNET JUNK: As Internet enshittification marches on, here are some of the worst offenders Ars staffers take aim at some of the web's worst predatory practices. Smart TVs much of smart TVs’ evolution could be viewed as invasive and anti-consumer. Today, smart TVs are essentially digital billboards that serve as tools for companies—from advertisers to TV OEMs—to extract user data AND Google’s voice assistant; AND The Portable Document Format The vast majority of PDFs I deal with now come from academic journals, and whatever witchcraft is needed to put footnotes, formulas, and embargo details into the text wrecks the thing I care most about: copying and pasting details that I need to write articles. Instead, I often get garbled, shortened pieces of other parts of the document intermingled with the text I want—assuming I can even select it in the first place.AND Televised sports And it's not just cycling. Formula 1 racing has largely gone behind paywalls, and viewership is down significantly over the last 15 years. Major US sports such as professional and college football had largely been exempt, but even that is now changing, with NFL games being shown on Peacock, Amazon Prime, and Netflix. None of this helps viewers. It enshittifies the experience for us in the name of corporate greed. AND Google search Google's rapid spiral toward enshittification—where the "don't be evil company" went from altruistic avoider of ads that its founders knew could ruin search to dominating ad markets by monopolizing search while users grew to hate its search engine—could finally be disrupted by potential court-ordered remedies coming this year AND Email AI tools Gmail won't take no for an answer. It keeps asking me if I want to use Google's Gemini AI tool to summarize emails or draft responses. As the disclaimer at the bottom of the Gemini tool indicates, I can't count on the output being factual, so no, I definitely don't want it. The dialog box only allows me to decline by clicking the "not now" option. I still haven't found the "not ever" option, and I doubt I ever will. I still haven't found a satisfactory way to turn Gemini off completely in Gmail. AND Windows most of the things that people on the Internet really like to complain about (updates breaking things, attempts at mandatory Microsoft account sign-in, apps that auto-download to your computer when you set it up whether you want them or not, telemetry data being sent to Microsoft, forceful insistence that users switch to the Edge browser and Bing search engine) all actually started during the reign of Windows 10. Web discourse

LIDAR MAPPING OT GUARDIAN SEE ALSO FIRE MANAGEMENT: Lost cities of the Amazon: how science is revealing ancient garden towns hidden in the rainforest: https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2025/feb/06/ancient-garden-cities-amazon-indigenous-technologies-archaeology-lost-civilisations-environment-terra-preta" []By deploying remote sensing for archaeology, scans for radiocarbon dating, soil chemistry and phytolith analysis (the study of microscopic mineral deposits in ancient plant remains), multidisciplinary teams of scientists have been detecting traces of Amazon basin cities far older, larger, more populous – and more sustainably run – than anyone had imagined. The gadget of choice is lidar. This sampling device, mounted on aircraft or drones, beams down more than a million pulses of laser a second and measures the time it takes the rays to bounce back. Analysts use the data to reconstruct a minutely detailed virtual landscape picture, then digitally “deforest” the vegetation to expose the structures below. []“With remote-sensing tools, you can scan vast areas and see structures hidden below the trees and soil.” []Dark earths have also turned up in recent surveys of the Bolivian Amazon, near the Brazilian border. The town of Versalles, for instance, sits on what scientists also call “black gold” – fertile human-enhanced soil, or anthrosols, which helped support sizeable populations on otherwise poor clay, silty or sandy land. This method of soil engineering was so effective that several contemporary bioeconomy companies have begun manufacturing similar dark soils – also known as biochar from the partially burnt wood, charcoal and ash it contains – to enhance fertility in the Amazon basin and store carbon. Around the middle of the 13th century, the Amazon basin experienced what climate scientists describe as the worst drought in 5,000 years. “We showed them evidence of large towns girded by wide roads, a perimeter of ditches, and human-made firebreaks,” says Heckenberger. “The Australians told us they’d do today exactly as the ancient Amazonians did millennia ago.” Neves goes further. “We can safely say that biodiversity in the Amazon only exists because, and not in spite, of its inhabitants, who safeguarded their environment by transforming it,” he says. “The future of the Amazon lies in understanding its past.”

MICROWAVE NEWS UPDATE: Microwave News Moves to Bluesky Leaving Twitter/X Microwave News will no longer be posting on Twitter/X. Nor will ILouis Slesin, PhD Please follow on Bluesky: @microwavenews and @louisslesin.bsky.social

MINING: Biocentric with Max Wilbert The Cost of a Battery In Nevada’s Thacker Pass, will ancient stone become lithium become batteries become money? Will 16 million years of sacred silence be shattered? This piece was originally published on February 1, 2021 in Earth Island Journal. That’s before I launched this Substack, so it was never published here, despite it being the seminal piece — at least so far — telling my personal story of the inception of Protect Thacker Pass.

MINING: Newly released report analyses corruption’s role in mining’s environmental and human rights toll

MINING: UNREGULATED TRANSITION MINERAL MINING DRIVES ABUSE: The global rush for transition minerals is driving human rights abuses, environmental harm and conflict. AND In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, strategic minerals are fuelling the decades-long conflict that has produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Armed groups are expanding control over coltan mining sites, which supply more than 15% of global tantalum production, and generate an estimated USD300,000 per month for the M23 rebel group. AND In the Philippines, an Amnesty International report highlights human rights abuses associated with nickel mining, including lack of Indigenous consent, water contamination, deforestation, health issues and harm to local livelihoods. AND Meanwhile, a US court has ruled in favour of the Hell’s Kitchen lithium project in the Salton Sea, dismissing concerns that the environmental review did not fully address the project’s effects on water supply and air quality, and that the company developing it, Controlled Thermal Resources, did not consult with local Indigenous communities.

OCEAN: Portugal: Lawmakers push forward deep-sea mining ban until 2050

OPINION: ATLANTIC The Dictatorship of the Engineer In the isolation of a Washington, D.C., office building, with a small team of acolytes, Elon Musk is dismantling the civil service and fulfilling an old dream. Deep within the folds of the Western brain resides a yearning for a savior: a master engineer who imposes reason and efficiency on the messiness of modern life, who can deploy his acumen to usher in a golden age of abundance and harmony. This is a fantasy of submission, where the genius takes charge. [] there are hints of this same heroic self-conception in the right-wing swatches of present-day Silicon Valley. Engineers are prophets of a new order because they promise inventions that will usher in the purest expressions of freedom: realms (cryptocurrency, space colonies) that are beyond the reach of the state. Hoover was in the White House when the nation’s economy collapsed. History regards him with disdain, less for his policies than for his distinct lack of warmth and his disregard for human suffering. He treated food distribution as an engineering problem, yet he never managed to describe victims with compassion. According to his biographer Joan Hoff Wilson, “They all became statistics—by the same impersonal scientific engineering approach and temperament that was to shock and dismay his fellow Americans during the Great Depression and erode his political credibility with them.” The problem with applying scientific management to the government is its hollow heart, as the former auto executive Robert McNamara later showed to horrifying effect. As the secretary of defense, he presided over the escalation of the Vietnam War in the 1960s, deploying a data-driven approach that rendered casualties in the vernacular of statistics. (McNamara didn’t train as an engineer, but he self-consciously employed the mindset.) In his enthusiasm for optimization and efficiency, he paid no heed to the terrible human toll of his immaculate systems. []Despite this history of failure, Americans haven’t shaken the hope that some benevolent, hyperrational leader, immune to the temptations of political power, will step in to redesign the nation, to solve the problems that politicians can’t. That hope is unbreakable, because American culture invests engineers with the aura of wizardry. But in his short stay in Washington, Musk has already evinced the same moral shortcoming that afflicted Hoover and McNamara, the same inability to calculate the costs of cruelty. ON MSN

POLITICS: MEDIA DOGE cancels $8.2 million government payments to Politico Left-leaning news outlet Politico was paid a staggering $8.2 million in 'government subsidies' uncovered amid Elon Musk's DOGE dragnet on wasteful spending. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is in the process of cancelling the payments from several government agencies, including the embattled USAID. DailyMail.com has contacted the five federal agencies who gave the most money to Politico last year for further detail on what the money was spent on. [] it is understood that much of the agencies' spending is on Politico's b2b service, Politico Pro which offers, 'non-partisan, real-time intelligence personalized to their area of policy focus', according to the platform. Subscriptions can cost around $10,000 a year per online reports, meaning the government would have had to shell out for more than 800 accounts. Leavitt warned that DOGE is in the process of pulling the plug on all payments. It could spell further disaster for Politico, whose staffers yesterday found out that they had not been paid.

RIGHT TO REPAIR: Report: Consumers In The Dark About Support For Smart Products A new Consumer Reports survey shows that 7 in 10 Americans want companies to say how long they will support the software that runs their "smart" products. Consumers with smart home products may be in for a rude awakening in the years ahead, as manufacturers cease updating and patching the software that runs the devices and they lose critical features, falter, and go dark. That’s because many consumers purchased those products with no idea if- and when software support would end, according to a new survey by Consumer Reports. The survey of 2,130 U.S. consumers, published on Wednesday, found that close to half (43%) of consumers who purchased smart devices were unaware that it might lose software support at some point. Just over a third (35%) said they were aware of the potential to lose software support when they acquired the device, while 22% could not recall whether or not they were informed regarding software support. The lack of transparency about support for smart products has real consequences as more Internet connected devices hit the market - from home appliances and doorbells to personal health devices. Already, 85% of the consumers surveyed said they used a smartphone, and 74% reported having a smart (e.g. Internet-connected) television. Internet-connected speakers (38%), video doorbells (27%), and video cameras (27%) were also popular with respondents.

SATELLITES: Satellite “megaconstellations” may jeopardize recovery of ozone hole When internet-providing satellites — now being launched by the thousands — reach end of life, byproducts of their fiery deaths in Earth’s atmosphere will catalyze chemical reactions that destroy stratospheric ozone

SATELLITES: Space junk debris lights up the skies over Michigan and throughout Midwest Midwesterners who were out for a nighttime stroll Tuesday saw something a bit unusual in the sky as falling satellite debris made for an impromptu show as it reentered the Earth’s atmosphere. According to Fox Weather, the falling debris came from a SpaceX satellite that’s part of the Starlink constellation. The cluster of satellites are designed to provide internet access in rural areas and places where internet connectivity is limited. The Starlink constellation contains more than 6,000 satellites that can service people worldwide. Starlink-5693 is believed to have reentered the atmosphere around 10:03 p.m. EST/9:03 CST, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell. While the satellite reentered somewhere near Milwaukee, Wisc. the falling debris could be seen throughout the Midwest as people in Illinois and Michigan also reported seeing the dazzling display in the sky. According to the SpaceX website, the satellites are “fully demisable by design, meaning that the risk to those on the ground, in the air, or at sea from a deorbiting satellite is effectively zero as the satellites burn up during reentry.”

SATELLITES SPACE WEATHER: UNPRECEDENTED STARLINK REENTRIES: Last month, more than 120 Starlink satellites fell out of orbit. The daily rate of reentries is unprecedented and might be altering the chemistry of Earth's atmosphere. Full Story @ Spaceweather.com. GRAPH AT LINK

SMART METERS EINAR NARWAY: That "dirty electricity" from smart meters causes health problems has been accepted by a French court – once again A French appeals court has ruled that a homeowner can legally have their AMS meter removed due to health concerns. The French meters communicate over the power grid and, like other electronics, emit electrical noise - i.e. "dirty electricity". Enedis, France's "state grid", has already had to turn off the signaling of several people with electrical sensitivities. But this is the first ruling in France which requires that the meter itself must be removed. The ruling may have consequences for new rules regarding the installation of such meters in homes, where owners who do not have automatic readings must pay an extra amount on top of their electricity bill - such as in Norway.

SMART METERS: Dr. Murray May Submission re: Australia's Draft Rule to Accelerate Smart Meters Health, Privacy, Cost, Lack of Consumer Benefits, 6-page intro, link to 60-page document)

SPACE WEATHER: UNPRECEDENTED STARLINK REENTRIES: Last month, more than 120 Starlink satellites fell out of orbit. The daily rate of reentries is unprecedented and might be altering the chemistry of Earth's atmosphere. Full Story @ Spaceweather.com.

SPACE: UFO Whistleblower Claims Trump Is Being Lied To About Those Drones in New Jersey "Someone is not presenting the whole story to our new president."

SPACE: Europe has the worst imaginable idea to counter SpaceX’s launch dominance This plan, if it ever gets off the ground, seems destined to fail. is not difficult to understand the unease on the European continent about the rise of SpaceX and its controversial founder, Elon Musk. SpaceX has surpassed the European Space Agency and its institutional partners in almost every way when it comes to accessing space and providing secure communications. Last year, for example, SpaceX launched 134 orbital missions. Combined, Europe had three. SpaceX operates a massive constellation of more than 7,000 satellites, delivering broadband Internet around the world. Europe hopes to have a much more modest capability online by 2030 serving the continent at a cost of $11 billion. And Europe has good reasons for being wary about working directly with SpaceX. First, Europe wants to maintain sovereign access to space, as well as a space-based communication network. Second, buying services from SpaceX undermines European space businesses. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Musk has recently begun attacking governments in European capitals such as Berlin and London, taking up the "Make Europe Great Again" slogan. This seems to entail throwing out the moderate coalitions governing European nations and replacing them with authoritarian, hard-right leaders. All of that to say, it is understandable that Europe would like to provide a reasonable answer to the dominance of SpaceX. Bring on the bankers However, the approach being pursued by Airbus—a European aerospace corporation that is, on a basic level, akin to Boeing—seems like the dumbest idea imaginable. According to Bloomberg, "Airbus has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for advice on an effort to forge a new European space and satellite company that can better compete with Elon Musk’s dominant SpaceX."

SURVEILLANCE DeepSeek allegedly exposed internal database containing users' chat histories & sensitive data

SURVEILLANCE: News DISTURBING: Wi-Fi, Cell Towers Can Be Used for Remote Surveillance Without Your Consent Once again, what was dismissed as conspiracy theory is now documented science. and Wi-Fi, Cell Towers May Soon Be Spying on You Without Your Consent Wireless radiation could be used to surveil people without their knowledge or consent, even if they aren’t wearing a “smart” device or holding a cellphone, according to the authors of a new study.

WARFARE: AXIOS DEFENSE The cross-country chatter these past weeks, at the Surface Navy Association conference and at WEST, proved for me one thing: The unmanned obsession is very real inside the U.S. Navy. AND The Lockheed Martin-made Open Systems Interoperable and Reconfigurable Infrastructure Solution wirelessly connected Marines to multiple drones and a Northrop Grumman-made Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar at Steel Knight 2024. Why it matters: The exercise and OSIRIS trials offer a peek at expeditionary advanced base operations.

WATER: Erin Brockovich The Time Has Come To Remove Rocket Fuel From Our Water Find Out Why The EPA Is Taking Action & How It Got Into Our Water In The First Place.

CORRECTIONS:

Through a combination of EMF-induced Brain Fog, dyslexia, and incorrect auto-correct there were a few typos in the past 2 posts from Smart Meter Science. The posts are now corrected at the link.

Dr. Murray May is the correct spelling for: Dr. Murray May Submission re: Australia's Draft Rule to Accelerate Smart Meters Health, Privacy, Cost, Lack of Consumer Benefits

In yesterday’s article, Smart Meters and Time of Use Billing What to know about smart meter-enabled unrealistic, discriminatory, health-diminishing, and cruel utility metering and pricing schemes I inadvertently stated that twenty-six years ago, 93-year-old Marvin Schur froze to death after a limiter smart meter was installed on his home. He actually passed about 16 years ago around this time of year.

My intention is to provide accurate data about the history of smart meters, and appreciate feedback to keep this substack up to date and accurate. Substack is helpful because corrections/updates can be added without having to change the link

Thank you for all you do.

EVENTS:

MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, February 19, 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! Hear updates on science, the six MA bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more!

You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome. Meeting Registration - Zoom

Register: Tuesday, February 25 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT Massachusetts for Safe Technology is honored to collaborate this month with Colorado's Doe Kelly of Longmont for Safe Tech! Join us to learn about today’s wireless radiation health risks in general, and in particular the harmful exposures in our schools. We will provide the facts and supports to bring parents, guardians, grandparents, teachers, health care practitioners, school committees, administrators and IT personnel into this timely conversation! Walk away with easy steps to stay connected and protected TODAY!

The National Call is usually the 2nd and 4th Friday, please join their mailing list to receive other important communications. The National Call for Safe Technology