New Report Contradicts Telecom Industry Claim That Wireless Radiation Is Safe CHD A new peer-reviewed scientific report outlines a mechanism by which non-ionizing radiation can disrupt the biology of living systems, even at levels much lower than what’s needed to heat tissues. The telecom industry has consistently claimed that non-ionizing radiation is harmless to human health. The basis for the wireless industry’s claim that radiation is safe for humans is scientifically erroneous, according to the author of a new peer-reviewed scientific report. Paul Héroux, Ph.D., authored the report, which was published Jan. 30 in Heliyon, one of Elsevier’s journals on its ScienceDirect platform.

27 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health Electromagnetic Radiation Safety Joel M has been circulating abstracts of newly-published scientific papers on radio frequency and other non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) monthly since 2016. The complete collection of these papers contains more than 2,000 abstracts with links to the papers. Several hundred EMF scientists around the world receive these updates. To see abstracts for the most recent papers or to download volumes 1 to 3 of this collection go to:

https://www.saferemr.com/2022/06/recent-research-on-wireless-radiation.html Recent Research on Wireless Radiation and Electromagnetic Fields

ElektrosmogReport Now in English Too A Newsletter Independent of Industry and Government One of the longest-running newsletters on the health and environmental impact of electromagnetic fields and radiation —the ElektrosmogReport— is now available in English. Diagnose:Funk, the publisher, is translating the German-language original and making it available at no charge. Both versions come out quarterly. D:F is a consumer and environmental protection group with offices in Germany and Switzerland. “Our motivation is to help influence the international discussion on radiation risks,” Peter Hensinger, D:F’s vice chairman, wrote in an email from his office in Stuttgart. “The ElektrosmogReport is one of the few publications that evaluates the research independently of industry,” he noted, “and we do so in a country which is the home of ICNIRP.” Read more at Microwave News (News sent last week that Germany is wisely not installing transmitting smart meters on the low-electricity consumption homes came from this source).

AI: BBC Concern UK's AI ambitions could lead to water shortages Ministers insist the notoriously power-hungry server farms will be given priority access to the electricity grid. Questions have been raised about the impact this might have on the government's plans for clean energy production by 2030. But less attention has been given to the impact data centres could have on the supply of fresh, drinkable water to homes and businesses. Parts of the UK, in the south especially, are already under threat of water shortages because of climate change and population growth. The government is backing plans for nine new reservoirs to ease the risk of rationing and hosepipe bans during droughts. But some of these are in areas where new data centres are set to be built. The first of the government's "AI growth zones" will be in Culham, Oxfordshire, at the UK Atomic Energy Authority's campus – seven miles from the site of a planned new reservoir at Abingdon. The tech industry tends to be cagey about water consumption. Most UK data centres contacted for this article did not respond to our inquiries. Data centres use fresh, mains water, rather than surface water, so that the pipes, pumps and heat exchangers used to cool racks of servers do not get clogged up with contaminants. The amount used can vary considerably depending on a number of factors including the surrounding environment; sites in colder, wetter parts of the world tend to require less. Dr Venkatesh Uddameri, a Texas-based expert in water resources management, says a typical data centre can use between 11 million and 19 million litres of water per day, roughly the same as a town of 30,000 to 50,000 people. His widely quoted calculations are based on arid, or semi arid, climates and do not take into account recent efficiency improvements or developments in AI. Microsoft's global water use soared by 34% while it was developing its initial AI tools, and a data centre cluster in Iowa used 6% of the district's water supply in one month during the training of OpenAI's GPT-4. Local resistance to data centres is growing around the world, particularly in areas where water is scarce. [] The data centre industry argues that modern sites are already more efficient. Alternative cooling methods which do not require much water, such as free air cooling and dry cooling, are evolving.Closed-loop cooling, which involves reusing water, will be deployed in Microsoft's new data centres in Phoenix and Wisconsin. Aaron Binckley, vice president of sustainability at Digital Realty, acknowledged criticism around data centres' water usage but claimed that the sector was making "significant strides".

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Five ways in which the last 3 months — and especially the DeepSeek era — have vindicated “Deep learning is hitting a wall" A demonized paper from three years ago that has stood the test of time Even the latest systems like Deep Research are still struggling in a few ways – and those ways pretty much correspond exactly to the places that I warned would be LLM’s Achilles’ Heels: hallucinations and reasoning errors.

AUTOMOBILES: Infineon’s 60GHz In-Cabin Monitoring System | Fast Facts - New Products Infineon's 60GHz In-Cabin Monitoring System Redefine the art of writing: 60GHz In-Cabin Monitoring System (ICMS) enhancing vehicle occupant safety to the next level. Here’s why: ICMS applications are driven by legislation: NCAP (adaption of Child presence detection (CPD) by 2025 Government initiatives to decrease the number of casualties (left behind child) OEM self-commitments to improve safety of passengers In-Cabin Monitoring System (ICMS) can include several sub-systems like Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Occupant Monitoring System (OMS)and deepening on the system architecture, these sub-systems might be standalone systems for in-cabin sensing with independent sensors and processing units or have a centralized processing unit. Key features Child Presense Detection (CPD) Seat Occupancy Detection (SOD) Intrusion Proximity Alert (IPA) Vital Sensing Obstacle Detection System (ODS) Smart Trunk Opener (STO) Gestures

CYBERSECURITY: SCHOOLS: WIRED Meet the Hired Guns Who Make Sure School Cyberattacks Stay Hidden An investigation into more than 300 cyberattacks against US K–12 schools over the past five years shows how schools can withhold crucial details from students and parents whose data was stolen.

EMF HEALTH: EINAR: When the starting point is the craziest, the radiation protection is often the most original... (TRANSLATED) Don't trust those who tell you to trust science! Science tends to become outdated, while the communities that built on it continue to defend old beliefs. A recent review of current knowledge in physical theory shows that health damage from wireless communication and from "dirty electricity" is to be expected: The industry's belief that health damage is not possible simply rests on outdated physics. The harms we find – from tinnitus and "brain fog" to cancer, etc. – can no longer be dismissed because "they are not possible" based on the theories of physics. On the contrary, modern physics theories provide a solid foundation that can explain harms even from exposures that are too weak for the harms to be explained based on the older understanding.

EMF: RFSAFE which sells “Best EMF Blocking Phone Case” (which I do not promote) (John Coates: Innovator, Inventor, and Advocate for Safer Wireless Communications) has a link to news and posts, separate from sales: RF Safe: Protecting Public Health Join Us in Advocating for Safer Technology More resources: News Index

Recent articles from their news listings:

RFK, The Chronic Health Crisis, and the Collapse of Microwave Networks: The Push for Li-Fi & Space-Based Broadband

The Telecom Industry’s Time Bomb

Apple’s Hidden Bet on Li-Fi: The Future of RF-Safe Wireless Communication

ENERGY POLITICS LOBBYING: Banning utilities from charging customers for lobbying is lowering bills Colorado and Connecticut saved residents hundreds of thousands of dollars on their utility bills Other states may soon follow suit. Your utility bills break down how much you pay each month for electricity and natural gas. But that’s not the only thing you may be charged for. “Electric and gas utilities routinely charge ratepayers for costs related to political advocacy, ads to burnish their brand, and even luxury perks for executives and employees,” writes Akielly Hu, according to a report from the Energy and Policy Institute. Regulators are starting to push back: In 2023, Colorado, Connecticut, and Maine became the first states to pass comprehensive laws preventing utilities from charging their customers for lobbying, advertising, and other political influencing. These efforts have already saved those ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. Since then, a dozen other states have introduced bills in the same vein. It’s still early days for these sorts of laws, so their full impact isn’t yet clear. But last year in Colorado, regulators rejected more than $775,000 in lobbying fees, trade association dues, and investor relations costs claimed by the utility Xcel Energy. “The momentum behind utility accountability legislation continues to grow,” said researcher Karlee Weinmann, co-author of the report. “As we put numbers on the savings generated by these bills, we’re going to hear more and more ratepayers asking, ‘How do I get this done in my state?’”

ENERGY ELECTRICITY SMART GRID: USA: DOE Invests $32 Million for Grid-Edge Technology and Smart Charge Management

HEALTH AGING NEWSLETTER 1440 MEDIA: What Happens to the Body As we age, our cells accumulate damage on many fronts, including mutations in DNA (the information code of our cells), shortening of telomeres (protective end caps on DNA strands), and epigenetic alterations (changes in how our cells read DNA information). This causes our microscopic machinery to go awry. The result is decreased cellular function, impaired mitochondrial energy production, and less efficient repair mechanisms. Read more about the causes of cellular aging. As our body’s building blocks break down, our organs and tissues experience an associated loss of structure and function. This results in a cycle of inflammation and tissue fibrosis that reduces the functional capacity of our vital organs. All of these microscopic changes add up to what we see as “getting older.” Our bones lose the ability to resist stress (i.e., osteoporosis), the structural integrity of our skin fails (i.e., wrinkles), our heart no longer pumps with the necessary strength (i.e., heart failure), and we are more at risk of injury and disease. What Happens to the Brain The same cellular- and tissue-level changes associated with aging have a particularly destructive effect on our brains. As cellular function decreases, inflammation rises and the accumulation of cellular waste disrupts the ability of our brain cells to talk to each other. This impairs our processing of complex cognitive tasks and weakens our memory (what happens to your brain through life). These neurologic changes often translate to depression, social withdrawal, and increased susceptibility to diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. Chronological Versus Biological Aging MORE AT LINK no mention of RF link.join1440.com/view/66c4cdff5d78644b3ae3220dmxq8c.2a02n/54eaa403

HEALTH OT ORGANIC CONSUMERS: Fluoride Toothpastes, Mouthwash Marketed to Kids in Dangerous Ways, Lawsuits Say January 30, 2025 | Source: The New Lede | by Douglas Main

INDUSTRY: POTS AND PANS USTelecom’s 2025 Wish List Jonathan Spalter, the President and CEO of USTelecom wrote an open letter to the White House and Congress with its wish list for government action in 2025. USTelecom is the trade association and lobbying arm representing the biggest telcos and cable companies. The most interesting thing about the list is that most smaller ISPs will agree with almost everything on it. Champion Networks of the Future. This asks the federal government to make it easier to tear down copper telco networks. It’s an interesting request because, for the most part, the big telcos are already doing this. They are really asking the federal government to intercede in states that want to see customers provided with an alternative option for basic communications before they lose a copper telephone line. Secure and Reform Universal Service. USTelecom recognizes that the existence of the Universal Service Fund is in jeopardy due to open court cases that could kill or maim it. This is a request for Congress to pass legislation that reinforces the mission of the USF and that also fixes the broken funding mechanism that gets funding today from telephone services. Put the Pedal to the Metal on Broadband Deployment. This is support for moving quickly with BEAD grants while relaxing some of the BEAD rules such as requiring low rates. The big ISPs assume a lot of this funding will go to them. Some of the reforms that USTelecom wants can be done by NTIA, but others will need action by Congress. Review All Legacy Regulations. USTelecom asks to eliminate outdated regulations and reporting, a reasonable request. Unfortunately, some of the silliest outdated requirements come from Congress and legislation is needed to kill some old requirements. Break the Federal Permitting Log Jam. This has been on the list for twenty years. Getting permits on federal land can be nearly impossible. There has been announcements from the last several White Houses that supposedly addressed the issue but that haven’t resulted in any meaningful change. Model Efficient, Effective Cybersecurity. This is the hardest wish to accomplish and undoubtedly comes from the recent Chinese hacking of our telecom networks. I have to wonder if this is too big of a challenge to fix with centralized government edicts – and if telcos really want the government telling them how to handle cybersecurity. But it definitely must be addressed. What’s interesting is what is not on this list. There is no request to eliminate heavy FCC regulation, because the big telcos already know they now have a friendly FCC.

INSPIRATION How to conquer the technocrat within Eric Francis Coppolino: How electricity & media shape society Roman S Shapoval and Eric Francis Coppolino 1 HOUR AND 52 MINUTES

Today, we are honored to be joined by Eric Francis Coppolino of Planet Waves FM & Chiron Return . Eric has a tremendous grasp of how technology in the age of digital affects how we relate to each other, and how it’s pivotal in creating mass social movements. When I first saw Eric being interviewed by Dr Sam Bailey , he was one of the only voices in the wilderness not just calling out false PCR tests, but also cut to the root of the outbreak very few wanted to address: The invisible environment of our devices. The further humanity becomes obedient, addicted, and fascinated by the glare of gilded technocratic saints and worship icons of black Apples, the more we live life from our knees, and the less we remember what life felt, tasted, smelled, and looked like in the analog realms of nature. What can we do about it. To understand - we must first innerstand the relationship we have with ourselves. Join us today, as we discuss: How the evolution of electricity creates war and social upheaval How sexual suppression leads to isolation and technological addiction William Reich & The Mass Psychology of Fascism The astrological cycle of 2025-2026: a potent opportunity for personal growth We are more powerful than we know, Roman & Bohdanna



SATELLITES; Starlinks are Falling: 120 Satellites Crash from Space in January 2025

https://www.republicworld.com/science/starlinks-are-falling-120-satellites-crash-from-space-in-january-2025

SATELLITES: Assessing the impacts of low-earth orbital satellite systems in remote indigenous communities: Social and economic outcomes of use in northern Canada Highlights Low-Earth Orbital (LEO) satellites offer promise in addressing longstanding digital divides, including in Northern Canada. Primary data and empirical research on user experiences with LEO satellites are limited. We explore how end users in two remote fly-in Indigenous communities are adopting these technologies. LEO satellites help address first-level (access, affordability, reliability) and third-level (social and economic outcomes) digital divides. While LEO satellite services are promising, they result in trade-offs for end users and rural/remote communities.

SMART GRID FIRST PRESON ACCOUNT: OZARKS, NEIGHBORS AGAINST TRESPASSING TECHNOLOGY A friend visits the Ozarks & spends a few nights in “HELL” – long post with many links - issue with powerline transmissions

SPACE: ‘Worst nightmare’: Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites could blind radio telescopes Second generation satellites emit 30 times more stray radio waves than before

SPACE: EINAR NORWAY: The Moon will get 4G network with video streaming to Earth this year Nokia Bell Labs will set up the first 4G/LTE mobile network on the moon's south pole this year, reports eeNews Europe 8.2.2025 . Departure from Earth appears to be at the end of February. The commercial shows what is going on.

SPACE: 1440 Space explained: How much space junk is there? There have only been about 6,300 successful rocket launches in human history, but this number has resulted in millions of pieces of human-made debris orbiting the Earth. With potentially tens of thousands more launches planned over the next decade, a massive increase in space junk is raising real concerns over space sustainability. Alex Cacioni, Director, Flight Dynamics, explains more. Space trash, or space junk, refers to human-made debris orbiting Earth. Millions of pieces of space trash exist in low Earth orbit—roughly 100 to 1,250 miles above the ground—most of which are incredibly small. Traveling at more than 15,000 miles per hour, even tiny pieces of space trash pose a threat to satellites and the International Space Station, and some larger pieces occasionally fall back to Earth. Where Space Trash Comes From Space trash consists of pieces of satellites, rockets, and other spacecraft, and comes in many sizes. The vast majority of the debris is tiny—estimates suggest there are more than 100 million pieces of space trash larger than one millimeter but smaller than one centimeter, such as flecks of paint that have chipped off a spacecraft. There are also roughly 1 million objects between one and 10 centimeters and more than 35,000 items larger than 10 centimeters. See a visualization of the problem here. The amount of space trash is also increasing. NASA estimates that the destruction of a Chinese spacecraft in 2007 and the collision of an American and Russian spacecraft in 2009 increased the amount of large orbital debris in LEO by approximately 70%. Virtually all of the trash is in LEO, which means it is traveling approximately 17,500 miles per hour. If it travels much faster, it reaches escape velocity and leaves orbit. If it travels much slower, gravity pulls it back down to Earth.

SURVEILLANCE: Android Contact Tracing App Installed Without Consent Hiawatha Bray (Hacker News): A nonprofit law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for allegedly working with Google to secretly install COVID-tracing software onto as many as a million smartphones. […] Dozens of states issued such apps, including Massachusetts. But few people voluntarily used the Massachusetts version. According to the lawsuit, the state health department worked with Google to develop a version that was installed on all Android phones, without permission from the phone owner. […] Android owners are given the choice of whether to activate the Massachusetts app. But the suit alleges that the app transmits and receives data through its Bluetooth radio even when it’s not activated. This data can be accessed by Google and by a variety of apps installed on Android phones, the suit claims. If enough data is collected from enough phones, data scientists can “de-anonymize” the information and figure out the identities of the phone users. Jessica Lyons Hardcastle: The Massachusetts app, according to the legal complaint, gave the public health department, Google, application developers, and others access to the device owners’ media access control addresses, wireless network IP addresses, phone numbers, contacts and emails, thus making these parties privy to the owners’ personal information, location and movement. If Android users discovered and deleted the COVID-19 tracer, the state’s health agency would reinstall it on their devices, the lawsuit alleges.[…] “In sum, DPH installed spyware that deliberately tracks and records movement and personal contacts onto over a million mobile devices without their owners’ permission and awareness,” the lawsuit claims [PDF]. “On knowledge and belief, that spyware still exists on the overwhelming majority of the devices on which it was installed.

SURVEILLANCE: U.K. orders Apple to let it spy on users’ encrypted accounts

SUSTAINABILITY: OT ORGANIC CONSUMERS ATTAINABLE SUSTAINABLE Garden to Table - Growing Food, Home Cooking, Fermentation, Preservation Vintage skills like food preservation, soap making, gardening, and even simple home cooking are seeing a resurgence as a new generation seeks the comfort of old-fashioned handmade living. If you’re striving to add a bit of simplicity and self-reliance to your life, join me in embracing old-fashioned simple living for the modern era.

WARFARE: Elon Musk On The Future Of Warfare 30 MINUTES VIDEO

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/97250411732?pwd=YU9kZlE5S291anpkOVI3VzVaQ2hGQT09

Meeting ID: 972 5041 1732

Passcode: C4STRR

Phone connection: Meeting ID: 972 5041 1732 Passcode: 481062

Find your local phone number to connect: https://zoom.us/u/adqLEcepOB

C4ST Open Meeting - All Welcome The Abuse of Science Dr. Paul Héroux Tuesday, 11 February 2025 7:30 pm Eastern Dr. Paul Héroux is a scientist with experience in physics (BSc, MSc and PhD), engineering (15 years), and the health sciences (38 years). He started his research career at Institut de Recherche d'Hydro-Québec in Varennes, Québec, an internationally reputed electro-technical laboratory. He repeatedly acted as a consultant to the telecommunications industry. After rounding out his formation with courses in Biology and Medicine, he became interested in public health, and was appointed Associate Professor at McGill University's Faculty of Medicine. He is currently the vice-chair of the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF.org). His areas of expertise are the health effects of electromagnetism and environmental toxicology.

Next C4ST meeting Tuesday, March 11, 2025. 7:30 pm ET Demystifying Health Canada's Safety Code 6

MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, February 19, 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! Hear updates on science, the six MA bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more!

You needn't be from MA to attend, all are welcome.

Tuesday, February 25 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT Massachusetts for Safe Technology is honored to collaborate this month with Colorado's Doe Kelly of Longmont for Safe Tech! Join us to learn about today's wireless radiation health risks in general, and in particular the harmful exposures in our schools. We will provide the facts and supports to bring parents, guardians, grandparents, teachers, health care practitioners, school committees, administrators and IT personnel into this timely conversation! Walk away with easy steps to stay connected and protected TODAY!

The National Call is usually the 2nd and 4th Friday, please join their mailing list to receive meeting notices other important communications. The National Call for Safe Technology

One man's fight against a cell tower - by Roman S Shapoval about an hour

also: 5:8:2021 Dead Bees from Cell Tower in Eagle, ID

AND EHS, EMR-S, Autism, Havana Syndrome, Microwave Hearing, Diffuse Axonal Injuries, and Paranormal Experiences Casting a Wide Net for Understanding [] similarities reported by “experiencers” (paranormal) and Havana Syndrome, and an electromagnetic pulse as the possible cause of injury.

“Many of the Cuban patients had diffuse axonal injuries.” ”The axons that go between your neurons split, causing little microbleeds in the head. They were seeing this without any previous history of head injury.” “People with these experiences have an enlarged basil ganglia at the foot of the cordate paman.”