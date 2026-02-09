While we were watching or not watching the Superbowl, the Telecom Act of 1996 apparently had a big birthday. Read under FCC.

A number of individuals have reached out to me about experiencing increasing debilitating EMF/RF exposures, and also about the fact that when they are awoken at night and in the morning due to some sort of electromagnetic assault, that they perceive that their digestive system is crashing. Some are reporting candida overgrowth and chronic strep infections, others more serious digestive issues. Another group is hampered by emerging lung issues. I wonder if the PH of the gut and other tissue is being adversely impacted?

Speaking of digestion, the scope of EMF/RF/5G news has broadened significantly since I started writing about smart meters. I will continue to post about the Superbowl relative to EMF, but I don’t feel that I can cover the Epstein files, although there is one deep dive article here today, posted in connection with AI. Sayer Ji is covering more of that and you can find it on substack here.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Super Bowl Matchup: Anthropic vs OpenAI You don’t have to be a football fan to enjoy the ads

AI: The Power Couple How my tech career prepared me for an AI takeover What my tech career taught me about the lies of AI cybersecurity Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

AI/EPSTEIN FILES VERY DEEP DIVE: 'The system does not need a switchboard operator once the wiring is in the walls. What the emails document — read alongside the previous essays — is the construction of a society whose economics have been reengineered around a ‘social good’: a common ethic, with AI as the enforcement mechanism and the Sustainable Development Goals as that ethic.’ Epstein The Switchboard Operator

AUTO LEGISLATION: Tesla and Waymo Executives, Others Testify About Self-Driving Cars Tesla and Waymo executives testified before the Senate Commerce Committee on the future of self-driving cars, also known as autonomous vehicles, including implications for safety and innovation. Recurring themes in the hearing included the need for Congress to establish a national framework to regulate AVs instead of a patchwork of state regulations, outcompeting China in the development of AVs, and room for improvement in Tesla’s and Waymo’s AV safety features. Waymo is a subsidiary of Alphabet, Google’s parent company

AUTOMOBILES: 1440 MEDIA Self-driving firm Waymo reveals the Waymo World Model; generative AI platform creates hyperrealistic 3D simulations allowing its systems to train without logging real-world miles (More)

Telecommunications Act at 30 Thirty Years After the Telecommunications Act, We're Still Working to Realize the Promise of Universal Service | Revati Prasad | Editorial | Benton Institute for Broadband & Society

30 years ago, the US chose restraint. We should do it again | Jonathan Spalter | Op-Ed | Fierce

The Telecom Act Turns 30 | Doug Dawson | Analysis | CCG Consulting

Section 230 turns 30 as it faces its biggest tests yet | Lauren Feiner | Analysis | Vox

The great convergence: the state of US wireless competition | XJ Wang | Op-Ed | Light Reading

AT&T Becomes the First and Only Carrier to Launch a Kid’s Smartphone – Designed by Kids and Parents | AT&T

Musk denies SpaceX is developing a Starlink phone | Light Reading

Viasat and BMW demo direct-to-car satellite connectivity | Fierce

FCC: FCC Issues Order Under Expedited Pole Attachment Complaint Process Press Release | Federal Communications Commission The Federal Communications Commission issued a first-of-its-kind order resulting from its new process for expedited review of pole attachment complaints in order to speed the deployment of broadband services to American households and businesses. Using the Commission’s Accelerated Docket process, the FCC’s Rapid Broadband Assessment Team (RBAT)—composed of staff from the Enforcement and Wireline Competition Bureaus—oversaw the development of a record that encompassed both parties’ legal arguments. Based on that record, the Commission adopted an order within 60 days of the complaint’s filing. The FCC’s action helps resolve a dispute that had slowed down and would have added deployment costs for BEAD-funded projects in Virginia. Summary on Benton.org

See also Pots and Pans INDUSTRY: The Challenge of Adding Fiber to Poles

HEALTH: EPOCH TIMES Your Body Clocks Could Predict Dementia Decades Later Disruptions in the body’s circadian rhythms may increase the risk of developing dementia, according to a study.

INSPIRATION/ALTERNATIVE: Charles Eisenstein (essay) Ontological Shielding in New-paradigm Research (Those who witnessed the phenomenon of Charles facilitating a group of “spellers” from the autism community may be interested in his thoughts on belief systems and alternative realities.)



The basic hypothesis is that phenomena that consensus belief, especially scientific belief, considers impossible require another, more hospitable reality in order to function. Consensus reality—the agreed reality of conventional physics, but more importantly that habits of thought and perception that accompany it—is inhospitable to telepathy, to ESP, faster-than-light travel, anti-gravity, over-unity energy devices, homeopathy, life after death, and much more. Just think of how differently you would live if telepathy were a normal, recognized, and routine feature of everyday life. Few of our social institutions, our forms of governance, or our economic system would stand. They are part of the “inhospitable” reality, and they condition our default beliefs and stories.

An illustrative case: the Spellers A Speller is a non-verbal autistic person who has learned to communicate by pointing at a letter board to spell out words. Non-verbal auists have a condition known as apraxia (sometimes called dispraxia ), characterized by a dysfunction in motor planning and fine motor control. Normally, it is only with great difficulty and long training that these non-verbal people learn to point at letters on the letter board. Then their cognitive abilities and even telepathic abilities are revealed, as described in the popular Telepathy Tapes podcast. A debate rages within the autism education community not just about the telepathic abilities of Spellers, but also about whether they are capable of using language at all.



(See also Keith Cutter re: The Throne of Pergamum: Corrupt Watchers of EMF Science? to learn more about default beliefs fueling EMF/RF “science”

SPACE: SpaceX prioritizes lunar ‘self-growing city’ over Mars project, Musk says Elon Musk said on Sunday that SpaceX has shifted its focus to building a “self‑growing city” on the moon, which could be achieved in less than 10 years. SpaceX still intends to start on Musk’s long-held ambition of a city on Mars within five to seven years, he wrote on his X social media platform, “but the overriding priority is securing the future of civilization and the Moon is faster.” [] The U.S. faces intense competition from China in the race to return humans to the moon this decade. Humans have not visited the lunar surface since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Less than a week ago, Musk announced that SpaceX acquired the artificial intelligence company he also leads, xAI, in a deal that values the rocket and satellite company at $1 trillion and the artificial intelligence outfit at $250 billion.

SUPERBOWL SUBSTATION STORIES: Posed as a question? Thanks to a colleague who posted an interesting 2014 Truth-out link: Desert Rose and the Story of Stray Currents At a California community perched beside an electrical substation, residents are falling chronically ill, and experts believe that stray currents could be to blame.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: STATE OF VERMONT USA Vermonters are engaged in an intense discussion in the legislature about siting towers and antennas in the Vermont House Energy & Digital Infrastructure Committee. Vermont has a unique statute called Section 248a that enables the Public Utility Commission to regulate cell towers, by-passing regional Act 250 and municipal permitting. Section 248a was enacted in 2007 to speed the development of cell towers, and it sunsets every three years. This is one of those years. We tried to get changes to Section 248a in 2020, 2023, and again this year. The legislative committees have listened, but then they tell state agencies to do things that result in nothing.

As of today, the House committee is stymied after the PUC came in two days ago and said they don’t support the rule-making the committee wants them to do. At this point we support sunsetting Section 248a, in which case tower and antenna siting revert to Act 250 and municipal regulation which is still an option for the industry.

A bill to require RF emissions monitoring, establish setbacks, and regulate small cells has also been introduced, but has not gone anywhere and could establish statewide standards that currently do not exist.

https://legislature.vermont.gov/Documents/2026/Docs/BILLS/H-0751/H-0751%20As%20Introduced.pdf

WCAX TV news https://www.wcax.com/2026/01/29/vermont-lawmakers-debate-who-should-approve-new-cell-towers/

H.527, the bill under consideration, with witness documents and public comment

https://legislature.vermont.gov/committee/document/2026/19/Bill/617943#documents-section Alison Despathy testified about health issues 22 Slides: H.527

Video & Transcript: https://goldendomevt.com/meetings/House/Energy_&_Digital_Infrastructure/2026-01-21_13-00/transcript.html

WARFARE: On February 5 the nuclear arms treaty between Russia and the US expired removing constraints on the world's two largest nuclear arsenals. The New START Treaty was signed on April 8 2010 at 12:36 pm in Prague, Czech Republic, by Obama/USA and Putin/Russia. It was effective on February 5 2011 and officially expired at midnight on February 5th this week. "On 21 February 2023, Russia suspended its participation in New START.[8] However, it did not withdraw from the treaty, and clarified that it would continue to abide by the numerical limits in the treaty." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_START

WARFARE: Air Force bans smart glasses for troops in uniform

WARFARE: TARGETED JUSTICE published a post and a link about a millimeter wave weapon.

Post: Final Report of the Millimeter Wave Vircator Lead Author - Donald J. Sullivan

EVENTS:

Feb. 10 Meg Sears PhD : Wireless Radiation & Public Health -Scientific & Public Health Perspectives (Tuesday Feb 10 at 7:30 pm ET) LINK

Feb. 11 7 pm Eastern Friends of Merrymeeting Bay’s (FOMB) (MAINE) fifth presentation of our 29th annual Winter Speaker Series: Quiet=Healthier: Addressing Community Noise features Jamie Banks, founder and president of Quiet Communities. Winter Speaker Series presentations are held via Zoom and accessible via hyperlink at the top of the FOMB web page: www.fomb.org. This event takes place Wednesday, February 11th at 7 pm Eastern.

Harm from noise, as affirmed by the American Public Health Association , is a public health crisis. Noise is known to cause severe cardiovascular impacts, to delay childhood development, to impact mental health, and lead to metabolic diseases. When noise is excessive and causes harm, it needs to be addressed.

Quiet and natural soundscapes have become precious commodities. Leaf blowers, helicopters, tractors, chain saws, motorcycles, wood chippers, workplace machinery, traffic and airplanes are just a few sources of noise imperiling public health. OSHA notes exposure to high levels of noise can cause permanent hearing loss. Neither surgery nor a hearing aid can correct this type of hearing loss.

Short term exposure to loud noise can cause a temporary change in hearing (your ears may feel plugged) or a ringing in your ears (tinnitus). These short-term problems may go away within a few minutes or hours after leaving the noise. However, repeated exposure can lead to permanent tinnitus and/or hearing loss.

Loud noise can create physical and psychological stress, reduce economic and other productivity, interfere with communication and concentration, trigger PTSD and contribute to accidents and injuries by making it difficult to hear warning signals, but the problems with noise are not limited to the workplace.

Effects of noise can be profound, affecting neighbors, communities and wildlife in the environment and causing psychological as well as physiological stresses. The little-known Noise Control Act was passed in 1972 but remains toothless years later despite 1990 amendments to the Clean Air Act where noise pollution is addressed in Part IV, §7641.

The health of more than 100 million Americans is at risk, with children among the most vulnerable. Noise-related costs range in the hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Yet, the United States has no federal standards for non-occupational noise exposure.

Jamie Banks is a health care and environmental scientist with an extensive background in health outcomes and economics, environmental behavior, and policy, who brings a multifaceted perspective to her work. She founded Quiet Communities (QC) in 2013 to help find solutions to the problems of harmful noise and pollution affecting communities.

At QC Jamie has assembled a team of 40+ operational and advisory team members. She is the author of several peer review publications, a presenter at national and international scientific meetings, and an invited presenter at local, state, and federal government hearings.

In addition to her role at QC, Jamie chairs the Noise & Health Committee at the American Public Health Association (APHA) and is leading efforts to develop policy statements around noise and related pollution. Jamie holds a PhD in Social Policy/Health Economics from the University of Kent, UK, and earned masters’ degrees from Dartmouth Medical School and MIT.

FOMB hosts our Winter Speaker Series October-May, on the second Wednesday of each month.

Speaker Series presentations are free, open to the public. Visit www.fomb.org to see speaker biographies , full event schedules , video recordings of past presentations , become a member , and learn more about how you can help protect beautiful Merrymeeting Bay and the Gulf of Maine.





Feb. 18 MA4SafeTech Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, All Welcomed, February 18, 12 Noon ET Register

OFF FEBRUARY: What happens when we stop being the product and take back control of our time?

Not just millennials! From substack notes: Monika Maurer Oooh. I just read in the National Geographic that reading can help you live longer! “When you get lost in a book, you often enter a trance-like state similar to meditation and that state is deeply protective.” So does petting the cat. (The trance/eye strain imposed by unhealthy tech and screens is not the same thing.)

Sign on the gym machines at the local YMCA - was necessary - and works.

Also in the locker room - “While you are distracted, we’re impacted. Due to cameras, no phones are allowed.” (Image shot on a camera, not a phone.)