Hello!

One of the most common questions in the EMF conversation is also one of the most interesting.

If electromagnetic fields impact the body, why does one person notice them while another person does not?

The answer is that biology is rarely identical from one person to the next. These are just some of the key differences even family members might experience

Genetics influence how we process stress.

Inflammation changes how the nervous system responds.

Existing health challenges can affect resilience.

The state of your autonomic nervous system determines how easily your body adapts to the signals it encounters.

This is why conversations around EMFs have to look at the details beyond just exposure.

For someone already dealing with chronic symptoms, your body may have a lower threshold for additional stressors. Environmental inputs that seem insignificant to one person may become more noticeable when layered onto existing biological stress.

The EMF Health Summit 2.0 brings together experts exploring the relationship between electromagnetic fields, the nervous system, chronic health challenges, and the body’s ability to adapt.

You will discover what the research says, how individual susceptibility may play a role, and practical strategies for creating a healthier electromagnetic environment.

Register free here.

So thankful that you’re making an investment in your health, your life and yourself.

Because health means everything