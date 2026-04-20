Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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Yolanda Pritam Hari's avatar
Yolanda Pritam Hari
4h

YAYYYYYYYYY

every win is still a win. meanwhile, they be pouting in their think tanks of evils

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
3h

Good win - but the war goes on - watch out for the next version that's watered down to appease us...

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