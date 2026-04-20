Toxic Exposures

After facing opposition from local governments and health freedom advocates, and failing to garner enough support from Republican representatives, the House Committee on Rules postponed today’s scheduled vote on a bill intended to strip local governments of the authority to reject the installation of unwanted cell towers near homes, schools and parks in their communities.

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. April 20, 2026

AND: Reinette Senum’s Foghorn Express

Washington just abandoned its attempt to strip every American city, county, and town of the right to say no to cell towers thru HR 2289... and the people who stopped it are you!

Pay attention to what just happened because it matters enormously… and almost nobody in the mainstream press will give it its due coverage.

As always, thank you for all you do.