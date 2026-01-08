Sorry for the late notice and 2nd post of the day, I just became aware of tonight’s event that many may not want to miss:

Tonight’s Free Event



TONIGHT 7:30 EASTERN; EHT’s Vice President of Scientific Research and Clinical Affairs Robert Brown, MD is presenting a FREE online discussion about the overlap between Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome.

EHT’s vice president of scientific and clinical affairs, Dr. Rob Brown, is kicking off the new year with a presentation to the Chemical Sensitivity Disorders Association (CSDA) about the overlap and related research surrounding Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS) and EMR Syndrome (a medical condition linked to exposure to electromagnetic fields and electromagnetic radiation).

MCS is a chronic condition triggered by chemicals in fragrances, cleaning agents, smoke, pesticides, new furnishings, etc, causing adverse physical responses that include headaches, fatigue, breathing problems, and digestive issues. Many people with chemical sensitivities also experience increased sensitivity to EMFs in their environment and therefore also suffer from EMR Syndrome. Dr. Brown’s talk on January 8, 2026 at 7:30 PM ET, addresses this overlap and ways to avoid it.

CSDA has extended an open invitation to the Environmental Health Trust community to view this live online presentation free of charge. Information about the January 8th presentation and how to join the Zoom call is below:

If you are or know someone suffering from either condition, you will want to log onto this free presentation sponsored by the Chemical Sensitivity Disorders Association, at 7:30pm ET on January 8, 2026.

For more info or to join Zoom call:

https://ehtrust.org/free-online-presentation-by-dr-rob-brown-on-emr-syndrome-january-8-2026/

Join CSDA Zoom Meeting 1/8/26

Meeting ID: 818 5418 8891 Passcode: 497394 Time: 7:30 PM EST

Protect the National Radio Quiet Zone

Update: Friends, I am happy to announce that we are at $13,953 and so very close to meeting our $15,000 fundraising goal!! January 17 is the date which is just 10 days away.

We only have $1,047 remaining to have secured our initial funding to hire the lawyers and team at Children’s Health Defense to undergo the herculean task of upgrading the WV state law 37A to include protection of humans from electromagnetic radiation.

CHD has been doing a great job on a number of fronts.

I hope that you can be a part of protecting the WV radio quiet zone so we can all have a place to go that will not be destroyed by wireless radiation! You know as well as I do about the coming medical and Ai technologies that will track us wirelessly everywhere and leave no place livable. Now is the time to act to secure our best location that still has no wireless infrastructure and also has only state enforced limit on RF for the Green Bank Observatory. But that is not enough.

Here is the CHD website to make a payment directly (tax deductible).

Protect the National Radio Quiet Zone

childrenshealthdefense.org support page

Here is my website with my interviews, the donation links and promo flyers to download if you’d like to share the information. Payments all go to CHD from either website.

Protect the National Radio Quiet Zone

Thank you all for your support!!

Andrew McAfee Protect Quiet Zone contact@protectnationalquietzone.org

