1. ORIGINAL RESEARCH Could electrohypersensitivity be a specific form of high sensory processing sensitivity? (Abstract)

Jimmy Bordarie 1* Maryse Ledent 2 Mael Dieudonné 3 Frédéric Choisay 1 Eva De Clerq 2 1 Université de Tours, Tours, France 2 Sciensano (Belgium), Brussels, Belgium 3 UMR5283 Centre Max Weber, Lyon, Rhône-Alpes, France



Introduction: Electrohypersensitivity (EHS) refers to a syndrome in which individuals claim to suffer from a variety of symptoms that they attribute to electromagnetic fields. The characteristics of this specific hypersensitivity, particularly in terms of symptoms, are similar to those associated with high sensory processing sensitivity (HSPS). This article raises the question of the superposition of these two types of sensitivity and investigates the existence of a link between the two. Method: Participants (n=100) completed a questionnaire measuring EHS and HSPS, as well as absorption, risk perception and avoidance strategies related to electromagnetic fields, and anxiety and depressive disorders. Results: They showed an overrepresentation of highly sensitive people within the electrohypersensitive group. Furthermore, the results showed differences in terms of anxiety depressive symptomatology and cognitive strategies (risk perception and avoidance strategies). The article discusses these results in the light of the literature and suggests avenues for future research and ways to help highly sensitive people, whether or not this condition is considered to be caused by electromagnetic radiation. LINK: Frontiers | Could electrohypersensitivity be a specific form of high sensory processing sensitivity?

The final, formatted version of the article will be published soon.

2. ORIGINAL RESEARCH Modern health worries and exposure perceptions of individuals reporting varying levels of sensitivity to electromagnetic fields: Results of two successive surveys (Abstract)

Provisionally accepted Maryse Ledent 1,2* Benjamin Vatovez 3 Philippe Roelandt 3 Jimmy Bordarie 4 Maël Dieudonné 5,6 Els De Waegene 7 Caroline Kremer 2 Laura Boucher 2 Catherine Bouland 2 Eva Maria De Clercq 1 1 Sciensano, Brussels, Belgium 2 École de Santé Publique, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Brussels, Belgium 3 Institut Scientifique de Service Public, Liège, Liège, Belgium 4 EE 1901 Quality of Life and Psychological Health, Université de Tours, Tours, France 5 Hospices Civils de Lyon, Lyon, Rhône-Alpes, France 6 FRE3768 Institut des Sciences de l'Homme (ISH), Lyon, Rhône-Alpes, France 7 Department of Public Health and Primary Care, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Ghent University, Ghent, East Flanders, Belgium Individuals who claim to be affected by idiopathic environmental intolerance attributed to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) report symptoms linked to EMF exposure. Uncertainties about the causes of these symptoms often leave them seeking their own care solutions. In our connected societies, they may limit their exposure, leading to a spiral of avoidance that negatively impacts overall health. Our objective is to gain insights into the characteristics of people who report sensitivity to EMFs in an attempt to provide care guidance. This study focuses on modern health worries (MHW), behaviours, and exposure perceptions of people reporting various sensitivity levels to EMFs during the COVID-19 lockdowns, which altered habits and increased telecommunication device use. We conducted two surveys during relaxed lockdown periods in Belgium (June/July 2020 and February/March 2021). A total of 97 and 285 participants, respectively, answered a questionnaire on sensitivity to EMFs, MHW, exposure perception, and strategies to limit EMF exposure. We applied nonparametric descriptive and multivariate statistical analyses. Higher sensitivity to EMFs correlates with greater MHW regarding EMF sources and more strategies to limit EMF exposure. However, these strategies were inconclusive, as many still felt highly exposed to EMFs. Given the high distress, social isolation, and professional difficulties faced by some EMF sensitive individuals, the relevance of exposure avoidance strategies is questionable. People who perceive high sensitivity to EMFs report worries and avoidance behaviors, yet still feel highly exposed. The findings suggest exploring new care avenues. Frontiers | Modern health worries and exposure perceptions of individuals reporting varying levels of sensitivity to electromagnetic fields: Results of two successive surveys

The final, formatted version of the article will be published soon.

Dariusz Leszczynski* University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland

Summary conclusion In conclusion, it is logical to conclude that the individual sensitivity to wireless radiation emitted by wireless communication devices and networks exists and impacts the health of sensitive persons. Clearly, the to-date unsuccessfully used methods of provocation studies were either too crude or too much affected by the perceptions and preexisting opinions of study volunteers. A combination of psychological inquiry and physiological/biochemical examination of the responses to wireless radiation exposures are necessary to detect and define diagnostic criteria of individual sensitivity to wireless radiation. In physiological/biochemical testing, while no single method can fully capture the complexities of biological responses to radiation, proteomics offers unique insights that are crucial for understanding individual sensitivity. It should be viewed as an integral part of a broader set of tools used to study radiation effects. Proteomics and other high-throughput “omics” screening techniques should and must be broadly introduced to wireless radiation bio-effects and bio-markers research. Frontiers | Wireless radiation and health: making the case for proteomics research of individual sensitivity

Also posted on his website here: OPINION: Wireless radiation and health: making the case for proteomics research of individual sensitivity | BRHP – Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Nicole Bijlsma1,2* Russell Conduit1 Gerard Kennedy1,3,4 Marc Cohen5 1School of Health and Biomedical Sciences, RMIT University, Bundoora, VIC, Australi 2Australian College of Environmental Studies, Warrandyte, VIC, Australia 3School of Science, Psychology and Sport, Federation University, Mount Helen, VIC, Australia 4Austin Health, Institute for Breathing and Sleep, Heidelberg, VIC, Australia 5The Extreme Wellness Institute, Melbourne, VIC, Australia



Conclusion Our preliminary findings demonstrate that radiofrequency devices induce statistically significant changes in the EEG during Non-Rapid Eye Movement (NREM) sleep and suggest these devices may have a clinically important adverse effect on sleep in some people in real-world scenarios. In light of the small sample size and limitations of the study, further large-scale investigations are required to confirm these findings. Future studies that account for individual variances such as gender, age, genetic variants, occupational, medical and exposure history, would help identify at risk individuals. Furthermore studies that include exposure dosimetry, placement of exposure devices that are well-defined, consistent, and consider signal features such as modulation, field strength, resonance, pulsing, polarisation and power flux density would provide more detail regarding the types of devices that may produce adverse effects under real world scenarios. Until further studies verify or provide evidence contrary to these findings, caution is advised when using RF-EMF devices in bedrooms.

