In March of 2025, Frontiers in Public Health focused on a special research topic Individual Sensitivity to Wireless Radiation

Here are the five articles/papers:

“Due to a widespread lack of recognition and support (14), an EHS individual may encounter stigma, disbelief and ridicule. They may stop working, and have to rely on alternative sources of income. Their quality of life may be harmed. They may flee their home, move to an area with lower EMFs, and limit time spent in places where EMF levels are high. They may have to sacrifice their careers and interests. Their relationships may suffer. They may experience discrimination. They may lose faith in the authorities, and in the healthcare system. Having been EHS since 2007, I know about these challenges, and this article is a non-academic account of how I eventually self-diagnosed EHS. I cannot prove a link between my condition and EMFs, and I cannot explain what EHS is, and why some people seem to be susceptible. Nevertheless, I hope that my first-hand account can complement ongoing scientific research. [] Discussion In this article, I've briefly described my EHS self-diagnosis. Based upon my lengthy experience with the condition, I've reached a number of conclusions: • EHS is a neglected public health issue. • The prevalence of EHS is unknown. • The healthcare system fails EHS individuals. • ICNIRP's EMF limits do not protect EHS individuals.• EHS is multi-factored, and overlaps with other chronic health conditions. • Many EHS studies have significant limitations. • Support for sufferers is poor, to non-existent. • EHS results in significant societal, economic and personal costs.“

“Introduction: Electrohypersensitivity (EHS) refers to a syndrome in which individuals claim to suffer from a variety of symptoms that they attribute to electromagnetic fields. The characteristics of this specific hypersensitivity, particularly in terms of symptoms, are similar to those associated with high sensory processing sensitivity (HSPS). This article raises the question of the superposition of these two types of sensitivity and investigates the existence of a link between the two.

Methods: Participants (n = 100) completed a questionnaire measuring EHS and HSPS, as well as absorption, risk perception and avoidance strategies related to electromagnetic fields, and anxiety and depressive disorders.

Results: They showed an overrepresentation of highly sensitive people within the electrohypersensitive group. Furthermore, the results showed differences in terms of anxiety-depressive symptomatology and cognitive strategies (risk perception and avoidance strategies).

Discussion: The article discusses these results in the light of the literature and suggests avenues for future research and ways to help highly sensitive people, whether or not this condition is considered to be caused by electromagnetic radiation.”

“Introduction: Individuals who claim to be affected by idiopathic environmental intolerance attributed to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) report symptoms linked to EMF exposure. Uncertainties about the causes of these symptoms often leave them seeking their own care solutions. In our connected societies, they may limit their exposure, leading to a spiral of avoidance that negatively impacts overall health. Our objective is to gain insights into the characteristics of people who report sensitivity to EMFs in an attempt to provide care guidance. This study focuses on modern health worries (MHW), behaviours, and exposure perceptions of people reporting various sensitivity levels to EMFs during the COVID-19 lockdowns, which altered habits and increased telecommunication device use.

Methods: We conducted two surveys during relaxed lockdown periods in Belgium (June/July 2020 and February/March 2021). A total of 97 and 285 participants, respectively, answered a questionnaire on sensitivity to EMFs, MHW, exposure perception, and strategies to limit EMF exposure. We applied nonparametric descriptive and multivariate statistical analyses.

Results: Higher sensitivity to EMFs correlates with greater MHW regarding EMF sources and more strategies to limit EMF exposure. However, these strategies were inconclusive, as many still felt highly exposed to EMFs.”

“The existence of individual sensitivity to wireless radiation has not been proven yet, or disproven because to date performed research is inadequate. Of course, it is challenging to prove things with science as an infinite number of potential confounders and covariates need to be considered. However, science should be used to evaluate the balance of probability whether a hypothesis is plausible. Hence, providing an absolute proof might be elusive. Most of the research on EHS was conducted using psychology methods, asking a person, who is concerned that wireless exposure might affect health of the wireless radiation exposure, how the person feels during the real or the sham exposure. Puzzlingly, the frequent observation that the self-declared EHS person can't feel the wireless radiation and can't recognize when the wireless transmitter emits radiation and when it is not transmitting, is considered ultimate proof that the form of individual sensitivity to wireless radiation called EHS is not caused by wireless radiation exposures. This is questionable as no person, sensitive or not, could feel the ionizing radiation or other non-ionizing radiation like ultraviolet in their environment. Thus, research on EHS and individual sensitivity to wireless radiation, in general, has generated scientifically subjective data, unreliable for public health recommendations or radiation safety limits. On the contrary, logically and per analogiam with other environmental factors, individual sensitivity to wireless radiation, which includes EHS, exists as indicated below, and should be studied using biochemical methods.”

“This pilot study was a 4-week randomised, double-blind, crossover trial of 12 healthy adults. After a one-week run-in period, participants were randomised to exposure from either an active or inactive (sham) baby monitor for 7 nights and then crossed over to the alternate intervention after a one-week washout period. Subjective and objective assessments of sleep included the Pittsburgh Insomnia Rating Scale (PIRS-20), electroencephalography (EEG), actigraphy and heart rate variability (HRV) derived from electrocardiogram. Sleep quality was reduced significantly (p < 0.05) and clinically meaningful during RF-EMF exposure compared to sham-exposure as indicated by the PIRS-20 scores. Furthermore, at higher frequencies (gamma, beta and theta bands), EEG power density significantly increased during the Non-Rapid Eye Movement sleep (p < 0.05). No statistically significant differences in HRV or actigraphy were detected. Our findings suggest that exposure to a 2.45 GHz radiofrequency device (baby monitor) may impact sleep in some people under real-world conditions however further large-scale real-world investigations with specified dosimetry are required to confirm these findings.”

I know many people with EMR-S * or EHS have to minimize their time on-line. But clicking through the hyperlinks to the articles at the site and sharing helps the algorithms recognize that this is a topic of interest, if you are inclined. (I don’t want my efforts to undermine bringing attention to this issue.)

