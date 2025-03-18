Another writer on Substack, Susan Harley, posted “The most valiant way to complain is to create, that’s why I love Substack.” Every once in a while, I string recent news stories together, and often bring forward historical work by other activists…Today was the day, and please see the very bottom of the email for info about the Colorado Smart Meter Bill Proceeding Tuesday 3/18)

Image Courtesy Flo Freshman , “No wearable is going to tell you about this!”

Privacy

I don’t own a television, but I sometimes glance at the TV at the gym or catch the news on the car radio. Last week, I heard two health tracker stories that reminded me of the activists who challenged the invasion of privacy posed by smart meters, over a decade ago.

Not enough people are paying attention, still.

Smart Meter Data: Does Not Protect Privacy

In his opening Rate Case Appeal in Arizona, (Case ## 1 CA-CC 17-0003 & 1 CA-CC 17-0004 (Consolidated) CORPORATION COMMISSION DOCKET ## E-01345A-16-0036 & E-01345A-16-0123,) Warren Woodward of Arizona covered a lot of ground about the problems with smart meters, including privacy.

Warren noted: “The 2012 Congressional Research Service report, “Smart Meter Data: Privacy and Cybersecurity” (Exhibit E) states:

Detailed Information on Household Activities Smart meters offer a significantly more detailed illustration of a consumer’s energy usage than regular meters. Traditional meters display data on a consumer’s total electricity usage and are typically read manually once per month. In contrast, smart meters can provide near real-time usage data by measuring usage electronically at a much greater frequency, such as once every 15 minutes. Current smart meter technology allows utilities to measure usage as frequently as once every minute. By examining smart meter data, it is possible to identify which appliances a consumer is using and at what times of the day, because each type of appliance generates a unique electric load “signature.” NIST [National Institute of Standards and Technology] wrote in 2010 that “research shows that analyzing 15-minute interval aggregate household energy consumption data can by itself pinpoint the use of most major home appliances.” A report for the Colorado Public Utilities Commission discussed an Italian study that used “artificial neural networks” to identify individual “heavy-load appliance uses” with 90% accuracy using 15-minute interval data from a smart meter. Similarly, software-based algorithms would likely allow a person to extract the unique signatures of individual appliances from meter data that has been collected less frequently and is therefore less detailed. By combining appliance usage patterns, an observer could discern the behavior of occupants in a home over a period of time. For example, the data could show whether a residence is occupied, how many people live in it, and whether it is “occupied by more people than usual.” According to the Department of Energy, smart meters may be able to reveal occupants’ “daily schedules (including times when they are at or away from home or asleep), whether their homes are equipped with alarm systems, whether they own expensive electronic equipment such as plasma TVs, and whether they use certain types of medical equipment.” Figure 1, which appears in NIST’s report on smart grid cybersecurity, shows how smart meter data could be used to decipher the activities of a home’s occupants by matching data on their electricity usage with known appliance load signatures. Smart meter data that reveals which appliances a consumer is using has potential value for third parties, including the government. In the past, law enforcement agents have examined monthly electricity usage data from traditional meters in investigations of people they suspected of illegally growing marijuana. For example, in United States v. Kyllo, a federal agent subpoenaed the suspect’s electricity usage records from the utility and “compared the records to a spreadsheet for estimating average electrical use and concluded that Kyllo’s electrical usage was abnormally high, indicating a possible indoor marijuana grow operation.” If law enforcement officers obtained near-real time data on a consumer’s electricity usage from the utility company, their ability to monitor household activities would be amplified significantly. For example, by observing when occupants use the most electricity, it may be possible to discern their daily schedules. As smart meter technology develops and usage data grows more detailed, it could also become more valuable to private third parties outside of the grid. Data that reveals which appliances a person is using could permit health insurance companies to determine whether a household uses certain medical devices, and appliance manufacturers to establish whether a warranty has been violated. Marketers could use it to make targeted advertisements. Criminals could use it to time a burglary and figure out which appliances they would like to steal. If a consumer owned a plug-in electric vehicle, data about where the vehicle has been charged could permit someone to identify a person’s location and travel history. Even privacy safeguards, such as “anonymizing” data so that it does not reflect identity, are not foolproof. By comparing anonymous data with information available in the public domain, it is sometimes possible to identify an individual—or, in the context of smart meter data, a particular household. Moreover, a smart grid will collect more than just electricity usage data. It will also store data on the account holder’s name, service address, billing information, networked appliances in the home, and meter IP address, among other information. Many smart meters will also provide transactional records as they send data to the grid, which would show the time that the meter transmitted the data and the location or identity of the transmitter. (Exhibit E, pp. 3 - 6) The Politico article also stated: All sorts of inferences about people’s private lives are potentially available from detailed energy consumption data. The number of people inside a house. Daily routines. Degree of religious observance. Household appliance usage. Even, according to two German hackers, what’s on the television, given a fast enough meter refresh rate. “Very sensitive information can be revealed about homes, and homes are the most sacred privacy environment,” said Nancy King, an Oregon State University business law and ethics academic who’s studying smart meter deployments. Access and control of that energy usage data will be key, she added. “Most consumers are just unaware about how their data feeds into the Big Data machine and are powerless to do much about it.” - Warren Woodward

Warren Woodward’s Testimony (194 pages)

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/APS-rate-case-appeal-Opening-Brief.pdf

So now, about the wearable tech rings.

Did Wearable “Save Lives”? Oura Ring and a Cancer Diagnosis: Nikki Gooding

March 10th: Nurse practitioner says her Oura ring helped save her life - ABC News Nikki Gooding says she's been wearing an Oura ring for nearly three years.

A woman is crediting her Oura ring with identifying changes to her body that ultimately resulted in a cancer diagnosis.

Nikki Gooding, a nurse practitioner, said she had been using an Oura ring -- a smart ring that tracks a person's health metrics -- for nearly three years when started getting alerts from the Oura app that her body was under stress.

Gooding said she had just returned from a trip in December when the alerts began.

Among the health metrics that an Oura ring tracks are a person's heart rate, sleep and oxygen saturation levels, according to the company's website.

Alarmed by the alerts she was receiving, Gooding reached out to her doctor about her symptoms.

"Having this information laid out in front of me definitely made me take it more seriously," she said, crediting the data provided by the Oura ring with pushing her to act more urgently.

After undergoing further testing, Gooding said she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma , a type of cancer that develops in the lymph system, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

"I began having some symptoms that were waxing and waning, with night sweats and fatigue," Gooding told " Good Morning America ." "I didn't think too much of it at the time, but I kept getting alerts on my Oura ring app saying that I was displaying major signs that my body was under some sort of stress."

Symptoms of Hodgkin lymphoma include fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, fever and itchy skin.

Gooding shared her diagnosis in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 2 million times.



Let’s back up the bus. Her body was also telling her that all was not well.

Did Wearable “Save Lives”? Oura Ring and Appendicitis: Hunter Woodhall

March 7: Hunter Woodhall Says His Oura Ring Might Have ‘Saved’ His Life—Here’s How

Paralympic track star Hunter Woodhall and his wife, Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall, made people around the world melt after rooting each other to dual gold medals at the Paris Games. But while Woodhall is back at training, he just revealed that he had to take a timeout to have emergency surgery—and his Oura ring was what pushed him to go to the hospital.

Another news outlet, Entertainment Online, reported: Paralympian Hunter Woodhall Has Emergency Surgery While at the Hospital for Dad’s Open Heart Surgery Paralympian Hunter Woodhall revealed he had an emergency procedure while visiting his dad, who was having open heart surgery, in the hospital.

“Came to Utah to spend time with my dad after his open heart surgery,” Hunter wrote on his Instagram Stories March 4, which sees a photo of him in a hospital room. “Yesterday I had horrible stomach pain, turns out I have to get [my] appendix removed. So, we will be recovering together.”

Hunter—who scored gold at the 2024 Paris Paralympics —then talked about the entire ordeal in a March 5 Instagram video , and he specifically thanked a special jewel for saving his life that day: his oura ring. He explained that after he bought some clothes to practice on the field, he ate a blue cheese salad and later experienced pain in his stomach.

“I got COVID right before the Paralympics [last year], and it gave me this weird intolerance to different kinds of lactose,” Hunter, who’s married to Olympic track star Tara Davis-Woodhall , added. “I figured it was the cheese on my salad, but this was so much worse than anything I have ever experienced.”

Hunter noted that he dealt with the pain until the next morning, when he noticed an alarming symptom notification on his health ring.

“This instantly caught me off guard,” he said of the red alert, which told him his “resting heart rate and body temperature” had increased beyond his normal range. “Knowing the pain was in my right abdomen, I searched what the symptoms was for appendicitis, and all those symptoms lined up to what the ring was saying.” The track star then headed to the hospital, where the doctors noticed his appendix was enlarged through a CT scan.

Let’s back up the bus, again. His body was clearly telling him that all was not well.

If the ring had told the nurse or the beloved Paralympic athlete that all was well, how would they have responded? Should we develop better apps, or better intuition, self-knowledge, and self-mastery?

Smart Clothes

The ring stories are being followed by another round of reports like this: MIT's 'smart clothes' can warn wearers when they're getting sick

American scientists have developed a fiber computer and networked several of them into a garment that observes physical activities. The next generation of smart clothing has been created in conjunction with the American military. And the gear has been tested by U.S. Army and Navy personnel during a month-long winter research mission to the Arctic , reports SWNS. Scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed an autonomous programmable computer in the form of an elastic fiber, which could monitor health conditions and physical activity, alerting the wearer to potential health risks in real-time. The clothing containing the fiber computer was "comfortable" and machine washable while the fibers were nearly imperceptible to the wearer, according to findings published in the journal Nature. Unlike on-body monitoring systems known as "wearables" - which are located at a single point such as the chest, wrist, or finger - the research team explained that fabrics have an advantage of being in contact with large areas of the body close to vital organs. The fiber computer contains a series of microdevices - including sensors, a microcontroller, digital memory, optical communications, and a battery - making up all the necessary components of a computer in a single elastic fiber.



The human body has much of this functionality, and more, already. For Free. Without downgrading the nature environment.

“AI Failed to Detect Critical Health Conditions”

Then there was this:

March 12: Axios: AI failed to detect critical health conditions: study AI systems designed to predict the likelihood of a hospitalized patient dying largely aren't detecting worsening health conditions, a new study found. Why it matters: Some machine learning models trained exclusively on existing patient data didn't recognize about 66% of injuries that could lead to patient death in the hospital, according to the research published in Nature's Communications Medicine journal.



Your Ring will Not Tell You This: The Science Speaks Volumes, There is an Undeniable Connection Between Wireless Radiation and Chronic Disease



In fact, our bodies are giving us all kinds of messages that we don’t recognize, and possesses sensory capabilities that we don’t understand.

This was not always the case at other times and in other places on the planet, and this does not always have to be the case. We are not healthier as the result of all of these algorithms, which only reflect the limits of our current knowledge base.

As reported by ElectromagneticHealth.org, “Safety of Wireless Technologies: The Scientific View” shines a light on U.S. government warnings about health risks from wireless radiation–warnings issued over 50 years ago that were roundly ignored for decades by U.S. regulators, including the FCC, EPA and FDA. The paper explains that unheeded warnings in a U.S. Naval Medical Research Institute review study in 1971, which reviewed 2,311 scientific studies on biological and health effects of electromagnetic fields, finding 132 different biological effects, symptoms and diseases associated with wireless exposures, contributed to the explosion in chronic illnesses in the U.S. [] “Safety of Wireless Technologies: The Scientific View” demonstrated 23 of today’s top 36 fast-growing chronic diseases were predicted by the Navy study in 1971. By 2015, incidences of these 23 chronic diseases may have added as much as $2 trillion in annual health care costs to the U.S. economy. The paper by Lear and Rees also highlights what is being call “the smoking gun” for chronic disease, the molecule, peroxynitrite. Peroxynitrite is common to all chronic diseases, and is created, as well, by wireless radiation exposures.

“Wireless signals trigger oxidative/nitrative stress in humans. In particular, calcium ion messengers initiate the production of superoxide, peroxynitrite, and other free radicals. These agents not only disrupt biological homeostasis, but evidence points to them creating a lethal system of 7 synergistic biofactors that can both initiate and accelerate disease. This system of dysfunction we’ll call “P-Factor.” Peroxynitrite sits at the epicenter. It includes systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, autonomic dysfunction, epithelial dysfunction and nitrative stress. P-factor is shared by all 36 of the fastest-growing diseases in the US. Is P-factor the smoking gun for the current U.S. chronic disease health crisis?”

Some contend other environmental factors contributed to the growth in chronic disease, including sugar consumption, glyphosate in the food supply, pesticides and other chemicals. While all of these, like wireless radiation exposures, trigger the production of the likely smoking gun for chronic disease, the molecule peroxynitrite, “Safety of Wireless Technologies: The Scientific View” convincingly documents both the depth and breadth of the science linking risk from wireless radiation, dating back over many decades. The science speaks volumes: there is an undeniable connection between wireless radiation and chronic disease.”

See: https://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/safety-of-wireless-technologies-the-scientific-view/ and Safety-of-Wireless-Technologies-Ver5-020525.pdf

Are we doing this again?

Then there is this article today from Futurism:

Human Intelligence Sharply Declining The benchmarks are not looking good, folks. No, it's not just you — people really are less smart than they used to be. As the Financial Times reports, assessments show that people across age groups are having trouble concentrating and losing reasoning, problem-solving, and information-processing skills — all facets of the hard-to-pin-down metric that "intelligence" is supposed to measure.

Your ring/cellphone tech, for sure, will not tell you about this either.

Running on Empty, Running on Blackmail?

And, your power company is pimping your data.

(Note that Germany, more sensitized to state abuse of power, is only installing transmitting meters on the homes of high energy consumers. High energy users are not being subsidized by low energy users via fixed charges and riders, (as has been quantified in Ohio by Vince Welage. (See: Vince Welage: "Ohio Utility Energy Disparity; Charges Lack Conditional Exemptions") Surveillance is not masquerading as energy efficiency in Germany.)

Data centers guzzling ungodly amounts of water and electricity are collecting personal information from every device that consumers reference on their phones and wireless devices.

Whoever wants to pay enough will know exactly when and where everyone had sex, had a brownie, had a late night, had a bowel movement.

He who controls the data controls the world. Wireless in the invisible glue holding this web of control together.

Honestly, it scares the crap out of me.

Author Barry Lopez wrote: “We’re all searching for the boats we forget to build.”

FYI: COLORADO House Bill Smart Meters

HB25-1175 - Smart Meter Opt-In Program

This pro-freedom bill made it out of committee on Thursday and will be heard on the House Floor on Tuesday (3/18).

Sign up for Remote Testimony or Write in Testimony here:

https://www.leg.state.co.us/clics/clics2025A/commsumm.nsf/signIn.xsp

The bill prohibits, beginning July 1, 2025, a utility from installing a smart meter at a customer's residential property unless the customer opts in by submitting a signed request to the utility requesting the installation of a smart meter.

The bill also requires a utility that installed a smart meter at a customer's residential property without the customer's permission prior to July 1, 2025, to uninstall the smart meter and replace it with a manual meter within 90 days after receiving a customer's request.

The bill requires a utility to establish an online website and provide a phone number by which customers of the utility may submit requests to receive or uninstall a smart meter.

There are a number of beloved activists in CO who have paid the price for unsafe tech overreach. If you can send a comment, please do.

The brain appears to have been designed to solve problems related to surviving in an outdoor setting, in unstable meteorological conditions, and to do so in near constant motion.- John Medina