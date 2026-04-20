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Do You Want This

Outside Your Window?

“Deceptive” -- “Insidious” -- “Evil”

That’s how telecom attorney Andrew Campanelli described HR 3557, the earlier version in the prior Congress similar to the current HR 2289. “It’s actually designed to strip all powers from state and local governments…over the placement of [wireless] facilities.”

THE BIG BAD DANGEROUS BILL HR 2289

We need your help to stop it, today: HR 2289 was placed on the House calendar to advance it for a vote. It needs to first pass the House Rules Committee where HR it is now.

CLICK HERE to tell your member of Congress to stop this legislation. Forward this email and this link to your family and friends, and your email lists, along with the attached document.. Call the Congress members on the House Rules Committee listed below, especially if you are a constituent. If they oppose the bill, there may not be enough votes for it to pass out of the House Rules Committee.

House Rules Committee:

Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) 202-225-2071

Ranking Member Jim McGovern (D-MA) 202-225-6101

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN) 202-225-2165

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) 202-225-2011

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) 202-225-5501

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) 202-225-2161

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) 202-225-4236

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM) 202-225-6190

Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN) 202-225-5315

Rep. Brian Jack (R-GA) 202-225-5901

The message to your member of Congress and to the members of the Rules Committee:

“Please oppose HR 2289 because (1) HR 2289 is not an appropriations bill and should be withdrawn from the calendar; (2) we don’t want cell towers installed in front of our homes, children’s bedrooms and our schools, and (3) we don’t want big government in Washington DC taking away our local rights on if or where to install them.”

In case you are not a constituent, and you’d like to contact the members of the Rules Committee, an example of what you can say:

“I am representing the interests of your constituents and because the Congress member sits on the Rules Committee, your vote not only affects your constituents, but all Americans across the country on this issue, including me, my family, my friends and my community. Please oppose HR 2289 because (1) HR 2289 is not an appropriations bill and should be withdrawn from the calendar; (2) we don’t want cell towers installed in front of our homes, children’s bedrooms and our schools, and (3) we don’t want big government in Washington DC taking away our local rights on if or where to install them.”

Best of luck, and let’s get this knocked off the House calendar.

Sincerely,

Odette Wilkens

Chair

The National Call for Safe Technology

Lisa Smith

Co-Chair

The National Call for Safe Technology