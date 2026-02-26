Sometimes when one EMF activist meets another, it’s as if a harmonic convergence occurs, with instant and effortless rapport…. Those of us fortunate enough to work alongside a contingent of South African activists know how supportive Emma and Tracey-Lee were, both to each other, and to “the work.” I know of other activists battling significant health challenges while trying to reach a broader public. As we mourn the loss of Tracey-Lee we honor her devotion and commitment, and extend our sympathy to her loved ones.

From Emma Kelly, South Africa;

I found out on Wednesday 18th February that our dear friend and Fearless Fighter, Tracey-Lee had gained her wings and was no longer with us, as of 2.22pm. To say it has hit us hard is an understatement. It’s been tough trying to find words...



It was expected, although due to her courageous tenacity, strength and endurance, I think we thought she would beat this.. Or hoped, prayed... At the end of last year she wasn’t sure if she’d make it to Christmas. My heart goes out to the Love of her Life - her husband, her son, family, and close friends as well as her animals that she loved so dearly (including the monkeys that visited their garden at least twice a day).



Although we had met and worked together through our 5G action group through Zoom meetings and copious email threads, we only physically met in 2021 at the first lockdown protest we organized in Durban, when she flew down from Jhb to speak at the event.

Our connection / bond was instant, as it was between my daughter and her, who she always treated like the daughter she never had, a beautiful Fairy Godmother of note...



Tracey-Lee and I, both being extremely electro-sensitive, understood what each other was going through since prior to the 5G rollout, which worsened during the roll-out. There were many times we would message each other to discover we were feeling the exact same symptoms at the same time. Tracey had linked the Low-Orbit -Satellites to some of the severe symptoms we experienced, after going to one of her safe-havens, their off-grid farm miles away from any cell towers, to find out the hard way that it was no longer a “safe haven”... For those that think satellites causing harm is a conspiracy, it’s way past time to do some research...



Tracey-Lee Dorney didn’t set out to be an activist. After having experienced first-hand the harm from the wireless industry after an IBurst tower was constructed right outside the dream-home she had built for her family, she took it upon herself to raise the alarm and warn fellow-citizens, whilst trying to make Big Tech and Government aware and take accountability.

It’s a thankless job and one that those who volunteer for unfortunately pay the price for, as well as their families and loved ones, given the amount of time and energy expended over the years it takes from them. She fought tirelessly, founding the Electromagnetic Radiation Research Foundation of SA, whilst battling cancer and the effects of that which she was fighting, that which very sadly and tragically ended her life after a very long and brave fight.



I have in my possession hard-copies of many of her files and folders (which I have had my head in again the past few days), documenting the EMRRFSA’s evidence-based history in tackling this agenda,. Unfortunately the website (which was under construction) history that she had backed up on her computer is gone - a few years ago, around a time when we were both gathering more evidence for another project, both her and my computers were mysteriously “hit” (some kind of malware attack) simultaneously and all the digital back-ups were lost. Thankfully at least the hard-copies remain. The information and documented evidence gathered in these files is enough to go to court with, although we know the difficulties faced in our judicial system... If there are any volunteers willing to help with the costs of re-digitizing all this collated peer-reviewed documentation and help carry on the Electromagnetic Radiation Research Foundation of SA & Tracey-Lee’s legacy and hard work, please feel free to contact me - safetech4sa@proton.me / safetech4sa@gmail.com



How many lives could have been saved, had her words and actions been taken heed of and acted upon? Including her own... It’s been very tiring, sad and frustrating to say the least, for those of us who are still, in this day and age, being called conspiracy theorists for trying to warn people of the deadly dangers of Wireless ElectroMagnetic Radiation / Frequencies.



If you care about the health of yourself and your loved ones, please take heed of Tracey-Lee Dorney’s warnings and her Life’s work, and do what you can to protect yourselves as best you can, before it’s too late. I work with an Electrical Engineer who is helping many with his tried and trusted products, he is available to answer any questions you may have, please feel free to reach out for more information.



Many of the other links I have, such as interviews with Prof Olle Johannson, and Dr Craig Golding have unfortunately been taken down by YouTube. We have been heavily censored for many years, and no, it’s not because we are “Conspiracy Theorists”. We are the “Conspiracy REALISTS“.



R.I.P Dear Tracey-lee, and Fly High with the Angels!!

Electromagnetic Radiation Research Foundation of SA

With Love, Admiration & Respect

Emma Kelly

Safe Tech for South Africa

Safe Tech International

RIP Tribute: Tracey‑Lee Dorny

I am deeply saddened to share the loss of my dear friend and fellow activist Tracey‑Lee Dorny, following the announcement on her Facebook timeline today. After a courageous battle with illness, she passed peacefully at home at 2:22 pm, surrounded by her family and her beloved animals. She is now free from pain and resting in peace and can leave this earth knowing that she made her mark and was on the side of truth in a fight for justice.

Tracey‑Lee was a beautiful lady inside and out. I first heard from her many years ago when she reached out to me about her own health struggles. Like me, she had experienced breast cancer and believed that her illness was connected with living near a telecommunications mast. Tracey‑Lee shared with me how her life had been deeply affected by a mast that was erected very close to her home in Fourways, Johannesburg. She and her family experienced severe symptoms following activation of the mast, and at one point had to leave their home for a period of time until the mast was removed after sustained community pressure. Her experience became a defining moment in her life and in her commitment to advocacy. Link to news article: (witness.co.za)

She was full of determination with a heart of gold. I encouraged her to establish the EM Radiation Research Trust South Africa, so that her work could mirror the mission of our charity in the United Kingdom. Through this organisation she became a tireless voice for communities across South Africa, raising awareness about health concerns related to wireless technologies, phone masts, Wi‑Fi and 5G. She believed passionately that people should have a say in what infrastructure is placed near their homes and that communities deserve transparency and respect. (Link to 2015 news article: The dangers of street pole cell mast JOBURG – Chairperson of the Electromagnetic Radiation Research Foundation of South Africa (EMRRFSA) Tracey-Lee Dorny explains the dangers of street pole cell masts, Wi-Fi, smart meters and cellphones.citizen.co.za)

Even in the midst of her illness, Tracey‑Lee remained committed to speaking out for others. Her symptoms worsened following the activation of 5G, and she observed that others around her, including her pets, were also suffering. In one message she said to me, “If I die suddenly please make sure the connection is 5G on all platforms.” I want to honour her request here, not to stir controversy, but to reflect what mattered deeply to her and to acknowledge the urgency she felt to be heard.

Tracey‑Lee’s courage, her compassion and her commitment to community touched many lives. She stood for what she believed in and she worked to give voice to those who felt unheard. Her legacy will live on through all who knew her and through the ongoing work of the communities she inspired.

Rest in peace in the arms of the angels, dear Tracey‑Lee. Your spirit will continue to inspire and your work will not be forgotten. God Bless

Our heartfelt condolences go to her family, friends, and all who loved and worked alongside her.

With love and respect,

Eileen O’Connor

Please feel free to post your condolences here, and/or on Facebook:

