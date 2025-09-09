I recently assisted someone surrendering their EZPass.

I had been told that the account was deactivated, so I set the transponder next to me on the seat and proceeded to drive for 2 days with 2 transponders in the car. My sleep was disturbed, and I had a headache, brain fog, and my usual symptoms of EMF overload.

I thought to check with my German-made professional RF meter to see if it was transmitting.

Noise to Signal

I learned about the signal-to-noise ratio concept from my colleague Keith Cutter at EMF Remedy. https://keithcutter.substack.com/

I wrote about smart meters here: Less OnLine More OnLife, and the Noise to Signal Ratio in EMF/RF (a long rambling article)

For example, PG & E’s 9,600 or 190,000 network management signals (microbursts of RF) support 6 meter reads in 24 hours.

Many wireless applications spew a tremendous number of bursts of RF continuously simply to maintain the network, with consumers holding an unfounded presumption of safety.

NEWS FLASH Auto transponders are not only active when you cross underneath the posts on the highway. They are reportedly also being used to provide traffic reports etc. using your data, - and widescale surveillance.

I will be ordering an emf/rf protection sleeve and will keep the transponder shielded when I am not the toll roads, which is most of the time, because for me, every little bit of RF hurts, and every bit of mitigation helps. (Aluminum foil didn’t work)

It may not look like a high reading to the industries involved, but we know that the safety standards don't recognize biology, and that the signals that control the voltage-gated calcium channels are very small, - and that we have never tested juxtapositions of exposures, for example, passing a connected truck, near a cell tower, on a highway with others car's drivers streaming and using their phones.

NEWS FLASH The FCC and ICNIRP have never protected the brain or the eyes. They have done a good job of protecting an adult-sized plastic head filled with the equivalent of Jello from ‘developing a fever’... Read more at We Are Not Sam: WeAreNotSAM

Yes its true, this is how cell phones are tested, on an inanimate adult-sized model with no individualized brain parts, is Jello a reasonable representative facsimile?

And in a smart meter neighborhood, one unlucky home has the collector node (medusa meter)!

Smart Meter - a good historical reference

