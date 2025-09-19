Trigger warning: The realization of how discriminatory, crude, and unscientific the industry-driven testing is for wireless devices - (especially for children) will hopefully make some readers blow a gasket? (Slang for getting angry)

In his book Meridian Exercises, The Oriental Way to Health and Vitality, the late Japanese master Shizuto Masunaga wrote,

“Jean Henry Faber (182301915) who studied insects with complex instinctive behaviors observed many things that seemed miraculous. but he also found that introducing some unlikely obstacle in the environment of insects with complex instinctive behaviors caused their instinct to lead them completely astray.”

“Exercising is unnecessary for babies and animals, which are true to their own nature and live according to their instincts. This is why babies and little children are rarely considered to be in need of special exercises. In this modern age, however, exercising has also become a necessity for children because so many of them are compelled to develop their intellectual abilities at the expense of their natural dispositions. Living in a highly structured society with work specialization encourages physical restrictions and unnatural lifestyles in children as well as adults. this creates distortion in the human body which was originally part of nature.”

Instinct Injured Choices, Not Just By Insects

Three factors with an enduring impact on instinct-injured choices that moved society off of its moral and ethical base

narratives about Sept. 11 cellphone conversations

narratives about cellphones and school shootings

pandemic behavior

Variables that interfere with children’s healthy instinct-driven development, resulting in unnatural choices

wirelessly enabled screen time, including cellphones and iPads and wearables, and addictive design

traumatized parents

Course Corrections for Automobiles Safety

By way of background, in March of 2023, I wrote an article that referenced cars and safety.

“I remember when we were kids, and my parents had a convertible Volkswagen beetle. We used to sometimes stand up in the back seat and watch our dresses billow in the wind. We rarely drove on the highways, but one summer when we got caught in a traffic jam on the highway, and we passed a woman’s body. She had been thrown from her car.”

Seatbelts reportedly became mandatory in the US in 1968.

I also remember years ago, in the late 1980s, one morning when many cars were slipping off the road in an ice storm. An infant in the front seat of a car was killed by the airbag. I had nightmares, for weeks.

The article History of Car Seat Recommendations, Car seat safety recommendations have come a long way since kids began riding in cars outlines the historical development of safety principles that younger drivers take for granted.

As noted in the article, in 1938, Popular Mechanics offered instructions on making your own car seat, which was a bench over the parent’s lap. Author Dr. Vincent Iannelli also shared a historical advertisement: “A leash might keep your child from jumping out of the car, but offers little help if you get in an accident.”

In 2002, we were introduced to the LATCH system, which made installing car seats easier. And the idea that school age kids needed to stay in car seats or booster seats a lot longer than most parents thought necessary was introduced. The AAP also clarified that infants should ride rear facing until they are 20lb and 1 year of age.”

The Female Crash Test Dummy – Not Even in the Driver’s Seat?

In 2021, Discover Magazine reported, Why Are There No Crash Test Dummies That Represent Average Women? Most vehicle-crash safety tests use a female dummy that’s 4-foot-11 and 108 pounds. But she’s still based on the male body type, and she isn’t put in the driver’s seat for front-impact starred-safety tests.”

In early 2023, a number of news outlets were streaming headlines again about the fact that the crash test dummies being used to test auto safety discriminated against women, because they are based on measurements of men.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) notes,

“A crash test dummy helps us predict whether a person will get injured in a crash. Although it’s a sophisticated tool, it’s a crude representation of the complexity of the human body. When we run a test, a single dummy — made of metal, vinyl and rubber and equipped with sensors — has to stand in for a diverse population of humans who vary widely in their weight, height, age, posture and other characteristics.

The first crash test dummies didn’t attempt to capture any diversity: They were based on men’s bodies and evolved from research conducted by the U.S. Air Force aimed at testing the safety of aircraft, ejection systems and parachutes. At the time, few women were flying or jumping out of planes. The Hybrid III frontal crash test dummies we use today are direct descendants of these early ones. They come in different sizes representing an average-size man, a large man and a very small (5th percentile) woman, as well as a 10-year-old, 6-year-old and 3-year-old child. The small female version has body dimensions and a pelvic design specific to women, but otherwise is largely based on the original, midsize male Hybrid III.”

Safety Testing Not Representative of Women and Seniors

KHOU-11 Houston news reported, “New report says crash test dummies aren’t diverse enough; The new report is calling out the lack of diversity in crash test dummies saying it could cost people their lives.”

“A new government report is calling out crash test dummies for their lack of diversity.

According to the Government Accountability Office, crash test dummies do not represent enough of the American population, including women and seniors. They also said the dummies don’t adequately represent all body sizes. The approved height and weight of crash test dummies approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is based on data that’s decades old, the GAO said. Dummies first used in 1986 were designed to represent the mid-sized American man is now actually closer to the mid-sized American woman. Because of these blind spots, the GAO said regulators have blind spots about how different body shapes and sizes are impacted in crashes and that without changes, lives are at risk.”

Testing That Does Not Represent Children is Not Safe for Children

I get agitated when I read about the fact that the use of crash test dummies has been so inadequate and so discriminatory for so long, - regarding women, elders, and auto safety.

But I can’t even digest the fact that society has been sleep-walking into placing more and more wireless devices into schools, homes, and neighborhoods, and into the hands of children, while testing them by taking the temperature of a plastic head filled with the equivalent of Jell-o - that is based on the measurements of an adult male military recruit’s head.

Learn more: WeAreNotSAM

In Addition to Inadequate and Non-representative Safety Testing: Failure to Protect the Vulnerable from Addiction

We would be incensed to see a drunk parent at the school bus stop ignoring their children.

We have normalized the practice of directing out attention away from our environment and those in it - with screens.

But parents everywhere are starting to wake up to the fact that change is needed. They are examining their own behaviors and making different choices about their children’s exposures.

"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it" - George Santayana

I cringe when I look at the early images of car seats for children.

I cringe at wireless ads. No other addictive product has been marketed to this extent, unchecked, to children, (and parents of children operating from trauma)

I cringe at news stories like this: Touch grass: How Gen Z stopped going outside and why it matters

In fact, it’s hard to think of a single task that one couldn’t complete or outsource online – a single chore that would require one to set foot outside – especially since the rise of working from home across many industries. But there’s a heavy price to pay for all that so-called “convenience”: isolation. Social skills are like a muscle – use it or lose it. It’s no wonder that the phenomenon of the Gen Z stare exists – denoting when a blank stare is given in situations where a verbal response would be expected – and that picking up the phone has come to feel like something of an extreme sport for the under-thirties. And it’s no coincidence that young people are lonelier than ever. Nearly half of Gen Z said they “often” feel lonely in a recent Oxfam poll . Rates of depression and anxiety in those aged 18 to 24 have simultaneously shot up in the last two decades. There’s a heavy price to pay for all that so-called convenience: isolation.



Driving around with a toddler not secured in an age-appropriate manner is not safe, and neither is driving around in a car with a child on a cellphone or other wireless device that exposes the child, psychologically, to risk of harm, with the added burden on the planet of transmitting a signal to a moving vehicle.

It is past time to heed all of the variables, force multipliers, and the unfounded presumption of safety.

Safety testing of phones isn’t even treating children as small adults, (ignoring the effects of exposures on the developing brain0 - it simply treats them and everyone else as the equivalent of a military man.

With what is being uncovered concerning the adverse health impacts of wireless devices and exposures, failure to act is bordering on criminality.

Our descendants will wonder why we didn’t act sooner. It’s never too late to be on the right side of history.

