David “Dave” Stetzer, 73, of Taylor, Wisconsin, passed away on November 15, 2025, surrounded by family.

Dave was born on January 8, 1952, and grew up in the Melrose/Mindoro area before eventually graduating from Blair High School in 1970. Later that year, he joined the United States Air Force, where he received specialized training in electronics, which launched his lifelong career in the field.

After completing his military service, Dave returned home to Blair and founded Stetzer Electric Inc. in 1975, which he operated for more than 50 years. Throughout those decades, he built a reputation as a deeply knowledgeable and highly respected electrician. Dave’s ability to solve complex electrical problems made him the person countless individuals, farmers, businesses, and community members relied on. Known for his calm presence, patience, and commitment to doing things the right way, he was a man who often put others first, generously giving his time, expertise, and support to those around him. Dave’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to start businesses around the globe. Along with Dr. Martin Graham, he developed a filter for EMF, helping countless people that suffer from EMF sensitivity. He also was a partner or served on the boards of many other companies.

Dave was deeply involved in his community, participating in organizations such as the American Legion and the Blair Sportsman Club, and he was always willing to lend a hand to neighbors and friends in need. His generosity and sense of responsibility left a lasting impact on those who knew him. Dave also had a sharp sense of humor and a gift for storytelling—whether sharing a joke or simply telling a good story, he had a way of making people laugh and bringing them together.

Outside of work, Dave had a deep love of the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He cherished the peace and tradition of time spent in nature and looked forward every year to annual fishing trips to Canada and North Dakota with friends and family. Hunting was equally important to him, and he held a profound appreciation for his hunting land, which brought him joy, pride, and countless memories over the years.

Dave married his wife, Tatyana, in 2007, and together they made their home in Taylor. Before that, he was married to Susan (Stenberg), the mother of his two sons, Mark and Jared. Through his marriage to Tatyana, Dave also became a devoted stepfather to Anne, and cared deeply for her and her two sons, Daniil and David.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Della, and a brother, Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Tatyana; his sons Mark (Elizabeth) and Jared (Carrie); his grandchildren Jack, Kate, Madeline, Fletcher, and Brooklyn; his stepdaughter Anna; and step-grandsons Daniil and David. He is also survived by four siblings; sisters Linda Hayle and Juanita (Mark) Ziolkowski, and brothers Douglas (Kathy) Stetzer and Darrell (Sue) Stetzer; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 28, from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home in Hixton. Additional visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 29, at St. Ansgar Church in Blair, with funeral services to follow at 10:00 a.m. A luncheon will be served following the service, after which burial will take place at Oxbow Cemetery in Melrose, Wisconsin.

Here is a video of David Stetzer and Martin Graham discussing Electrical Pollution at the Silicon Valley Health Institute

(2006-08) David Stetzer & Martin Graham - RF electrical pollution