In Memoriam: Jim Heddle of the Ecological Options Network

Forward from the Nuclear Information and Resource Service courtesy NB

“It is with great sadness that I share the news that Jim Heddle, codirector at EON Environmental Options Network, co-producers of San Onofre Syndrome and many, many other informative and action-oriented videos, passed away on Friday, November 14th at his home. His work and life partner, Mary Beth Brangan, was with him.”

From the website: EON provides Grassroots Movement support and media support for those working for planetary and human rights through deep democracy.

James Heddle and Mary Beth Brangan, life and work partners since 1983, are documentary video and radio producers, educators, community and international organizers. They co-direct EON, the Ecological Options Network, producing video reports and blogs on activists and organizations working - at local, national and international levels - for solutions to planetary challenges. They’re currently working on a new documentary – THE SAN ONOFRE SYNDROME. The feature-length film looks at the legacy of nuclear energy and waste shared by reactor communities around the country and the world, and looks at the most responsible options available to our generation that might make a regenerative future possible.

S.O.S. - The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power’s Legacy “depicts how concerned Southern California residents came together to shut down an aging nuclear power plant, confronting the alarming reality of tons of radioactive waste near a popular beach only 100 feet away from the rising sea. S.O.S, spotlights the essential role citizens must play to ensure that public safety must be a top priority.”

Our deepest condolences to Mary Beth and their family.

(Jim’s and EON’s work included smart meter activism.)

Safe Tech International’s Mailchimp Newsletter

Long before I migrated to the Substack platform for writers (that isn’t really designed for newsletters) my colleague at Safe Tech International Kate Kheel published a thoughtfully curated occasional Mailchimp newsletter for a large world-wide audience.

If my work (intended for core frontline workers) feels more like a firehouse than a sprinkling that keeps you informed, you can still stay up to date with us by visiting our website and signing up for the occasional newsletter, (or do both.)

WEBSITE Safe Tech International - Uniting to Protect Life on Earth

The website is another behemoth effort of Kate’s, spawning over time to cover many angles. A few years ago, many 5G-focused groups were emerging; now there are many groups with many different focus points. It’s hard to keep up.

In my article yesterday about the algorithm-enabled exploitation of girls and women’s menstrual data, I also noted the stages of healthy developmental play in preschoolers: and the impact of screens on parallel play.

The activist movement regarding technology remains divided, and the wireless issue does not even have seat at the table/in the sandbox.

When the groups begin to connect the dots beyond the confines of one single focus, for example smart meters, or surveillance and privacy, or children and smartphones, the balance of the world will shift. We help with every conversation we hold and every link we forward to others.

Here is the newsletter, not in its mailchimp format, but the information is complete. Kate listens to many podcasts and actively helps to support the intersectionality of connections between groups and often contributes to the links I share under the subheading of inspiration.

Enjoy today’s reflections.

What Kind of World Do We Really Want? Actions, Reflections, Resources & Music (sent November 19, 2025)

URGENT ACTION FOR ALL, REGARDLESS OF NATIONALITY





Image by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

This is an all-hands-on-deck moment to come together as a nation, a world, and as a species, to oppose cell tower deployment. If the proposed new rules of the FCC are passed in the US, other countries will surely follow suit in the global pursuit for geopolitical dominance, survillance, digital IDs, and the increasingly AI-controlled war machine.



What Are the FCC’s Proposed Rules?



As it stands, local communities in the US have minimal control over the placement of cell towers in their midst as legislation has already largely removed health and environmental impacts as a reason to deny a tower. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is now moving to completely eviscerate (i.e. “gut”) local control over cell towers with new rules that would override the little control we still do have. If passed, towers would proliferate yet more: in front of homes, next to schools, daycare centers, nursing homes, etc. We would be fully at the mercy of the telecom industry regarding placement, public notice, aesthetics, “sufficient coverage”, and loss of property value, as no one wants to live next one of these things.



And of course, the main issue, health and environmental impacts from the radiofrequency emissions, which has already been largely usurped from public input, would remain off limits.



(For more on the 2021 decision by the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit mandating the FCC to revisit their antiquated guidelines regarding health impacts, and which the Commission has completely ignored for nearly 5 years, read HERE.)



Please also consider taking a brief minute to sign the following two action items:



Link to the Change.org Petition (All nationalities can sign)

Link to the Children’s Health Defense Action (US citizens only)



For a bit more context on this somewhat complicated but critical issue, please see this illuminating discussion between Reinette Senum, attorney Scott McCullough and Miriam Eckenfels, the latter two from Children’s Health Defense.



Or read more about the history and current state of affairs HERE.



If you have a moment more, Environmental Health Sciences has an excellent page that makes it simple to send letters to your legislators and perhaps submit comments to the FCC.



As if the FCC’s move to eviscerate all local protections were not enough, Congress has now resurrected HR 3557, just in case telecom’s wish list falls through at the FCC.



The National Call for Safe Technology has a superb and easy to email letter that US citizens can send their elected reps urging them to oppose HR 3557, what attorney Andrew Campanelli describes as a most deceptive, insidious, and evil piece of legislation.



CLICK HERE to tell your member of Congress to stop this legislation.



And please consider forwarding this request and link to family and friends.

EHS/EMR-S FILM “REMEMBERING NEARFIELD”: NEWS AND REVIEWS

Sean Carney’s 2023 film effectively raises awareness introducing the public to EHS/EMR-S



Putting attention on EHS/EMR-S across the globe with a vital message for all that breaks taboos and transcends boundaries, Remembering Nearfield is a film that has positive take-aways for everyone.



Helping people to understand EHS/EMR-S in 9-minutes, Remembering Nearfield is highly recommended viewing. It resonates with audiences and is standing out in prestigious international film festivals. From Singapore to Africa, from Hollywood to Cannes, it has been globally well-received winning multiple awards and receiving recognition since 2023.



For those interested, the official film festival results in their entirety are listed at the end of this blog. Notably, it has won Best Health Film, Best Film about a Disability Issue, and Award of Recognition for film about Human Rights/Raising Awareness. Read more HERE.

THE RETURN OF A SIMPLE “DUMB” HOME



Satiety Cove: My Precious “Dumb” Home is a blog/essay reflecting on the sacredness of a “dumb” home – a blessing to which many people are now returning.



“Outside, chirping birds replace the incoherent sounds and electromagnetic frequencies so unavoidable in urban living. A tree, brimming with activity and life, lovingly offers herself as a dwelling place for squirrels and other little critters. Why on earth are humans trading these treasures of nature for radiating antennas outside of homes?”



“We all consume…it’s a reality of being alive. The only question is how to do so causing the least harm to other beings and to our shared planet. Though certainly not perfect, this has been the aim in building Satiety Cove. It is a precious and cherished “understatement” that embodies the sweet point of satiation – thus its name, Satiety Cove. “



NBC’s Today featured a short segment on the growing trend of people opting for “dumb” homes (vs. so-called “smart” homes).



“The popularity of things like WiFi-enabled devices and light bulbs may be dimming with a new report suggesting people may be looking for new ways to make their smart home a little dumber.”



Their report stated that “dwellings are under-going a digital detox...and “many find that High Tech leaves them high and dry”...noting later that people are just ‘app-ed out’.



As might be expected, the coverage didn’t include the radiation and harvesting of personal data from so-called “smart” homes, but they did mention how cumbersome technology saturated homes are.



Commenting on their former home, one woman noted how terribly frustrating the smart features were: “Setting up our sprinkler system through an app would bring us to tears...literally.”

Inside the Growing Trend of Homeowners Creating Dumb Homes



A Daily Mail article on dumb homes stated:



“The more time we spend in digital worlds, the more we crave objects that feel real.’”



“We are so inundated with information and perhaps tired of feeling tethered to our devices that, when we come home, we want to be able to disconnect.”



And believe it or not, the author even dared to mention the return to landline phones!!



“But besides smart lights, some people are now looking to ditch their smartphones as social media influencers rave about getting landlines or ‘kitchen phones’.”



Skye Jacobs from Tech Spot wrote that the “dumb home” movement is a kind of “digital escape and “reflects a broader ‘analog wellness’ mindset _ one focused on creating calmer, less connected living spaces.”



UPDATED RECORDING OF THE “UNPLUG TO UPLIFT” WEBINAR

There were minor errors in the original recording, so please use this link to access the Unplug to Uplift webinar.



Image by Olena from Pixabay



UPDATED link to access recording





The Unplug to Uplift webinar featured an international line-up of speakers discussing the growing problem of children’s engagement with technology both at home and in schools. Presenters offered insights, solutions, and initiatives being taken in their respective country.

Kindly share with others to



- help raise awareness about the many perils to which children are exposed while scrolling endlessly on their wireless device(s).



- learn what steps parents and other groups around the world are taking to protect children from the clutches of addictive algorithms, porn, and violence, and to bring back a childhood of play, imagination, and friendship.



- find out how moral development is stymied by tech, what “Intentional Tech” is, and how EdTech (technology infusing all areas of learning) is not the same as Tech Ed (learning how to use a computer).

For more about the webinar and bios of Speakers, click HERE.



Check out a list of organizations, websites, Substacks, and newsletters of the speakers HERE.

DATA CENTERS

Photo by Geoffrey Moffett on Unsplash

Data centers consume mega amounts of water and energy to run and cool the equipment used to store and process the growing amount of data being collected, largely for purposes of surveillance, to fuel AI, and for electromagnetic, info, and cyber warfare.



The 30 minute video, Exposing the Dark Side of America’s AI Data Center Explosion takes a deep dive into data centers in the US.



“The explosion of AI across every industry has seen hundreds of water- and power-hungry server farms sprout up across the US. Already, one-third of the world’s internet traffic flows through data centers in just one US state: Virginia. However, until now, there has been no official record of the number of data centers in America, who owns them, or how much electricity they consume.



In an exclusive deep dive into the industry, Business Insider reporters cracked the code and, for the first time, revealed the true cost of the data warehouses feeding our growing appetite for cloud computing and AI. We travelled to Virginia to meet people living in the shadow of 80-foot-high boxes that emit a constant drone, and to the drought-ridden state of Arizona, where some data centers are using as much as a million gallons of water a day to help cool their computer servers.



Business Insider also discovered that the power needs of data centers have forced some states to withdraw from their carbon emissions targets. Power companies are even looking to extend the life of coal and gas plants to help meet the unprecedented demand.”



To learn more, see The True Cost of Data Centers: The AI boom’s data center expansion is straining power grids, water supplies, and communities across America.



China’s Underwater Data Center

China has launched the first underwater data center in an attempt to decrease the costs of energy and water consumption. What this will do to marine life is an unknown, as likely, no premarket studies have been conducted.



The US has also played around with underwater data centers, but according the Jeff Bezos, their eye is toward space:



“We will be able to beat the cost of terrestrial data centres in space in the next couple of decades....The shift to space infrastructure is part of a broader trend of using space to improve life on Earth.”



“It’s already happened with weather and communication satellites. The next step is data centres, then other kinds of manufacturing.”



China Has An Underwater Data Center. The U.S. Will Build Them In Space



Date centres in space? Jeff Bezos says it’s possible

AI

Many people warn of the potential dangers of AI. Never before have we humans “toyed with” a technology that at once promises to heal all ills while holding the possibility of total societal collapse or even annihilation.



AI has learned to deceive its human “masters”. AI can now even “perceive” when it’s being tested by humans and adjust its behavior accordingly. When AIs are made, they have no guidelines as to right behavior. To remedy this, filters are made so the AI won’t ostensibly teach someone, for e.g., to make a nuclear bomb or bioweapons. But according to Yoshua Bengio, these filters can be hacked, a process known as Jailbreaking.



Should this technology be unregulated and fast-tracked as is currently the case in the US?



Money and power are just too much to turn down. With the largest economic power-grab perhaps ever in human history dangling before corporations and governments, in a system where money speaks louder than care for others and Earth, the race is on. And the rationale:



If we don’t do it, someone else will (think China), and they’ll be more unscrupulous than we. So it’s our duty to win the race to AI.



AI is the final exam testing much of humanity’s hegemonic world view of consumption, separation, and power over. We’ve been able to “get by” up till now, but with AI, we may just have to rethink our entire system.



AI is beckoning us to learn to care for one another and Earth more than self, money, and power.

Please explore and share the following links:



Statement on Superintelligence:



We call for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence, not lifted before there is



1. broad scientific consensus that it will be done safely and controllably, and

2. strong public buy-in.

AI organizations and actions

To learn more and sign, click HERE.



Align AI With Life - Regenerative AI Ethics

“The Future of AI Must Be Alligned With Life or There May Be No Future at All.”



Campaign to Control AI - Take Action “As with other technologies that threaten our civilization, we must coordinate to prevent superintelligent AI from being created by anyone, anywhere.”



‘It keeps me awake at night’: machine-learning pioneer on AI’s threat to humanity

“Yoshua Bengio talks about his efforts to identify — and address — the risks posed by AI.



The Dangerous Militarization of AI and the Profiteering Behind it

Project Censored and awarded-winning investigative journalist Peter Byrne present this groundbreaking 10-part exposé on the dangerous militarization of artificial intelligence – and the profiteering that drives it. Byrne, known for his deep investigations into the intersection of science, industry, and government, uncovers how Silicon Valley, the Department of Defense, the banking sector, corporate media, and scientific institutions are collaborating to develop AI for military use.



The Call to Ban Superintelligence

“We call for a prohibition on the development of super intelligence.”

SPACE ALERT

Winter newsletter from the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space





Courtesy of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space



The Golden Dome may not be all it’s crocked up to be.



Among the many interesting articles in Space Alert, the Global Network’s Winter Newsletter is one about The Global Network’s Statement on the Golden Dome – A statement that was signed by hundreds of peace organizations and activists from around the world. See the signatories at https://space4peace.org/global-network-statement-on-golden-dome/



If you or your organization would like to sign, please email globalnet@mindspring.com.



“We believe in the promise of the Outer Space Treaty that the exploration and ‘use’ of outer space should be peaceful. Yet we also recognise the inherent limitations of the worldview expressed in the Treaty in that it does not go far enough to meaningfully prevent bellicose actions in space. It is our intention to campaign against dangerous and aggressive acts in space that threaten international peace and security as well as the integrity of the space environment. Working with like-minded others, such as the Global Network Against Weapons & NuclearPower in Space, we are oriented toward the goal of truly keepoing space for peace.” – John Barentine, A Peaceful Space Environment for All



To read John Barentine’s article as well as many others, click HERE.



NB: Safe Tech international does not take a stand on geopolitical issues except as related to technology. As such, we do not necessarily agree with all the views expressed in the Global Network’s Space Alert Newsletter.

WHAT ARE THE ARTISTS SAYING?





Image by Frauke Riether from Pixabay

Hotel California Parody Song - Phone Zombies – Shirley Serban

Phone Zombies have taken over Hotel California in this parody song.



Are you lost in the world like me? – An animation by Steve Cutts



Elon Musk Has Gone to Mars – Folk Singer Tom Neilson



Cellular Decption – Oona McQuat shares the science and touches hearts through song and the voices of children. Inspirational.



This is Earth Protect It – Question Mark & Emma Cairo



“The Mobile Phone” By Richie Kavanagh – Humorous song. “Oh my girlfriend has a mobile phone, Now we can never have a minute alone; The other night I asked her for a kiss, She said hang on now till I answer this.



The Turn Off Your Phone Song – Lovely choral arrangement (SATB) inviting people to turn off their cellphone.



Can We Autocorrect Humanity – Prince Ea. “Why I refuse to let technology control me.”



Get Off the Phone – Rhett and Link’s Wonderhole



Heal the World Today: Call Out to the Universe – Composed and sung by Shelley Morningstar, Produced and recorded by Larry Mitchell

Cry out to the universe, Cry out for strength. On behalf of the human race, Make this world a bertter place.



A Song for Our Times – Vocalist Claire Stadmueller, Music by Kate Kheel, Video. Amber Yang



Your Cellphone’s Been Nuking Your Johnson – EMF Safety Network



Put Down Your Phone – The Guardian



Stopp 5G: Song – Funk Wissen (German)



Carry It On – Buffy Sainte–Marie



Koolulam | One Day – Matisyahu

MANIFESTOS, DECLARATIONS, AND APPEALS



Please consider signing and sharing the following Manifestos, Declarations and Appeals



TheChildrensDeclaration.org







offm.org/en







red-lines.ai/#call







https://bigtechlittlevictims.org/the-campaign/

Copyright © 2025 SafeTech International, All rights reserved.