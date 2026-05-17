Image courtesy Jalarts

Occasionally we need to fill the well…and find inspiration from efforts of colleagues near and far

Jean Hudon, A Crucial Link in the Chain - Canada

Jean Hudon has been actively involved since 2011 in opposing the rollout of so-called "smart" meters in Quebec. He co-founded the Quebec Coalition to Combat Electromagnetic Pollution - https://www.cqlpe.ca/ - which was instrumental in coordinating demonstrations and other activities that helped secure an opt-out option for the tens of thousands of utility clients, who can now have a non-communicating meter for merely 2.50$/month.

Then, when the 5G rollout began in 2020, he spearheaded the organization of various initiatives to try to counter it and to raise awareness about the plight of our growing EMF exposure harming people and wildlife. With colleagues from across Canada, he contributed to shaping a Suspend 5G Appeal demanding a moratorium on 5G rollout and, to this day, continue educating people about this and various other issues at https://www.facebook.com/groups/Appel5GAppeal/. (Jean often translates between French and English on EMF/RF issues and offers thoughtful posts and conversations on Facebook)

Impacts environnementaux du sans fil - YouTube 4 minute video (French)

Jean Hudon: Introducing the Manifesto for Peace, Unity and Global Renewal

With the ongoing conflation of various crises putting our common future in jeopardy, we felt a need for a rallying vision that would help affirm that beneath the glare of everyday news and activities, a powerful wave of change is underway steering humanity on a path toward a brighter future.

Whether it’s the tens of millions of people who volunteer their time and creativity to contribute to the betterment of society by alleviating suffering or mitigating environmental disturbances, or the thousands of organizations doing good both locally and globally, there is a groundswell of positive actions that are seldom reported on because they don’t fit the narrative of controversy, fear and scarcity so favoured by mainstream media. And so it may falsely appear our world is plummeting headlong into the abyss of one crisis after another.

That’s where the Manifesto for Peace, Unity, and Global Renewal comes in. If enough people sense that, over all, things are not so bad, and that goodness surrounds us and is within us, this sentiment will propagate through the spiritual grapevine of the natural connectedness of All That Is. Over time, it will expand to every single embodied being with the subtle perception that we will make it through despite current evolutionary challenges…. And that in the end, everything will be just fine.

As explained in the introduction to this manifesto — A New Reality is Dawning — the Manifesto doesn’t deal with the symptoms. “It subtly addresses the deeper causative failures in our global paradigmatic operating system, namely the false beliefs and perversion of consciousness that have silently eroded the foundation of our perception of ourselves and of Life.”

We invite you to check out the Manifesto and after reading it, see if you too get a sense that deep within our collective soul, a universe of goodness is brewing, and that through our evolutionary travails, a nascent civilization is emerging...through all of us, right now.

The Manifesto Conceptualizing Team

P.S. Two complements to the Manifesto have been issued thus far (as of May 14, 2026) and more are coming. There are links to these as well as to the translations of the Manifesto into Spanish, French and Portuguese at the bottom of the Manifesto.

From Jeremy Lent: Ecocivilization Book Launch, San Francisco, New York, UK

After five years of research, writing, and preparation, I’m excited to share that my book, Ecocivilization: Making a World that Works for All, is about to be born into the world.

Many of us know that things are going badly wrong around us, but it’s not easy to visualize what a truly better world might look like—and the pathways to get there.

This is my intention for Ecocivilization: to illustrate an alternative, positive future that’s available for humanity, showing how every aspect of our world system could be redesigned as a coherent whole, setting the conditions for all people to flourish on a regenerated Earth.

The book lays out the potential for a fundamentally different world system—an ecocivilization based on life-affirming principles rather than principles of extraction, exploitation, and wealth accumulation.

I will be holding a number of number of launch events in the SF Bay Area, New York, and the UK. I very much hope you will be able to join me at one of them.

If you live elsewhere—or the timing doesn’t work—please join me online for a launch event hosted by the Deep Transformation Network at 1 pm Pacific on Tuesday, June 2.

If you’re not already doing so, I invite you to read the articles I’ve been posting regularly on Substack, which offer glimpses of what’s covered in the book:

Why incremental change isn’t enough What are the underlying principles of an ecocivilization? How might it look in every aspect of our global system? How can we get there from here?

I invite you to engage in the rich comments section there in response to each article.

As the world unravels around us, it’s crucial to realize there is an alternative. Let’s do all we can to make it happen.

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The OFF Manifesto and Blog, Diego Hidalgo, Spain

Regardless of the advantages that today’s technological development offers humanity in terms of speed and efficiency, we are deeply concerned about three ways technology is likely to fundamentally affect human beings:

The growing imbalance between humans’ and technology’s capabilities means that the latter can be used by individuals or by public or private organisations, to exert control over others , whether for commercial, security, or other purposes, reducing or removing people’s freedom, free will, and judgement.\

Our individual and collective dependence on digital infrastructures has created a vulnerability that can be exploited for malicious purposes – criminal, terrorist or ideological – stopping, destroying or damaging critical parts of our existence.

Technology’s increased autonomy means less human control . Until recently, machines were largely directed by humans. But their growing complexity and autonomy means that understanding how they work can escape even their creators, and machines are increasingly controlling humans

OFF Manifesto | The OFF Movement

The OFF Movement was launched by Diego Hidalgo, author of Anestesiados (Anesthetised) and Retomar el control (Taking Back Control), and supported by people who believe that technology must serve humanity, not the other way around.

Recent blog posts:

Sleeptech: a lot of technology to sleep worse

The passive consumer of content

Schools banned smartphones but soon realised that students were using their school Chromebooks to watch the same YouTube videos and play games.

Thanks for reading Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share



