The sooner we endeavor to recover our energy literacy, the better. If someone wants to be a passenger, and not pay attention, there are many other options.

The Dristi/Gaze Point Supports Balance and Full Body Integration, So Why Do We Want to Drive and be Looking Elsewhere?

What we focus on matters. The yogis tried to share with us the concept that the body and the mind like to be on the same page. How did we veer so far off course?

A number of styles of yoga incorporate a dristi, or gaze point of focus, which enables the practitioner to coordinate and balance the nervous system and mental focus with the breath and the posture. (For example, the position of the eyes has a direct impact on the muscles of the neck and spine. You can feel for yourself…put your hand on the back of your neck and move your eyes up and down, and notice.)

When I began studying yoga in the 1980’s, one of the first things I realized was that my awareness of how I used my eyes was limited. Initially the dristi wasn’t helpful for me; it was so stressful that I would forget to breath. I needed access to the benefits of a timeless spiritual discipline to train my senses to optimize my brain function and mind-body balance.

From Outer Focus to Inward Focus

When I began teaching in the 1990s, many students found it nearly impossible to focus their gaze on the tip of their nose. The stronger outer eye muscles would dominate over the contraction of the inner eye muscles.

At the time, the prevailing theory was that under stress, the eyes were continuously scanning the outer environment for a predator, making inward focus challenging. In fact, a condition called “Wall Eye” was seen in severely traumatized children (including sensory-deprived orphans brought to the U.S. from Russia) who were unable to bring their eyes together to focus on their schoolwork.

For most of the world, that paradigm has now flipped, with the majority of time spent on screens with the inner eye muscles contracted, with shallow breathing, with the weight of the head often hanging forward rather than on top of the spine where it belongs, anatomically and energetically. Many individuals are constantly bending forward from the bottom of the neck instead of the base of the skull.

The yogis who came to the US would tell us that this lifestyle deviation does not allow us to optimize our human potentials. Western trained Drs. will agree that the resulting postural issues are profoundly maladaptive, including text neck.

But the yogis were concentrating on energy, consciousness, and synthesis with the Cosmic Current that choregraphs our relationship with the Life Force, a completely different quest than a Western physician.

If we were heeding those Eastern-based factors, I hope we’d ditch our plans for driver assist tech to enable inattention; autonomous vehicles; and surveillance via our vehicles. We would instead invest more in quality public transportation, safer roadways and vehicles, other modes of transport, and job security in the transport sector.

See WIRED US Regulators Want Cars to Include Drunk-Driver Detection Technology In 2021, more than 13,000 people died in US alcohol-related crashes. The top US road safety regulator is exploring tech in vehicles that could check whether a driver is drunk.- Does every vehicle on the road need this?

See: WIRED GM’s New ‘Eyes-Off’ System Lets AI Take the Wheel While You Doomscroll General Motors’ new self-driving system will let the driver speed down the highway without looking at the road. It’s one of several features enabled by the adoption of machine intelligence in cars.



Maybe we should stop using the term “machine intelligence”?

Dominance Profiles and Brain Gym, Understanding the Dominant Eye, Ear, Hand, Foot, and Brain Hemisphere

Alongside yoga, I was fortunate to encounter the teachings of Brain Gym, or educational kinesiology. One significant aspect of Brain Gym is understanding the individual’s dominance profile - comprised of the dominant eye, ear, hand, foot/leg, and brain hemisphere. Brain Gym has systematized practices that help individuals to move in ways that prime the body and senses for different activities, including in the workplace, and to help all styles of learners to succeed. For example, cross crawl patterning is essential, and in the case of stress or injury, individuals can become homolateral.

I learned that those reading English (from the left to the right side of the page) are tracking the eyes using the outer larger muscle of the right eye and the weaker inner muscle of the left eye.

This puts the child who is left eye dominant as a distinct disadvantage, because the child’s brain is wired to rely more on the large muscles of the dominant (left) eye. This is one way that dyslexia manifests. Brain gym teaches that activities like knitting are very relaxing and balancing for left eye dominant individuals because the activity tracks through the field of vision from right to left.

Note that Waldorf education teaches all children to weave, knit, crochet etc. at age-appropriate times, introducing many patterns that help the brain with learning.

Years ago, individuals using a camera knew which eye was dominant; - so do biathletes who ski and shoot. Tech has made us even more illiterate regarding eye function and care, and other pathways to optimize individual self-mastery and well-being. In a society that emphasizes competition and mass indoctrination/education, the problem is even more pronounced, especially when combined with cultural/intellectual/scientific arrogance).

NOTE: Do not consult Wikipedia for topics pertaining to energy literacy. Read about Brain Gym here: Brain Gym – Breakthroughs International



In this Technocratic age, our eyesight is under assault, from rapid fire screen changes and flashes of light to blinding headlights to jarring color combinations such as text on a black background that create stress and elicits an afterimage (which is why chalkboards in school are green and not black.)

We have known for a long time that these challenges are not health-sustaining. We are tracking backwards, rather than bringing forward what we have learned.

Other countries have been quicker to respond to poor design choices. Americans are at a distinct disadvantage. For example, re: car headlights:

See; COMPARISON OF EUROPEAN AND U.S. SPECIFICATION AUTOMOTIVE HEADLAMP PERFORMANCE ResearchReportEuroSpecvsUSHeadlamps.pdf

See also: Petition update Ban Blinding Headlights and Save Lives! Ban Blinding Headlights! IIHS Crash Analysis Involving Glare Dear Supporters The US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety published this study in October, 2025.

( https://www.iihs.org/api/datastoredocument/bibliography/2347 ). The IIHS is funded by the insurance industry. The goal of the insurance industry is to avoid paying out money for damaged vehicles and injured policy holders. Therefore, a report such as this one from IIHS does not address the factors that are important to us as citizens such as the photobiological impacts of LED light on our eyes, or the psychological impacts of constant discomfort and pain from exposure to LED headlights. Therefore, as you can read in the study, the IIHS report acts as a cheerleader for IIHS’s own headlamp ratings system and claims that the number of crashes involving headlight glare has not increased. The analysis even goes on to support the theory that the reduced crashes due to increased visibility from more powerful headlights outweighs any issues with discomfort. The report made no mention of the photobiological hazards of blue wavelength light, did not delve into the psychological impacts of discomfort caused by headlamp glare, and the raw data is suspect. This is the type of report that decision makers will use to claim that no additional regulations are needed for LED headlights, while denying reports from the public such as this petition. We will need to push back against reports such as this one from IIHS that defy the common sense reality that LED headlights are a dangerous scourge. Sincerely,

Mark Baker President Soft Lights Foundation www.softlights.org

Rather than out-of-control experiments in innovation, (such as hood ornaments that maimed, collapsing gas tanks, seat fabric that stains, the infamous ‘Honda/Toyota butt’ spine injuries created by poor ergonomic design) could we revisit what works?

Dominance Profile/Learning Style: Visual, Auditory, Kinesthetic or Digital.

The paradigm of the Brain Gym dominance profile plays out against another set of variables, - whether an individual is primarily visual, auditory, kinesthetic or digital. Donna Eden and her husband David Feinstein are well-known teachers of this science, which is available in their book “The Energies of Love.”

Is it possible that the primary proponents for automation of automobile travel are not visual, and devalue the benefits of the visual field, while blindly leading society down the wrong road?

Tail-gating Drivers Do Not Possess All of Their Faculties

When the center of the line of vision is obstructed, for example when following a large box truck, the eyes and the brain shift into a stress response. Maybe only those paying attention with some training in mind-body practices would be conscious of the dynamic. But conscientious drivers will intuitively take action to restore their field of vision, by passing or falling back.

The aggressive driver who routinely bears down on the car in front of them, tailgating to the point where most of their field of vision is diminished and impaired, is not driving from a state of full brain integration, and again, conscientious drivers will give a wide berth, whether or not they are aware of the mechanics of stress.

Where the Rubber Meets the Road - the Gall Bladder Meridian and the Instinctual Body Reacts Faster than Conscious Thought, and is Wired for Paying Attention to a Two-Way Network of Bio-Electricity, Not Tech

The yogic path, and that of the Qigong and TaiChi masters, was to study and master the dynamics of stress vs balance and integration, not at the chemical level, but at the level of energy.

When my son was young and started to play soccer, one child in particular established himself immediately as a superb athlete. He ran circles around the other children, and when dribbling past one hapless child after another, it was as if he knew which way the child was going to turn before they moved.

In fact, he did. His energy body was so finely tuned that he was able to respond to the impulse towards movement of other athletes.

Evolutionary biologists have surmised that we evolved from fish, and as such, there is an electromagnetic pathway in us, similar to those energies that enable fish to school and birds to flock or swarm, for example starlings in murmuration.

These actions are not regulated by conscious thought or by input from the 5 senses, but instead via the intelligence of the Meridian System of Oriental Medicine, and in particular, from the Gall Bladder Meridian which tells the pelvis/hips/legs which way to swerve.

This is an energized, intelligent sensory system.

Courtesy Daniel Orlansky Yoga of Energy Flow



Every time that a driver takes action to avoid a near miss, followed by a racing heart and awareness of the shock response, the intelligence of the energy body had temporarily taken hold, faster than the process of conscious thought. As the body seeks to recalibrate itself, the driver is able to perceive the reaction - after the fact.

This intuitive intelligence helps us to drive safely, for ourselves and everyone else.

An attentive driver will often sense an aggressive or distracted driver in advance, before they even see the car. This is energy intelligence in action, for example, when a driver is suddenly guided to look right for the driver passing on the wrong side, or in the rear-view mirror.

However, the intuitive body does not know how to alchemize with the decision-making of automative technology. My energy intelligence is designed to operate in a two-way communication with another’s bioenergy. So is yours.

Sometimes when I am swimming across my favorite lake, I encounter a school of small fish, and I try to become very still and see if they will be able to reharmonize with one another after I have disturbed their sense of safety and split the grouping. I suspect that if we were stupid enough to try to place a robot starling into a murmuration, we would witness stress and chaos.

Can we stop introducing this on the roadways?

Like the connected trucks that cause tremendous static on the AM radio, we are causing static in our energy fields.

Car makers

who do not want to be seen

who do not want to interact with others (for example, riding on public transportation)

who want to be transported by the vehicles themselves as an extension of the quest to be inattentive and to be indulged by technology, regardless of the health and environmental costs

who, in some cases, want to project power and wealth

who, in some cases, believe that they are making a sustainable choice, despite outsourced costs and harm

will only change course if consumers begin to question out-of-control machine intelligence that is not wise, safe, or sustainable.

GUARDIAN Plug-in hybrids pollute almost as much as petrol cars, report finds Analysis of 800,000 European cars found real-world pollution from plug-in hybrids nearly five times greater than lab tests



This does not have to keep happening.:

It seems as if someone somewhere was enchanted with the cockpit of an airplane, and wanted a car to offer the same sense of technology support in “the cabin”. But a car is not an airplane, and a roadway is not the open sky, and humans are not machines.

Many humans enjoy driving and seek to do it responsibly, and like other activities in their lives, they desire to be fully present and integrated within themselves. They know the difference between passively listening to a radio station vs. streaming or making a call, especially with an emotional charge, both from the attention and brain function perspective and also because of awareness of the extensive infrastructure demands and impacts on nature.

They do not want excessive and expensive sensors and planned obsolescence, they want the value of cars that last and that can easily be repaired.

When I see a car sloppily crossing the lane lines, or with an uneven speed, I often find that the driver is texting or fiddling with the screen controls, which are a prime example of a maladaptive technological application, with a course correction already under way, not sourced from American regulators but initiated in Europe.

See: Politico European car safety body is coming for touchscreens The European New Car Assessment Programme mandates that key controls need physical buttons or switches. When touchscreens were already under scrutiny, Tesla responded with a bigger screen.



I am frustrated that European regulators are so much more responsive to poor innovations than in the U.S., for example, regarding blinding headlights and touch screen controls, but grateful that integrity is emerging somewhere.

When evidence that touch screen controls were not safe emerged, Tesla introduced an even larger screen. I realize now that when I see a Tesla, it’s not just irritation about poor policy making and inadequate regulation on my part: my body can’t register the impulses from the driver assist tech, and therefore I am less safe, and so is everyone around me. Like the box truck, I pass or drop back

In addition, to add insult to injury, auto safety testing protocols themselves are inaccurate and discriminatory against women, in the same way that wireless testing protocols do not account for children.

Two years ago, Discover Magazine reported , “Why Are There No Crash Test Dummies That Represent Average Women? Most vehicle-crash safety tests use a female dummy that’s 4-foot-11 and 108 pounds. But she’s still based on the male body type, and she isn’t put in the driver’s seat for front-impact starred-safety tests.”

No amount of crash test dummy automobile testing will help us to see that we are overriding our energy intelligence.

But if we pay attention, we can access the knowledge directly.

And do something.



