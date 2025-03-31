Note: In Chinese medicine it is customary to capitalize the names of the Meridians, to distinguish the energetic field from the underlying organs.

Note: For entertainment purposes only. I am not a licensed health care provider, but I can still think. And sorry for the click-bait. Glad you are here.



In considering knowledge sourced from indigenous wisdom and Traditional Chinese Medicine, can we crack the code regarding women’s declining health, as indicated by invasive surgeries and thyroid dysfunction? What about men? Can we question for ourselves if, why, and how wireless technologies cause harm to the body’s natural electromagnetic energies, and make different decisions?

We are Medicine to Each Other

I am going to start off with a comment that I have heard in different iterations countless times. When I was younger, it was observed that if men wore nylon stockings, nylons would not snag and run.

If nearly 1/4 of men aged 45 to 64 were having the foundation of their reproductive organs and hormonal balance surgically removed, we would for sure have already put a stop to whatever was causing it.

But then again, what about all the prostate issues? And the “spermpocalypse” that Rosecrans Baldwin recently wrote about for GQ. And all the radio ads about hair loss, ED, etc. etc. that mention low T (testosterone) as the cause?

New Research: The effects of radiofrequency radiation on male reproductive health

“The findings indicate that RF exposure, particularly through increased oxidative stress, ionic imbalances, and inflammation, can disrupt spermatogenesis and impair sperm quality.”

The effects of radiofrequency radiation on male reproductive health and potential mechanisms (Review) Bektas H, Dasdag S. The effects of radiofrequency radiation on male reproductive health and potential mechanisms. Electromagn Biol Med. 2025 Mar 19:1-26. doi: 10.1080/15368378.2025.2480664.

Conclusion This study comprehensively examined the mechanisms by which RF radiation may impact male reproductive health, focusing on both thermal and non-thermal pathways. The findings indicate that RF exposure, particularly through increased oxidative stress, ionic imbalances, and inflammation, can disrupt spermatogenesis and impair sperm quality. While thermal effects highlight the role of testicular temperature elevation, non-thermal mechanisms such as ROS generation and ionic dysregulation further emphasize the multifaceted nature of RF-induced reproductive toxicity. Despite the robust body of evidence, inconsistencies across studies warrant standardized research protocols to resolve methodological discrepancies. Future investigations should prioritize long-term exposure assessments and explore protective strategies to mitigate the risks associated with RF radiation. These efforts are critical for informing public health guidelines and ensuring reproductive health safety in the era of pervasive wireless communication technologies. Findings underline the importance of revisiting current regulatory standards to better protect reproductive health.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40108785/

Think Outside the Box

What if we don’t really have a fertility issue, or a prostate issue, as Dr. Leland Stillman explains regarding many illnesses? What if infertility (obesity, cancer, cardiovascular illness, diabetes, neurological disease) is not a health condition per se, but the result of a polluted EMF environment?

What About Women?

A friend just told me that her daughter, aged 44, is having the lining of her uterus removed in order to jump-start early menopause, because her menstrual cycles are too debilitating. Another just experienced a prolapsed uterus.

If the U.S. were to adopt diplomacy and humility towards Russian and Chinese scientists and with indigenous elders, could we figure this out? Can we recover the lost knowledge of the natural electromagnetic environment as the foundation of health? Yes, we have options. It starts by addressing presumptions of safety.

Hysterectomies

According to the Centers for Disease Control:

“Hysterectomy is one of the most common procedures performed on women in the United States and plays a major role in gynecological surgery and treatment of uterine and cervical cancers.”

Why is the Spleen Meridian So Integral to Women’s Health? Can Chinese Medicine Explain Why Organs Prolapse?

The intricacy of Chinese Medicine has been passed down via extensive sophisticated, accurate written records.

What is responsible for the dynamic of the lower abdominal organs “falling” or “dropping”? From a Chinese Medicine perspective, prolapses are linked to the Spleen Meridian.

(Note as I have mentioned previously, the punishment for misleading the Emperor was death.)

In the modern day, it may be directly related to wireless exposures. for countless women. Here is why.

Spleen and Blood

First, as noted here, “The particular type of Qi made from the Spleen is the foundation of our Blood.” Due to the mechanics of the menstrual cycle, the Spleen Meridian is obviously associated with women’s health, fertilization, gestation, pregnancy, and childbirth. Spleen also overseas infancy, child development, and puberty.

Spleen directly relates to one arm of the immune system via the white blood cell count of Western medicine. Another arm is controlled by Triple Heater, which is invoked with the ‘Fight or Flight or Freeze response.’

As Enegy Medicine expert Donna Eden explains, when Triple Warmer takes over, the body goes to war. (If you wish to jump to a resource describing this dynamic, read: Triple Warmer, It’s Hotter Than You Think

Infertility issues pose a very strong warning, because the arm of the immune system that protects the survival of the species in being overrun.

(Nursing mothers transmit immunity to the infant via breast milk. Breast tissue is sensitized to EMF as well as the development of cancer. Multifocal Breast Cancer in Young Women with Prolonged Contact between Their Breasts and Their Cellular Phones. The combination of a proximal RF device and an underwire bra is an instinct-injured lifestyle choice.)

Spleen’s Resonant Energetic Field

The Spleen Meridian is not just a line of energy. It is connected to a resonant energy field that also encompasses the tonsils and thyroid gland, the latissimus dorsi, triceps, opponens pollicus longus, and trapezius as well as related neurovascular and neurolymphatic points. (Hint: Yoga activates the organs’ energy by activating the resonant field. Yoga is not about stretching or low impact exercise.)

Spleen downloads the choreography of the Cosmic Current and coordinates the distribution of chi or qi the energy according to a harmonizing template marked in the sky as time. (Jet lag is an example of being out of synch.)

When Spleen is adversely impacted, it cannot sustain keeping the internal organs in the right place.

Chinese Medicine Forum: How to treat prolapsed internal organs with Chinese medicine?

Western medicine will mainly treat internal organ prolapse by surgical operation. A newer option is laparoscopic surgery. These operations maybe cause some complications such as urinary tract infection, temporary or permanent incontinence, infection, bleeding and some women may even develop chronic irritation or pain during intercourse from a suture or scar tissue. There is also a risk of recurrence after operation.

The Chinese medicine theory believes that the spleen dominates muscles. All the internal organs are fixed by smooth muscles to keep them in the normal position. Organs prolapse due to the sinking of the Qi of the middle Jiao, meaning the Qi sinking in the spleen and stomach.

Therefore, Chinese medicine aims to treat the prolapsed organs with the same treatment principle – i.e. lifting the Qi of middle jiao by tonifying the spleen and benefit Qi. Lifting spleen Qi can lift prolapsed organs.



“Chinese medicine has adopted this method to treat prolapsed organs since Jin Dynasty (1115 – 1234AD) and there were a great number of successful cases recorded in classic literature” Chinese Medicine Forum: How to treat prolapsed internal organs with Chinese medicine?

Are sinking organs and prolapse in women, and pressure on the prostate gland sourced from the same stressor? The assault of manmade, artificial EMF pollution?

There is a 24 Hour Clock, You are a Sun Dial, and if You are Female, It’s Even More Significant

If you are not in an alarmed state, it is in part due to the Spleen energy field’s intelligence that your body knows whether it is now closer to midday or midnight than it was when you started reading this article.

Under normal circumstances, the distribution of energy will follow the 24-hour meridian flow wheel’s clock. Each Meridian and its related tissues will be nurtured for its 2-hour period, in a specific sequence.

The energy is sourced from the ever-changing angle of the sun’s rays working in concert with the moon and with the nutrition we ingest, which is also sourced from sunlight when food is sourced from nature.

In its role as timekeeper of chronobiology, the Spleen meridian, and those with strong Spleen energy in their constitution, possess the power of increased sensitivity to electromagnetic energies from the nature environment. In a polluted environment it is a liability.

By definition, all women and growing children are more sensitized to Spleen’s energetic health.

Different Time = Different Electromagnetic Environment = Different Symptoms

The symptoms of EMR-S, or EHS, are expressed against the backdrop of each individual’s inherent strengths and weaknesses against the changing backdrop of time, which is energy.

What this implies is that research seeking to confirm patterns of injury conducted on an individual who does not possess the gene to detoxify mold in a winter month in a Small Intestine year may not elicit the same symptoms and results as research in the Liver season of a Liver year.

Industry funded researchers conclude that Havana and EMR-S/EHS injuries are not real because of the complexities that they do not understand, and AI reinforces the wrong conclusions when it is based on what it can read on the internet and on X.

When the Chinese luni-solar calendar was systemized in 2637 B.C. it was on the basis of observing the varying growing seasons and varying influences on health.

From the vantage point of energy intelligence, lack of replication in research does not mean that complaints are not valid.

It means that we don’t know what we are doing because we don’t understand the energetics of the time-space continuum. The suffering is real.

As Albert Einstein stated, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”

The Seasons and Health

Seasonal flu is recognized in the West, but TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) offers an alternative explanation for the need to harmonize with the seasons, and how to sustain health with lifestyle adaptations, (like not eating ice-cream and men preserving their essence in winter via moderation/ semen retention in winter) to sustain health.

Whereas the other Meridian pairs are associated with one season (ex. Spring is Liver and Gall Bladder and detoxification), the Spleen archetype is especially sensitized to the Solstices and Equinoxes and the midpoints observed as sacred Cross Quarters in the Celtic and Druid traditions.

It is Spleen’s job to keep us in harmony with the Cosmic Current, including for example, priming the body for changes in the seasonal local food supply via changes in the microbiome.

These capabilities of perceiving and creating harmony between both internal and external energetic conditions sustained the human species throughout millennia, for example, in being able to sense direction, approaching storms, and the weather. (Dog breeds and individual dogs also vary in their capacity to detect energy.)

Instead, individuals with these inborn perceptive capacities are under constant assault, translating into survival risk, in an EMF/RF polluted environment. (As an example, Spleen archetypes may be the most sensitized to Blue Light.)

Different Person = Different Electromagnetic Constitution = Different Symptoms and Different Injury

Spleen dysfunction is not the only mechanism for harm caused by electromagnetic pollution.

When I was first injured by smart meters in CA, I befriended 4 other women who were also suddenly profoundly disabled coinciding with the installation of smart meters.

It was clear back in 2009 that each woman had experienced an environmental assault, but that the injuries differed. One had developed a sudden nose-bleed due to a Christmas gaming system installation; one turned bright red in reaction to a plane flying overhead, one started collapsing in her home. They were still managing somewhat, until smart meters drove each one out of her home and out of her previous life.

These varied responses can be understood when mapped out against Chinese Medicine or India’s Ayurvedic frameworks of constitutional types, (which may be more important that inherited genetic predisposition, which is the focus of drug-based therapies.)

The long-term implications for the development of a disease caused by the EMF/RF stressor are also varied. These insights fly in the face of the enduring tactic of the tobacco industry to limit focus only on lung cancer, despite the fact the cigarettes impact every system of the body. This strategy is being replayed with the myopic focus on brain tumors and cell phones. Brain tumors can take a long time to develop, and a multitude of stressors can be blamed by mercenary scientists and industry, to delay regulation and avoid liability for as long as possible.

Spleen, Triple Warmer, and Weight

When I was treated with acupuncture by the late Dennis Willmont, who was thin as a rail and fighting a losing battle with his gums receding from his teeth, he sheepishly explained that Spleen was not his strong suit. His body had difficulty building tissue.

Weight challenges and blood sugar issues are associated with Spleen/Pancreas, and the companion Triple Heater on both sides of the equation.

Donna Eden is one of the foremost Energy Medicine teachers in the world. As one of her colleagues explains, “Spleen and Triple Warmer are polar meridians. They are opposite one another on the 24-hour cycle. Both govern the immune system [] , yet they oppose one another in many of their actions. If Triple Warmer Meridian is overcharged, Spleen Meridian is undercharged, and vice versa. Spleen Meridian is at its maximum flow from 9 to 11 a.m.; for Triple Warmer, it is from 9 to 11 p.m. They are like the shores on opposite sides of the ocean. When one is at high tide, the other is at low tide.”

When Triple Warmer is engaged, the body shifts, electromagnetically, into Fight or Flight or Freeze. Resources are shifted to support the functions of active battle, including tightening the ligaments so you don’t sprain your ankle when you flee, and sending power to the muscles. What gets sacrificed? Tissue repair, cell growth, immunity, digestion, fertility, and full brain function, to name a few. Spleen is akin to the country in times of peace. When Triple Warmer takes the county to war, it robs the nation of its natural resources. Chemicals do not drive the process, it is instantaneous, and it is electromagnetic.

We do not know the long-term implications of so many Americans using weight-loss injected drugs that target the Stomach, which is Spleen’s partner, but so called ‘side effects” are indications of a newly introduced stress.

Animals facing the ground with fur and oil protection do not experience the challenges of a modern child or woman standing upright in the world with an unprotected thyroid gland, which is part of the Spleen’s field. From an energy medicine perspective, thyroid issues in women have been a warning, for decades, that something is amiss.

Spain ‘Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and Electrohypersensitivity: Legal Labour Treatment and Gender Perspective’

We could solicit and heed the knowledge held by those able to tell us exactly what they are experiencing when they are poisoned by manmade exposures: predominantly women, in the investigation of EMF/RF injuries. But this brings up another obstacle.

In 2024, two magistrates of the Social Division of the High Court of Galicia, Spain, law professors at the University of A Coruña, published a doctrinal legal study: ‘Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and Electrohypersensitivity: Legal Labour Treatment and Gender Perspective’ . In the study, they echo the high feminisation of these illnesses (80% women). They claim that the male bias with which medicine has developed makes female ailments invisible and undervalued, which has serious repercussions on their scarce research and on the difficulties of diagnosis and treatment. This underestimation, they add, has serious repercussions and important legal implications, as it affects the assessment of permanent incapacity, the recognition of disability and the prevention of occupational risks for people who are already sensitised. This occurs not only with these environmental illnesses that have not yet been recognised, but also with others that have already received such recognition, such as fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome/ME, or lupus erythematosus, which are also highly feminised. The magistrates also point out that the non-recognition of MCS and EHS contrasts with the fact that an increasing number of cases of this type of pathology are coming before the courts. Most of the rulings referred to in detail in the article end up granting total incapacity for work to those affected, although there are exceptions. The magistrates end the article by calling for a gender-sensitive interpretation and application of the rules as set out in article 4 of the Spanish ‘Ley Orgánica de Igualdad Efectiva entre Mujeres y Hombres’ (Organic Law on Effective Equality between Women and Men).

RF Testing on Models of Men, Then Using it to Justify the Safety of Exposing Women, Infants, and Children

For decades, the West conducted much of its drug research on adult males, including military recruits, reportedly because their biochemistry was more stable due to lack of menses.

This testing was extrapolated to justify administering the drugs to women and children, and it killed some of them. Dosing was eventually adjusted for body weight, over time, after many missteps.

Society has not held the wireless industry to account for is continuing to safety test devices on an inanimate plastic model representative of a male military recruit’s head, filled with the equivalent of Jello representing the ‘average’ of tissue in the brain.

Even if the inquiry concerning safety were only focused on thermal effects, the continued promotion of these safety testing protocols that only represent a male military recruit is obscene.

But the deeper issue is the failure of the scientific paradigm to evolve in the recognition of non-thermal effects of non-ionizing radiation, multiplied by a willful lack of collection of actionable data.

The scale of the resulting missteps, worldwide, is nearly incalculable.

Research Focus on Race, Income, Urban vs Rural Environment?

Western Researchers are publishing and analyzing data according to age and racial data, for example, “Incidence trends in prostate cancer among men in the United States from 2000 to 2020 by race and ethnicity, age and tumor stage”

Age-adjusted incidence rate of prostate cancer was the highest in blacks (302.6 cases per 100,000 men), followed by whites (186.6), Hispanics (153.2), AIAN (108.5), and Asians (104.9). Age-adjusted prostate cancer incidence rates dramatically decreased from 2000 to 2013 for all ethnic men. However, age-adjusted prostate cancer incidence rates increased from 2014 to 2020.



Men can’t change their sex or their age, but they can change their behaviors concerning technology use if they are given accurate information.

It is possible that in the modern day, the discovery will emerge that the greatest insult to men, women and children and Spleen chi, - which alchemizes natural light from the sun, and supports the balanced distribution of chi to all of the other organs, - is unnatural manmade electromagnetic energies, including the radio frequency radiation powering wireless devices and infrastructure.

We got into this mess by prioritizing economic expansion to the point where we prohibited communities from regulating wireless technologies on the basis of health and the environment, (enabled by a sustainability movement that lost its bearings and has fallen off of its ethical and moral foundation, intensified by military objectives not weighed against health and environmental stewardship.)

Research concerning chronobiology has focused primarily on time-released drugs and genes.

An informed public can reclaim the wisdom that is our birthright. These generations need, absolutely, to address the wireless mess.

Solution: Indigenous Healing Methods

The Spleen is paired with the Stomach meridian. Like all of the meridians, it can be supported by self-care practices, including tracing the pathway, acupressure, visualization, meditation, neurolymphatic points, neurovascular points, holding stimulating and sedating points, herbs, healing foods, meridian-based exercises, and familial massage.

In his master’s thesis, which was later published as the book American Indian Medicine, Virgil Vogel described the denigration that many colonists expressed towards the native tribes.

In fact, many native populations reportedly recognized the significance of the Spleen as a major chakra, and worked extensively with the Regulator Flow, which is one of the Radiant Circuits of Chinese Medicine, (which activate as needed, for example, during intimacy.). Sweat baths and cold plunges, using flat bones to massage lymph, and massaging Stomach 36, Leg Three Miles, a point just below the knee, are examples.

For Men:

It is every man’s right (and/or his partner) to recognize that Stomach 36 can be used support prostate health.

5 Acupressure Points to Treat Prostate Gland Enlargement

Acupuncture Treatment and Prostate Enlargement Research

How Acupressure Points Help to Treat Prostate Problems

Benefits of the Acupuncture Point Stomach 36 (ST36)

For Men and Women: Belize: Arvigo Mayan Abdominal Therapies

The Arvigo Techniques of Maya Abdominal Therapy, originating from Belize, are practiced and taught by Dr. Rosita Arvigo, D.N., who has spent the last thirty years studying and teaching Maya medicine. Maya abdominal massage is a self-care practice supported by professional instruction and is an integral part of Maya medicine. The massage is performed over clothing and greatly assists in the release of trauma after accidents, childbirth or illness, as well as resetting the position of the uterus in the female. Rosita learned these techniques from her mentor, Don Elijio Panti, the great Maya shaman of Belize, Central America, with whom she apprenticed for ten years.

The ‘Techniques’ address the position and health of the pelvic and abdominal organs. The work is best known for the correction of the prolapsed, fallen or tipped uterus, and for the prevention and treatment of benign prostate enlargement in men. Don Elijio believed that a woman’s center is her uterus. “If a woman’s uterus is out of balance, so is she,” he would say. Midwives and healers of Central America agree that most “female troubles” are caused by the wandering womb. Normally the uterus leans slightly over the bladder in the center of the pelvis, about one and a half inches above the pubic bone. It is held in this position by muscles, the vaginal wall and ligaments that attach it to the back, front, and sides of the pelvis. Uterine ligaments are made to accommodate a growing fetus and to move freely when the bladder or bowel is full. The ligaments and muscles can weaken and loosen, causing the uterus to fall downward, forward, backward or to either side. A uterus in any of these positions is referred to as “tipped.”

I was fortunate to study self-care directly with Rosita, and I wrote about it for Spirit of Change Magazine in 2003, before I encountered smart meters in 2009. I am writing a different narrative, years later.

“Rosita is a gifted and creative teacher. She explained how the fascia that surrounds each organ is sticky — like cling wrap that gets caught on itself — so the organ can get stuck in the wrong location and develop adhesions and scar tissue. Using scarves and her own arms, she became a uterus with its support ligaments and contorted herself into various comical but tragic depictions of a uterus stuck on a bladder, glued to a colon, pulled over to one side and blocking circulation in a leg, and folded into a cramp. The ramifications of this four-ounce misplaced organ expanding in pregnancy to the size of a watermelon were profound. (I know, it happened to me.)

Regarding the deep inquiry into whether God is a woman or man, she questioned the wisdom of having a hallway (vagina) directly under the organs of reproduction and elimination, compared to the relative safety of men’s vital organs.

But men, too, benefit from the Maya therapeutic techniques. [] A sedentary lifestyle creates compression of the testicles and groin, increases acidity, decreases waste removal, and creates malfunction and discomfort. The Maya complement the non-invasive bodywork therapy with marigold seed tea and stinging nettle to relieve prostate pain; there are other herbs, including the greatly respected Manvine, for men’s concerns.

When reproductive organs shift, they can constrict normal flow of blood and lymph, and disrupt nerve connections. Just a few extra ounces of misplaced tissue sitting on blood and lymph vessels can cause havoc throughout the different systems in the body. By shifting the uterus back into place, homeostasis, or the natural balance of the body, is restored in the pelvic area and the surrounding organs. Toxins are flushed and nutrients that help to tone tissue and balance hormones are restored to normal order. This is essential for healthy pregnancy, labor, and delivery. Old adhesions from invasive treatments to the pelvic and abdominal area, including fibroid tumors, endometriosis, and cesarean delivery are diminished when addressed by uterine massage. In addition, digestion, urinary and bladder problems can be helped. This type of massage is also helpful in increasing blood flow to the pelvic region for men.

Untold numbers of hysterectomies and Caesarian births could be prevented with this simple, safe, easy to learn massage technique. Women who have had hysterectomies benefit greatly from Maya abdominal therapy as well. The technique improves circulation in and around the area of the scar and allows for proper flow of the lymph, which often becomes blocked after surgery, resulting in swelling, burning and deep aching pains in the pelvis. When done properly, external massage strengthens the ligaments and muscles that support the uterus and ovaries. In Belize and many other South American countries, this gentle, yet powerful technique is performed a few days after childbirth, accompanied by a herbal cleansing vaginal steam bath.” - Source

Changes are brewing, including challenging the doctor-focused practice of forcing women to deliver lying on their backs, against the force of gravity, compressing the spine and nerves, and most likely contributing to the need for c-sections.

Learn more about Arvigo methods

https://www.tulixindigenousarts.com/

https://www.abdominaltherapycollective.com/

X vs. X

See; Silent X Chromosome Genes ‘Reawaken’ in Older Females, Perhaps Boosting Brain Power, Study Finds

Energy Medicine; Self Care and Skilled Healers

We don’t need more young people lining up behind energy-illiterate tech.

We need many more skilled herbalists, bodyworkers, magnet therapists, acupuncturists, biodynamic gardeners, artists, musicians, and energy medicine teachers offering courses in self -care techniques, to put us back in harmony with the gifts of the planet’s electromagnetic Cosmic Current working on our behalf.

And we need tech innovators who hold themselves accountable for the stewardship of heath, nature, and wildlife.

Those who read the sky clock see hard times ahead for the Head and the Heart.

Real men recognize the power of women’s sensitivity to electromagnetic harm (and many men have been harmed too.) We can remember, we are medicine to each other.

See Also:

(my previous articles with some repetitions)

Must Listen: NEW INTERVIEW WITH DR. BEATRICE GOLOMB Courtesy André Fauteux (includes Havana Syndrome, EMR-S/EHS, Smart Meters) includes a Western Medicine perspective on Women’s Physiology,

EMF/RF/Microwave Research: Calling for a Different Direction of "EHS Inquiry" Part 1 An Increasingly Radicalized Demand for Evolution of Science Regarding Wireless Exposure and Harm - that Honors the Spleen and Understands the Yin Properties of Women and Children

The Magnitude of Arthur Firstenberg's Message: The Cosmic Current, the Global Electric Circuit, and the Meridians Recognizing the March 13-14 Full Moon Eclipse: "stimulated" energy field; & March 29 New Moon Eclipse "sedated" energy field; AND Daylight Savings Time= Energy Illiteracy. Be a Light to the World