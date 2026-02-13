Disclaimer: Not to be construed as medical advice!



and most likely, many smart meter, cell tower, cellphone, and Wi-Fi harmed and EHS/EMR-S injured and refugees are not counted here? (unless counted as headaches?)

JAMA Neurol. 2026 Jan 1;83(1):20-34. doi: 10.1001/jamaneurol.2025.4470.

Importance: Nervous system health is a major contributor to population health, which is directly affected by neurological conditions and other disorders where nervous system damage occurs.

Objective: To quantify aggregated health loss from diseases affecting the nervous system, including neurological disorders; neurodevelopmental disorders; congenital, neonatal, and systemic illnesses; and infectious diseases in the United States.

Design, setting, and participants: This is a cross-sectional study of the Global Burden of Disease 2021 study data for nervous system health loss confined to the United States from 1990 through 2021 among the entire US population. Data analysis was performed from December 2021 to January 2025.

Exposure: Thirty-six unique conditions that cause harm to the nervous system (view image at link)

Main outcomes and measures: Totals and age-standardized estimates with 95% uncertainty intervals (UIs) for disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs), years lived with disability (YLDs), years of life lost (YLLs), total attributable deaths (where applicable), and prevalence.

Results: In 2021, of the US population of 332.7 million, disorders affecting nervous system health impacted 180.3 million (95% UI, 170.7 million to 190.4 million) US individuals and were the top cause of disability, with 16.6 million (95% UI, 12.9 million to 20.9 million) DALYs.

The most prevalent conditions were tension-type headache (121.9 million; 95% UI, 109.4 million to 135.1 million), migraine (57.7 million; 95% UI, 50.1 million to 66.1 million), and diabetic neuropathy (17.1 million; 95% UI, 14.4 million to 19.9 million).

Conditions with the greatest collective disability were stroke (3.9 million DALYs; 95% UI, 3.5 million to 4.2 million DALYs), Alzheimer disease and other dementias (3.3 million DALYs; 95% UI, 1.6 million to 6.9 million DALYs), diabetic neuropathy (2.2 million DALYs; 95% UI, 1.5 million to 3.0 million DALYs), and migraine (2.1 million DALYs; 95% UI, 0.4 million to 4.6 million DALYs).

Compared with age-standardized metrics in 1990, the prevalence of disorders affecting the nervous system was nearly identical (-0.2%; 95% UI, -1.5% to 1.9%), with decreased attributable deaths (-14.6%; 95% UI, -18.3% to -11.3%) but increased YLDs (9.8%; 95% UI, 4.6% to 16.6%). By state, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana had the largest age-standardized DALY rates, while New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey had the smallest.

Conclusions and relevance: Disorders affecting the nervous system are highly prevalent and cause disability for millions of US individuals, with reduced mortality leading to more YLDS. The United States should prioritize efforts to combat these conditions with development and implementation of new and effective prevention strategies, therapeutics, and focused rehabilitation.

What About Bipolar as a Neurological Disorder? Was it Counted?

In January of 2025, Dr. Courtney Snyder M.D. published: Breakthrough Theory of Bipolar Disorder Dr. William Walsh’s Comprehensive Theory (Explaining the Cause of Bipolar, the Reason For Switching From Mania to Depression & Treatment Implications) Shared at the Society of Neuroscience

2021 Genome-Wide Association Study (GWAS) These studies compared the genomes of about 5,000 individuals with bipolar disorder and about 8,000 (controls/individuals without bipolar disorder). Over time, more and more “bipolar” genetic variants have been identified. By 2021, there were 64; however, there are expected to be hundreds.

Of these 64 genetic variants, 49 are DNA repair genes and antioxidant genes that occur throughout the body (not just the brain). Just as it sounds, DNA repair genes make enzymes that repair DNA. Antioxidant genes make enzymes that support our protective antioxidant systems. Many of these genetic variants are also associated with cancer and other conditions impacted by DNA damage. This would suggest that those with bipolar disorder come into the world with a vulnerability in their ability to repair DNA damage (which translates to cell damage, tissue damage, and, in the case of the brain, neuronal damage.

Numerous studies have found high levels of superoxide, hydroxyl, and ONNO (peroxynitrite) free radicals in those with bipolar disorder. {} But What About the Other 15 Genes?

Genetic Weakness on Ion Channels The remaining identified genes are more specific to bipolar disorder and relate to ion channel genes. Ion channels exist on the neuronal membranes, allowing potassium, sodium, and calcium to move in and out of the nerve cell. This movement creates an electrical charge that travels down the cell, releasing a neurotransmitter into the space between that neuron and other neurons to communicate with the next cell(s).

Onset Here again, an epigenetic event (toxic exposure, trauma, significant illness, etc.) leading to oxidative overload impacts the production of the proteins used in these channels, which affects the movement of ions in and out of the cell (more specifically causing flooding of potassium ions (K+) outside the cell) leading to hyperactivity of that nerve. This is why Dr. Walsh’s theory considers bipolar disorder a channelopathy.” - Dr. Courtney Snyder

How many of theses genes are also present in the population reporting symptoms of electrical poisoning?

Follow Dr Snyder here: Holistic Psychiatry | Courtney Snyder MD | Substack

1. Biophysical effect of polarized/coherent EMFs on voltage gated ion channels (VGIC)

Panagopoulos had already proposed the mechanism of forced ion oscillation in 2000, which has been refined several times in the meantime by new publications. The basic idea is to calculate the forces needed to activate the voltage sensor of a VGIC. The typical membrane potentials present here are known from (neuro-)biology, which are created by different ion concentrations on both sides of a cell membrane. Various other researchers have tried to calculate the forces of an anthropogenic EMF at the VGIC, either assuming that ions or water molecules in the channel are excited to vibrate. Panagopoulos proposes a different dynamic, namely that ions in the immediate vicinity of the (external) voltage sensor of the channel are stimulated to “resonate” by an external EMF and calculates the force and EMF characteristics that should be sufficient to activate a VGIC. The mechanism is based on molecular and physical data, taking into account the forces exerted by an applied polarized oscillating EMF on mobile ions in the vicinity of the voltage sensors of the VGICs. The oscillating field forces the moving ions to oscillate on parallel planes and in phase with the EMF.

Most cation channels (including Ca2+, K+, Na+ and H+) in the membranes of all animal cells are voltage-controlled. These ion channels alternate between open and closed states, which is known as “gating”. Polarized/coherent EMFs in the low-frequency ELF band, even at very low field strengths, cause irregular gating of electrosensitive ion channels or VGICs through forced ion oscillation, leading to a disturbance of the electrochemical balance of the cell. This mechanism explains the biological effects of the vast majority of human-induced (polarized and coherent) EMFs – since all technically used RF EMFs are pulsed and/or modulated in the ELF band, or at least have ELF components in their signal.

Americans are Dying of Neurological Diseases, including Alzheimer’s Disease

Epidemiology has demonstrated more of a problem with rising neurological deaths in the United States than other Western countries:

In 2015, Bournemouth University (U.K) researchers Colin Pritchard and Emily Rosenorn-Lanng published their study, Neurological deaths of American adults (55–74) and the over 75’s by sex compared with 20 Western countries 1989–2010: Cause for concern

The researchers showed that deaths due to neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia were, in fact, rising in the twenty-one Western countries, with especially alarming increases for women in the United States. In August of 2015, the Washington Post reported,” The study [] found that the disease is now being regularly diagnosed in people in their late 40s and that death rates are soaring. [] The problem was particularly acute in the United States, where neurological deaths in men aged over 75 have nearly tripled and in women risen more than fivefold.”

“Total Neurological Deaths include such disparate conditions as Parkinson’s disease, motor neuron disease (MND), hereditary neuromuscular conditions, prion disorders, degenerative diseases, including Creutzfeldt Jacob’s disease (CJD), and new variant CJD[50] though the incidence of the later appears to have relatively stabilized, returning close to pre‑2000 levels.[9,30,41] Earlier research found that dementia morbidity was occurring earlier and had disproportionately increased in some Western countries in people aged 45–74 years, with relatively larger increases in women[26,38,40] as women’s TND rates had risen relatively more than male rates in every country.”

” [] apart from Portugal, over the 20 years the USA had statistically significant greater rises in Total Neurological Deaths than 16 other countries, indicating disproportionate changes in neurological morbidity and mortality in American adults (55–74) and the over 75’s“

“Moreover, the extent of “early dementias,” often seen in people under 60, was virtually unknown 30 or more years ago and the more than doubling of the over 75’s Total neurological Deaths in the US within just 20 years, suggests that interactive multiple environmental and lifestyle factors are operating.

Earlier Onset of Dementia Diagnoses: It is Time to Remove the Covid-Colored Glasses?

In addition, as Dr. O’Bryan noted, pre-covid, in 2017, Blue Cross Blue Shield published an alarming report about increasing rates of early onset dementia in ages 30 to 64. Reference: Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. “Early-Onset Dementia and Alzheimer’s Rates Grow for Younger American Adults.” The Health of America Report, 2017. Click here to read this issue. – I wrote about the Dr. O’Bryan’s interview with Nathan Crane in Nov. 2024 here.

Who Counts Counts

The attempt in MA to pass a bill (Amelia’s Law) to begin gathering data about EMF/RF injuries did not succeed again this Legislative session, but the body count rises, as more individuals become injured. Many are chasing symptoms, for example tinnitus, sleep disturbance, and headaches, without consideration for an underlying stressor.

Rather than waiting for more epidemiological research on nervous system disorders, wouldn’t it be a good idea to look at environmental factors that activate genetic vulnerabilities, and then to prevent the very real damage being induced by the artificial EMF environment?

Starting now?