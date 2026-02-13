Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Cutter's avatar
Keith Cutter
3h

Wow, Patricia—this is a very important issue: potential neurodegenerative effects associated with synthetic field exposures!

Reply
Share
Rosemarie Russell's avatar
Rosemarie Russell
4h

This is excellent!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patricia Burke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture