FEATURED: Mark Your Calendars: Tuesday January 20th at 10 am Eastern, Diego Hidalgo will be the guest of EMR Program Director Miriam Eckenfels live on Children’s Health Defense TV to discuss OFF February .

See beloved UK actress Sophie Winkelman here:

Press conferences will take place in Paris (Jan. 22nd) and Madrid (Jan. 27th and Doug Wood at Americans for Responsible Technology has sent a press release for the US.

The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) in a letter sent to members of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce ahead of today’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC) oversight hearing. AND U.S. and International Scientists Urge Congress To Question FCC Over Outdated Cell Tower and Wireless Radiation Safety Limits: The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) in a letter sent to members of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce ahead of today’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC) oversight hearing. AND Environmental Health Sciences Calls on Congress to Hold FCC Accountable for Cell Tower Radiation Safety Failures: Environmental Health Sciences (EHS), a science-based nonprofit organization, today called on the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce to demand answers from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regarding long-standing failures in oversight, transparency, and enforcement of cell tower and wireless radiation safety.

New Action: January 15 Deadline To Stop the FCC Cell Tower Fast Track Plan

This is an urgent follow-up on the FCC’s proposal to strip local governments of nearly all authority over cell towers and 5G nationwide. If adopted, cell towers could be built almost anywhere—including next to homes and schools—without meaningful local oversight. Over 4,000 comments have been filed, the vast majority in opposition.

Many of you have already spoken up. Now it’s time to act again.

Here’s where we are now: The FCC is now in the reply comment phase of this rulemaking. This is a critical opportunity for the public, cities, states, and organizations to directly challenge wireless industry claims and strengthen the record in support of comments calling to preserve local authority.

Reply comment deadline: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Add your voice

File a Reply Comment: EHS has instructions so you can easily file a reply comment to the official FCC record by submitting yourself or using our 1-Click tool. Inform Your Community: EHS has a collection of letters from cities across the U.S. that you can share with your local officials to demonstrate the widespread opposition to this proposal.

Please share this update in your community.

The updates and links above are forwarded from Theodora Scarato, Director, Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences.

Subscribe to Environmental Health Sciences newsletter.

NEWS AND NOTES

AIRLINES: NEWSER Pilots Getting Worried About SpaceX Tests ProPublica reports that explosions have forced commercial jets to scramble for safety AND “We’re Too Close to the Debris” Explosions, FL, Caribbean

AI: Big Tech is poaching energy talent to fuel its AI ambitions

CHILDREN JON HAIDT: Mountains of Evidence Two new projects catalogue research on social media’s many harms to adolescents. Some of the strongest evidence comes from Meta.

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS: The Rebel’s Code: Helping Kids Resist Tech That Tries to Control Them

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: “‘Worst in Show’ CES products include AI refrigerators, AI companions and AI doorbells“ (Associated Press)

DATA CENTERS: After a White Town Rejected a Data Center, Developers Targeted a Black Area Four million Americans live within 1 mile of a data center. The communities closest to them are “overwhelmingly” non-white.

ECONOMICS ANALYSIS: Neural Foundry - UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME UBI or We’re Screwed Part 2 AI Is About to Break Free Market Economics Two Tweets That Made It Hard to Pretend This Is Just Hype, Coding Is Just the First Domino, The White-Collar Bloodbath Starts Quietly, Then It Cascades, The “Lucky Few” Jobs Are Real, But They’re Not a Plan for Everyone, We’re Entering This Transition Already Overheated by Inequality, The Inequality Symptoms Are Visible in Housing and Homelessness, Polarization and Instability Aren’t Abstract Anymore MORE AT POST; PART 1: UBI or We’re All Screwed The Economy Is About to Stop Needing You For most of my career, “Universal Basic Income” lived in the same mental bucket as perpetual motion machines and crypto utopias.

EHS: FRANCE , BODY OPTOMIST At 74, she lives in her car for a reason that few people understand. Marie-Françoise Forey, 74, left her home in Glos-sur-Risle (Eure) to sleep in her Twingo. The installation of a nearby cell tower is triggering severe symptoms that she attributes to an allergy to electromagnetic fields. Everything changed when the temporary antenna in Freneuse-sur-Risle became permanent. Very quickly, she experienced incessant headaches, nosebleeds, and fainting spells. Despite protective measures installed in her home (anti-radiation paint, shielded wiring), the symptoms persisted and worsened. On November 7, 2025, in despair, she put a mattress in her car, parked 2 km from the antenna. "I only go inside for 15 to 30 minutes maximum for hygiene. This antenna is incredibly toxic," she told L'Éveil Normand . Electromagnetic hypersensitivity, poorly recognized Diagnosed with electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS), Marie-Françoise joins the thousands of people convinced that electromagnetic waves make them ill. Although scientifically controversial, this sensitivity is said to lead 4% of the population to modify their homes or living spaces. In France, “white zones” are sometimes created for these individuals. However, relocating a cell tower, a strategic piece of infrastructure, proves virtually impossible despite administrative appeals. A solitary battle against modernity Marie-Françoise Forey embodies the plight of those with electromagnetic hypersensitivity caught between technological progress and declining health. Her choice—car versus house—raises questions about our dependence on ubiquitous electromagnetic waves and the lack of official recognition of their suffering. While operators are rolling out 5G, thousands continue to flee, literally, from the waves they deem toxic. A 21st-century paradox: sleeping in your car at 74 to regain your health.

FCC INDUSTRY BROADBAND BREAKFAST: Dozens of Orgs Say No to FCC’s Fast-Tracking Wireless Infrastructure The FCC may be constrained in how it can consider health-based objections. The FCC may be constrained in how it can consider health-based objections.Kelcie Lee. Broadband Breakfast, Jan 14, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 – More than 4,000 comments have been filed to the Federal Communications Commission regarding its September proposal to fast-track wireless infrastructure, the vast majority in opposition.

Many of the comments raise concerns about increased public exposure to radiofrequency emissions from new cell towers and wireless facilities.

However, the FCC may be constrained in how it can consider the health-based objections. The 1996 Telecommunications Act specifically bars the FCC from considering, or giving weight to such alleged “environmental” concerns.

The FCC’s proposal to speed wireless infrastructure asks whether its existing 60, 90, and 150-day shot clocks set for wireless siting permits were working as intended, whether to tighten them, and whether to apply to larger wireless facilities, such as macro towers.

Health organizations cite RF exposure concerns.

In comments , scientific, public health and environmental organizations stressed how fast-tracked wireless infrastructure will increase exposure to RF radiation , which the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields says has been associated with health and environmental harm.

Some advocacy groups and individual researchers argue that current RF exposure limits are outdated and may not fully capture long-term or non-thermal biological effects observed in some studies.

But most major scientific and public health institutions, including the World Health Organization and the FDA, have concluded that no convincing evidence shows that RF emissions from wireless infrastructure operating within established exposure limits cause adverse health outcomes.

“The rapid expansion of untested wireless technology networks without adequate health or safety testing, nor regulatory guardrails, create unmanageable risks to public health, the environment and cybersecurity of cities and citizens,” representatives from Physicians For Safe Technology, told the FCC .

Under federal law, local governments cannot deny permits for wireless facilities based on the environmental or health effects of RF emissions if the facilities comply with the FCC’s RF exposure regulations, as specified in Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

“Some health and safety interest groups have interpreted certain reports to suggest that wireless device use may be linked to cancer and other illnesses,” states the FCC’s site . “While these assertions have gained increased public attention, currently no scientific evidence establishes a causal link between wireless device use and cancer or other illnesses.”

The FCC said it closely monitors studies on the matter; however, at this time, there is no basis on which to establish a different safety threshold than its current requirements.

Cities and counties also oppose the proposal Organizations representing local governments have also filed official letters to the FCC against its new proposal on wireless towers and infrastructure. Their concerns include how this change would restrict local government power and leave unchecked broadband infrastructure construction.

The United States Conference of Mayors, the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors opposed the proposal in a Dec. 31 comment to the FCC.

“America’s local government leaders willingly partner with federal agencies, state governments, and broadband providers to close the digital divide in all communities, for all residents. Expanding blanket impositions of one-size-fits-all regulatory overreach into local zoning and planning decisions does not accomplish that goal,” the groups wrote.

By contrast, filings from T-Mobile, the CTIA, and AT&T recommend the FCC move forward with the proposal to speed wireless infrastructure.



HAVANA SYNDROME: AXIOS “Havana Syndrome” mystery takes unusual turn. Here’s what to know about the illness (junk rEport)

What are the symptoms of Havana Syndrome? Symptoms of the syndrome aren’t clear-cut. But over the years, reports have suggested the common ones reported by victims include: Ear-popping. Vertigo. Pounding headaches. Nausea. Piercing, directional noise. Yes, but: The National Institutes of Health found there was no evidence of “MRI-detectable brain injury” from the syndrome, despite severe symptoms existing. What causes Havana Syndrome? It’s still unclear what specifically causes Havana Syndrome. CNN reports that the device allegedly obtained by DHS “produces pulsed radio waves” that cause the syndrome. However, researchers are still puzzled about how a device could cause the damage reported by victims.



AND CNN: Pentagon bought device through undercover operation some investigators suspect is linked to Havana Syndrome

AND: Report: Pentagon Has Possible Havana Syndrome Weapon



LANDLINES: CPUC landline/CARRIER OF LAST RESORT docket R.24-06-012

The comment deadline for parties has been extended to January 30 and February 13: “This email ruling extends by one week the deadlines to respond to the Staff Proposal issued on December 15, 2025. The new deadline for Opening Comments is January 30, 2026. The new deadline for Reply Comments is February 13, 2026.” ALJ Glegola

https://docs.cpuc.ca.gov/PublishedDocs/Efile/G000/M591/K255/591255757.PDF

Staff proposal

https://docs.cpuc.ca.gov/PublishedDocs/Efile/G000/M590/K649/590649146.PDF



MEDIA BOOKS PUBLISHING; TED GIOIA The Day NY Publishing Lost Its Soul How did we get here? And how do we get back? []Here’s the problem: Those Big Five control over 80% of the trade publishing market. Indie publishers exist, but they need more support—a lot more support—than they’re getting.

POLITICS/TECHNOCRACY NOW: Trumps Cuts Funding For Climate Change And 30 Other UN Agencies

RF RESEARCH ANIMAL STUDIES: Development and Testing of a Novel Whole-body Exposure System for Investigative Studies of Radiofrequency Radiation in Rodents (BODY TEMPERATURE) [https://doi.org/10.22427/NIEHS-RFR]

Executive Summary

The predominant source of human exposure to radiofrequency radiation (RFR) occurs through the use of cell phone handsets. Previous toxicology studies on RFR, conducted in support of the National Toxicology Program (NTP) by researchers at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), found exposure-related effects on body temperature and DNA damage. The studies reported herein were conducted by NIEHS researchers in the Division of Translational Toxicology to better understand the biological mechanisms that produced tumor development and DNA damage in exposed rodents. These studies were not conducted as part of the NTP.

The goals of the current research were to design, construct, and use a small-scale RFR exposure system to conduct toxicological research in rats and mice. One of the primary specific objectives of this research was to test and use new, experimental methods to collect physiological data from animals in real time during RFR exposures, including assessment of body temperature and use of videos for clinical observations. Previously, such data collections were not feasible without cessation of RFR exposure.

A new RFR exposure system based on the technical parameters of the system used in the previous NTP toxicology and carcinogenesis studies was developed for small-scale investigative studies with fewer animals. The system was designed with enhanced capabilities and more flexibility, including the ability to generate additional radiofrequency (RF) signals with frequencies and modulations used in more current wireless communication technologies. After development and installation, the system was rigorously tested and independently verified before animal studies were conducted. Following completion of the mouse study, several system modifications were required before the rat studies could be conducted. These system modifications required significant technical expertise and sometimes took several months to resolve successfully.

A series of 5-day studies was conducted in male or female Sprague Dawley (Hsd:Sprague Dawley ® SD ® ) rats or B6C3F1/N mice to evaluate the effect of exposure to the same Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA)- or Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM)-modulated RF signals used in the previous NTP studies. Video from the cameras in the exposure chambers demonstrated no visible response in either rats or mice at the first time the exposure system was activated, at subsequent system on/off transitions, or during the periods of exposure. Exposure to RFR for 5 days did not induce DNA damage in brain cells (frontal cortex, hippocampus, and cerebellum), or in liver, heart, or blood cells of rats and mice, as measured using the comet assay. These investigative studies of RFR exposure were technically challenging to conduct and, unfortunately, measurement by two different methods did not yield data useful for assessing body temperature during exposure.

Despite a number of difficulties (i.e., engineering requirements, system modifications, measurement of body temperature during exposure), this small-scale RFR exposure system presents a prototype for investigative toxicological studies by researchers interested in conducting experimental RFR studies in rodent models. High-quality studies to understand the effects of RFR exposure on biological responses are needed given the widespread human exposure to RFR associated with cell phone use. The aim of this report is to share knowledge and facilitate advancement in research methodologies for investigating the potential health effects of RFR.

Open access report: https://www.niehs.nih.gov/sites/default/files/2025-08/cellphonerfr_long_508.pdf

SMART METERS: Ohio: Transformer Explosion Causes Outages, and “electric meters on multiple houses down the street were blown off” like Stockton CA in 2015... and some resources for your fire caption? “I mean, it indicates a dangerous situation. I think, for us,” Norman told 3News on Tuesday. “And I talked to the battalion chief this morning, we’re both surprised that we didn’t have more house fires, actually. With that the damage that was done to those electrical meters, a lot of times that can lead to house fires.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: OFF February: “Instincts only ensure the survival of the species in natural conditions” and living inside, or tethered to a screen, in an EMF polluted environment, is not natural, for adults as well as kids, and your little dog too

Share