More than 3,000 filings opposing the FCC's cell tower fast-track plan have now been submitted to the FCC.

These include comments from members of the public as well as filings from cities and local governments across the country. Several filings include multiple documents, and over 1000 published studies have been submitted!

Here are some of the most recent cities to file:

The California Public Utilities Commission

“The CPUC urges the FCC to resist using federal preemption as a deployment tool in the context of wireless infrastructure oversight because it would likely have the unintended consequence of displacing state and local police powers that protect public health, safety, welfare, and emergency preparedness, particularly in disaster-prone states such as California.”

As Janet Newton testified to the MA DPU, FCC guidelines are not standards, because …they have never actually been tested. It’s all (outdated) theory- based on smoke and mirrors including the temperature measurement of the jello in that inanimate dummy that is larger than most human heads, proximal to devices, including for little kids. If you cook in a microwave oven, it is obvious that “averaging tissue” is insane, and NOT science, and neither is averaging pulses.

A new JAMA Network Open study found that cutting down social media use to roughly 30 minutes per day had measurable effects on mental health, reducing anxiety by about 16%, depression by about 25%, and insomnia symptoms by 15%

Loneliness scores did not change much, which shows that social media can be a lifeline for connection as well as a source of stress

Earlier randomized trials from the University of Bath and others also found that a one-week break from platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook improved wellbeing, depression, and anxiety

A short reset is not a cure for depression or anxiety, and does not replace therapy, medication, or crisis care. Still, it can be a realistic experiment that helps you see how specific apps affect your mood, sleep, and focus

If you already struggle with your mental health, or if you rely on online communities for support, it makes sense to plan your week carefully and to talk with a trusted health professional about how this kind of experiment fits into your overall care

FEATURED: Newsletter della Rete Noelettrosmog Italia dicembre 2025 (Noelettrosmog Italia Network Newsletter, December 2025) Giorgio Cinciripini

This monthly newsletter features some interesting news...

an epidemiological study conducted on UK police officers forced to use devices to connect to the headquarters: the title of the publication states that they found no problems. ... Although, upon closer inspection, one discovers that ‘massive’ use of these ‘phones’ increases the risk of cancer; but what does ‘massive’ mean? How much? 4 more minutes a day: Personal radio use and risk of cancers among police officers in Great Britain: Results from the airwave health monitoring study

The Australian Government has passed a law banning social media access for children under 16. A sound and honest move: Australia: Social media accounts of children under 16 blocked

For years, people have dared to link autism to electromagnetic fields: always immediately contested! A recent scientific study by a highly respected US university (Yale) and in a major scientific journal (Cell Reports) used an innovative cellular intervention technique on tiny models of the developing human brain, grown in the laboratory. These techniques simulate the natural situation at the fetal level, to claim that cell phones, cell towers, and Wi-Fi interfere with neurological development and increase the expression of genes related to autism:

Yale Study: Wireless radiation increased the expression of autism-related genes in laboratory models

Positive news from a trial of ginsenosides found in red ginseng , a Korean herb known for its anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic properties. This study aims to evaluate the therapeutic properties of ginsenosides in an environment exposed to extremely low-frequency electromagnetic fields (ELF-EMF). Good luck!

Groundbreaking study by Iranian researchers: This review concludes that prolonged cell phone use has been associated with an increased risk of both suspected and confirmed breast cancer . However, this association does not establish a causal relationship, as exposures were self-reported and potential residual confounding factors cannot be ruled out:

Radiofrequency radiation from mobile phones and the risk of breast cancer: A multicenter case–control study with an additional suspected comparison group

Another negative ruling is reported: the Judge reiterated that the Municipality cannot intervene with regulatory power to generally regulate land use in the siting of antennas, but can only limit its authority to proper urban/building planning. However, it is possible to identify suitable areas. In other words, to protect people, especially those most sensitive to electromagnetic fields, it is essential to produce a Municipal Regulation for the siting of radio base stations.

Tar Sicilia cancels the warning measure for the installation of rabiobase station

FEATURED: NETHERLANDS Nieuwsbrief December 2025 (Newsletter December 2025 (TRANSLATED FROM DUTCH)

This was 2025 Camping week at the Maashorst [] a whole week of camping at a low-radiation site in the heart of the Maashorst region in Brabant. We welcomed over a hundred visitors from the Netherlands and abroad, camped for seven days, and had a full program for three days. The new White Zone working group met for the first time. Medical working group The medical working group took off in 2025. The EHS Foundation now actively collaborates with various physicians, with whom diagnostic tools have been discussed and developed, which are now also being used. Inclusion Working Group to inform municipalities about the rights of people with EHS, among other things. They have also sent information on how municipalities can incorporate EHS into their policies. Since EHS falls under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and equal treatment legislation, they are obligated to accommodate our target group. Sounding Board Group Knowledge Platform EMV Within the EMF Knowledge Platform, the grid pollution working group is nearing its conclusion. Info line and mailbox We’ve answered numerous emails and received many calls to the helpline. EHS information sessions We also held two information sessions about radiation sensitivity for the MEE-samen foundation and the Voormekaar team in the municipality of Berkelland [] to give client support workers and WMO (Social Support Act) consultants more insight into the impact of electrosensitivity on people’s daily lives and the need for support. A look ahead to 2026 Farewell to Rob van der Boom as chairman Rob van der Boom will be stepping down on January 1st after 14 years. He has performed his board work with enormous dedication and perseverance. His wife, Corriëlle van Vuuren, has supported him with equal dedication throughout this time. Much has happened under his chairmanship since 2018. Collaboration with other radiation-aware organizations in the Netherlands was sought, resulting in the establishment of Eerlijk over Straling (Honest about Straling), among other organizations. Because many regulations originate from the EU, a European Citizens’ Initiative, Stop 5G, was organized in 2022/2023, which garnered nearly 83,000 signatures. This European collaboration led to the creation of the NGO Europeans for Safe Connections (ESC). ESC is an association of 35 radiation-aware organizations in Europe, representing EHS interests at the European level for thousands of people. Rob and Corriëlle, representing the EHS Foundation, are co-founders of ESC. We thank Rob and Corriëlle for their tireless efforts throughout this time. New chair: Chantal Halmans We are delighted to welcome Chantal Halmans as our new chair. Chantal’s ambition is to make the EHS Foundation a vibrant volunteer organization. We’re very excited. Welcome, Chantal! New interim board member: Astrid de Cock To strengthen our board, Astrid de Cock has joined as an interim general board member. Like Chantal, Astrid has extensive experience with the EHS Foundation, particularly in the political and legal arena. Together with her husband Pieter Siebesma, Martine Vriens, Rob, and Corriëlle, she ensured that people with EHS were recognized in the Netherlands as covered by the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and equal treatment legislation. She co-authored our appeal against the auction of the 3.5 GHz frequency. From the inclusion working group, she worked with Martine and Petra Vriens to inform municipalities about the rights of people with EHS. We are delighted that Astrid wants to join the board in the coming year. Welcome, Astrid! Agenda Newsletter on Inclusion: end of January The next newsletter will be a theme newsletter with the theme “Inclusion of people with EHS”. Low-radiation camping at the Maashorst: August 20th to 29th An enthusiastic group is working on a new camping week at Maashorst. The planned period is August 20th to 29th, 2026. Please mark this date in your calendar now.

Low-radiation dancing in Eibergen: February 8 and March 29 On Sunday, February 8th and Sunday, March 29th, you can dance again in Eibergen from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. On February 8th, the event will be expanded to include a walk and potluck beforehand. Register here .

Meet people in your area: March 7, 14, 28 and April 11, 18 On March 7, 14, and 28, and April 11 and 18, you’re welcome to attend one of the regional events held across the country. Check our events calendar for the date and location and register now.

International meeting in Germany June 19-21



FEATURED SOUTH AFRICA: EMFSA December 2025 Newsletter

INCLUDES; Cognitive Behaviour Therapy and EHS Is the claim that “EHS is not real” consistent with the positions of the WHO and ICNIRP? AND Towards a Planetary Health Impact Assessment Framework: Exploring Expert Knowledge and Artificial Intelligence for an RF-EMF Exposure Case Study Stefanopoulou M et al. (2025). Bioelectromagnetics, 46(8), e70038. https://doi.org/10.1002/bem.70038. PMID: 41416407; PMCID: PMC12715659. AND Behaviour and reproduction of Drosophila melanogaster exposed to 3.6 GHz radio-frequency electromagnetic fields

Extract. For the full study, see: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12715659/ Also solar, ICNIRP, Alexander Rhodes is 13 years old and has been living with glioblastoma since the age of 11.

33 minutes, coffee, screens, cold showers, decluttering, gratitude, toxic superfoods, more

NEWS AND NOTES:

BIG TECH: TRUTHDIG 2025: The Year Big Tech Bent the Knee to Trump The “Big Tech is progressive” image masked the predatory exploitation of the tech sector. [] Even during Democratic administrations, Big Tech put profits over people and the planet. But the industry has completed a rightward shift that highlights three key points that should organize public understanding and action. No. 1: Big Tech has become a force multiplier for an extremist administration No. 2: The centrality of Big Tech to society is unprecedented, and it can no longer be treated as just another sector of the economy. No. 3: Kissing the ring of Trump challenges the popular notion that corporations simply run the show. We should all recognize that Trump’s power is tenuous, and push the fight against Big Tech from the left. []there is a more principled movement against Big Tech, capitalism and U.S. imperialism simmering under the surface. You can see it with the working-class rejection of Trump and the billionaire class. You can see it on social media, where anti-capitalist, anti-Big Tech videos are going viral. Our task is to oppose the bipartisan, business-as-usual approach to Big Tech and generate a new vision for the digital economy. This could be something like a Digital Tech Deal that would democratize the means of computation and knowledge for all of humanity, in harmony with the planet. It will not be easy to materialize, but it’s absolutely essential.

CHLDREN: YAHOO This is your teen’s brain on phones and social media, according to science COURTESY LESLIE

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS Parental Controls With Jean Twenge Want to know the shocking statistics about teens and their phones at night? How many do you think are scrolling between midnight and 5 a.m. on school nights? The findings from Common Sense Media will floor you! Yesterday on my podcast Parenting in the Screen Age, I released my conversation with psychologist and researcher Jean Twenge, author of the new book 10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World. Jean shares her personal experience testing multiple parental control systems, including the specific one she chose for her own kids' laptops and exactly why she landed on it despite its imperfections. She explains why one initial setup can prevent hundreds of smaller battles later, and explains that it's never too late to reset boundaries. You can, in fact, put the genie back in the bottle. From protecting sleep (Jean's #1 rule) to why third-party software often works better, this conversation has practical advice parents are sure to find useful in navigating our challenging digital environment.

CHILDREN: 3-minute video

CHILDREN: JON HAIDT A Year of Real Progress for Kids Highlights from our movement, our research, and our substack 1 1/2 MINUTE VIDEO



DATA CENTERS; 404 MEDIA Researchers Are Hunting America for Hidden Datacenters A team of researchers at Epoch AI, a non-profit research institute, are using open-source intelligence to map the growth of America’s datacenters. The team pores over satellite imagery, building permits, and other local legal documents to build a map of the massive computer filled buildings springing up across the United States. They take that data and turn it into an interactive map that lists their costs, power output, and owners. Massive datacenter construction projects are a growing and controversial industry in America. Silicon Valley and the Trump administration are betting the entire American economy on the continued growth of AI, a mission that’ll require spending billions of dollars on datacenters and new energy infrastructure. Epoch AI’s maps act as a central repository of information about the noisy and water hungry buildings growing in our communities.

ECONOMICS: TRUTHDIG Opinion Thom Hartmann / The Hartmann Report Dec 30, 2025 Nothing Is Ours Anymore From 50-year mortgages to paywalled car features, the rental economy is replacing ownership with lifelong monthly bills.

ECONOMICS: Brett Scott from Altered States of Monetary Consciousness 2025, in summary The AI-Trump nexus, and my top pieces this year (REPOAT)

5G: 5G rollout blamed for scrambling aircraft altitude readings Pilots are struggling to accurately determine their aircraft altitude due to interference from 5G signals. Airlines have warned that 5G communications networks are affecting the radio altimeters that aircrew rely on to determine an aircraft’s altitude. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that existing filters to remove 5G interference are only partially effective, warning that a new system may not be ready until 2035. ‘Problem for the next 10 years’ Radio altimeters use the 4.2 GHz to 4.4 GHz frequency band, while the 5G C-band operates just below that range, from 3.4 GHz to 4.2 GHz. Mr Careen said the situation could be eased by “telecoms companies making sure that they have their towers pointing in a direction away from the airport and lowering the frequency so it’s not right up against the frequency we are operating in”. However, given the scale of the 5G rollout, with spectrum rights sales in the US alone raising $100bn (£80bn) for the federal government, the airline industry has little comparative clout.

5G; Verizon’s 5G gamble backfired and investors are still paying the price Massive bets on wireless spectrum, intended to secure a leadership position in 5G, have yet to deliver meaningful returns, leaving the company burdened with a heavy balance sheet. []Over the past decade, the company has spent more than $50 billion acquiring wireless spectrum, particularly to support its 5G rollout. Much of that spending was financed with debt, leaving Verizon with one of the heaviest balance sheets in corporate America. That leverage has become increasingly costly. Rising interest rates since 2022 have pushed up interest expense, squeezing free cash flow and limiting the company’s financial flexibility. Compounding the problem, the long-promised payoff from 5G has yet to materialize.

5G; To Bee or not to Bee - that is the 5G Question: https://www.emrsa.co.za/to-bee-or-not-to-bee-that-is-the-five-g-question-olle-johansson/

HEALTH: MERCOLA How Taking the Wrong Vitamin D Actually Lowers Your Levels Taking vitamin D2 instead of D3 can actually lower your body’s levels of active vitamin D, leaving you more vulnerable to fatigue, poor immunity, and calcium imbalance, To restore and maintain optimal vitamin D, focus on sunlight exposure, avoid seed oils that make your skin more sensitive to UV damage, and supplement wisely with vitamin D3, balanced with magnesium and vitamin K2

HEALTH: MERCOLA The Great Alzheimer’s Scam and the Proven Cures They’ve Buried for Billions

HEALTH: 7 Ayurvedic Rituals to Energize Your Morning Dr. John Douillard, DC, CAP Save time in the mornings with these dinacharya shortcuts that make Ayurveda’s daily routine more accessible. Ayurveda in the Shower 1. Tongue Scraping 2. Oil Pulling 3. Daily Oil-Massage 4. Head Massage 5. Ear Oiling 6. Neti 7. Nasya BONUS: End with a Himalayan Cold Water Finish Don’t Skip Breakfast

The brain drains three pounds of toxic material and plaque into brain lymphatics each year. Ayurvedic head massage has been studied for its ability to increase brain lymphatic circulation and detox the brain.



INSPIRATION: Disconnect by Paris Marx We need to reassess our relationship to digital tech It won’t be much of a surprise to regular readers or listeners of my podcast that digital sovereignty and getting off US tech has been on my mind a lot this year. Throughout this year, the Trump presidency and the billionaires of Silicon Valley have made it abundantly clear that the world’s dependence on US tech companies, the products they’ve deployed, and the infrastructure they’ve built over the past few decades was a mistake that must be addressed. That dependence gives the US and its tech companies significant leverage over countries that now hesitate to take strong action against the United States in light of Trump’s trade war for fear of repercussions, but also of losing potential investment from some of the largest and most well-capitalized companies and investors in the world. That fear, particularly of short-term economic pain, helps to explain how despite so much talk of digital sovereignty in 2025, little real progress seems to have been made in the countries with the greatest capacity to pursue it. But paired with those discussions of state action is another element: what we ourselves can do to reduce our personal dependence on the products made by US tech companies, and especially the massive giants we’re all familiar with. []I’m exhausted by the world Silicon Valley has foisted upon us — one we’re just expected to accept and adopt en masse, with little say into the direction of technological travel or input on whether the technology that benefits companies and CEOs is actually benefiting the public that’s expected to use it. Typically, I would call for better technology, and that’s at the core of the argument my colleagues and I made for digital sovereignty last year — not just for non-US technology, but for technology with a wholly different set of economic incentives and social values at its foundation. But as we wait to see if that will ever arrive, there is a stronger argument forming with every passing month that rejecting the technologies being sold to us — and even going back to physical and analog alternatives — is the right move in the present

INSPIRATION TED GIOIA HONEST BROKER: The World Was Flat. Now It’s Flattened The state of the culture, 2025 COURTESY KEITH

INSPIRATION: Dance classes are now part of a growing healthcare revolution adopted in 30+ countries: social prescribing. Instead of being asked “What’s wrong with you?” doctors ask: "What matters to you?" and prescribe dance classes, nature walks, singing classes, art workshops, skill-building classes, grief groups, travel groups, cooking classes, vouchers to the farmer’s market, volunteer and community service groups, and more. Studies show that social and green prescriptions reduce doctor visits, the need for medication, chronic pain, addiction, and loneliness, and improve mental health, memory, and life satisfaction.

INSPIRATION ENV. HEALTH TRUST: With its new leadership, EHT remains deeply committed to reducing controllable, environmental health hazards — most notably wireless radiation and related harms from screen addiction. More than four years ago a federal court ruled in our favor in Environmental HealthTrust, Children’s Health Defense et al v. FCC, finding the FCC and FDA failed to consider evidence about wireless radiation impacts on children, adults, and the environment. The court mandated the FCC to consider the evidence, and the FCC has yet to comply. This year, 2026, marks the 30th anniversary of the FCC’s outmoded approach to cell phone regulation. Combining the latest research by EHT scientists and others with precision measurements and strategic regulatory policy, we continue to oppose ill-considered FCC plans to blanket the country with cell towers. We remain dedicated to reducing harmful exposures in schools, businesses, and homes. We have come a long way with your support and could not have done this without you. Thank you! Joe Sandri

LIGHTING HEADLIGHTS: Petition Update Ban Blinding Headlights! Ford F-150 Headlight Submission to NHTSA Dear Supporters, We found a beautiful way to submit complaints to NHTSA for a specific vehicle, the 2024 Ford F-150. NHTSA has a webform for submitting safety complaints. (https://www.nhtsa.gov/report-a-safety-problem#/vehicle)

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! Petition to FDA to Report to Congress 21 U.S.C. 360jj(a)(2) requires the FDA to submit to Congress a study to determine the necessity for the development of standards for electronic products. The FDA will argue that Congress never specifically identified LED products, and therefore the FDA can ignore this requirement. Given that over 75,000 individuals have signed this petition, the FDA’s excuse is unwarranted. Mark Baker and the Soft Lights Foundation submitted a federal regulatory petition to the FDA on December 30, 2025, requesting that the FDA comply with 21 U.S.C. 360jj(a)(2), and study LED products and submit a report to Congress within 1 year. (https://www.softlights.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Petition-to-Report-to-Congress.pdf). If the FDA does not approve our petition within 180 days, I will file a lawsuit against the FDA for abuse of discretion and/or agency decision unlawfully withheld. Sincerely, Mark Baker

SCIENCE INTEGRITY: OFF GUARDIAN Tinker, tailor, publisher, spy: how Robert Maxwell created the academic peer review system Prof Gloria Moss & Dr Niall McCrae COURTEY KEITH

Until at least the 1950s, the decision to publish was made by the editors of academic journals, who were typically eminent professors in their field.

Peer review, by contrast, entails the editor sending an anonymised manuscript to independent reviewers, and although the editor makes a final decision, the reviews indicate whether the submission should be accepted, revised or rejected. This may seem fair and objective, but in reality peer review has become a means of knowledge control – and as we argue here, perhaps that was always the purpose.

You may be surprised to know that the instigator of peer review was the media tycoon Robert Maxwell. [] Maxwell was instrumental to peer review becoming a regime to reinforce prevailing doctrines and power. []For the sake of humanity, we need to revert to an open and objective scientific enterprise. Like many purportedly progressive developments in society, peer review has brought more problems than it solves. That it was initiated by the rogue figure of Robert Maxwell, with secretive funding, suggests ulterior design.



Smart Meters: Educational Outreach Courtesy Hilltown Health:

SMART METERS FIRES: Norman Lambe Why the continued problems with Smart Meters? It is time for me to begin writing about what I believe is the motivating fact behind the Smart Meter Invasion, and that issue is control. We have very large companies willing to manufacture second rate Smart Meters and sell them to Utility Companies in this country and in Europe, who will in turn install them in their customer’s homes and charge their customers the price that it cost them to buy the Meter’s But here is the rub they say, once a small unsuspecting town has all of their citizens outfitted with the Meters, the Utility Company can control the power supply to the population at will and there are two groups who want to have that ability, the Utility Company who can turn your power off if you are late with a payment and the government who when a situation demands it can control the flow of electricity to hundreds or thousands of people. Think about it.

