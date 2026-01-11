FEATURED: NOVEMBER DECEMBER 1994

When it rains, it pours . . . There are five days left to make a comment to the Federal Communication Commission about their proposed rulemaking stripping (even more) power from your town to decide about the location of cell towers and small cell antennas . . . (deadline Jan. 15)

In recognition of the importance of making a comment to the FCC before Jan. 15, Piti Theatre is offering free viewing of (another) award winning documentary, Canary in a Gold Mine until 1/15. Canary in a Gold Mine on Vimeo I HOUR



FEATURED: Theodora Scarato at Environmental Health Sciences Update & New Action: One Week Left to Stop FCC Cell Tower Fast-Track Plan https://ehsciences.org/submit-comments-to-the-fcc-25-276/

Cell Tower Fast Track Plan This is an urgent follow-up on the FCC’s proposal to strip local governments of nearly all authority over cell towers and 5G nationwide. If adopted, cell towers could be built almost anywhere—including next to homes and schools—without meaningful local oversight. Over 4,000 comments have been filed, the vast majority in opposition. Many of you have already spoken up. Now it’s time to act again.

Here’s where we are now:

The FCC is now in the reply comment phase of this rulemaking. This is a critical opportunity for the public, cities, states, and organizations to directly challenge wireless industry claims and strengthen the record in support of comments calling to preserve local authority.

Only one week remains. Reply comment deadline: January 15, 2026

Add your voice.

File a Reply Comment: EHS has instructions so you can easily file a reply comment to the official FCC record by submitting yourself or using our 1-Click tool. Inform Your Community: We have a collection of letters from cities across the U.S. that you can share with your local officials to demonstrate the widespread opposition to this proposal.

Providentially, depending on a client’s needs, sensitivities, and the balance between forced and voluntary exposures, an on-site EMF assessment will sometimes reveal that substantial, immediate reductions in synthetic field exposures are within immediate reach—at no cost

NEWS AND NOTES

AI HEALTH: Dangerous and alarming’: Google removes some of its AI summaries after users’ health put at risk Exclusive: Guardian investigation finds AI Overviews provided inaccurate and false information when queried over blood tests https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/jan/11/google-ai-overviews-health-guardian-investigation

CELLPHONES SMART PHONES: ‘I Tried a Brick To Spend Less Time on My Phone—and I’m Not Sure How I Ever Lived Without It’ I love it so much, I gave it to 3 family members for Christmas.

CELLPHONES THYROID- FACEBOOK POST COURTESY TANYA RE EHT (SECOND HAND): “I listened to MD radiologist Rob Brown (*) last night in a webinar for an MCS group in Maryland (Multiple Chemical Sensitivity). The man who introduced Rob Brown said that some 30 % in their MCS group was also intolerant to electromagnetic radiation (such as from Wi-Fi, cell phones, smart tech etc ). A woman asked about protective clothing and he answered to be careful. One of the problems often with clothing is that the eyes and the THYROID are not covered (you can get special thyroid covering). Brown said the THYROID is very radiation sensitive. I can relate. Even though my acute heart problems have gone (that started some ten years ago with direct and prolonged exposure to a smart meter within 1/ 2 meters distance), my thyroid plays up when I am exposed to wireless communication radiation from outside sources, and then the problem spreads through the chest. I have not used any mobile phone for almost ten years, but the thyroid is an issue with some exposures.” Some of the cell phone antenna’s radiation point towards your thyroid. “EMF exposure affects the structure and function of the thyroid. EMFs elevate levels of thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH). High levels of TSH are directly linked to hypothyroidism. Common symptoms of hypothyroidism include memory loss, depression, brain fog, fatigue, sensitivity to cold, dry skin, constipation, weight gain, and muscle aches.” “The thyroid produces hormones that control how the body converts food into energy, supports cardiovascular health, and maintains cognitive clarity. EMFs, emitted by cell phones, Wi-Fi, and other electronics, may disrupt this delicate hormonal balance. Over time, this can lead to hypothyroidism-like symptoms: fatigue, slowed metabolism, difficulty losing weight, and impaired focus.” more in https://ehtrust.org/?s=thyroid

IEEE Microwave magazine Jan 2026 Increasing Incidence of Thyroid Cancer and Use of Smart Phones James C. Lin (lin@uic.edu) University of Illinois Chicago

CELLPHONES: 3 MINUTE VIDEO SHORT

full September 8, 2025, interview: “The Colossal Interview” - with Professor Olle Johansson - by Keith Cutter* AND article “The Colossal Interview” with Professor Olle Johansson Brain Entrainment, Neurodegeneration, and the Question of Long-Term Survival

CELLPHONES: Bricking your phone is the new Dry January

CELLPHONES SCHOOLS: New Jersey Is Latest State to Ban Student Phones in Schools The restrictions, signed into law by Gov. Philip D. Murphy on Thursday as one of his final acts in office, will take effect during the 2026-2027 school year.

CHILREN: AI Chatbot Startup, Google to Settle Lawsuits Over Teen Suicides

Amrith Ramkumar | Wall Street Journal

An artificial-intelligence (AI) startup and Google have agreed to settle several lawsuits with families of teenagers who killed or harmed themselves after interacting with the startup’s chatbot , potentially resolving some of the most high-profile cases involving AI and mental health. The families had sued the maker of the popular chatbot Character.AI and Google in states including Florida, Colorado, Texas, and New York for hurting their children and negligence. The companies and families have agreed to settle and will now work on completing the terms. The agreements would be some of the first in lawsuits accusing AI companies of damaging users and could help relieve pressure on tech companies that have been accused of releasing products that aren’t safe for children. ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Facebook owner Meta Platforms are facing similar lawsuits . The lawsuits, which detail how teens and others became attached to chatbot companions that may have contributed to their deaths, have increased pressure on Congress and the White House to do more to protect children online. Summary on Benton.org

CHILDREN NORWAY EINAR: How effective is the government’s new advice against excessive screen use? TRANSLATE AT LINK

The government released its updated screen recommendations on January 8th after the autumn consultation round. They have now been scaled down and polished so that few will be challenged, and most will agree. In short, they say zero screen time for children up to 2 years old, increasing to a maximum of 3 hours for 18-year-olds, more control over content, and measures to prevent screen time from affecting sleep, play, and socializing with others. We can only welcome the advice and the government’s welcome. But is the advice sufficient?



CHILDREN: EMILY CHERKIN Emily Goes to Washington I’ve been invited to testify before members of the United States Senate on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Less than a month after testifying before members of UK Parliament, I was invited to speak to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on the impact of technology on childhood. That hearing will take place on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 10 am EST.

The full committee hearing is titled “Plugged Out: Examining the Impact of Technology on America’s Youth.” My fellow panelists include Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath (we’re doing Part 2 of our webinar this Tuesday, Jan. 13 ); Dr. Jean Twenge, who I first heard speak back in 2018 at a teacher conference and still remember her research on generation differences; and Dr. Jenny Radesky, whose work I have followed for many years.

Patricia comment: no matter how one feels about Republicans of other actions by Cruz, he has been on the right side of history re: Wi-Fi on school buses and kids. See: The FCC is the Bully Boarding the School Bus: The Eyes are (Not) Having It - Safe Tech International



CONSUMER PRODUCTS: The Verge: Consumer Electronics Show Las Vegas 2026: The Verge Awards at CES 2026 Rollable laptops, twice-folding phones, and a ‘longevity station.’ This is the CES tech we come back for.

DATA CENTERS: After a White Town Rejected a Data Center, Developers Targeted a Black Area Four million Americans live within 1 mile of a data center. The communities closest to them are “overwhelmingly” non-white.

DATA CENTERS BENTON: Data centers manifest their destiny in middle America Diana Goovaerts |

Data centers aren’t typically something you see advertised. But these recent ads aren’t trying to sell you on a graphics processing unit (GPU), cloud platform, or some other product. They’re trying to sell you on an idea – the idea of a data center coming to your small town. Why now, though? As the artificial intelligence (AI) boom has prompted more building, data centers have started to see more pushback from communities—even those that have long been home to data centers . In just the last month, local officials in Chandler (AZ) and St. Joseph County (IN) rejected rezoning requests for major data center projects, while officials in East Vincent (PA) halted consideration of a proposal following an outcry from residents. The rising tide of opposition is obviously a problem for developers and tech titans, who are now apparently trying to smooth things over with PR campaigns. While local residents have primarily objected to data center projects on energy, water, and aesthetic concerns, it seems data centers are hoping the prospect of new jobs will overcome these. Summary on Benton.org



DATA CENTERS 404 MEDIA: 50 MINUTES

We start this week with Matthew’s story about an organization tracking the location of AI data centers around the U.S. and elsewhere in the world. After the break, Jason tells us all about what Grok got up to over the holiday break, and we ruminate on what the breakdown in the information ecosystem means. In the subscribers-only section, we talk about how we bought 404media.com! 404 Media, a journalist-owned tech website



DATA CENTERS: How AI is Bad for the Planet: Fighting Data centers, CO2 emissions, and more

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SCIENCES: LINKS TO: Opinion | Whatever Industry Wants: How the FCC Is Steamrolling Locals in the Cell Tower Rollout | Common Dreams

FCC INDUSTRY BENTON: Local government associations reject industry claims on broadband permitting Nicole Ferraro | Light Reading

Local governments and large industry trade groups are not aligned on the idea of wireline permitting reforms. That’s not breaking news, but the differences of opinion were newly highlighted in a Federal Communications Commission docket, opened in 2025, soliciting comments and proposing questions about how the FCC can use its authority under section 253 of the Communications Act to preempt state and local laws that “have a prohibitive effect on wireline telecommunications deployments and services.” Groups like USTelecom and ACA Connects filed comments urging the FCC to implement “reasonable” shot clocks, eliminate non-cost-based fees, and strengthen coordination across states, among other items. But in joint comments filed with the FCC, the United States Conference of Mayors, the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors—collectively dubbed the Local Government Associations—objected to the reforms requested in industry filings, and to the notion that local permitting is problematic. Summary on Benton.org



FCC: Children’s Health Defense Urges FCC to Drop Plan That Would Strip Communities of Local Control Over Cell Towers A proposed rule change by the FCC that would allow for the uncontrolled proliferation of new cell towers and other wireless infrastructures exceeds the agency’s legal authority, according to comments filed Dec. 31, 2025, with the FCC by Children’s Health Defense (CHD). CHD said the FCC should abandon the effort and instead comply with a 2021 court mandate to revisit its safety limits, which haven’t been updated since 1996.

5G; FAA’s 5G altimeter rule could leave airlines facing $4.5bn bill The move potentially leaves airlines with a multi-billion dollar bill to make the necessary changes to their fleets. Under a notice of proposed rule published in early January, the FAA said it was seeking to mandate new interference tolerance performance standards for radio altimeters – the sensors that provide critical height‑above‑ground information used during approaches and landings. The move has been made necessary because of a move by the Trump administration to expand terrestrial wireless services in the Upper C‑band, adjacent to the frequencies at which altimeters operate. [] Why radio altimeter interference is a growing aviation safety concern

HEALTH EHS HOSPITALS COURTESY SHEENA SIMINGTON: The only hospital that has publicly acknowledged EHS as part of the official accessibility policy is Quinte Health: https://quintehealth.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/2.3.2-Accessibility-Environmental-Sensitivities-May-2023.pdf We need to encourage more hospitals to adopt these policies into their official accessibility plan. (I believe she is referring to Canada)

HEALTH: STUDY FINDS Why Humans Could Have As Many As 33 Senses

My long-term collaborator, professor Charles Spence from the Crossmodal Laboratory in Oxford, told me his neuroscience colleagues believe there are anywhere between 22 and 33 senses . These include proprioception , which enables us to know where our limbs are without looking at them. Our sense of balance draws on the vestibular system of ear canals as well as sight and proprioception. Another example is interoception, by which we sense changes in our own bodies such as a slight increase in our heart rate and hunger. We also have a sense of agency when moving our limbs: a feeling that can go missing in stroke patients who sometimes even believe someone else is moving their arm.



HEALTH: VICE Americans Spend 93% of Their Time Indoors. A Doctor Explained What That’s Doing to Us.

“What’s getting overfed is the brain’s alerting system,” La Puma explained to VICE in an email, and details in his upcoming book Indoor Epidemic . Screens, artificial light, constant novelty, and cognitive demand keep the nervous system switched on for most of the day. The inputs that normally allow it to recover, daylight, darkness at night, distance vision, and time outside, barely show up anymore.

Doomscrolling is the most concentrated version of this pattern. You stay alert without resolution. Clinically, La Puma sees it show up as lower heart rate variability, elevated evening cortisol, delayed melatonin, shallow sleep, impaired glucose control, and weight gain. People feel tired but wired. Anxious but unfocused. Rest stops restoring them. [] His prescription is intentionally modest. Seven percent of your time outdoors. About 100 minutes a day, or two to five intentional hours per week. Not a lifestyle overhaul. A minimum effective dose. []La Puma pushes back on the idea that this is soft science. The evidence spans sleep research, metabolic health, mental health, and cardiovascular disease. Small interventions like targeted daylight exposure can affect sleep within days. Internationally, nature-based prescriptions are standard care in places like Japan, South Korea, the UK, and much of Europe. In the U.S., the resistance isn’t scientific. It’s economic. You can’t patent sunlight.

HEALTH: Treating Restless Legs Slashes Risk of Parkinson’s Disease

Iron levels, poor sleep quality, and disrupted waste clearance in the brain all appear to link RLS and Parkinson’s, underscoring the importance of restoring iron balance and improving sleep hygiene

By optimizing dopamine naturally, maintaining healthy iron levels, getting quality sleep, and staying physically active during the day, you can calm restless legs now and strengthen your brain against degeneration later

HEALTH: MERCOLA: Reclaim Your Cellular Health with the Mitochondria Protocol

Mitochondria form adaptive energy networks responding to sleep, exercise, and stress, producing your body weight in ATP daily while performing essential maintenance like clearing debris and supporting new brain cell growth

Brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s stem from failing mitochondria that struggle to produce energy, remove harmful proteins, and maintain cellular communication, leading to cognitive decline and movement problems

Strengthen mitochondria through varied exercise routines (higher-intensity movement builds new mitochondria, cardio improves efficiency, strength training increases numbers), consistent sleep schedules, daytime-aligned eating, and cautious sauna use at moderate temperatures

Minimize linoleic acid intake to less than 2 to 3 grams daily by avoiding vegetable oils and ultraprocessed foods. You can accelerate clearance using C15:0 fat from raw, grass fed dairy



HEALTH: RFK Jr. Flips the Food Pyramid U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. today unveiled new dietary guidelines for Americans. The new U.S. food pyramid puts protein, dairy, healthy fats, vegetables and fruit at the top, with grains at the bottom.

INSPIRATION: The Forgotten Side of Medicine Seeing Truth in the Age of Information Overload How the health of your perceptual filters shapes the health of your reality •Path to Clear Perception: Cultivate intuition for key data points, recognize source biases, drill to core truths, and expand awareness through nervous system health—all of which are essential for discerning reality in our hyper-connected, impactful era.

INTERNET POLITICS GUARDIAN: Iran’s internet shutdown is chillingly precise and may last some time Aisha Down Experts note the blackout is unprecedented in its extent but also selective, allowing some government communications

LIGHTING: CHD Toxic Exposures LED Lights Harm Vision, Cognitive Function — Kids Are Especially at Risk A child’s eye lens is clearer than an adult’s. This allows more potentially harmful blue-wavelength light to reach the retina, said Mark Baker, founder and president of the Soft Lights Foundation. The nonprofit last month petitioned the FDA to study the health effects of LED lights, which emit blue light, and report its findings to Congress.

LIGHT: Petition Update Ban Blinding Headlights! FDA Petition Reaches 100 Comments Dear Supporters I am so proud of our group! 100 individuals have already submitted their comments on our petition to the FDA to submit a report to Congress on the impacts of LED products, including LED headlights.

https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2026-P-0028-0001/comment AND Ban Blinding Headlights! Dark Sky International Dear Supporter, On January 8, 2026, Dark Sky International published a position statement on LED headlights. https://darksky.org/news/a-driving-source-of-light-pollution-how-car-headlights-are-reshaping-the-nighttime-environment/

MEDIA: Why newsrooms are taking comments seriously again Three lessons from running comments at The Times of London [] guest essay from Ben Whitelaw, who as a former Communities Editor, led the team moderating comments for The Times of London. Ben is also the founder of Everything in Moderation, a weekly newsletter charting the forces shaping the future of online speech and the internet.

SATELLITE: CELLPHONES VIA SATELLITE:’ Satellite Operators Opposed to SpaceX’s Planned Direct-to-Cell Constellation They fear interference from a 15,000-satellite system SpaceX wants approval to launch. Jake Neenan, Broadband Breakfast, Jan 8, 2026 Other satellite operators are not excited about SpaceX’s plan to launch a new 15,000-satellite constellation for its direct-to-cell service. [] Scientists also want research spectrum protected Scientists from the National Radio Astronomy Observatory and American Astronomical Society said they wanted more assurance the spectrum they use for research will be protected. The AAS said its members had recently detected what appeared to be unintended radio interference from SpaceX satellites, and that adding 15,000 satellites to the more than 8,000 already in orbit could make the issue worse. “We also urge that the FCC continue to facilitate effective coordination efforts between SpaceX and the [National Science Foundation] regarding current and future unintended electromagnetic radiation (UEMR),” the group wrote.



SCIENCE INTEGRITY: Collaborative for Health and Environment (CHE) Industry Intimidation: The Rachel Carson story Monsanto’s Silent Spring parody, Preemptive pushback, Personal attacks, Lasting impact, This is the first in a series of articles highlighting the longstanding issue of corporate pressure on scientists in the environmental health field. Editor note; Hopefully, they’ll cover: Cell Phone Industry “Wargame” Memo : The Disinformation Campaign to Confuse the Public See also here: UW researcher’s wake-up call on cellphone radiation is finally getting heard | UW Magazine — University of Washington Magazine

UK UPDATES: ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ 9 January 2026 ACHES “Weekly Picks” highlights the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and also chronicle the much-needed solutions to enhance our health. Facial Recognition Everywhere!, OFF February 2026, Bluetooth Radiation Delays Brain Development Before Birth MORE AT LINK

WARFARE BOOKCLUB: WORLD BEYOND WAR Mind Abuse: Media Violence and Its Threat to Democracy: Digital devices have saturated the planet and revolutionized the ways in which we relate to each other. Now the promise and perils of AI pose new challenges. This book addresses the historic links within the military, industrial, entertainment complex and how communications technology, trends in popular culture, and consumer driven capitalism are at odds with goals for future sustainability. In February, 2026, World BEYOND War will be holding a weekly discussion each of four weeks of the book Mind Abuse: Media Violence and Its Threat to Democracy with the author Rose A. Dyson. When you register for the club, we will send you a PDF of the book.

WARFARE/HAVANA SYNDROME PELL CENTER: Assessing Cognitive Warfare with Dr. Frank Hoffman (Podcast) defense intellectual Frank Hoffman reviews Chinese, Russian, European, and–to the extent there is any–American writings about ‘cognitive warfare.’ For the uninitiated–this runs the gamut from traditional tools of influence to novel technologies, including chemical and directed energy weapons that can “alter peoples’ brains and thought processes. . .

WARFARE: New energy weapon used in Maduro capture “A social media post by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has drawn widespread attention after she highlighted an eyewitness account alleging that U.S. forces deployed an unidentified and highly debilitating weapon during the operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.”

SEE ALSO: The Corbett Report from The Corbett Report: The Gathering Storm: Snatch-and-Grab Regime Change is the New New Normal

WARFARE: What is Trump’s Golden Dome? Are We Paying for Ineffective Missile Defense and a Spiraling Nuclear Arms Race? webinar was sponsored by the MAPA Nuclear Disarmament Working Group, Peace Action Maine, New Hampshire Peace Action and New Jersey Peace Action.

