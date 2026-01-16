Re Off February - A “Master Builder” in numerology is sometimes described as someone who has both the vision and the material skills to ground large visions into reality, on behalf of others, that can affect/heal generations, (Jon Haidt re; social media). I personally know of many in our movement.

A few readers and colleagues have raised questions about OFF February “only asking people to delete apps from their smart phones” - but I encourage everyone to look more openly at the potential of this invitation/social experiment. Can the debate that has divided our community about how to message our work (shaming phone choices/addiction, making demands while trying to educate?) also evolve, along with our science? Is bridging divides part of our work?

It was a Japanese researcher who tipped the scales on tobacco by quantifying the effects of second-hand smoke. I hope to promote an opened mind to approaches being adopted in other countries and cultures. Most of the team at Safe Tech do not even use cellphones, but the message is larger; It’s about rediscovering freedom and joy.

“Almost any alternative to the time you spend on social media is more positive to your wellbeing.

“It’s not about rejecting technology, but about regaining control over your time and attention in a hyperconnected environment.”

“The challenge is not just a matter of individual will power: it relies on a collective dynamic, at a global scale.”

Did you know?

Working with experts, the project/social experiment is collecting impact data in real time. ‘It’s not compulsory to register on the OFF February website (https://offm.org/en/off-february) to participate, but it’s recommended, as it gives the opportunity to take part in the impact study (OFF February Barometer). More info to come.

And, Americans apparently have much further to travel.

You can listen to Diego and Doug Wood (of Americans for Responsible Technology) discuss Off February here: OFF February - with Diego Hidalgo | KPFA

DATE CHANGE: Mark Your Calendars: Tuesday February 3rd at 10 am Eastern, Diego Hidalgo will be the guest of EMR Program Director Miriam Eckenfels live on Children’s Health Defense TV to discuss OFF February . (This was previously scheduled for Jan. 20.

If you missed it, you can watch the video with Diego and Doug Wood about how to help promote this undertaking: https://www.greenstreetnews.org/post/off-february

OTHER NEWS:

It’s been a busy week….We all need a deep breath, and a pat on the back, especially Theodora Scarato. Petition to the FCC: Don't Fast Track Cell Towers Near Homes- Preserve Local Control Over 5,000 voices strong

It appears that Autistic Barbie comes with a wireless tablet. If you have the inclination please post a comment at the article by the Defender?

Sarcasm alert; I am on a roll today

FEATURED: The Defender, CHD Autistic Barbie Spurs Debate Among Parents, Advocates Mattel’s launch this week of its autistic Barbie doll triggered a hot debate among advocates for and parents of autistic people. - worth a read!

Barbie debuts autistic doll with sensory-sensitive, stimming features https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/barbie-launches-first-autistic-doll-it-has-sensory-sensitive-stimming-features/ar-AA1U1ESp Barbie is launching its first autistic doll in an effort to represent how individuals with autism spectrum disorder experience the world around them, USA TODAY can exclusively reveal. The doll, which is part of Barbie’s Fashionistas line, includes intentional design choices like flexible elbow and hand joints for stimming, which refers to repetitive body movement behavior some people with autism engage in to process sensory information. The Barbie's accessories also reflect those that some autistic people sport, like noise-canceling headphones, loose-fitting clothing and a tablet with augmentative and alternative communication apps.

(I hope groups like MAHA or Moms Across America might take this up with an action item- the time is right) (What about a Grandma Alzheimer’s doll wearing a wireless tracker, with an anatomically correct broken blood brain barrier??)

FEATURED: Consider subscribing to this new substack. Do not miss Peter Cowan’s in-depth, informed 4-part series on professional football player injuries and power quality..

A deep dive into the non-thermal biological mechanisms from low-frequency AC magnetic fields turning San Francisco’s NFL athletes into the league’s most fragile

In Part 1 , we established the 49ers’ decade-long injury outlier—unmatched soft-tissue failures no other team replicates—and pinpointed the unique variable: chronic ELF magnetic fields from the Metcalf substation next door, measured at biologically active levels (8 mG at minimum, potential up to 40+ mG at peak) across their practice facilities.

If these non-thermal effects are backed by thousands of studies, why do official guidelines insist there’s no risk? The answer lies in an outdated “heat or nothing” safety paradigm—one that traces straight back to Cold War geopolitics and still blinds regulators, engineers, and team officials today.

The Cold War Split: How East and West Parted Ways on EMF Safety

How Invisible Fields Trigger Immune Dysfunction and Sabotage Nighttime Recovery: Mast Cell Activation, Immune Suppression, and Circadian Disruption Part 3 of “The 49ers’ Decade of Fragility: How Invisible EMFs Could Be Undoing an Elite Roster” series.

The Substation May Not Be Moving, but the 49ers Don’t Have to Keep Dominating the League in Injuries Knowledge Is Power: How the 49ers Can Break the Injury Curse Without Moving

(Is all it would take would be a great reporter of an injured football player?….and a Chinese medicine Dr. literate in EMF to create a perfect storm for the industry to explain Kidney vs Gall Bladder?) ? What about a talk radio host??? )

FEATURED: KATIE SINGER Aiming for peace between my ears with news items

MORE NEWS AND NOTES

AIRLINES: AIRPLANES 'LOST' DURING A GEOMAGNETIC STORM: A new study published in the journal Space Weather suggests that flying during an extreme geomagnetic storm may not be a great idea. In May 2024, storm-time disturbances in Earth’s ionosphere disrupted aircraft tracking systems, with some planes briefly appearing hundreds of kilometers from their true locations. Full story @ Spaceweather.com. [] A new study published in Space Weather suggests that flying during an extreme geomagnetic storm may not be a great idea. During the superstorm of May 10-13, 2024, disturbances in Earth’s ionosphere disrupted GPS tracking systems for airplanes flying over Europe. Some planes briefly appeared hundreds of kilometers from their true locations. []Researchers Erik Schmölter and Jens Berdermann of the German Aerospace Center analyzed more than 700 million ADS-B messages from 18,000 aircraft. ADS-B messages are short radio broadcasts sent by aircraft about once per second, reporting their GPS-derived positions. Air traffic controllers and nearby aircraft use them for real-time tracking. The superstorm caused significant position errors for days. The problem was especially acute on May 11th when the sun hit Earth with an X5.8-class solar flare. Intense solar X-ray and radio emission caused direct interference with GPS signals on the sunlit side of Earth. As many as 53% of satellite-receiver links failed at latitudes south of ~50° N.

MORE AT LINK

AI: ARS TECHNICA Musk and Hegseth vow to “make Star Trek real” but miss the show’s lessons AI weapons systems may annihilate their creators. (Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth) []Neither Musk nor Hegseth seemed to recall that the “Arsenal of Freedom” phrase—at least in the context of Star Trek—is also the title of a 1988 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. That episode depicts an AI-powered weapons system, and its automated salesman, which destroys an entire civilization and eventually threatens the crew of the USS Enterprise. (Some Trekkies made the connection, however.) In his opening remarks this week, Musk touted his grandiose vision for SpaceX, saying that he wanted to “make Starfleet Academy real.” (Starfleet Academy is the fictional educational institution at the center of an upcoming new Star Trek TV series that debuts on January 15.) AND GUARDIAN Musk’s AI tool Grok will be integrated into Pentagon networks, Sec Hegseth says

AI: GARY MARCUS How Generative AI is destroying society An astonishingly lucid new paper that should be read by all

AI: A few dark words about chatbots and death

AI: A new direction for students in an AI world: Prosper, prepare, protect Brookings

Since the debut of ChatGPT and with the public’s growing familiarity with generative artificial intelligence (AI), the education community has been debating its promises and perils. Rather than wait for a decade to conduct a postmortem on the failures and opportunities of AI, the Brookings Institution’s Center for Universal Education embarked on a yearlong global study—a premortem—to understand the potential negative risks that generative AI poses to students, and what we can do now to prevent these risks, while maximizing the potential benefits of AI. After interviews, focus groups, and consultations with over 500 students, teachers, parents, education leaders, and technologists across 50 countries, a close review of over 400 studies, and a Delphi panel, we find that at this point in its trajectory, the risks of utilizing generative AI in children’s education overshadow its benefits. This is largely because the risks of AI differ in nature from its benefits—that is, these risks undermine children’s foundational development—and may prevent the benefits from being realized.

Summary on Benton.org

CHILDREN: EMILY CHERKIN My Testimony to the United States Senate My warning to the senators about the 4 crises resulting from technology use that is altering childhood and the urgent need to do something...now. once I sat in that chair, I was not at all nervous. Not one bit. It’s easy to tell the truth.

CHILDREN SMARTPHONE FREE SOUTH AFRICANEWS: “We aren’t “anti-tech” - we are pro-childhood. We believe in “slow-tech, low-tech until their brains are ready,” and until that time comes, we use these adult spaces to build the “tipping point” needed to reclaim a play-based life for our kids.”

ELECTRICITY: IEEE This $5,200 Conductive Suit Could Make Power-Line Work Safer Anti-induction gear protects workers from deadly electric current

ENERGY: IEEE Researchers Beam Power From a Moving Airplane Demonstration tees up new scheme for space-based solar power

5G; WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: Why our AI future depends on the 5G networks we build today

5G; Tesla taps Samsung for 5G modems amid plans of Robotaxi ramp: report

The move signals Tesla’s growing focus on supply-chain diversification and next-generation communications as it prepares to scale its autonomous driving and robotaxi operations.



HEALTH CHINA 2018: On the effects of glasses on the SAR in human head resulting from wireless eyewear devices at phone call state

This paper evaluates the effects of glasses on the specific absorption rates (SAR) in the human head resulting from wireless eyewear device at phone call state. We mainly concentrate on the SAR in the eyes since their sensitivity to electromagnetic fields (EMF). We find wearing glasses obviously alters the distribution and magnitude of the SAR. The maximal SAR in the ocular tissues with glasses is even 6 times more than that without glasses. Wearing glasses also induce the new hotspot in the eyes which may cause the biggest SAR increment in the ocular tissues. Moreover, calculated results indicate that the maximal SAR is sensitive to the size of glasses and radiation frequency. Because of this, we believe wearing glasses may possibly increase the risk of health hazard to eyes of wireless eyewear device user. These calculated results could be a valuable reference for the glasses designer to reduce the SAR in the eyes.



HEALTH: POWER COUPLE Is the 8 hour sleep a myth? Brighter Days, Darker Nights | Hormones | Motherhood Today we had the honor of interviewing Nikko Kennedy! Join us as we discuss:

How Nikko helps women and families with the natural birthing process

How hormones like progesterone are shaped by our circadian rhythm

How family systems can support more regenerative sleep across generations

Why the 8 hour sleep is a myth

INSPIRATION: Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund Materialism is, Quite Literally, Substance Abuse Everybody wants a piece of the pie Like the stereotypical drug addict, addicted materialists are not to be trusted with making important decisions that affect other people.

LANDLINES CA PROCEEDING: The FCC landline retirement docket 25-208 has extended the comment deadlines a 2nd time. The deadlines listed on the docket page are out of date. The new deadlines adopted December 16, for all the dockets listed below, are

2nd Extension of comment deadline for comments and reply comments

WC Docket No. 25-304,

WC Docket No. 25-208,

WC Docket No. 17-97

Comment Date: January 20, 2026

Reply Comment Date: February 19, 2026

https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-1065A1.pdf

Comments include

:https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/filing/109290324025179

National Center for Frontier Communities

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/111800082561/1

AARP -- they don’t support copperline landlines

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/10272546200635/1



SECURITY: Bruce Schneier Crypto-Gram January 15, 2026

SMART METER FIRES; Norm Lambe: Are we safe in our beds Smart meters are popping off the walls in Cleveland, Ohio

(Note, after a colleague brought this news story to our attention (with very significant quotes by fire experts) it has been posted by Smart Meter Science, Katie Singer, and now Norm, (a very brave retired insurance industry whistle blower). The more who see this, the better.)

SPACE: Astronauts came back from space with scrambled brains, study shows A new study has revealed that microgravity reshapes the brain, causing it to shift within the skull, stretching and compressing in ways that affect balance and motor function. The findings, published in the journal PNAS, show that on Earth, gravity helps keep the thinking organ in place, while cerebrospinal fluid cushions it. In space, that constant downward pull disappears.

Distinct Changes in Structure After Long Missions According to Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers at the University of Florida, led by Rachel Seidler, examined MRI scans from 26 astronauts before and after they spent time aboard the International Space Station. They compared these with scans from 24 Earth-based participants who underwent 60 days of bed rest at a six-degree downward angle, a technique used to simulate microgravity’s effects on bodily fluids. The differences were clear. While both groups experienced upward brain movement, astronauts’ brains shifted farther. The study found that the supplementary motor cortex, a region involved in movement control, moved upward by about 2.5 millimeters in astronauts who completed one-year missions.

Why Simulations Aren’t Enough The researchers studied volunteers on Earth who underwent head-down tilt bed rest, a standard method used to mimic weightlessness. While these participants also showed brain movement, it was less pronounced than in the astronaut group. “We demonstrate comprehensive brain position changes within the cranial compartment following spaceflight and an analog environment. These findings are critical for understanding the effects of spaceflight on the human brain and behavior,” explained the authors.

This suggests that real microgravity produces effects that simulated environments cannot fully recreate. The brain appears to respond in distinct ways when gravity is removed entirely, rather than simply redistributed. As noted by the researchers: “The health and human performance implications of these spaceflight-associated brain displacements and deformations require further study to pave the way for safer human space exploration.”

(And, Musk’s and NASA’s attempt to simulate conditions on Mars on Earth = also unrealistic, unreasoned, and a waste of resources and money?) (We grew our own food!)

NASA has several other avenues for gathering isolation research, including the Human Exploration Research Analog, Antarctica, and other analogs, as well as human spaceflight missions to the International Space Station to ensure key research goals can be completed to inform future human missions to the Moon and Mars. The CHAPEA simulated missions are unique because they test the impacts of extended isolation and confinement with the addition of Mars-realistic time delays of communicating to Earth – up to 44-minutes roundtrip – along with resource limitations relevant to Mars, including a more limited food system that can be supported on the space station and in other analogs. To view the ceremony of crew exiting their habitat, visit here.

Futurism re: the late primate advocate and environmentalist Jane Goodall: “In an interview for a new Netflix documentary filmed months before her death, famed British primatologist Jane Goodall called for billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to be blasted into space. “Absolutely, there are people I don’t like,” she told interviewer and TV writer Brad Falchuk, “and I would like to put them on one of Musk’s spaceships and send them all off to the planet he’s sure he’s going to discover.”

When asked if she would like Musk to be on the spacecraft alongside them, she sounded off.

“Oh, absolutely, he’d be the host,” she said. “Along with Musk, it’d be [president Donald] Trump and some of Trump’s real supporters.”

“Put them all on that spaceship and send them off,” she concluded.



SPACE: Starlink can now deploy more satellites—here’s what analysts think Masha Abarinova | Fierce

SpaceX’s Starlink is gearing up to deploy another 7,500 satellites thanks to the Federal Communications Commission authorization. But the move is less about expanding coverage than it is about improving latency and network reliability, said some analysts. Per the FCC’s announcement , SpaceX will be allowed to operate across the Ku-, Ka-, V-, E- and W-band frequencies, supporting both fixed satellite service and mobile satellite service. The company also got the green light to operate its low-earth orbit satellites at lower altitudes, ranging from 340-485 kilometers. Arun Menon, lead analyst at MTN Consulting, said, “Starlink already has near-global reach. These lower and additional shells enable greater frequency reuse, better link budgets, and lower latency, which together translate into higher usable throughput, particularly in high-demand or congested regions.”

Summary on Benton.org

SURVEILLANCE UK: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15409993/Newborn-babies-given-Digital-ID-deeply-sinister-expansion-controversial-Labour-policy.html

Together Declaration https://www.facebook.com/TogetherDeclaration

WARFARE WEAPONS HAVANA: Some of you may have seen the account from a Venezuelan survivor of the U.S. raid on President Maduro’s home that reported the use of a frequency weapon that immobilized everyone and caused bleeding from their noses and some to vomit blood, and 20 American fighters that were “technologically advanced” and capable of rapid fire killing. This was initially posted by the US press secretary Karoline Leavitt. https://nypost.com/2026/01/10/world-news/us-used-powerful-sonic-weapon-in-venezuela-during-raid-to-capture-madouro-incredible-witness-account/ COURTESY N.B.

AND: NEW YORK POST: Alongside rumors of mystery 'sonic weapon' these are the new technologies which will shape US warfare | New York Post



The Havana/ Venezuela weaponry story is one to also watch? More holes than Swiss Cheese?

Thanks for being here. Have a beautiful new moon this weekend, and maybe note any observations about your subtle energy?

The Chinese developed the intricate science of the human energy body and nature in relationship to the Cosmic Current, via observation.

The luni-solar calender is the basis of biodynamic gardening. Calendar: Stella Natura Biodynamic Planting Calendar 2026 – Bio-dynamic Solutions

The enduring wisdom tells us that because of the lack of communication between the wood snake and the fire horse, it could be a wild ride (instinct-injured!) from now until the Chinese New Year. Feb. 17 also an eclipse, and an even wilder ride after that due to the characteristics of the Fire Horse. (earthquakes?)



This way that the sages conveyed the Wisdom helps with memory and intuition, for example implying that horses and dogs get along and understand each other, -when you look at the menu in the Chinese restaurant, - and what that yearly transition might hold, via the weather, etc. This helps prediction/define the timing of the spring thaw and the growing season under natural conditions and cycles.

The knowledge was designed for use by householders, with the Emperor responsible and accountable for caring for his community.

Snake is the Spleen, Horse is the Heart. If the template for health is a 12 electromagnetic cycle and not 10, the Chinese householder knows a great deal more about health and about constitutional types than other cultures. Be curious?

(NOTE: if you were born in January or February you need to check when the Chinese New Year fell that year…because the new animal never arrives on the Gregorian new year. It is usually the 2nd New Moon after the winter solstice.

